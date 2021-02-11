Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,974 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29.
- There have been 1,266,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 664 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,374.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,379.
- There have been 86,723 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of November 3, there were 1,168 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2785 94
Atkinson 1179 32
Bacon 1937 50
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5260 167
Banks 2411 58
Barrow 13067 192
Bartow 15461 308
Ben Hill 1858 68
Berrien 1533 48
Bibb 20221 574
Bleckley 1096 39
Brantley 1888 75
Brooks 1387 53
Bryan 4616 63
Bulloch 7913 98
Burke 2299 48
Butts 3362 107
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 5960 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10018 156
Catoosa 8393 92
Charlton 1736 42
Chatham 33086 646
Chattahoochee 5167 14
Chattooga 3676 88
Cherokee 31601 428
Clarke 17425 171
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35134 694
Clinch 1004 33
Cobb 84911 1285
Coffee 6307 184
Colquitt 5515 129
Columbia 14703 242
Cook 1667 52
Coweta 12752 336
Crawford 832 37
Crisp 1853 64
Dade 1818 17
Dawson 4161 70
DeKalb 80090 1209
Decatur 3467 77
Dodge 1525 60
Dooly 1081 37
Dougherty 9096 380
Douglas 17572 242
Early 1546 51
Echols 408 5
Effingham 6979 149
Elbert 2041 68
Emanuel 2689 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3180 90
Fayette 9739 212
Floyd 15471 305
Forsyth 26893 266
Franklin 3281 67
Fulton 111668 1648
Gilmer 3508 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12357 301
Gordon 8713 173
Grady 2402 64
Greene 2199 61
Gwinnett 112231 1373
Habersham 6416 191
Hall 34057 607
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2387 46
Harris 3193 80
Hart 2303 47
Heard 1035 24
Henry 29006 472
Houston 16014 282
Irwin 900 20
Jackson 12886 200
Jasper 1025 33
Jeff Davis 1808 44
Jefferson 1859 67
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2580 86
Lamar 2284 77
Lanier 777 12
Laurens 5818 197
Lee 2615 72
Liberty 6579 96
Lincoln 689 27
Long 1376 20
Lowndes 10987 225
Lumpkin 4451 92
Macon 844 37
Madison 4220 67
Marion 659 33
McDuffie 2242 61
McIntosh 1390 28
Meriwether 2193 97
Miller 994 15
Mitchell 2177 89
Monroe 2765 118
Montgomery 1143 37
Morgan 1892 34
Murray 6265 130
Muscogee 20846 560
Newton 11166 313
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33194 736
Oconee 4424 73
Oglethorpe 1702 40
Paulding 16466 246
Peach 2658 89
Pickens 3606 90
Pierce 2093 85
Pike 1861 49
Polk 6383 139
Pulaski 886 38
Putnam 2599 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2138 56
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26564 571
Rockdale 8995 216
Schley 331 7
Screven 1344 34
Seminole 1209 23
Spalding 6768 268
Stephens 4531 104
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2769 125
Talbot 585 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2675 71
Taylor 754 32
Telfair 962 55
Terrell 825 55
Thomas 6044 162
Tift 4865 135
Toombs 4402 150
Towns 1542 66
Treutlen 888 45
Troup 8539 262
Turner 806 40
Twiggs 752 49
Union 3124 116
Unknown 2998 6
Upson 2728 139
Walker 9548 119
Walton 11063 311
Ware 4530 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2362 78
Wayne 4380 155
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4465 112
Whitfield 19252 315
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 883 26
Wilkinson 1105 40
Worth 1773 76