Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,805 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/17-6/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/3-6/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett 8082 170

Fulton 6965 312

DeKalb 5841 173

Cobb 4877 243

Non-Georgia Resident 4011 47

Hall 3187 60

Unknown 2699 2

Clayton 1939 79

Dougherty 1903 154

Muscogee 1679 47

Troup 1398 32

Chatham 1321 37

Cherokee 1315 43

Henry 1203 33

Lowndes 1199 11

Whitfield 1101 10

Richmond 952 48

Colquitt 951 18

Douglas 917 36

Bibb 848 39

Forsyth 828 15

Glynn 788 6

Tift 750 26

Carroll 704 39

Bartow 688 42

Habersham 678 35

Coweta 667 15

Houston 629 23

Newton 599 11

Paulding 583 15

Sumter 554 50

Coffee 540 17

Clarke 531 15

Barrow 523 25

Floyd 514 15

Baldwin 499 34

Columbia 470 9

Rockdale 459 11

Mitchell 450 38

Thomas 435 32

Ware 424 15

Chattahoochee 410 0

Spalding 400 32

Walton 399 28

Lee 388 22

Gordon 380 18

Jackson 370 10

Upson 355 43

Fayette 341 17

Bulloch 339 4

Harris 324 9

Walker 318 11

Worth 315 22

Catoosa 312 8

Butts 274 33

Crisp 273 12

Early 260 31

Appling 258 14

Decatur 253 8

Toombs 244 5

Bacon 236 4

Terrell 225 27

Stephens 224 6

Murray 214 2

Hancock 212 32

Dooly 210 12

Polk 205 2

Randolph 197 25

Franklin 193 1

Grady 192 4

Echols 184 0

Gilmer 184 2

Meriwether 183 2

Turner 177 16

Pierce 170 4

Laurens 167 1

Ben Hill 165 1

Calhoun 162 5

Monroe 160 17

Brooks 154 11

Oconee 154 10

Putnam 148 12

Atkinson 147 2

Burke 144 7

White 142 4

Dawson 141 3

Effingham 141 1

Lumpkin 139 3

Tattnall 138 0

Banks 133 0

Cook 133 1

Lanier 132 3

Camden 128 2

Bryan 127 5

Wilcox 126 15

Liberty 121 1

Stewart 119 3

Telfair 118 3

Berrien 116 0

Emanuel 116 3

Lamar 115 6

Macon 115 9

Jeff Davis 110 2

Clinch 108 3

Washington 105 1

Elbert 104 0

Jenkins 104 11

Peach 103 9

Dodge 100 2

Greene 98 9

Jefferson 98 1

Fannin 97 1

Brantley 94 2

Pickens 93 5

Madison 92 4

McDuffie 92 6

Screven 92 6

Johnson 90 2

Pike 90 3

Oglethorpe 89 7

Marion 79 2

Wilkinson 76 8

Haralson 73 5

Jones 73 0

Talbot 73 2

Union 71 3

Wayne 70 0

Jasper 68 1

Dade 66 1

Irwin 64 1

Chattooga 61 2

Bleckley 60 1

Hart 59 0

Clay 57 2

Wilkes 56 1

Morgan 52 0

Charlton 51 2

Seminole 51 2

Pulaski 50 2

Wheeler 49 0

Heard 48 3

Miller 47 0

Towns 45 1

Baker 43 3

Long 43 1

Crawford 42 0

Rabun 42 3

McIntosh 41 1

Candler 37 0

Lincoln 37 1

Montgomery 31 0

Taylor 28 2

Twiggs 27 1

Schley 25 1

Evans 23 0

Treutlen 23 1

Warren 22 0

Webster 22 1

Quitman 17 1

Glascock 7 0

Taliaferro 2 0