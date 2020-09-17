Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,474 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/21-9/03), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86.

There have been 300,903 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,182.

There have been 27,054 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 170 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,444 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 975 26

Atkinson 434 3

Bacon 581 10

Baker 74 3

Baldwin 1968 55

Banks 451 7

Barrow 2036 44

Bartow 2762 81

Ben Hill 727 18

Berrien 426 11

Bibb 5880 154

Bleckley 420 19

Brantley 331 8

Brooks 511 27

Bryan 1042 11

Bulloch 2710 24

Burke 750 9

Butts 614 41

Calhoun 231 7

Camden 1203 7

Candler 406 17

Carroll 2578 63

Catoosa 1061 16

Charlton 605 6

Chatham 7984 141

Chattahoochee 1612 1

Chattooga 694 11

Cherokee 5675 89

Clarke 4775 38

Clay 119 2

Clayton 7010 155

Clinch 349 6

Cobb 18839 416

Coffee 1940 42

Colquitt 1893 33

Columbia 3573 56

Cook 536 12

Coweta 2465 40

Crawford 164 4

Crisp 528 17

Dade 260 4

Dawson 772 6

DeKalb 17849 345

Decatur 1082 25

Dodge 378 10

Dooly 316 14

Dougherty 3097 182

Douglas 3410 69

Early 456 32

Echols 238 2

Effingham 1333 21

Elbert 583 2

Emanuel 967 28

Evans 409 6

Fannin 570 9

Fayette 1715 48

Floyd 2841 39

Forsyth 3629 41

Franklin 691 11

Fulton 26620 560

Gilmer 790 11

Glascock 37 2

Glynn 3392 91

Gordon 1729 35

Grady 736 21

Greene 488 21

Gwinnett 26280 386

Habersham 1504 65

Hall 8587 140

Hancock 383 41

Haralson 418 8

Harris 769 21

Hart 476 12

Heard 186 5

Henry 4850 94

Houston 2974 75

Irwin 277 4

Jackson 1838 30

Jasper 208 4

Jeff Davis 690 18

Jefferson 758 21

Jenkins 389 29

Johnson 407 22

Jones 516 7

Lamar 349 17

Lanier 292 5

Laurens 1546 61

Lee 687 25

Liberty 1029 20

Lincoln 205 7

Long 221 3

Lowndes 3774 76

Lumpkin 847 13

Macon 225 10

Madison 643 8

Marion 185 8

McDuffie 568 13

McIntosh 277 7

Meriwether 525 12

Miller 235 1

Mitchell 765 45

Monroe 652 46

Montgomery 282 5

Morgan 465 2

Murray 775 5

Muscogee 5809 160

Newton 2489 79

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16684 146

Oconee 698 24

Oglethorpe 303 11

Paulding 2663 47

Peach 635 20

Pickens 588 8

Pierce 585 16

Pike 304 8

Polk 1375 17

Pulaski 301 13

Putnam 664 24

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 315 7

Randolph 331 28

Richmond 6721 149

Rockdale 1781 34

Schley 104 2

Screven 361 9

Seminole 335 8

Spalding 1270 54

Stephens 953 32

Stewart 437 13

Sumter 913 60

Talbot 157 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 761 9

Taylor 199 8

Telfair 372 16

Terrell 325 31

Thomas 1455 58

Tift 1650 55

Toombs 1259 39

Towns 282 8

Treutlen 244 6

Troup 2732 93

Turner 289 22

Twiggs 179 7

Union 641 17

Unknown 2456 4

Upson 732 59

Walker 1379 29

Walton 1704 52

Ware 1445 52

Warren 128 5

Washington 642 7

Wayne 1073 27

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 319 11

White 693 17

Whitfield 4370 59

Wilcox 238 20

Wilkes 255 4

Wilkinson 318 17