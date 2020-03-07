Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily case increase third-highest on record

The state's June 3 update shows cases only behind the last two days for number of new cases recorded in a 24 hour period.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,856 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/20-7/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31

There have been 90,493 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2034.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 760.71 That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

On July 1, Georgia set a record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. However, the state surpassed that record on July 2, adding 3,472 new confirmed cases. While not breaking a record, the July 3 daily new case count, at 2,784, ranks among the highest on record in Georgia.

The chart below shows the state's COVID-19 cases since the end of March. The dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average. The new cases reported each day are shown in blue, while those in orange are the cases reported within the past week.

There have been 11,653 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,671 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling 266 14

Atkinson 155 2

Bacon 254 4

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 543 34

Banks 140 1

Barrow 523 25

Bartow 727 42

Ben Hill 174 1

Berrien 121 0

Bibb 969 41

Bleckley 64 1

Brantley 99 3

Brooks 158 11

Bryan 142 5

Bulloch 411 4

Burke 146 7

Butts 280 33

Calhoun 163 6

Camden 147 2

Candler 46 0

Carroll 741 40

Catoosa 319 8

Charlton 58 2

Chatham 1505 37

Chattahoochee 421 0

Chattooga 63 2

Cherokee 1368 44

Clarke 607 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 2076 79

Clinch 108 3

Cobb 5301 245

Coffee 580 17

Colquitt 1016 18

Columbia 531 9

Cook 148 1

Coweta 708 16

Crawford 49 0

Crisp 276 12

Dade 68 1

Dawson 146 3

DeKalb 6172 173

Decatur 261 8

Dodge 107 2

Dooly 210 12

Dougherty 1922 155

Douglas 1021 36

Early 267 31

Echols 185 0

Effingham 163 1

Elbert 108 0

Emanuel 120 3

Evans 28 0

Fannin 101 1

Fayette 363 19

Floyd 552 15

Forsyth 871 15

Franklin 198 1

Fulton 7527 314

Gilmer 191 2

Glascock 8 0

Glynn 972 6

Gordon 411 18

Grady 211 4

Greene 98 9

Gwinnett 8619 173

Habersham 705 36

Hall 3310 60

Hancock 217 32

Haralson 79 5

Harris 341 9

Hart 67 0

Heard 54 3

Henry 1285 33

Houston 688 24

Irwin 65 1

Jackson 391 10

Jasper 69 1

Jeff Davis 114 3

Jefferson 117 1

Jenkins 117 12

Johnson 92 2

Jones 95 0

Lamar 125 6

Lanier 145 3

Laurens 202 1

Lee 393 22

Liberty 131 1

Lincoln 40 1

Long 51 1

Lowndes 1263 12

Lumpkin 142 3

Macon 118 9

Madison 103 4

Marion 83 2

McDuffie 102 7

McIntosh 48 1

Meriwether 195 3

Miller 49 0

Mitchell 451 38

Monroe 170 18

Montgomery 32 0

Morgan 54 0

Murray 229 2

Muscogee 1833 50

Newton 644 11

Non-Georgia Resident 5234 48

Oconee 161 10

Oglethorpe 91 7

Paulding 638 16

Peach 113 9

Pickens 95 5

Pierce 181 5

Pike 91 3

Polk 209 1

Pulaski 51 2

Putnam 160 12

Quitman 17 1

Rabun 50 3

Randolph 200 25

Richmond 1041 53

Rockdale 495 11

Schley 25 1

Screven 95 7

Seminole 50 2

Spalding 441 32

Stephens 240 6

Stewart 135 3

Sumter 562 50

Talbot 78 3

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 142 0

Taylor 29 2

Telfair 119 3

Terrell 228 27

Thomas 468 32

Tift 767 26

Toombs 256 5

Towns 45 1

Treutlen 27 1

Troup 1516 35

Turner 177 16

Twiggs 26 1

Union 75 3

Unknown 2764 2

Upson 369 43

Walker 330 12

Walton 427 28

Ware 459 16

Warren 23 0

Washington 126 1

Wayne 81 0

Webster 23 2

Wheeler 53 0

White 145 4

Whitfield 1181 10

Wilcox 131 15

Wilkes 59 1

Wilkinson 78 8

Worth 319 22