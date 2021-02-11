Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,974 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29. There have been 1,266,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 664 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,374.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,379.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 664 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,374.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,379. There have been 86,723 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of November 3, there were 1,168 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2785 94

Atkinson 1179 32

Bacon 1937 50

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5260 167

Banks 2411 58

Barrow 13067 192

Bartow 15461 308

Ben Hill 1858 68

Berrien 1533 48

Bibb 20221 574

Bleckley 1096 39

Brantley 1888 75

Brooks 1387 53

Bryan 4616 63

Bulloch 7913 98

Burke 2299 48

Butts 3362 107

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 5960 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10018 156

Catoosa 8393 92

Charlton 1736 42

Chatham 33086 646

Chattahoochee 5167 14

Chattooga 3676 88

Cherokee 31601 428

Clarke 17425 171

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35134 694

Clinch 1004 33

Cobb 84911 1285

Coffee 6307 184

Colquitt 5515 129

Columbia 14703 242

Cook 1667 52

Coweta 12752 336

Crawford 832 37

Crisp 1853 64

Dade 1818 17

Dawson 4161 70

DeKalb 80090 1209

Decatur 3467 77

Dodge 1525 60

Dooly 1081 37

Dougherty 9096 380

Douglas 17572 242

Early 1546 51

Echols 408 5

Effingham 6979 149

Elbert 2041 68

Emanuel 2689 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3180 90

Fayette 9739 212

Floyd 15471 305

Forsyth 26893 266

Franklin 3281 67

Fulton 111668 1648

Gilmer 3508 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12357 301

Gordon 8713 173

Grady 2402 64

Greene 2199 61

Gwinnett 112231 1373

Habersham 6416 191

Hall 34057 607

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2387 46

Harris 3193 80

Hart 2303 47

Heard 1035 24

Henry 29006 472

Houston 16014 282

Irwin 900 20

Jackson 12886 200

Jasper 1025 33

Jeff Davis 1808 44

Jefferson 1859 67

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2580 86

Lamar 2284 77

Lanier 777 12

Laurens 5818 197

Lee 2615 72

Liberty 6579 96

Lincoln 689 27

Long 1376 20

Lowndes 10987 225

Lumpkin 4451 92

Macon 844 37

Madison 4220 67

Marion 659 33

McDuffie 2242 61

McIntosh 1390 28

Meriwether 2193 97

Miller 994 15

Mitchell 2177 89

Monroe 2765 118

Montgomery 1143 37

Morgan 1892 34

Murray 6265 130

Muscogee 20846 560

Newton 11166 313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33194 736

Oconee 4424 73

Oglethorpe 1702 40

Paulding 16466 246

Peach 2658 89

Pickens 3606 90

Pierce 2093 85

Pike 1861 49

Polk 6383 139

Pulaski 886 38

Putnam 2599 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2138 56

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26564 571

Rockdale 8995 216

Schley 331 7

Screven 1344 34

Seminole 1209 23

Spalding 6768 268

Stephens 4531 104

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2769 125

Talbot 585 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2675 71

Taylor 754 32

Telfair 962 55

Terrell 825 55

Thomas 6044 162

Tift 4865 135

Toombs 4402 150

Towns 1542 66

Treutlen 888 45

Troup 8539 262

Turner 806 40

Twiggs 752 49

Union 3124 116

Unknown 2998 6

Upson 2728 139

Walker 9548 119

Walton 11063 311

Ware 4530 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2362 78

Wayne 4380 155

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4465 112

Whitfield 19252 315

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 883 26

Wilkinson 1105 40