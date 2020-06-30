x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,805 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.
  • There have been 81,291 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,518.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.43.
  • There have been 11,051 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 73.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 29, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett    8082    170

Fulton    6965    312

DeKalb    5841    173

Cobb    4877    243

Non-Georgia Resident    4011    47

Hall    3187    60

Unknown    2699    2

Clayton    1939    79

Dougherty    1903    154

Muscogee    1679    47

Troup    1398    32

Chatham    1321    37

Cherokee    1315    43

Henry    1203    33

Lowndes    1199    11

Whitfield    1101    10

Richmond    952    48

Colquitt    951    18

Douglas    917    36

Bibb    848    39

Forsyth    828    15

Glynn    788    6

Tift    750    26

Carroll    704    39

Bartow    688    42

Habersham    678    35

Coweta    667    15

Houston    629    23

Newton    599    11

Paulding    583    15

Sumter    554    50

Coffee    540    17

Clarke    531    15

Barrow    523    25

Floyd    514    15

Baldwin    499    34

Columbia    470    9

Rockdale    459    11

Mitchell    450    38

Thomas    435    32

Ware    424    15

Chattahoochee    410    0

Spalding    400    32

Walton    399    28

Lee    388    22

Gordon    380    18

Jackson    370    10

Upson    355    43

Fayette    341    17

Bulloch    339    4

Harris    324    9

Walker    318    11

Worth    315    22

Catoosa    312    8

Butts    274    33

Crisp    273    12

Early    260    31

Appling    258    14

Decatur    253    8

Toombs    244    5

Bacon    236    4

Terrell    225    27

Stephens    224    6

Murray    214    2

Hancock    212    32

Dooly    210    12

Polk    205    2

Randolph    197    25

Franklin    193    1

Grady    192    4

Echols    184    0

Gilmer    184    2

Meriwether    183    2

Turner    177    16

Pierce    170    4

Laurens    167    1

Ben Hill    165    1

Calhoun    162    5

Monroe    160    17

Brooks    154    11

Oconee    154    10

Putnam    148    12

Atkinson    147    2

Burke    144    7

White    142    4

Dawson    141    3

Effingham    141    1

Lumpkin    139    3

Tattnall    138    0

Banks    133    0

Cook    133    1

Lanier    132    3

Camden    128    2

Bryan    127    5

Wilcox    126    15

Liberty    121    1

Stewart    119    3

Telfair    118    3

Berrien    116    0

Emanuel    116    3

Lamar    115    6

Macon    115    9

Jeff Davis    110    2

Clinch    108    3

Washington    105    1

Elbert    104    0

Jenkins    104    11

Peach    103    9

Dodge    100    2

Greene    98    9

Jefferson    98    1

Fannin    97    1

Brantley    94    2

Pickens    93    5

Madison    92    4

McDuffie    92    6

Screven    92    6

Johnson    90    2

Pike    90    3

Oglethorpe    89    7

Marion    79    2

Wilkinson    76    8

Haralson    73    5

Jones    73    0

Talbot    73    2

Union    71    3

Wayne    70    0

Jasper    68    1

Dade    66    1

Irwin    64    1

Chattooga    61    2

Bleckley    60    1

Hart    59    0

Clay    57    2

Wilkes    56    1

Morgan    52    0

Charlton    51    2

Seminole    51    2

Pulaski    50    2

Wheeler    49    0

Heard    48    3

Miller    47    0

Towns    45    1

Baker    43    3

Long    43    1

Crawford    42    0

Rabun    42    3

McIntosh    41    1

Candler    37    0

Lincoln    37    1

Montgomery    31    0

Taylor    28    2

Twiggs    27    1

Schley    25    1

Evans    23    0

Treutlen    23    1

Warren    22    0

Webster    22    1

Quitman    17    1

Glascock    7    0

Taliaferro    2    0

