x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,537 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.
  • There have been 302,737 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,834 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.21  new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.
  • There have been 27,203 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    26778    563

Gwinnett    26403    388

Cobb    18941    419

DeKalb    17907    346

Hall    8634    143

Chatham    8010    145

Clayton    7024    156

Richmond    6780    150

Bibb    5919    156

Muscogee    5831    160

Cherokee    5712    90

Henry    4895    96

Clarke    4821    41

Whitfield    4405    60

Lowndes    3786    76

Forsyth    3665    42

Columbia    3598    56

Douglas    3423    70

Glynn    3400    92

Dougherty    3100    182

Houston    3002    76

Floyd    2902    39

Bartow    2779    81

Bulloch    2741    25

Troup    2739    93

Paulding    2693    47

Carroll    2606    63

Newton    2501    80

Coweta    2483    40

Barrow    2054    44

Baldwin    2020    55

Coffee    1963    42

Colquitt    1898    33

Jackson    1855    30

Rockdale    1792    34

Gordon    1751    35

Fayette    1725    48

Walton    1719    52

Tift    1661    56

Chattahoochee    1613    1

Laurens    1557    62

Habersham    1531    65

Thomas    1465    58

Ware    1456    53

Walker    1403    29

Polk    1387    17

Effingham    1338    22

Spalding    1273    55

Toombs    1270    42

Camden    1208    7

Decatur    1087    26

Wayne    1081    27

Catoosa    1079    16

Liberty    1050    22

Bryan    1046    11

Appling    991    26

Emanuel    970    28

Stephens    966    32

Sumter    918    60

Lumpkin    850    13

Gilmer    792    11

Murray    782    5

Dawson    776    6

Harris    771    21

Mitchell    770    45

Tattnall    769    9

Jefferson    764    23

Burke    756    9

Upson    743    59

Grady    738    21

Ben Hill    729    20

White    710    17

Chattooga    709    12

Oconee    704    25

Jeff Davis    699    18

Franklin    698    11

Lee    689    25

Putnam    673    23

Madison    657    8

Monroe    654    46

Washington    652    7

Union    649    17

Peach    648    20

Butts    623    41

Charlton    608    6

Pickens    592    10

Elbert    591    3

Pierce    587    17

Bacon    585    10

Fannin    579    10

McDuffie    571    13

Cook    538    12

Meriwether    530    12

Crisp    529    17

Jones    523    8

Worth    519    29

Brooks    510    27

Greene    490    23

Hart    482    12

Morgan    467    2

Stewart    462    13

Banks    460    7

Early    459    32

Atkinson    434    3

Berrien    430    11

Haralson    425    8

Bleckley    421    19

Johnson    410    22

Evans    409    6

Candler    406    17

Jenkins    392    29

Dodge    389    11

Hancock    386    41

Telfair    376    16

Screven    362    9

Clinch    355    6

Lamar    350    17

Seminole    338    9

Brantley    334    9

Randolph    331    28

Wilkinson    328    17

Terrell    325    31

Wheeler    322    11

Dooly    320    14

Rabun    317    7

Oglethorpe    310    11

Pike    305    9

Pulaski    304    13

Lanier    292    5

Turner    289    22

Montgomery    287    5

Towns    284    8

McIntosh    280    7

Irwin    278    4

Dade    266    4

Wilkes    257    4

Treutlen    244    7

Miller    240    1

Wilcox    240    20

Echols    238    2

Calhoun    232    7

Long    226    3

Macon    226    10

Jasper    209    4

Lincoln    206    7

Taylor    201    8

Heard    188    5

Marion    185    8

Twiggs    182    7

Crawford    165    4

Talbot    158    5

Warren    131    5

Clay    120    2

Schley    104    2

Baker    75    3

Webster    43    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    20    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

Related Articles