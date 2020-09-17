Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,474 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/21-9/03), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86.
- There have been 300,903 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,182.
- There have been 27,054 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 170 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,444 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 975 26
Atkinson 434 3
Bacon 581 10
Baker 74 3
Baldwin 1968 55
Banks 451 7
Barrow 2036 44
Bartow 2762 81
Ben Hill 727 18
Berrien 426 11
Bibb 5880 154
Bleckley 420 19
Brantley 331 8
Brooks 511 27
Bryan 1042 11
Bulloch 2710 24
Burke 750 9
Butts 614 41
Calhoun 231 7
Camden 1203 7
Candler 406 17
Carroll 2578 63
Catoosa 1061 16
Charlton 605 6
Chatham 7984 141
Chattahoochee 1612 1
Chattooga 694 11
Cherokee 5675 89
Clarke 4775 38
Clay 119 2
Clayton 7010 155
Clinch 349 6
Cobb 18839 416
Coffee 1940 42
Colquitt 1893 33
Columbia 3573 56
Cook 536 12
Coweta 2465 40
Crawford 164 4
Crisp 528 17
Dade 260 4
Dawson 772 6
DeKalb 17849 345
Decatur 1082 25
Dodge 378 10
Dooly 316 14
Dougherty 3097 182
Douglas 3410 69
Early 456 32
Echols 238 2
Effingham 1333 21
Elbert 583 2
Emanuel 967 28
Evans 409 6
Fannin 570 9
Fayette 1715 48
Floyd 2841 39
Forsyth 3629 41
Franklin 691 11
Fulton 26620 560
Gilmer 790 11
Glascock 37 2
Glynn 3392 91
Gordon 1729 35
Grady 736 21
Greene 488 21
Gwinnett 26280 386
Habersham 1504 65
Hall 8587 140
Hancock 383 41
Haralson 418 8
Harris 769 21
Hart 476 12
Heard 186 5
Henry 4850 94
Houston 2974 75
Irwin 277 4
Jackson 1838 30
Jasper 208 4
Jeff Davis 690 18
Jefferson 758 21
Jenkins 389 29
Johnson 407 22
Jones 516 7
Lamar 349 17
Lanier 292 5
Laurens 1546 61
Lee 687 25
Liberty 1029 20
Lincoln 205 7
Long 221 3
Lowndes 3774 76
Lumpkin 847 13
Macon 225 10
Madison 643 8
Marion 185 8
McDuffie 568 13
McIntosh 277 7
Meriwether 525 12
Miller 235 1
Mitchell 765 45
Monroe 652 46
Montgomery 282 5
Morgan 465 2
Murray 775 5
Muscogee 5809 160
Newton 2489 79
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16684 146
Oconee 698 24
Oglethorpe 303 11
Paulding 2663 47
Peach 635 20
Pickens 588 8
Pierce 585 16
Pike 304 8
Polk 1375 17
Pulaski 301 13
Putnam 664 24
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 315 7
Randolph 331 28
Richmond 6721 149
Rockdale 1781 34
Schley 104 2
Screven 361 9
Seminole 335 8
Spalding 1270 54
Stephens 953 32
Stewart 437 13
Sumter 913 60
Talbot 157 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 761 9
Taylor 199 8
Telfair 372 16
Terrell 325 31
Thomas 1455 58
Tift 1650 55
Toombs 1259 39
Towns 282 8
Treutlen 244 6
Troup 2732 93
Turner 289 22
Twiggs 179 7
Union 641 17
Unknown 2456 4
Upson 732 59
Walker 1379 29
Walton 1704 52
Ware 1445 52
Warren 128 5
Washington 642 7
Wayne 1073 27
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 319 11
White 693 17
Whitfield 4370 59
Wilcox 238 20
Wilkes 255 4
Wilkinson 318 17
Worth 517 29