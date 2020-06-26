x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,770 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.
  • There have been 72,995 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1156.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 675.14.
  • There have been 10,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 26, there were 1,184 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    241    14

Atkinson    117    2

Bacon    217    4

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    470    33

Banks    128    0

Barrow    459    25

Bartow    645    41

Ben Hill    143    1

Berrien    109    0

Bibb    702    38

Bleckley    55    1

Brantley    85    2

Brooks    141    11

Bryan    115    5

Bulloch    261    3

Burke    138    6

Butts    261    33

Calhoun    161    5

Camden    112    1

Candler    29    0

Carroll    658    39

Catoosa    302    7

Charlton    43    2

Chatham    1044    37

Chattahoochee    393    0

Chattooga    56    2

Cherokee    1189    44

Clarke    463    15

Clay    56    2

Clayton    1825    79

Clinch    100    3

Cobb    4433    238

Coffee    484    17

Colquitt    837    18

Columbia    392    9

Cook    123    1

Coweta    615    15

Crawford    39    0

Crisp    266    12

Dade    63    1

Dawson    131    3

DeKalb    5322    171

Decatur    249    8

Dodge    84    2

Dooly    197    12

Dougherty    1873    154

Douglas    843    36

Early    259    31

Echols    180    0

Effingham    122    1

Elbert    97    0

Emanuel    95    3

Evans    18    0

Fannin    94    1

Fayette    322    17

Floyd    487    15

Forsyth    756    15

Franklin    172    1

Fulton    6350    311

Gilmer    181    2

Glascock    5    0

Glynn    505    3

Gordon    337    18

Grady    177    4

Greene    96    9

Gwinnett    7463    168

Habersham    656    35

Hall    3075    59

Hancock    210    32

Haralson    68    5

Harris    296    9

Hart    53    0

Heard    47    3

Henry    1093    33

Houston    562    23

Irwin    50    1

Jackson    341    10

Jasper    65    1

Jeff Davis    78    2

Jefferson    86    1

Jenkins    94    11

Johnson    84    2

Jones    61    0

Lamar    107    6

Lanier    124    3

Laurens    147    1

Lee    386    22

Liberty    112    1

Lincoln    32    1

Long    36    1

Lowndes    1087    9

Lumpkin    130    3

Macon    113    9

Madison    86    4

Marion    77    2

McDuffie    87    6

McIntosh    29    1

Meriwether    174    2

Miller    47    0

Mitchell    443    38

Monroe    152    16

Montgomery    31    0

Morgan    46    0

Murray    188    2

Muscogee    1454    43

Newton    541    11

Non-Georgia Resident    3453    43

Oconee    141    10

Oglethorpe    88    7

Paulding    538    15

Peach    97    9

Pickens    85    5

Pierce    156    4

Pike    87    3

Polk    200    1

Pulaski    48    2

Putnam    131    12

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    39    3

Randolph    197    25

Richmond    813    48

Rockdale    419    11

Schley    24    1

Screven    88    6

Seminole    50    2

Spalding    368    32

Stephens    194    6

Stewart    110    3

Sumter    548    50

Talbot    67    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    109    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    80    3

Terrell    224    27

Thomas    408    32

Tift    679    25

Toombs    221    5

Towns    38    1

Treutlen    22    1

Troup    1277    31

Turner    173    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    67    3

Unknown    1469    2

Upson    343    43

Walker    310    11

Walton    377    28

Ware    388    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    91    1

Wayne    53    0

Webster    20    1

Wheeler    43    0

White    136    4

Whitfield    917    10

Wilcox    125    15

Wilkes    52    1

Wilkinson    74    8

Worth    296    21

