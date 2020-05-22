Georgia COVID-19 cases, deaths tick up over last week

Our numbers team Friday noticed a few changes over the past week we want highlight for you.

Let's start with new cases. The past two days, we've seen a slight uptick in new cases reported. The dotted line is our rolling average. It helps even out those dips we often see on the weekends and spikes early in the week.

But here's why this is important today. Look at the most recent data in orange.

We've now seen four above-average days in the past week. It's not cause for alarm ... yet. But we want see those new cases going down, not up.

We also noticed a change in the number of deaths we're seeing. Again, the past week is the area highlighted in orange. Just a few days ago, that number was trending down. But in just the past day, 78 more deaths were reported - marking the fourth-highest daily total so far. We're going to watch that number closely over the next few days.

