A look at COVID-19 by zip code in Fulton County as some students head back to class

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many Fulton County students and teachers headed back to the classroom Monday. For now, those students who opted in, are taking in-person classes one day a week and online classes for the rest of the week during this phase.

11Alive is taking a closer look at COVID-19 cases among school age children in the county -- not just cases in the school district.

Our numbers team has been tracking the data and found in the last month, cases have decreased off for children ages 5 to 17 in Fulton, but they're still moderately high.

The chart below shows the number of new cases in children in the county since August 15.

We also took a look at COVID-19 cases by zip codes.

Zip code 30349, located in the southern part of the county, has the most cases to date. There are more than 1,700 in the College Park area. The county is highlighted in blue.

There are nine elementary schools in that area that returned to the classroom: Cliftondale, Feldwood, Heritage, Love T. Nolan, Mary M. Bethune, S. L. Lewis, Seaborn, Stonewall Tell, and Wolf Creek.

Here is a look at the top five zip codes in southern part of the county with the highest cases.

30349 - 1,711 cases 30331 - 1,682 cases 30213 - 1,104 cases 30291 - 737 cases 30354- 407 cases

In north Fulton County, zip code 30342 leads in cases, which is in the Sandy Springs area.

High Point Elementary is the only Fulton County school in that zip code.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30342 has seen more than 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases. And here is the order of the top five zip codes in the northern part of the county with the most cases.