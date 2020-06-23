Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

The latest data:

As of 5 p.m., there have been 2,687 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.

There have been 67,675 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 978.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 615.07.

There have been 10,121 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 23, there were 1,056 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS (information from the Dept. of Public Health's website)

Gwinnett 6636 163

Fulton 5885 302

DeKalb 5042 166

Cobb 4134 234

Non-Georgia Resident 3098 41

Hall 2982 58

Dougherty 1865 153

Clayton 1687 77

Unknown 1482 2

Muscogee 1341 39

Troup 1158 29

Cherokee 1126 41

Henry 1013 31

Lowndes 975 6

Chatham 872 35

Whitfield 819 10

Douglas 778 35

Richmond 776 48

Colquitt 764 18

Forsyth 694 14

Carroll 646 39

Habersham 644 35

Bibb 627 37

Bartow 625 39

Coweta 569 15

Tift 569 25

Sumter 540 50

Houston 519 20

Newton 516 11

Paulding 493 13

Baldwin 457 32

Coffee 444 15

Mitchell 440 38

Floyd 433 15

Barrow 432 25

Glynn 411 3

Clarke 408 15

Rockdale 390 10

Thomas 388 33

Lee 385 22

Columbia 359 8

Spalding 353 32

Walton 352 26

Ware 352 15

Upson 328 43

Gordon 318 18

Chattahoochee 317 0

Jackson 314 7

Fayette 299 16

Walker 294 5

Worth 291 21

Catoosa 283 6

Harris 269 8

Crisp 261 12

Early 255 31

Butts 249 33

Decatur 245 8

Appling 223 13

Terrell 219 27

Hancock 208 32

Bacon 207 4

Randolph 197 25

Dooly 194 12

Polk 188 1

Bulloch 183 3

Stephens 182 6

Echols 177 0

Gilmer 176 2

Murray 172 1

Turner 171 16

Toombs 169 5

Grady 165 4

Calhoun 162 5

Franklin 160 1

Meriwether 160 2

Pierce 143 4

Monroe 138 16

Oconee 136 10

Burke 134 6

Laurens 134 0

White 132 4

Ben Hill 125 1

Dawson 125 3

Putnam 123 11

Wilcox 122 15

Brooks 121 11

Lumpkin 121 3

Banks 116 0

Lanier 116 3

Effingham 111 1

Macon 111 9

Liberty 110 1

Bryan 107 5

Cook 104 1

Camden 102 1

Atkinson 99 2

Berrien 99 0

Lamar 95 6

Peach 95 9

Elbert 94 0

Stewart 92 3

Tattnall 92 0

Greene 90 9

Clinch 87 2

Oglethorpe 85 7

Screven 85 5

Pike 84 3

Pickens 83 5

Fannin 82 1

Johnson 81 2

McDuffie 81 5

Washington 81 1

Brantley 78 2

Jenkins 78 9

Madison 78 4

Marion 78 3

Jeff Davis 76 2

Wilkinson 74 8

Jefferson 73 1

Emanuel 72 3

Dodge 70 2

Haralson 66 4

Jasper 65 1

Telfair 65 2

Talbot 64 2

Union 60 3

Dade 59 1

Clay 56 2

Bleckley 54 1

Jones 51 0

Chattooga 50 2

Hart 50 0

Wayne 49 0

Wilkes 49 1

Pulaski 48 2

Seminole 48 2

Heard 47 3

Irwin 46 1

Miller 45 0

Morgan 45 0

Charlton 43 2

Wheeler 41 0

Crawford 37 0

Baker 36 3

Rabun 36 3

Towns 36 1

Long 35 1

Montgomery 28 0

McIntosh 27 1

Taylor 26 2

Lincoln 25 1

Twiggs 24 1

Candler 22 0

Schley 22 1

Treutlen 19 1

Warren 19 0

Webster 18 1

Evans 16 0

Quitman 15 1

Glascock 3 0

Taliaferro 2 0