Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,419 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/20-9/02), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57.
  • There have been 299,056 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of  2,223 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,745.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,188.
  • There have been 26,884 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 219 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 16, there were 1,475 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    967    26

Atkinson    434    3

Bacon    574    10

Baker    74    3

Baldwin    1960    55

Banks    447    6

Barrow    2023    44

Bartow    2741    81

Ben Hill    721    18

Berrien    424    11

Bibb    5853    154

Bleckley    419    19

Brantley    332    8

Brooks    502    27

Bryan    1015    10

Bulloch    2699    24

Burke    742    9

Butts    614    41

Calhoun    230    7

Camden    1188    7

Candler    406    16

Carroll    2551    63

Catoosa    1054    16

Charlton    603    6

Chatham    7922    141

Chattahoochee    1596    1

Chattooga    686    7

Cherokee    5632    88

Clarke    4719    37

Clay    119    2

Clayton    6960    154

Clinch    344    6

Cobb    18719    415

Coffee    1932    41

Colquitt    1887    33

Columbia    3531    56

Cook    534    12

Coweta    2446    40

Crawford    164    4

Crisp    524    17

Dade    257    4

Dawson    769    6

DeKalb    17777    340

Decatur    1080    24

Dodge    373    9

Dooly    312    14

Dougherty    3090    182

Douglas    3389    69

Early    456    32

Echols    238    2

Effingham    1322    21

Elbert    572    2

Emanuel    949    28

Evans    407    5

Fannin    560    9

Fayette    1701    47

Floyd    2805    39

Forsyth    3611    40

Franklin    683    11

Fulton    26517    557

Gilmer    789    10

Glascock    37    2

Glynn    3366    88

Gordon    1720    35

Grady    731    21

Greene    487    21

Gwinnett    26133    381

Habersham    1483    64

Hall    8533    139

Hancock    383    41

Haralson    412    8

Harris    766    21

Hart    470    11

Heard    186    5

Henry    4813    93

Houston    2945    75

Irwin    273    4

Jackson    1820    29

Jasper    206    4

Jeff Davis    687    16

Jefferson    755    21

Jenkins    382    29

Johnson    406    21

Jones    514    6

Lamar    349    17

Lanier    288    5

Laurens    1527    60

Lee    682    25

Liberty    1016    20

Lincoln    205    7

Long    218    3

Lowndes    3754    75

Lumpkin    843    13

Macon    225    10

Madison    638    8

Marion    184    8

McDuffie    565    13

McIntosh    274    7

Meriwether    525    12

Miller    235    1

Mitchell    762    45

Monroe    649    45

Montgomery    273    5

Morgan    459    2

Murray    767    5

Muscogee    5788    159

Newton    2482    79

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16693    143

Oconee    686    24

Oglethorpe    301    11

Paulding    2642    47

Peach    628    20

Pickens    581    8

Pierce    581    16

Pike    300    8

Polk    1364    17

Pulaski    301    12

Putnam    662    23

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    314    7

Randolph    329    28

Richmond    6667    149

Rockdale    1777    33

Schley    103    2

Screven    357    9

Seminole    330    8

Spalding    1265    54

Stephens    942    32

Stewart    439    13

Sumter    913    60

Talbot    157    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    755    9

Taylor    182    8

Telfair    373    16

Terrell    325    31

Thomas    1448    58

Tift    1655    55

Toombs    1245    39

Towns    272    7

Treutlen    244    6

Troup    2720    93

Turner    289    22

Twiggs    179    7

Union    619    17

Unknown    2426    4

Upson    727    59

Walker    1364    28

Walton    1695    52

Ware    1443    52

Warren    128    5

Washington    641    7

Wayne    1070    27

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    317    11

White    688    17

Whitfield    4344    59

Wilcox    237    20

Wilkes    254    4

Wilkinson    315    17

Worth    515    29

