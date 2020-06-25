x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,745 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/12-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93.
  • There have been 71,095 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,093.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.71
  • There have been 10,457 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 25, there were 1,135 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett    7223    167

Fulton    6163    309

DeKalb    5258    168

Cobb    4347    237

Non-Georgia Resident    3299    41

Hall    3048    59

Dougherty    1870    154

Clayton    1781    79

Muscogee    1428    40

Unknown    1341    2

Troup    1233    29

Cherokee    1177    44

Henry    1077    31

Lowndes    1040    8

Chatham    999    36

Whitfield    890    10

Douglas    821    35

Colquitt    803    18

Richmond    802    48

Forsyth    737    15

Bibb    664    38

Carroll    651    39

Habersham    648    35

Tift    642    25

Bartow    639    40

Coweta    600    15

Houston    545    23

Sumter    542    50

Newton    538    11

Paulding    522    15

Coffee    484    17

Glynn    471    3

Floyd    466    15

Baldwin    465    33

Barrow    452    25

Mitchell    443    38

Clarke    441    15

Rockdale    415    10

Thomas    399    33

Lee    386    22

Columbia    377    9

Ware    372    15

Walton    371    28

Spalding    365    32

Chattahoochee    363    0

Upson    343    43

Jackson    337    9

Gordon    329    18

Fayette    314    17

Walker    302    9

Catoosa    297    6

Worth    295    21

Harris    286    9

Crisp    265    12

Butts    260    33

Early    258    31

Decatur    248    8

Bulloch    232    3

Appling    230    14

Terrell    222    27

Toombs    212    5

Bacon    210    4

Hancock    209    32

Polk    197    1

Randolph    197    25

Dooly    196    12

Stephens    190    6

Murray    183    2

Gilmer    181    2

Echols    177    0

Grady    174    4

Turner    172    16

Franklin    170    1

Meriwether    167    2

Calhoun    161    5

Pierce    155    4

Laurens    146    1

Monroe    142    16

Oconee    141    10

Ben Hill    139    1

Burke    138    6

White    134    4

Dawson    128    3

Putnam    128    12

Lumpkin    126    3

Banks    124    0

Brooks    124    11

Wilcox    123    15

Lanier    122    3

Effingham    117    1

Cook    114    1

Macon    113    9

Liberty    112    1

Bryan    110    5

Atkinson    109    2

Berrien    107    0

Lamar    107    6

Camden    106    1

Stewart    106    3

Tattnall    103    0

Clinch    98    3

Peach    95    9

Elbert    94    0

Fannin    94    1

Jenkins    94    11

Greene    91    9

Washington    90    1

Emanuel    87    3

Oglethorpe    87    7

Pike    87    3

Screven    87    5

Madison    86    4

Pickens    85    5

Johnson    84    2

McDuffie    84    6

Brantley    82    2

Jefferson    80    1

Dodge    77    2

Jeff Davis    77    2

Marion    77    2

Telfair    74    3

Wilkinson    74    8

Haralson    67    5

Talbot    66    2

Jasper    64    1

Dade    62    1

Union    62    3

Clay    56    2

Bleckley    55    1

Chattooga    53    2

Hart    52    0

Jones    52    0

Wayne    52    0

Wilkes    52    1

Seminole    49    2

Irwin    48    1

Heard    47    3

Pulaski    47    2

Morgan    46    0

Miller    45    0

Wheeler    42    0

Charlton    41    2

Rabun    40    3

Crawford    39    0

Baker    37    3

Towns    37    1

Long    33    1

Lincoln    30    1

McIntosh    29    1

Montgomery    28    0

Taylor    27    2

Candler    25    0

Schley    23    1

Twiggs    23    1

Treutlen    20    1

Webster    20    1

Warren    19    0

Evans    17    0

Quitman    15    1

Glascock    3    0

Taliaferro    2    0

