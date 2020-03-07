x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily case increase third-highest on record

The state's June 3 update shows cases only behind the last two days for number of new cases recorded in a 24 hour period.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,856 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/20-7/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31
  • There have been 90,493 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2034.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 760.71 That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

On July 1, Georgia set a record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. However, the state surpassed that record on July 2, adding 3,472 new confirmed cases. While not breaking a record, the July 3 daily new case count, at 2,784, ranks among the highest on record in Georgia.

The chart below shows the state's COVID-19 cases since the end of March. The dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average. The new cases reported each day are shown in blue, while those in orange are the cases reported within the past week.

Credit: WXIA
14-day averages for cases for July 3, 2020
  • There have been 11,653 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 3, there were 1,671 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Appling    266    14

Atkinson    155    2

Bacon    254    4

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    543    34

Banks    140    1

Barrow    523    25

Bartow    727    42

Ben Hill    174    1

Berrien    121    0

Bibb    969    41

Bleckley    64    1

Brantley    99    3

Brooks    158    11

Bryan    142    5

Bulloch    411    4

Burke    146    7

Butts    280    33

Calhoun    163    6

Camden    147    2

Candler    46    0

Carroll    741    40

Catoosa    319    8

Charlton    58    2

Chatham    1505    37

Chattahoochee    421    0

Chattooga    63    2

Cherokee    1368    44

Clarke    607    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    2076    79

Clinch    108    3

Cobb    5301    245

Coffee    580    17

Colquitt    1016    18

Columbia    531    9

Cook    148    1

Coweta    708    16

Crawford    49    0

Crisp    276    12

Dade    68    1

Dawson    146    3

DeKalb    6172    173

Decatur    261    8

Dodge    107    2

Dooly    210    12

Dougherty    1922    155

Douglas    1021    36

Early    267    31

Echols    185    0

Effingham    163    1

Elbert    108    0

Emanuel    120    3

Evans    28    0

Fannin    101    1

Fayette    363    19

Floyd    552    15

Forsyth    871    15

Franklin    198    1

Fulton    7527    314

Gilmer    191    2

Glascock    8    0

Glynn    972    6

Gordon    411    18

Grady    211    4

Greene    98    9

Gwinnett    8619    173

Habersham    705    36

Hall    3310    60

Hancock    217    32

Haralson    79    5

Harris    341    9

Hart    67    0

Heard    54    3

Henry    1285    33

Houston    688    24

Irwin    65    1

Jackson    391    10

Jasper    69    1

Jeff Davis    114    3

Jefferson    117    1

Jenkins    117    12

Johnson    92    2

Jones    95    0

Lamar    125    6

Lanier    145    3

Laurens    202    1

Lee    393    22

Liberty    131    1

Lincoln    40    1

Long    51    1

Lowndes    1263    12

Lumpkin    142    3

Macon    118    9

Madison    103    4

Marion    83    2

McDuffie    102    7

McIntosh    48    1

Meriwether    195    3

Miller    49    0

Mitchell    451    38

Monroe    170    18

Montgomery    32    0

Morgan    54    0

Murray    229    2

Muscogee    1833    50

Newton    644    11

Non-Georgia Resident    5234    48

Oconee    161    10

Oglethorpe    91    7

Paulding    638    16

Peach    113    9

Pickens    95    5

Pierce    181    5

Pike    91    3

Polk    209    1

Pulaski    51    2

Putnam    160    12

Quitman    17    1

Rabun    50    3

Randolph    200    25

Richmond    1041    53

Rockdale    495    11

Schley    25    1

Screven    95    7

Seminole    50    2

Spalding    441    32

Stephens    240    6

Stewart    135    3

Sumter    562    50

Talbot    78    3

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    142    0

Taylor    29    2

Telfair    119    3

Terrell    228    27

Thomas    468    32

Tift    767    26

Toombs    256    5

Towns    45    1

Treutlen    27    1

Troup    1516    35

Turner    177    16

Twiggs    26    1

Union    75    3

Unknown    2764    2

Upson    369    43

Walker    330    12

Walton    427    28

Ware    459    16

Warren    23    0

Washington    126    1

Wayne    81    0

Webster    23    2

Wheeler    53    0

White    145    4

Whitfield    1181    10

Wilcox    131    15

Wilkes    59    1

Wilkinson    78    8

Worth    319    22

