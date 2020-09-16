Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,419 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/20-9/02), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/20-9/02), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57. There have been 299,056 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,223 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,745.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,188.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,223 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,745.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,188. There have been 26,884 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 219 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 219 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 16, there were 1,475 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 967 26

Atkinson 434 3

Bacon 574 10

Baker 74 3

Baldwin 1960 55

Banks 447 6

Barrow 2023 44

Bartow 2741 81

Ben Hill 721 18

Berrien 424 11

Bibb 5853 154

Bleckley 419 19

Brantley 332 8

Brooks 502 27

Bryan 1015 10

Bulloch 2699 24

Burke 742 9

Butts 614 41

Calhoun 230 7

Camden 1188 7

Candler 406 16

Carroll 2551 63

Catoosa 1054 16

Charlton 603 6

Chatham 7922 141

Chattahoochee 1596 1

Chattooga 686 7

Cherokee 5632 88

Clarke 4719 37

Clay 119 2

Clayton 6960 154

Clinch 344 6

Cobb 18719 415

Coffee 1932 41

Colquitt 1887 33

Columbia 3531 56

Cook 534 12

Coweta 2446 40

Crawford 164 4

Crisp 524 17

Dade 257 4

Dawson 769 6

DeKalb 17777 340

Decatur 1080 24

Dodge 373 9

Dooly 312 14

Dougherty 3090 182

Douglas 3389 69

Early 456 32

Echols 238 2

Effingham 1322 21

Elbert 572 2

Emanuel 949 28

Evans 407 5

Fannin 560 9

Fayette 1701 47

Floyd 2805 39

Forsyth 3611 40

Franklin 683 11

Fulton 26517 557

Gilmer 789 10

Glascock 37 2

Glynn 3366 88

Gordon 1720 35

Grady 731 21

Greene 487 21

Gwinnett 26133 381

Habersham 1483 64

Hall 8533 139

Hancock 383 41

Haralson 412 8

Harris 766 21

Hart 470 11

Heard 186 5

Henry 4813 93

Houston 2945 75

Irwin 273 4

Jackson 1820 29

Jasper 206 4

Jeff Davis 687 16

Jefferson 755 21

Jenkins 382 29

Johnson 406 21

Jones 514 6

Lamar 349 17

Lanier 288 5

Laurens 1527 60

Lee 682 25

Liberty 1016 20

Lincoln 205 7

Long 218 3

Lowndes 3754 75

Lumpkin 843 13

Macon 225 10

Madison 638 8

Marion 184 8

McDuffie 565 13

McIntosh 274 7

Meriwether 525 12

Miller 235 1

Mitchell 762 45

Monroe 649 45

Montgomery 273 5

Morgan 459 2

Murray 767 5

Muscogee 5788 159

Newton 2482 79

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16693 143

Oconee 686 24

Oglethorpe 301 11

Paulding 2642 47

Peach 628 20

Pickens 581 8

Pierce 581 16

Pike 300 8

Polk 1364 17

Pulaski 301 12

Putnam 662 23

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 314 7

Randolph 329 28

Richmond 6667 149

Rockdale 1777 33

Schley 103 2

Screven 357 9

Seminole 330 8

Spalding 1265 54

Stephens 942 32

Stewart 439 13

Sumter 913 60

Talbot 157 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 755 9

Taylor 182 8

Telfair 373 16

Terrell 325 31

Thomas 1448 58

Tift 1655 55

Toombs 1245 39

Towns 272 7

Treutlen 244 6

Troup 2720 93

Turner 289 22

Twiggs 179 7

Union 619 17

Unknown 2426 4

Upson 727 59

Walker 1364 28

Walton 1695 52

Ware 1443 52

Warren 128 5

Washington 641 7

Wayne 1070 27

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 317 11

White 688 17

Whitfield 4344 59

Wilcox 237 20

Wilkes 254 4

Wilkinson 315 17