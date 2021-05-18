x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Tuesday, May 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29
  • There have been 891,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 593.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 875.
  • There have been 62,786 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 18, there were 867 current hospitalizations – a increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,925    66

Atkinson    788    20

Bacon    1,288    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,863    115

Banks    1,651    35

Barrow    8,851    135

Bartow    11,293    211

Ben Hill    1,495    61

Berrien    1,068    32

Bibb    13,402    407

Bleckley    803    34

Brantley    949    32

Brooks    948    36

Bryan    2,770    36

Bulloch    5,286    64

Burke    1,796    36

Butts    2,349    78

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,241    31

Candler    771    37

Carroll    7,457    132

Catoosa    5,771    64

Charlton    1,190    25

Chatham    20,351    430

Chattahoochee    3,458    13

Chattooga    2,252    63

Cherokee    22,575    305

Clarke    12,854    137

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,154    465

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    61,280    977

Coffee    4,241    137

Colquitt    3,552    82

Columbia    11,125    162

Cook    1,166    38

Coweta    8,774    207

Crawford    521    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,231    13

Dawson    2,751    44

DeKalb    58,421    949

Decatur    2,148    55

Dodge    1,087    56

Dooly    799    32

Dougherty    5,604    282

Douglas    12,129    178

Early    1,019    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,841    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,751    54

Evans    765    17

Fannin    2,137    61

Fayette    6,753    154

Floyd    10,030    190

Forsyth    18,081    188

Franklin    2,356    42

Fulton    83,021    1,292

Gilmer    2,510    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,761    154

Gordon    6,517    106

Grady    1,573    47

Greene    1,513    56

Gwinnett    87,087    1,087

Habersham    4,665    153

Hall    25,204    448

Hancock    839    63

Haralson    1,721    35

Harris    2,192    58

Hart    1,713    38

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,440    300

Houston    10,158    197

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,567    141

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,304    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,590    52

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3,734    146

Lee    1,606    51

Liberty    3,506    62

Lincoln    516    24

Long    680    11

Lowndes    7,871    143

Lumpkin    2,826    65

Macon    624    27

Madison    2,771    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,701    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,549    73

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,545    75

Monroe    1,886    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,205    23

Murray    4,219    81

Muscogee    14,540    409

Newton    7,611    227

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,804    479

Oconee    3,073    65

Oglethorpe    1,203    28

Paulding    10,913    170

Peach    1,881    52

Pickens    2,565    64

Pierce    1,278    44

Pike    1,078    27

Polk    3,965    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,801    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,560    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,216    421

Rockdale    6,130    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    819    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4,142    158

Stephens    2,992    81

Stewart    803    25

Sumter    1,826    93

Talbot    392    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,857    47

Taylor    514    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    575    46

Thomas    3,608    114

Tift    3,450    97

Toombs    2,958    98

Towns    1,114    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,010    188

Turner    605    34

Twiggs    514    39

Union    2,070    70

Unknown    2,329    5

Upson    1,825    108

Walker    6,633    80

Walton    8,129    239

Ware    3,041    153

Warren    384    14

Washington    1,641    63

Wayne    2,769    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,993    67

Whitfield    14,925    231

Wilcox    478    29

Wilkes    672    21

Wilkinson    736    28

Worth    1,198    61

Related Articles