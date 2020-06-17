Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,575 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.86
- There have been 60,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 587.93
- There have been 9,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 16, there were 881 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 5658 158
Fulton 5292 299
DeKalb 4489 155
Cobb 3712 222
Hall 2822 58
Non-Georgia Resident 2813 39
Dougherty 1845 151
Clayton 1495 74
Unknown 1154 2
Muscogee 1099 32
Cherokee 1058 39
Henry 886 31
Troup 844 25
Lowndes 758 4
Colquitt 708 17
Richmond 703 40
Chatham 684 31
Douglas 682 33
Whitfield 668 10
Carroll 619 40
Forsyth 616 13
Habersham 612 33
Bartow 570 39
Bibb 570 36
Coweta 526 13
Sumter 526 49
Houston 470 20
Tift 448 22
Newton 440 11
Mitchell 433 38
Baldwin 431 33
Paulding 425 13
Barrow 401 25
Floyd 380 15
Lee 372 22
Coffee 369 15
Thomas 365 33
Clarke 361 15
Rockdale 353 9
Walton 335 25
Spalding 332 29
Columbia 324 8
Upson 308 42
Chattahoochee 304 0
Ware 298 15
Jackson 276 7
Fayette 271 16
Worth 269 21
Gordon 267 18
Early 256 31
Catoosa 254 3
Walker 253 4
Crisp 249 11
Butts 247 32
Decatur 235 8
Harris 226 6
Terrell 220 27
Appling 208 13
Glynn 208 3
Hancock 203 30
Dooly 193 12
Randolph 191 23
Bacon 179 3
Gilmer 176 2
Polk 174 1
Echols 164 0
Stephens 161 6
Turner 157 15
Calhoun 152 6
Murray 152 1
Grady 146 4
Franklin 144 1
Meriwether 135 3
Monroe 135 15
Pierce 132 4
Oconee 131 10
Toombs 129 5
Burke 127 6
White 124 4
Dawson 121 3
Laurens 121 1
Wilcox 119 14
Bulloch 115 3
Macon 112 8
Putnam 112 11
Lumpkin 110 1
Ben Hill 109 1
Banks 108 0
Lanier 102 2
Brooks 100 11
Liberty 97 1
Peach 92 9
Bryan 89 5
Effingham 88 1
Elbert 87 0
Greene 87 8
Lamar 84 5
Cook 82 1
Atkinson 80 2
Berrien 80 0
Clinch 80 2
Johnson 78 2
Oglethorpe 77 7
McDuffie 76 5
Pike 76 3
Washington 76 1
Camden 75 1
Madison 75 2
Wilkinson 74 7
Pickens 73 4
Brantley 71 2
Fannin 70 1
Stewart 70 1
Marion 66 2
Screven 66 4
Jeff Davis 64 2
Dodge 62 2
Haralson 61 4
Jefferson 61 1
Tattnall 61 0
Jasper 59 1
Telfair 58 2
Union 56 3
Clay 53 2
Bleckley 52 1
Dade 52 1
Talbot 52 2
Jones 51 0
Jenkins 49 7
Seminole 48 2
Emanuel 47 2
Pulaski 46 2
Heard 45 3
Miller 45 0
Hart 44 0
Chattooga 43 2
Morgan 42 0
Wilkes 42 1
Irwin 41 1
Wayne 41 0
Baker 37 4
Charlton 36 2
Towns 35 1
Rabun 33 3
Crawford 32 0
Wheeler 28 0
Long 27 1
Taylor 26 2
Montgomery 23 0
Twiggs 22 1
Schley 20 1
McIntosh 19 1
Warren 19 0
Candler 18 0
Lincoln 18 1
Treutlen 17 0
Webster 16 1
Quitman 14 1
Evans 11 0
Glascock 2 0
Taliaferro 2 0
OTHER HEADLINES
