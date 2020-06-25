Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,745 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/12-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 25, there were 1,135 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett 7223 167

Fulton 6163 309

DeKalb 5258 168

Cobb 4347 237

Non-Georgia Resident 3299 41

Hall 3048 59

Dougherty 1870 154

Clayton 1781 79

Muscogee 1428 40

Unknown 1341 2

Troup 1233 29

Cherokee 1177 44

Henry 1077 31

Lowndes 1040 8

Chatham 999 36

Whitfield 890 10

Douglas 821 35

Colquitt 803 18

Richmond 802 48

Forsyth 737 15

Bibb 664 38

Carroll 651 39

Habersham 648 35

Tift 642 25

Bartow 639 40

Coweta 600 15

Houston 545 23

Sumter 542 50

Newton 538 11

Paulding 522 15

Coffee 484 17

Glynn 471 3

Floyd 466 15

Baldwin 465 33

Barrow 452 25

Mitchell 443 38

Clarke 441 15

Rockdale 415 10

Thomas 399 33

Lee 386 22

Columbia 377 9

Ware 372 15

Walton 371 28

Spalding 365 32

Chattahoochee 363 0

Upson 343 43

Jackson 337 9

Gordon 329 18

Fayette 314 17

Walker 302 9

Catoosa 297 6

Worth 295 21

Harris 286 9

Crisp 265 12

Butts 260 33

Early 258 31

Decatur 248 8

Bulloch 232 3

Appling 230 14

Terrell 222 27

Toombs 212 5

Bacon 210 4

Hancock 209 32

Polk 197 1

Randolph 197 25

Dooly 196 12

Stephens 190 6

Murray 183 2

Gilmer 181 2

Echols 177 0

Grady 174 4

Turner 172 16

Franklin 170 1

Meriwether 167 2

Calhoun 161 5

Pierce 155 4

Laurens 146 1

Monroe 142 16

Oconee 141 10

Ben Hill 139 1

Burke 138 6

White 134 4

Dawson 128 3

Putnam 128 12

Lumpkin 126 3

Banks 124 0

Brooks 124 11

Wilcox 123 15

Lanier 122 3

Effingham 117 1

Cook 114 1

Macon 113 9

Liberty 112 1

Bryan 110 5

Atkinson 109 2

Berrien 107 0

Lamar 107 6

Camden 106 1

Stewart 106 3

Tattnall 103 0

Clinch 98 3

Peach 95 9

Elbert 94 0

Fannin 94 1

Jenkins 94 11

Greene 91 9

Washington 90 1

Emanuel 87 3

Oglethorpe 87 7

Pike 87 3

Screven 87 5

Madison 86 4

Pickens 85 5

Johnson 84 2

McDuffie 84 6

Brantley 82 2

Jefferson 80 1

Dodge 77 2

Jeff Davis 77 2

Marion 77 2

Telfair 74 3

Wilkinson 74 8

Haralson 67 5

Talbot 66 2

Jasper 64 1

Dade 62 1

Union 62 3

Clay 56 2

Bleckley 55 1

Chattooga 53 2

Hart 52 0

Jones 52 0

Wayne 52 0

Wilkes 52 1

Seminole 49 2

Irwin 48 1

Heard 47 3

Pulaski 47 2

Morgan 46 0

Miller 45 0

Wheeler 42 0

Charlton 41 2

Rabun 40 3

Crawford 39 0

Baker 37 3

Towns 37 1

Long 33 1

Lincoln 30 1

McIntosh 29 1

Montgomery 28 0

Taylor 27 2

Candler 25 0

Schley 23 1

Twiggs 23 1

Treutlen 20 1

Webster 20 1

Warren 19 0

Evans 17 0

Quitman 15 1

Glascock 3 0

Taliaferro 2 0