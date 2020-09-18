Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,537 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64. There have been 302,737 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,834 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,834 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123. There have been 27,203 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 17, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 26778 563

Gwinnett 26403 388

Cobb 18941 419

DeKalb 17907 346

Hall 8634 143

Chatham 8010 145

Clayton 7024 156

Richmond 6780 150

Bibb 5919 156

Muscogee 5831 160

Cherokee 5712 90

Henry 4895 96

Clarke 4821 41

Whitfield 4405 60

Lowndes 3786 76

Forsyth 3665 42

Columbia 3598 56

Douglas 3423 70

Glynn 3400 92

Dougherty 3100 182

Houston 3002 76

Floyd 2902 39

Bartow 2779 81

Bulloch 2741 25

Troup 2739 93

Paulding 2693 47

Carroll 2606 63

Newton 2501 80

Coweta 2483 40

Barrow 2054 44

Baldwin 2020 55

Coffee 1963 42

Colquitt 1898 33

Jackson 1855 30

Rockdale 1792 34

Gordon 1751 35

Fayette 1725 48

Walton 1719 52

Tift 1661 56

Chattahoochee 1613 1

Laurens 1557 62

Habersham 1531 65

Thomas 1465 58

Ware 1456 53

Walker 1403 29

Polk 1387 17

Effingham 1338 22

Spalding 1273 55

Toombs 1270 42

Camden 1208 7

Decatur 1087 26

Wayne 1081 27

Catoosa 1079 16

Liberty 1050 22

Bryan 1046 11

Appling 991 26

Emanuel 970 28

Stephens 966 32

Sumter 918 60

Lumpkin 850 13

Gilmer 792 11

Murray 782 5

Dawson 776 6

Harris 771 21

Mitchell 770 45

Tattnall 769 9

Jefferson 764 23

Burke 756 9

Upson 743 59

Grady 738 21

Ben Hill 729 20

White 710 17

Chattooga 709 12

Oconee 704 25

Jeff Davis 699 18

Franklin 698 11

Lee 689 25

Putnam 673 23

Madison 657 8

Monroe 654 46

Washington 652 7

Union 649 17

Peach 648 20

Butts 623 41

Charlton 608 6

Pickens 592 10

Elbert 591 3

Pierce 587 17

Bacon 585 10

Fannin 579 10

McDuffie 571 13

Cook 538 12

Meriwether 530 12

Crisp 529 17

Jones 523 8

Worth 519 29

Brooks 510 27

Greene 490 23

Hart 482 12

Morgan 467 2

Stewart 462 13

Banks 460 7

Early 459 32

Atkinson 434 3

Berrien 430 11

Haralson 425 8

Bleckley 421 19

Johnson 410 22

Evans 409 6

Candler 406 17

Jenkins 392 29

Dodge 389 11

Hancock 386 41

Telfair 376 16

Screven 362 9

Clinch 355 6

Lamar 350 17

Seminole 338 9

Brantley 334 9

Randolph 331 28

Wilkinson 328 17

Terrell 325 31

Wheeler 322 11

Dooly 320 14

Rabun 317 7

Oglethorpe 310 11

Pike 305 9

Pulaski 304 13

Lanier 292 5

Turner 289 22

Montgomery 287 5

Towns 284 8

McIntosh 280 7

Irwin 278 4

Dade 266 4

Wilkes 257 4

Treutlen 244 7

Miller 240 1

Wilcox 240 20

Echols 238 2

Calhoun 232 7

Long 226 3

Macon 226 10

Jasper 209 4

Lincoln 206 7

Taylor 201 8

Heard 188 5

Marion 185 8

Twiggs 182 7

Crawford 165 4

Talbot 158 5

Warren 131 5

Clay 120 2

Schley 104 2

Baker 75 3

Webster 43 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 20 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.