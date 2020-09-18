Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,537 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.
- There have been 302,737 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,834 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.
- There have been 27,203 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Fulton 26778 563
Gwinnett 26403 388
Cobb 18941 419
DeKalb 17907 346
Hall 8634 143
Chatham 8010 145
Clayton 7024 156
Richmond 6780 150
Bibb 5919 156
Muscogee 5831 160
Cherokee 5712 90
Henry 4895 96
Clarke 4821 41
Whitfield 4405 60
Lowndes 3786 76
Forsyth 3665 42
Columbia 3598 56
Douglas 3423 70
Glynn 3400 92
Dougherty 3100 182
Houston 3002 76
Floyd 2902 39
Bartow 2779 81
Bulloch 2741 25
Troup 2739 93
Paulding 2693 47
Carroll 2606 63
Newton 2501 80
Coweta 2483 40
Barrow 2054 44
Baldwin 2020 55
Coffee 1963 42
Colquitt 1898 33
Jackson 1855 30
Rockdale 1792 34
Gordon 1751 35
Fayette 1725 48
Walton 1719 52
Tift 1661 56
Chattahoochee 1613 1
Laurens 1557 62
Habersham 1531 65
Thomas 1465 58
Ware 1456 53
Walker 1403 29
Polk 1387 17
Effingham 1338 22
Spalding 1273 55
Toombs 1270 42
Camden 1208 7
Decatur 1087 26
Wayne 1081 27
Catoosa 1079 16
Liberty 1050 22
Bryan 1046 11
Appling 991 26
Emanuel 970 28
Stephens 966 32
Sumter 918 60
Lumpkin 850 13
Gilmer 792 11
Murray 782 5
Dawson 776 6
Harris 771 21
Mitchell 770 45
Tattnall 769 9
Jefferson 764 23
Burke 756 9
Upson 743 59
Grady 738 21
Ben Hill 729 20
White 710 17
Chattooga 709 12
Oconee 704 25
Jeff Davis 699 18
Franklin 698 11
Lee 689 25
Putnam 673 23
Madison 657 8
Monroe 654 46
Washington 652 7
Union 649 17
Peach 648 20
Butts 623 41
Charlton 608 6
Pickens 592 10
Elbert 591 3
Pierce 587 17
Bacon 585 10
Fannin 579 10
McDuffie 571 13
Cook 538 12
Meriwether 530 12
Crisp 529 17
Jones 523 8
Worth 519 29
Brooks 510 27
Greene 490 23
Hart 482 12
Morgan 467 2
Stewart 462 13
Banks 460 7
Early 459 32
Atkinson 434 3
Berrien 430 11
Haralson 425 8
Bleckley 421 19
Johnson 410 22
Evans 409 6
Candler 406 17
Jenkins 392 29
Dodge 389 11
Hancock 386 41
Telfair 376 16
Screven 362 9
Clinch 355 6
Lamar 350 17
Seminole 338 9
Brantley 334 9
Randolph 331 28
Wilkinson 328 17
Terrell 325 31
Wheeler 322 11
Dooly 320 14
Rabun 317 7
Oglethorpe 310 11
Pike 305 9
Pulaski 304 13
Lanier 292 5
Turner 289 22
Montgomery 287 5
Towns 284 8
McIntosh 280 7
Irwin 278 4
Dade 266 4
Wilkes 257 4
Treutlen 244 7
Miller 240 1
Wilcox 240 20
Echols 238 2
Calhoun 232 7
Long 226 3
Macon 226 10
Jasper 209 4
Lincoln 206 7
Taylor 201 8
Heard 188 5
Marion 185 8
Twiggs 182 7
Crawford 165 4
Talbot 158 5
Warren 131 5
Clay 120 2
Schley 104 2
Baker 75 3
Webster 43 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 20 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.