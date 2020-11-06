COVID-19 cases jump in Georgia. Are state officials sending mixed messages?

In Gov. Kemp's last COVID-19 press conference many staffers were standing shoulder-to-shoulder without any masks in sight.

ATLANTA — In the past 24 hours we have seen a jump of nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Public Health is now reporting 54,973 total cases in our state.

We’ve all been waiting to see if Memorial Day, the protests or even the packed polls earlier this week would have an impact. While it’s impossible to pin the increase to any one factor, those studying the data say those mass gatherings are hard to ignore.

Dr. Harry Heiman, a professor at Georgia State's School of Public Health calls the numbers a "sustained plateau."

The average number of new cases reported each day this past week was 732. The week before that, the average daily increase of new cases was 654.

The differences seem dramatic from week to week, but with the trend line evening out the extreme ups and downs, the number of new cases looks relatively flat. Heiman says that is giving people a false sense of security.

“It’s a potpourri of people making choices about whether or not to wear masks, whether or not to practice social distancing and its not being enforced in a consistent way," said Heiman.

He blames that inconsistency on mixed messaging from our state leadership.

“Look at the Governor’s last press conference. He had his entire team standing behind him shoulder to shoulder. With the exception of Dr. Toomey, not a single person was wearing a mask.”

The state’s four most populous counties still make up the largest share of those cases. For a second week Gwinnett, leads the pack with 713 new cases. The county public health department says it’s noticed as well, but isn’t aware of any hot spots, just an overall increase due to testing.

The zip code 30044, which includes Lawrenceville, has consistently remained the area in Gwinnett with the most cases. The county puts out reports weekly, and on Monday, reported 642 positive cases in the zip code. That’s about 12 percent of all of the cases in the county.

As for other metro counties, Cobb had 406 new cases this past week. Fulton 307 and DeKalb reported 290 new positive test results in the past 7-days.

But something that has changed recently, the metro is no longer the only source for large case increases. The data has shown a sharp increase in cases in more rural counties like Muscogee, Troup and Lowndes, reporting 231, 200, and 179 respectively.