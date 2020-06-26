Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,770 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/13-6/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 241 14

Atkinson 117 2

Bacon 217 4

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 470 33

Banks 128 0

Barrow 459 25

Bartow 645 41

Ben Hill 143 1

Berrien 109 0

Bibb 702 38

Bleckley 55 1

Brantley 85 2

Brooks 141 11

Bryan 115 5

Bulloch 261 3

Burke 138 6

Butts 261 33

Calhoun 161 5

Camden 112 1

Candler 29 0

Carroll 658 39

Catoosa 302 7

Charlton 43 2

Chatham 1044 37

Chattahoochee 393 0

Chattooga 56 2

Cherokee 1189 44

Clarke 463 15

Clay 56 2

Clayton 1825 79

Clinch 100 3

Cobb 4433 238

Coffee 484 17

Colquitt 837 18

Columbia 392 9

Cook 123 1

Coweta 615 15

Crawford 39 0

Crisp 266 12

Dade 63 1

Dawson 131 3

DeKalb 5322 171

Decatur 249 8

Dodge 84 2

Dooly 197 12

Dougherty 1873 154

Douglas 843 36

Early 259 31

Echols 180 0

Effingham 122 1

Elbert 97 0

Emanuel 95 3

Evans 18 0

Fannin 94 1

Fayette 322 17

Floyd 487 15

Forsyth 756 15

Franklin 172 1

Fulton 6350 311

Gilmer 181 2

Glascock 5 0

Glynn 505 3

Gordon 337 18

Grady 177 4

Greene 96 9

Gwinnett 7463 168

Habersham 656 35

Hall 3075 59

Hancock 210 32

Haralson 68 5

Harris 296 9

Hart 53 0

Heard 47 3

Henry 1093 33

Houston 562 23

Irwin 50 1

Jackson 341 10

Jasper 65 1

Jeff Davis 78 2

Jefferson 86 1

Jenkins 94 11

Johnson 84 2

Jones 61 0

Lamar 107 6

Lanier 124 3

Laurens 147 1

Lee 386 22

Liberty 112 1

Lincoln 32 1

Long 36 1

Lowndes 1087 9

Lumpkin 130 3

Macon 113 9

Madison 86 4

Marion 77 2

McDuffie 87 6

McIntosh 29 1

Meriwether 174 2

Miller 47 0

Mitchell 443 38

Monroe 152 16

Montgomery 31 0

Morgan 46 0

Murray 188 2

Muscogee 1454 43

Newton 541 11

Non-Georgia Resident 3453 43

Oconee 141 10

Oglethorpe 88 7

Paulding 538 15

Peach 97 9

Pickens 85 5

Pierce 156 4

Pike 87 3

Polk 200 1

Pulaski 48 2

Putnam 131 12

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 39 3

Randolph 197 25

Richmond 813 48

Rockdale 419 11

Schley 24 1

Screven 88 6

Seminole 50 2

Spalding 368 32

Stephens 194 6

Stewart 110 3

Sumter 548 50

Talbot 67 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 109 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 80 3

Terrell 224 27

Thomas 408 32

Tift 679 25

Toombs 221 5

Towns 38 1

Treutlen 22 1

Troup 1277 31

Turner 173 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 67 3

Unknown 1469 2

Upson 343 43

Walker 310 11

Walton 377 28

Ware 388 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 91 1

Wayne 53 0

Webster 20 1

Wheeler 43 0

White 136 4

Whitfield 917 10

Wilcox 125 15

Wilkes 52 1

Wilkinson 74 8

Worth 296 21