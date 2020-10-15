These are the zip codes in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett with most new COVID-19 cases

Zip codes can help reveal potential hotspots for COVID-19 in these areas. 11Alive's numbers team takes a look.

ATLANTA — While Georgia is making progress in the battle against COVID-19, some counties stand out as places where the virus is spreading widely in the latest White House coronavirus task force report.

While that report outlined some of the progress the state has made in containing the coronavirus pandemic, for yet another week, Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties had the highest number of new cases.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County's Lawrenceville zip code of 30044 leads the region with more than 3,900 cases, as shown in the graph below.

That's up from the roughly 3,800 cases the same zip code logged last week.

Fulton County

In Fulton, zip code 30349 had the highest number of cases this week. That's the area near the airport. They're dealing with roughly 1,870 cases, as shown in the graph below. That number is up from abut 1,820 cases last week.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb County, the Stone Mountain area, including zip code 30083, hit 1,500 total cases as of Sunday, shown in the graph below.

Like Gwinnett County, that's roughly 100 more cases from the same timeframe last week.

