Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,805 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.
- There have been 81,291 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,518.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.43.
- There have been 11,051 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 73.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 29, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
County - Cases - Deaths:
Gwinnett 8082 170
Fulton 6965 312
DeKalb 5841 173
Cobb 4877 243
Non-Georgia Resident 4011 47
Hall 3187 60
Unknown 2699 2
Clayton 1939 79
Dougherty 1903 154
Muscogee 1679 47
Troup 1398 32
Chatham 1321 37
Cherokee 1315 43
Henry 1203 33
Lowndes 1199 11
Whitfield 1101 10
Richmond 952 48
Colquitt 951 18
Douglas 917 36
Bibb 848 39
Forsyth 828 15
Glynn 788 6
Tift 750 26
Carroll 704 39
Bartow 688 42
Habersham 678 35
Coweta 667 15
Houston 629 23
Newton 599 11
Paulding 583 15
Sumter 554 50
Coffee 540 17
Clarke 531 15
Barrow 523 25
Floyd 514 15
Baldwin 499 34
Columbia 470 9
Rockdale 459 11
Mitchell 450 38
Thomas 435 32
Ware 424 15
Chattahoochee 410 0
Spalding 400 32
Walton 399 28
Lee 388 22
Gordon 380 18
Jackson 370 10
Upson 355 43
Fayette 341 17
Bulloch 339 4
Harris 324 9
Walker 318 11
Worth 315 22
Catoosa 312 8
Butts 274 33
Crisp 273 12
Early 260 31
Appling 258 14
Decatur 253 8
Toombs 244 5
Bacon 236 4
Terrell 225 27
Stephens 224 6
Murray 214 2
Hancock 212 32
Dooly 210 12
Polk 205 2
Randolph 197 25
Franklin 193 1
Grady 192 4
Echols 184 0
Gilmer 184 2
Meriwether 183 2
Turner 177 16
Pierce 170 4
Laurens 167 1
Ben Hill 165 1
Calhoun 162 5
Monroe 160 17
Brooks 154 11
Oconee 154 10
Putnam 148 12
Atkinson 147 2
Burke 144 7
White 142 4
Dawson 141 3
Effingham 141 1
Lumpkin 139 3
Tattnall 138 0
Banks 133 0
Cook 133 1
Lanier 132 3
Camden 128 2
Bryan 127 5
Wilcox 126 15
Liberty 121 1
Stewart 119 3
Telfair 118 3
Berrien 116 0
Emanuel 116 3
Lamar 115 6
Macon 115 9
Jeff Davis 110 2
Clinch 108 3
Washington 105 1
Elbert 104 0
Jenkins 104 11
Peach 103 9
Dodge 100 2
Greene 98 9
Jefferson 98 1
Fannin 97 1
Brantley 94 2
Pickens 93 5
Madison 92 4
McDuffie 92 6
Screven 92 6
Johnson 90 2
Pike 90 3
Oglethorpe 89 7
Marion 79 2
Wilkinson 76 8
Haralson 73 5
Jones 73 0
Talbot 73 2
Union 71 3
Wayne 70 0
Jasper 68 1
Dade 66 1
Irwin 64 1
Chattooga 61 2
Bleckley 60 1
Hart 59 0
Clay 57 2
Wilkes 56 1
Morgan 52 0
Charlton 51 2
Seminole 51 2
Pulaski 50 2
Wheeler 49 0
Heard 48 3
Miller 47 0
Towns 45 1
Baker 43 3
Long 43 1
Crawford 42 0
Rabun 42 3
McIntosh 41 1
Candler 37 0
Lincoln 37 1
Montgomery 31 0
Taylor 28 2
Twiggs 27 1
Schley 25 1
Evans 23 0
Treutlen 23 1
Warren 22 0
Webster 22 1
Quitman 17 1
Glascock 7 0
Taliaferro 2 0
