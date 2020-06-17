Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,575 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.86

There have been 60,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 587.93

There have been 9,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 16, there were 881 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 5658 158

Fulton 5292 299

DeKalb 4489 155

Cobb 3712 222

Hall 2822 58

Non-Georgia Resident 2813 39

Dougherty 1845 151

Clayton 1495 74

Unknown 1154 2

Muscogee 1099 32

Cherokee 1058 39

Henry 886 31

Troup 844 25

Lowndes 758 4

Colquitt 708 17

Richmond 703 40

Chatham 684 31

Douglas 682 33

Whitfield 668 10

Carroll 619 40

Forsyth 616 13

Habersham 612 33

Bartow 570 39

Bibb 570 36

Coweta 526 13

Sumter 526 49

Houston 470 20

Tift 448 22

Newton 440 11

Mitchell 433 38

Baldwin 431 33

Paulding 425 13

Barrow 401 25

Floyd 380 15

Lee 372 22

Coffee 369 15

Thomas 365 33

Clarke 361 15

Rockdale 353 9

Walton 335 25

Spalding 332 29

Columbia 324 8

Upson 308 42

Chattahoochee 304 0

Ware 298 15

Jackson 276 7

Fayette 271 16

Worth 269 21

Gordon 267 18

Early 256 31

Catoosa 254 3

Walker 253 4

Crisp 249 11

Butts 247 32

Decatur 235 8

Harris 226 6

Terrell 220 27

Appling 208 13

Glynn 208 3

Hancock 203 30

Dooly 193 12

Randolph 191 23

Bacon 179 3

Gilmer 176 2

Polk 174 1

Echols 164 0

Stephens 161 6

Turner 157 15

Calhoun 152 6

Murray 152 1

Grady 146 4

Franklin 144 1

Meriwether 135 3

Monroe 135 15

Pierce 132 4

Oconee 131 10

Toombs 129 5

Burke 127 6

White 124 4

Dawson 121 3

Laurens 121 1

Wilcox 119 14

Bulloch 115 3

Macon 112 8

Putnam 112 11

Lumpkin 110 1

Ben Hill 109 1

Banks 108 0

Lanier 102 2

Brooks 100 11

Liberty 97 1

Peach 92 9

Bryan 89 5

Effingham 88 1

Elbert 87 0

Greene 87 8

Lamar 84 5

Cook 82 1

Atkinson 80 2

Berrien 80 0

Clinch 80 2

Johnson 78 2

Oglethorpe 77 7

McDuffie 76 5

Pike 76 3

Washington 76 1

Camden 75 1

Madison 75 2

Wilkinson 74 7

Pickens 73 4

Brantley 71 2

Fannin 70 1

Stewart 70 1

Marion 66 2

Screven 66 4

Jeff Davis 64 2

Dodge 62 2

Haralson 61 4

Jefferson 61 1

Tattnall 61 0

Jasper 59 1

Telfair 58 2

Union 56 3

Clay 53 2

Bleckley 52 1

Dade 52 1

Talbot 52 2

Jones 51 0

Jenkins 49 7

Seminole 48 2

Emanuel 47 2

Pulaski 46 2

Heard 45 3

Miller 45 0

Hart 44 0

Chattooga 43 2

Morgan 42 0

Wilkes 42 1

Irwin 41 1

Wayne 41 0

Baker 37 4

Charlton 36 2

Towns 35 1

Rabun 33 3

Crawford 32 0

Wheeler 28 0

Long 27 1

Taylor 26 2

Montgomery 23 0

Twiggs 22 1

Schley 20 1

McIntosh 19 1

Warren 19 0

Candler 18 0

Lincoln 18 1

Treutlen 17 0

Webster 16 1

Quitman 14 1

Evans 11 0

Glascock 2 0

Taliaferro 2 0