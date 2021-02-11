x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,974 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.29. 
  • There have been 1,266,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 664 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,374.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,379. 
  • There have been 86,723 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 311.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of November 3, there were 1,168 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2785    94

Atkinson    1179    32

Bacon    1937    50

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5260    167

Banks    2411    58

Barrow    13067    192

Bartow    15461    308

Ben Hill    1858    68

Berrien    1533    48

Bibb    20221    574

Bleckley    1096    39

Brantley    1888    75

Brooks    1387    53

Bryan    4616    63

Bulloch    7913    98

Burke    2299    48

Butts    3362    107

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    5960    79

Candler    1109    49

Carroll    10018    156

Catoosa    8393    92

Charlton    1736    42

Chatham    33086    646

Chattahoochee    5167    14

Chattooga    3676    88

Cherokee    31601    428

Clarke    17425    171

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35134    694

Clinch    1004    33

Cobb    84911    1285

Coffee    6307    184

Colquitt    5515    129

Columbia    14703    242

Cook    1667    52

Coweta    12752    336

Crawford    832    37

Crisp    1853    64

Dade    1818    17

Dawson    4161    70

DeKalb    80090    1209

Decatur    3467    77

Dodge    1525    60

Dooly    1081    37

Dougherty    9096    380

Douglas    17572    242

Early    1546    51

Echols    408    5

Effingham    6979    149

Elbert    2041    68

Emanuel    2689    72

Evans    1118    36

Fannin    3180    90

Fayette    9739    212

Floyd    15471    305

Forsyth    26893    266

Franklin    3281    67

Fulton    111668    1648

Gilmer    3508    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12357    301

Gordon    8713    173

Grady    2402    64

Greene    2199    61

Gwinnett    112231    1373

Habersham    6416    191

Hall    34057    607

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2387    46

Harris    3193    80

Hart    2303    47

Heard    1035    24

Henry    29006    472

Houston    16014    282

Irwin    900    20

Jackson    12886    200

Jasper    1025    33

Jeff Davis    1808    44

Jefferson    1859    67

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2580    86

Lamar    2284    77

Lanier    777    12

Laurens    5818    197

Lee    2615    72

Liberty    6579    96

Lincoln    689    27

Long    1376    20

Lowndes    10987    225

Lumpkin    4451    92

Macon    844    37

Madison    4220    67

Marion    659    33

McDuffie    2242    61

McIntosh    1390    28

Meriwether    2193    97

Miller    994    15

Mitchell    2177    89

Monroe    2765    118

Montgomery    1143    37

Morgan    1892    34

Murray    6265    130

Muscogee    20846    560

Newton    11166    313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    33194    736

Oconee    4424    73

Oglethorpe    1702    40

Paulding    16466    246

Peach    2658    89

Pickens    3606    90

Pierce    2093    85

Pike    1861    49

Polk    6383    139

Pulaski    886    38

Putnam    2599    77

Quitman    120    3

Rabun    2138    56

Randolph    602    39

Richmond    26564    571

Rockdale    8995    216

Schley    331    7

Screven    1344    34

Seminole    1209    23

Spalding    6768    268

Stephens    4531    104

Stewart    1328    28

Sumter    2769    125

Talbot    585    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2675    71

Taylor    754    32

Telfair    962    55

Terrell    825    55

Thomas    6044    162

Tift    4865    135

Toombs    4402    150

Towns    1542    66

Treutlen    888    45

Troup    8539    262

Turner    806    40

Twiggs    752    49

Union    3124    116

Unknown    2998    6

Upson    2728    139

Walker    9548    119

Walton    11063    311

Ware    4530    207

Warren    510    20

Washington    2362    78

Wayne    4380    155

Webster    171    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4465    112

Whitfield    19252    315

Wilcox    640    31

Wilkes    883    26

Wilkinson    1105    40

Worth    1773    76

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia coronavirus data | November 1