Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Tuesday, May 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29

in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29 There have been 891,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 593.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 875.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 593.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 875. There have been 62,786 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 18, there were 867 current hospitalizations – a increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 66

Atkinson 788 20

Bacon 1,288 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,863 115

Banks 1,651 35

Barrow 8,851 135

Bartow 11,293 211

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,068 32

Bibb 13,402 407

Bleckley 803 34

Brantley 949 32

Brooks 948 36

Bryan 2,770 36

Bulloch 5,286 64

Burke 1,796 36

Butts 2,349 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,241 31

Candler 771 37

Carroll 7,457 132

Catoosa 5,771 64

Charlton 1,190 25

Chatham 20,351 430

Chattahoochee 3,458 13

Chattooga 2,252 63

Cherokee 22,575 305

Clarke 12,854 137

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,154 465

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 61,280 977

Coffee 4,241 137

Colquitt 3,552 82

Columbia 11,125 162

Cook 1,166 38

Coweta 8,774 207

Crawford 521 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,231 13

Dawson 2,751 44

DeKalb 58,421 949

Decatur 2,148 55

Dodge 1,087 56

Dooly 799 32

Dougherty 5,604 282

Douglas 12,129 178

Early 1,019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,841 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,751 54

Evans 765 17

Fannin 2,137 61

Fayette 6,753 154

Floyd 10,030 190

Forsyth 18,081 188

Franklin 2,356 42

Fulton 83,021 1,292

Gilmer 2,510 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,761 154

Gordon 6,517 106

Grady 1,573 47

Greene 1,513 56

Gwinnett 87,087 1,087

Habersham 4,665 153

Hall 25,204 448

Hancock 839 63

Haralson 1,721 35

Harris 2,192 58

Hart 1,713 38

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,440 300

Houston 10,158 197

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,567 141

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,304 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,590 52

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3,734 146

Lee 1,606 51

Liberty 3,506 62

Lincoln 516 24

Long 680 11

Lowndes 7,871 143

Lumpkin 2,826 65

Macon 624 27

Madison 2,771 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,701 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,549 73

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,545 75

Monroe 1,886 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,205 23

Murray 4,219 81

Muscogee 14,540 409

Newton 7,611 227

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,804 479

Oconee 3,073 65

Oglethorpe 1,203 28

Paulding 10,913 170

Peach 1,881 52

Pickens 2,565 64

Pierce 1,278 44

Pike 1,078 27

Polk 3,965 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,560 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,216 421

Rockdale 6,130 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4,142 158

Stephens 2,992 81

Stewart 803 25

Sumter 1,826 93

Talbot 392 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,857 47

Taylor 514 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 575 46

Thomas 3,608 114

Tift 3,450 97

Toombs 2,958 98

Towns 1,114 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,010 188

Turner 605 34

Twiggs 514 39

Union 2,070 70

Unknown 2,329 5

Upson 1,825 108

Walker 6,633 80

Walton 8,129 239

Ware 3,041 153

Warren 384 14

Washington 1,641 63

Wayne 2,769 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,993 67

Whitfield 14,925 231

Wilcox 478 29

Wilkes 672 21

Wilkinson 736 28