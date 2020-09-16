Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,419 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/20-9/02), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57.
- There have been 299,056 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,223 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,745.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,188.
- There have been 26,884 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 219 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 16, there were 1,475 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 967 26
Atkinson 434 3
Bacon 574 10
Baker 74 3
Baldwin 1960 55
Banks 447 6
Barrow 2023 44
Bartow 2741 81
Ben Hill 721 18
Berrien 424 11
Bibb 5853 154
Bleckley 419 19
Brantley 332 8
Brooks 502 27
Bryan 1015 10
Bulloch 2699 24
Burke 742 9
Butts 614 41
Calhoun 230 7
Camden 1188 7
Candler 406 16
Carroll 2551 63
Catoosa 1054 16
Charlton 603 6
Chatham 7922 141
Chattahoochee 1596 1
Chattooga 686 7
Cherokee 5632 88
Clarke 4719 37
Clay 119 2
Clayton 6960 154
Clinch 344 6
Cobb 18719 415
Coffee 1932 41
Colquitt 1887 33
Columbia 3531 56
Cook 534 12
Coweta 2446 40
Crawford 164 4
Crisp 524 17
Dade 257 4
Dawson 769 6
DeKalb 17777 340
Decatur 1080 24
Dodge 373 9
Dooly 312 14
Dougherty 3090 182
Douglas 3389 69
Early 456 32
Echols 238 2
Effingham 1322 21
Elbert 572 2
Emanuel 949 28
Evans 407 5
Fannin 560 9
Fayette 1701 47
Floyd 2805 39
Forsyth 3611 40
Franklin 683 11
Fulton 26517 557
Gilmer 789 10
Glascock 37 2
Glynn 3366 88
Gordon 1720 35
Grady 731 21
Greene 487 21
Gwinnett 26133 381
Habersham 1483 64
Hall 8533 139
Hancock 383 41
Haralson 412 8
Harris 766 21
Hart 470 11
Heard 186 5
Henry 4813 93
Houston 2945 75
Irwin 273 4
Jackson 1820 29
Jasper 206 4
Jeff Davis 687 16
Jefferson 755 21
Jenkins 382 29
Johnson 406 21
Jones 514 6
Lamar 349 17
Lanier 288 5
Laurens 1527 60
Lee 682 25
Liberty 1016 20
Lincoln 205 7
Long 218 3
Lowndes 3754 75
Lumpkin 843 13
Macon 225 10
Madison 638 8
Marion 184 8
McDuffie 565 13
McIntosh 274 7
Meriwether 525 12
Miller 235 1
Mitchell 762 45
Monroe 649 45
Montgomery 273 5
Morgan 459 2
Murray 767 5
Muscogee 5788 159
Newton 2482 79
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16693 143
Oconee 686 24
Oglethorpe 301 11
Paulding 2642 47
Peach 628 20
Pickens 581 8
Pierce 581 16
Pike 300 8
Polk 1364 17
Pulaski 301 12
Putnam 662 23
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 314 7
Randolph 329 28
Richmond 6667 149
Rockdale 1777 33
Schley 103 2
Screven 357 9
Seminole 330 8
Spalding 1265 54
Stephens 942 32
Stewart 439 13
Sumter 913 60
Talbot 157 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 755 9
Taylor 182 8
Telfair 373 16
Terrell 325 31
Thomas 1448 58
Tift 1655 55
Toombs 1245 39
Towns 272 7
Treutlen 244 6
Troup 2720 93
Turner 289 22
Twiggs 179 7
Union 619 17
Unknown 2426 4
Upson 727 59
Walker 1364 28
Walton 1695 52
Ware 1443 52
Warren 128 5
Washington 641 7
Wayne 1070 27
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 317 11
White 688 17
Whitfield 4344 59
Wilcox 237 20
Wilkes 254 4
Wilkinson 315 17
Worth 515 29