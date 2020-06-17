x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,575 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.86
  • There have been 60,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 587.93
  • There have been 9,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 16, there were 881 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    5658    158

Fulton    5292    299

DeKalb    4489    155

Cobb    3712    222

Hall    2822    58

Non-Georgia Resident    2813    39

Dougherty    1845    151

Clayton    1495    74

Unknown    1154    2

Muscogee    1099    32

Cherokee    1058    39

Henry    886    31

Troup    844    25

Lowndes    758    4

Colquitt    708    17

Richmond    703    40

Chatham    684    31

Douglas    682    33

Whitfield    668    10

Carroll    619    40

Forsyth    616    13

Habersham    612    33

Bartow    570    39

Bibb    570    36

Coweta    526    13

Sumter    526    49

Houston    470    20

Tift    448    22

Newton    440    11

Mitchell    433    38

Baldwin    431    33

Paulding    425    13

Barrow    401    25

Floyd    380    15

Lee    372    22

Coffee    369    15

Thomas    365    33

Clarke    361    15

Rockdale    353    9

Walton    335    25

Spalding    332    29

Columbia    324    8

Upson    308    42

Chattahoochee    304    0

Ware    298    15

Jackson    276    7

Fayette    271    16

Worth    269    21

Gordon    267    18

Early    256    31

Catoosa    254    3

Walker    253    4

Crisp    249    11

Butts    247    32

Decatur    235    8

Harris    226    6

Terrell    220    27

Appling    208    13

Glynn    208    3

Hancock    203    30

Dooly    193    12

Randolph    191    23

Bacon    179    3

Gilmer    176    2

Polk    174    1

Echols    164    0

Stephens    161    6

Turner    157    15

Calhoun    152    6

Murray    152    1

Grady    146    4

Franklin    144    1

Meriwether    135    3

Monroe    135    15

Pierce    132    4

Oconee    131    10

Toombs    129    5

Burke    127    6

White    124    4

Dawson    121    3

Laurens    121    1

Wilcox    119    14

Bulloch    115    3

Macon    112    8

Putnam    112    11

Lumpkin    110    1

Ben Hill    109    1

Banks    108    0

Lanier    102    2

Brooks    100    11

Liberty    97    1

Peach    92    9

Bryan    89    5

Effingham    88    1

Elbert    87    0

Greene    87    8

Lamar    84    5

Cook    82    1

Atkinson    80    2

Berrien    80    0

Clinch    80    2

Johnson    78    2

Oglethorpe    77    7

McDuffie    76    5

Pike    76    3

Washington    76    1

Camden    75    1

Madison    75    2

Wilkinson    74    7

Pickens    73    4

Brantley    71    2

Fannin    70    1

Stewart    70    1

Marion    66    2

Screven    66    4

Jeff Davis    64    2

Dodge    62    2

Haralson    61    4

Jefferson    61    1

Tattnall    61    0

Jasper    59    1

Telfair    58    2

Union    56    3

Clay    53    2

Bleckley    52    1

Dade    52    1

Talbot    52    2

Jones    51    0

Jenkins    49    7

Seminole    48    2

Emanuel    47    2

Pulaski    46    2

Heard    45    3

Miller    45    0

Hart    44    0

Chattooga    43    2

Morgan    42    0

Wilkes    42    1

Irwin    41    1

Wayne    41    0

Baker    37    4

Charlton    36    2

Towns    35    1

Rabun    33    3

Crawford    32    0

Wheeler    28    0

Long    27    1

Taylor    26    2

Montgomery    23    0

Twiggs    22    1

Schley    20    1

McIntosh    19    1

Warren    19    0

Candler    18    0

Lincoln    18    1

Treutlen    17    0

Webster    16    1

Quitman    14    1

Evans    11    0

Glascock    2    0

Taliaferro    2    0

