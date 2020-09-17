x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,474 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/21-9/03), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 68.86.
Credit: GA DPH
Here is a look at COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia as of Sept. 17, 2020.
  • There have been 300,903 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.79  new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,182.
Credit: GA DPH
Here is a look at new COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Sept. 17, 2020.
  • There have been 27,054 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 170 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 169.93
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at the the active COVID patients in the hospital compared to the number of new cases in Georgia.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,444 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    975    26

Atkinson    434    3

Bacon    581    10

Baker    74    3

Baldwin    1968    55

Banks    451    7

Barrow    2036    44

Bartow    2762    81

Ben Hill    727    18

Berrien    426    11

Bibb    5880    154

Bleckley    420    19

Brantley    331    8

Brooks    511    27

Bryan    1042    11

Bulloch    2710    24

Burke    750    9

Butts    614    41

Calhoun    231    7

Camden    1203    7

Candler    406    17

Carroll    2578    63

Catoosa    1061    16

Charlton    605    6

Chatham    7984    141

Chattahoochee    1612    1

Chattooga    694    11

Cherokee    5675    89

Clarke    4775    38

Clay    119    2

Clayton    7010    155

Clinch    349    6

Cobb    18839    416

Coffee    1940    42

Colquitt    1893    33

Columbia    3573    56

Cook    536    12

Coweta    2465    40

Crawford    164    4

Crisp    528    17

Dade    260    4

Dawson    772    6

DeKalb    17849    345

Decatur    1082    25

Dodge    378    10

Dooly    316    14

Dougherty    3097    182

Douglas    3410    69

Early    456    32

Echols    238    2

Effingham    1333    21

Elbert    583    2

Emanuel    967    28

Evans    409    6

Fannin    570    9

Fayette    1715    48

Floyd    2841    39

Forsyth    3629    41

Franklin    691    11

Fulton    26620    560

Gilmer    790    11

Glascock    37    2

Glynn    3392    91

Gordon    1729    35

Grady    736    21

Greene    488    21

Gwinnett    26280    386

Habersham    1504    65

Hall    8587    140

Hancock    383    41

Haralson    418    8

Harris    769    21

Hart    476    12

Heard    186    5

Henry    4850    94

Houston    2974    75

Irwin    277    4

Jackson    1838    30

Jasper    208    4

Jeff Davis    690    18

Jefferson    758    21

Jenkins    389    29

Johnson    407    22

Jones    516    7

Lamar    349    17

Lanier    292    5

Laurens    1546    61

Lee    687    25

Liberty    1029    20

Lincoln    205    7

Long    221    3

Lowndes    3774    76

Lumpkin    847    13

Macon    225    10

Madison    643    8

Marion    185    8

McDuffie    568    13

McIntosh    277    7

Meriwether    525    12

Miller    235    1

Mitchell    765    45

Monroe    652    46

Montgomery    282    5

Morgan    465    2

Murray    775    5

Muscogee    5809    160

Newton    2489    79

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16684    146

Oconee    698    24

Oglethorpe    303    11

Paulding    2663    47

Peach    635    20

Pickens    588    8

Pierce    585    16

Pike    304    8

Polk    1375    17

Pulaski    301    13

Putnam    664    24

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    315    7

Randolph    331    28

Richmond    6721    149

Rockdale    1781    34

Schley    104    2

Screven    361    9

Seminole    335    8

Spalding    1270    54

Stephens    953    32

Stewart    437    13

Sumter    913    60

Talbot    157    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    761    9

Taylor    199    8

Telfair    372    16

Terrell    325    31

Thomas    1455    58

Tift    1650    55

Toombs    1259    39

Towns    282    8

Treutlen    244    6

Troup    2732    93

Turner    289    22

Twiggs    179    7

Union    641    17

Unknown    2456    4

Upson    732    59

Walker    1379    29

Walton    1704    52

Ware    1445    52

Warren    128    5

Washington    642    7

Wayne    1073    27

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    319    11

White    693    17

Whitfield    4370    59

Wilcox    238    20

Wilkes    255    4

Wilkinson    318    17

Worth    517    29  

