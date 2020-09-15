x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,398 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/2-9/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/19-9/01), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07.

The Department of Public Health confirms that one of the new deaths reported was a 12-year-old from Pierce County; the child had chronic conditions, according to health officials. 

Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at deaths related to COVID-19 in Georgia as of Sept. 15, 2020
  • There have been 296,833 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,496 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,724 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,216.
  • There have been 26,665 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 15, there were 1,507 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    965    26

Atkinson    432    3

Bacon    571    10

Baker    73    3

Baldwin    1950    55

Banks    445    6

Barrow    2010    44

Bartow    2713    77

Ben Hill    707    18

Berrien    419    11

Bibb    5827    154

Bleckley    417    19

Brantley    329    8

Brooks    500    27

Bryan    1008    10

Bulloch    2668    24

Burke    732    9

Butts    613    41

Calhoun    229    7

Camden    1168    7

Candler    404    16

Carroll    2540    63

Catoosa    1043    16

Charlton    599    6

Chatham    7877    140

Chattahoochee    1583    1

Chattooga    684    7

Cherokee    5573    88

Clarke    4639    37

Clay    118    2

Clayton    6914    154

Clinch    338    5

Cobb    18601    414

Coffee    1912    41

Colquitt    1883    32

Columbia    3509    56

Cook    534    12

Coweta    2428    40

Crawford    164    4

Crisp    522    17

Dade    250    4

Dawson    757    6

DeKalb    17698    340

Decatur    1068    24

Dodge    370    9

Dooly    308    15

Dougherty    3076    182

Douglas    3373    69

Early    450    32

Echols    238    2

Effingham    1315    21

Elbert    570    2

Emanuel    939    28

Evans    406    5

Fannin    555    9

Fayette    1693    47

Floyd    2746    39

Forsyth    3568    40

Franklin    675    11

Fulton    26360    556

Gilmer    784    10

Glascock    37    2

Glynn    3335    86

Gordon    1706    35

Grady    729    19

Greene    484    21

Gwinnett    26019    380

Habersham    1464    64

Hall    8444    139

Hancock    382    41

Haralson    408    8

Harris    766    21

Hart    467    11

Heard    184    5

Henry    4777    93

Houston    2920    75

Irwin    269    4

Jackson    1790    29

Jasper    202    4

Jeff Davis    686    16

Jefferson    752    21

Jenkins    376    29

Johnson    405    21

Jones    515    6

Lamar    344    17

Lanier    286    5

Laurens    1521    59

Lee    677    25

Liberty    1012    20

Lincoln    205    7

Long    216    3

Lowndes    3736    75

Lumpkin    815    13

Macon    224    10

Madison    631    8

Marion    181    8

McDuffie    563    13

McIntosh    274    7

Meriwether    523    12

Miller    233    1

Mitchell    759    45

Monroe    638    45

Montgomery    268    5

Morgan    454    2

Murray    762    5

Muscogee    5769    159

Newton    2466    78

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16477    143

Oconee    677    24

Oglethorpe    300    11

Paulding    2620    47

Peach    627    20

Pickens    577    8

Pierce    576    15

Pike    298    8

Polk    1348    17

Pulaski    300    12

Putnam    660    23

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    309    7

Randolph    327    28

Richmond    6634    148

Rockdale    1766    33

Schley    103    2

Screven    357    9

Seminole    329    8

Spalding    1257    54

Stephens    933    32

Stewart    414    13

Sumter    909    60

Talbot    157    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    751    9

Taylor    180    8

Telfair    372    16

Terrell    325    31

Thomas    1435    58

Tift    1641    55

Toombs    1229    39

Towns    265    7

Treutlen    241    6

Troup    2711    93

Turner    287    22

Twiggs    179    7

Union    608    17

Unknown    2415    3

Upson    726    59

Walker    1346    27

Walton    1685    52

Ware    1438    49

Warren    127    5

Washington    640    7

Wayne    1064    27

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    309    12

White    672    17

Whitfield    4310    59

Wilcox    233    20

Wilkes    254    4

Wilkinson    314    17

Worth    514    29

