Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,398 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/19-9/01), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07.
The Department of Public Health confirms that one of the new deaths reported was a 12-year-old from Pierce County; the child had chronic conditions, according to health officials.
- There have been 296,833 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,216.
- There have been 26,665 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 15, there were 1,507 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 965 26
Atkinson 432 3
Bacon 571 10
Baker 73 3
Baldwin 1950 55
Banks 445 6
Barrow 2010 44
Bartow 2713 77
Ben Hill 707 18
Berrien 419 11
Bibb 5827 154
Bleckley 417 19
Brantley 329 8
Brooks 500 27
Bryan 1008 10
Bulloch 2668 24
Burke 732 9
Butts 613 41
Calhoun 229 7
Camden 1168 7
Candler 404 16
Carroll 2540 63
Catoosa 1043 16
Charlton 599 6
Chatham 7877 140
Chattahoochee 1583 1
Chattooga 684 7
Cherokee 5573 88
Clarke 4639 37
Clay 118 2
Clayton 6914 154
Clinch 338 5
Cobb 18601 414
Coffee 1912 41
Colquitt 1883 32
Columbia 3509 56
Cook 534 12
Coweta 2428 40
Crawford 164 4
Crisp 522 17
Dade 250 4
Dawson 757 6
DeKalb 17698 340
Decatur 1068 24
Dodge 370 9
Dooly 308 15
Dougherty 3076 182
Douglas 3373 69
Early 450 32
Echols 238 2
Effingham 1315 21
Elbert 570 2
Emanuel 939 28
Evans 406 5
Fannin 555 9
Fayette 1693 47
Floyd 2746 39
Forsyth 3568 40
Franklin 675 11
Fulton 26360 556
Gilmer 784 10
Glascock 37 2
Glynn 3335 86
Gordon 1706 35
Grady 729 19
Greene 484 21
Gwinnett 26019 380
Habersham 1464 64
Hall 8444 139
Hancock 382 41
Haralson 408 8
Harris 766 21
Hart 467 11
Heard 184 5
Henry 4777 93
Houston 2920 75
Irwin 269 4
Jackson 1790 29
Jasper 202 4
Jeff Davis 686 16
Jefferson 752 21
Jenkins 376 29
Johnson 405 21
Jones 515 6
Lamar 344 17
Lanier 286 5
Laurens 1521 59
Lee 677 25
Liberty 1012 20
Lincoln 205 7
Long 216 3
Lowndes 3736 75
Lumpkin 815 13
Macon 224 10
Madison 631 8
Marion 181 8
McDuffie 563 13
McIntosh 274 7
Meriwether 523 12
Miller 233 1
Mitchell 759 45
Monroe 638 45
Montgomery 268 5
Morgan 454 2
Murray 762 5
Muscogee 5769 159
Newton 2466 78
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16477 143
Oconee 677 24
Oglethorpe 300 11
Paulding 2620 47
Peach 627 20
Pickens 577 8
Pierce 576 15
Pike 298 8
Polk 1348 17
Pulaski 300 12
Putnam 660 23
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 309 7
Randolph 327 28
Richmond 6634 148
Rockdale 1766 33
Schley 103 2
Screven 357 9
Seminole 329 8
Spalding 1257 54
Stephens 933 32
Stewart 414 13
Sumter 909 60
Talbot 157 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 751 9
Taylor 180 8
Telfair 372 16
Terrell 325 31
Thomas 1435 58
Tift 1641 55
Toombs 1229 39
Towns 265 7
Treutlen 241 6
Troup 2711 93
Turner 287 22
Twiggs 179 7
Union 608 17
Unknown 2415 3
Upson 726 59
Walker 1346 27
Walton 1685 52
Ware 1438 49
Warren 127 5
Washington 640 7
Wayne 1064 27
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 309 12
White 672 17
Whitfield 4310 59
Wilcox 233 20
Wilkes 254 4
Wilkinson 314 17
Worth 514 29