Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Tuesday, May 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29
- There have been 891,073 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 593.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 875.
- There have been 62,786 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 18, there were 867 current hospitalizations – a increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 66
Atkinson 788 20
Bacon 1,288 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,863 115
Banks 1,651 35
Barrow 8,851 135
Bartow 11,293 211
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,068 32
Bibb 13,402 407
Bleckley 803 34
Brantley 949 32
Brooks 948 36
Bryan 2,770 36
Bulloch 5,286 64
Burke 1,796 36
Butts 2,349 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,241 31
Candler 771 37
Carroll 7,457 132
Catoosa 5,771 64
Charlton 1,190 25
Chatham 20,351 430
Chattahoochee 3,458 13
Chattooga 2,252 63
Cherokee 22,575 305
Clarke 12,854 137
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,154 465
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 61,280 977
Coffee 4,241 137
Colquitt 3,552 82
Columbia 11,125 162
Cook 1,166 38
Coweta 8,774 207
Crawford 521 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,231 13
Dawson 2,751 44
DeKalb 58,421 949
Decatur 2,148 55
Dodge 1,087 56
Dooly 799 32
Dougherty 5,604 282
Douglas 12,129 178
Early 1,019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,841 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,751 54
Evans 765 17
Fannin 2,137 61
Fayette 6,753 154
Floyd 10,030 190
Forsyth 18,081 188
Franklin 2,356 42
Fulton 83,021 1,292
Gilmer 2,510 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,761 154
Gordon 6,517 106
Grady 1,573 47
Greene 1,513 56
Gwinnett 87,087 1,087
Habersham 4,665 153
Hall 25,204 448
Hancock 839 63
Haralson 1,721 35
Harris 2,192 58
Hart 1,713 38
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,440 300
Houston 10,158 197
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,567 141
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,304 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,590 52
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3,734 146
Lee 1,606 51
Liberty 3,506 62
Lincoln 516 24
Long 680 11
Lowndes 7,871 143
Lumpkin 2,826 65
Macon 624 27
Madison 2,771 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,701 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,549 73
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,545 75
Monroe 1,886 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,205 23
Murray 4,219 81
Muscogee 14,540 409
Newton 7,611 227
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,804 479
Oconee 3,073 65
Oglethorpe 1,203 28
Paulding 10,913 170
Peach 1,881 52
Pickens 2,565 64
Pierce 1,278 44
Pike 1,078 27
Polk 3,965 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,560 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,216 421
Rockdale 6,130 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4,142 158
Stephens 2,992 81
Stewart 803 25
Sumter 1,826 93
Talbot 392 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,857 47
Taylor 514 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 575 46
Thomas 3,608 114
Tift 3,450 97
Toombs 2,958 98
Towns 1,114 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,010 188
Turner 605 34
Twiggs 514 39
Union 2,070 70
Unknown 2,329 5
Upson 1,825 108
Walker 6,633 80
Walton 8,129 239
Ware 3,041 153
Warren 384 14
Washington 1,641 63
Wayne 2,769 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,993 67
Whitfield 14,925 231
Wilcox 478 29
Wilkes 672 21
Wilkinson 736 28
Worth 1,198 61