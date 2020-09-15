Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,398 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/19-9/01), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07.

The Department of Public Health confirms that one of the new deaths reported was a 12-year-old from Pierce County; the child had chronic conditions, according to health officials.

There have been 296,833 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,216.

There have been 26,665 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 15, there were 1,507 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 965 26

Atkinson 432 3

Bacon 571 10

Baker 73 3

Baldwin 1950 55

Banks 445 6

Barrow 2010 44

Bartow 2713 77

Ben Hill 707 18

Berrien 419 11

Bibb 5827 154

Bleckley 417 19

Brantley 329 8

Brooks 500 27

Bryan 1008 10

Bulloch 2668 24

Burke 732 9

Butts 613 41

Calhoun 229 7

Camden 1168 7

Candler 404 16

Carroll 2540 63

Catoosa 1043 16

Charlton 599 6

Chatham 7877 140

Chattahoochee 1583 1

Chattooga 684 7

Cherokee 5573 88

Clarke 4639 37

Clay 118 2

Clayton 6914 154

Clinch 338 5

Cobb 18601 414

Coffee 1912 41

Colquitt 1883 32

Columbia 3509 56

Cook 534 12

Coweta 2428 40

Crawford 164 4

Crisp 522 17

Dade 250 4

Dawson 757 6

DeKalb 17698 340

Decatur 1068 24

Dodge 370 9

Dooly 308 15

Dougherty 3076 182

Douglas 3373 69

Early 450 32

Echols 238 2

Effingham 1315 21

Elbert 570 2

Emanuel 939 28

Evans 406 5

Fannin 555 9

Fayette 1693 47

Floyd 2746 39

Forsyth 3568 40

Franklin 675 11

Fulton 26360 556

Gilmer 784 10

Glascock 37 2

Glynn 3335 86

Gordon 1706 35

Grady 729 19

Greene 484 21

Gwinnett 26019 380

Habersham 1464 64

Hall 8444 139

Hancock 382 41

Haralson 408 8

Harris 766 21

Hart 467 11

Heard 184 5

Henry 4777 93

Houston 2920 75

Irwin 269 4

Jackson 1790 29

Jasper 202 4

Jeff Davis 686 16

Jefferson 752 21

Jenkins 376 29

Johnson 405 21

Jones 515 6

Lamar 344 17

Lanier 286 5

Laurens 1521 59

Lee 677 25

Liberty 1012 20

Lincoln 205 7

Long 216 3

Lowndes 3736 75

Lumpkin 815 13

Macon 224 10

Madison 631 8

Marion 181 8

McDuffie 563 13

McIntosh 274 7

Meriwether 523 12

Miller 233 1

Mitchell 759 45

Monroe 638 45

Montgomery 268 5

Morgan 454 2

Murray 762 5

Muscogee 5769 159

Newton 2466 78

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16477 143

Oconee 677 24

Oglethorpe 300 11

Paulding 2620 47

Peach 627 20

Pickens 577 8

Pierce 576 15

Pike 298 8

Polk 1348 17

Pulaski 300 12

Putnam 660 23

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 309 7

Randolph 327 28

Richmond 6634 148

Rockdale 1766 33

Schley 103 2

Screven 357 9

Seminole 329 8

Spalding 1257 54

Stephens 933 32

Stewart 414 13

Sumter 909 60

Talbot 157 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 751 9

Taylor 180 8

Telfair 372 16

Terrell 325 31

Thomas 1435 58

Tift 1641 55

Toombs 1229 39

Towns 265 7

Treutlen 241 6

Troup 2711 93

Turner 287 22

Twiggs 179 7

Union 608 17

Unknown 2415 3

Upson 726 59

Walker 1346 27

Walton 1685 52

Ware 1438 49

Warren 127 5

Washington 640 7

Wayne 1064 27

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 309 12

White 672 17

Whitfield 4310 59

Wilcox 233 20

Wilkes 254 4

Wilkinson 314 17