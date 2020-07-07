Georgia COVID-19 data | Interactive map of the state

An interactive look at Georgia's coronavirus data.

COVID-19 is surging in Georgia. In June, the rate of new cases in the state began to surpass numbers from April when the state was shut down. Georgia was one of the first states in the nation to reopen businesses after taking unprecedented measures to flatten the curve.

Health officials say wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding crowds larger than 10 people are measures everyone should take to lessen the chances of catching or spreading the virus.

This story is updated daily after the Georgia Department of Public Health updates their data at 3:00 p.m. Bookmark this page and check back every day for a comprehensive look at the numbers around Georgia's COVID-19 outbreak.

County-by-county concentration of COVID-19 cases

(App users click here for a larger version of the map)

Use the map below to see the concentration of coronavirus in Georgia.

Cases

(App users click here for a larger version of the map)

This chart shows the total number of COVID-19 cases and how many new cases were reported each day throughout Georgia. The green line shows the 14-day moving average. The moving average line visualizes the pattern of how the data is changing.

Deaths

(App users click here for a larger version of the map)

This chart shows the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and how many new deaths were reported each day statewide. The green line shows the 14-day moving average. The moving average line visualizes the pattern of how the data is changing.

Hospitalizations

(App users click here for a larger version of the map)

This chart shows current hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Georgia.

