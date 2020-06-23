x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 5 p.m., there have been 2,687 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/10-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14.
  • There have been 67,675 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 978.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 615.07.
  • There have been 10,121 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 23, there were 1,056 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS (information from the Dept. of Public Health's website)

Gwinnett    6636    163

Fulton    5885    302

DeKalb    5042    166

Cobb    4134    234

Non-Georgia Resident    3098    41

Hall    2982    58

Dougherty    1865    153

Clayton    1687    77

Unknown    1482    2

Muscogee    1341    39

Troup    1158    29

Cherokee    1126    41

Henry    1013    31

Lowndes    975    6

Chatham    872    35

Whitfield    819    10

Douglas    778    35

Richmond    776    48

Colquitt    764    18

Forsyth    694    14

Carroll    646    39

Habersham    644    35

Bibb    627    37

Bartow    625    39

Coweta    569    15

Tift    569    25

Sumter    540    50

Houston    519    20

Newton    516    11

Paulding    493    13

Baldwin    457    32

Coffee    444    15

Mitchell    440    38

Floyd    433    15

Barrow    432    25

Glynn    411    3

Clarke    408    15

Rockdale    390    10

Thomas    388    33

Lee    385    22

Columbia    359    8

Spalding    353    32

Walton    352    26

Ware    352    15

Upson    328    43

Gordon    318    18

Chattahoochee    317    0

Jackson    314    7

Fayette    299    16

Walker    294    5

Worth    291    21

Catoosa    283    6

Harris    269    8

Crisp    261    12

Early    255    31

Butts    249    33

Decatur    245    8

Appling    223    13

Terrell    219    27

Hancock    208    32

Bacon    207    4

Randolph    197    25

Dooly    194    12

Polk    188    1

Bulloch    183    3

Stephens    182    6

Echols    177    0

Gilmer    176    2

Murray    172    1

Turner    171    16

Toombs    169    5

Grady    165    4

Calhoun    162    5

Franklin    160    1

Meriwether    160    2

Pierce    143    4

Monroe    138    16

Oconee    136    10

Burke    134    6

Laurens    134    0

White    132    4

Ben Hill    125    1

Dawson    125    3

Putnam    123    11

Wilcox    122    15

Brooks    121    11

Lumpkin    121    3

Banks    116    0

Lanier    116    3

Effingham    111    1

Macon    111    9

Liberty    110    1

Bryan    107    5

Cook    104    1

Camden    102    1

Atkinson    99    2

Berrien    99    0

Lamar    95    6

Peach    95    9

Elbert    94    0

Stewart    92    3

Tattnall    92    0

Greene    90    9

Clinch    87    2

Oglethorpe    85    7

Screven    85    5

Pike    84    3

Pickens    83    5

Fannin    82    1

Johnson    81    2

McDuffie    81    5

Washington    81    1

Brantley    78    2

Jenkins    78    9

Madison    78    4

Marion    78    3

Jeff Davis    76    2

Wilkinson    74    8

Jefferson    73    1

Emanuel    72    3

Dodge    70    2

Haralson    66    4

Jasper    65    1

Telfair    65    2

Talbot    64    2

Union    60    3

Dade    59    1

Clay    56    2

Bleckley    54    1

Jones    51    0

Chattooga    50    2

Hart    50    0

Wayne    49    0

Wilkes    49    1

Pulaski    48    2

Seminole    48    2

Heard    47    3

Irwin    46    1

Miller    45    0

Morgan    45    0

Charlton    43    2

Wheeler    41    0

Crawford    37    0

Baker    36    3

Rabun    36    3

Towns    36    1

Long    35    1

Montgomery    28    0

McIntosh    27    1

Taylor    26    2

Lincoln    25    1

Twiggs    24    1

Candler    22    0

Schley    22    1

Treutlen    19    1

Warren    19    0

Webster    18    1

Evans    16    0

Quitman    15    1

Glascock    3    0

Taliaferro    2    0

