Drop in number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Fulton County

In the past week there were 299 new COVID-19 cases in Fulton. The week before that, we saw more than 400.

While there is growing concern that recent protests could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, there's good news for Fulton County right now. We've seen a drop in the number of new cases reported.

Statewide, the Department of Public Health has reported almost 50,000 positive cases. That's almost a 1,000 more cases than Wednesday, but still in line with what we've come to expect.

While the number of total patients being treated for COVID-19 continues to fall to 807 people, we are seeing an increase in the number of new patients going to the hospital.