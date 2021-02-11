Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 2

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21. There have been 1,266,216 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 677 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,436.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,494.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 677 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,436.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,494. There have been 86,562 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of November 2, there were 1,201 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2784 94

Atkinson 1179 32

Bacon 1934 50

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5260 166

Banks 2409 58

Barrow 13055 192

Bartow 15453 308

Ben Hill 1855 68

Berrien 1530 48

Bibb 20200 574

Bleckley 1094 39

Brantley 1888 75

Brooks 1384 53

Bryan 4613 63

Bulloch 7914 98

Burke 2298 48

Butts 3359 106

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 5956 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10015 156

Catoosa 8371 91

Charlton 1736 42

Chatham 33062 644

Chattahoochee 5164 14

Chattooga 3675 88

Cherokee 31579 426

Clarke 17393 171

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35112 689

Clinch 1004 33

Cobb 84865 1284

Coffee 6300 184

Colquitt 5510 129

Columbia 14698 241

Cook 1665 52

Coweta 12737 335

Crawford 832 37

Crisp 1852 64

Dade 1814 17

Dawson 4158 69

DeKalb 80031 1209

Decatur 3463 77

Dodge 1525 60

Dooly 1081 37

Dougherty 9092 380

Douglas 17562 240

Early 1544 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6971 149

Elbert 2039 68

Emanuel 2685 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3179 90

Fayette 9730 211

Floyd 15466 304

Forsyth 26868 264

Franklin 3279 67

Fulton 111587 1644

Gilmer 3507 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12354 301

Gordon 8708 172

Grady 2400 64

Greene 2197 61

Gwinnett 112189 1373

Habersham 6414 191

Hall 34040 607

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2387 46

Harris 3188 80

Hart 2302 47

Heard 1035 24

Henry 28990 470

Houston 16001 281

Irwin 899 20

Jackson 12883 200

Jasper 1026 33

Jeff Davis 1808 44

Jefferson 1858 67

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2574 86

Lamar 2283 77

Lanier 775 12

Laurens 5815 197

Lee 2615 72

Liberty 6580 96

Lincoln 689 27

Long 1374 20

Lowndes 10970 224

Lumpkin 4449 92

Macon 842 37

Madison 4220 66

Marion 658 33

McDuffie 2241 61

McIntosh 1390 28

Meriwether 2191 97

Miller 994 15

Mitchell 2177 89

Monroe 2762 118

Montgomery 1143 37

Morgan 1883 34

Murray 6263 129

Muscogee 20825 558

Newton 11162 313

Oconee 4417 73

Oglethorpe 1699 40

Paulding 16452 246

Peach 2653 88

Pickens 3601 90

Pierce 2092 84

Pike 1862 49

Polk 6378 139

Pulaski 886 38

Putnam 2597 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2139 56

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26550 567

Rockdale 8990 216

Schley 329 7

Screven 1344 34

Seminole 1209 23

Spalding 6762 265

Stephens 4530 104

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2763 124

Talbot 585 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2674 70

Taylor 754 32

Telfair 962 54

Terrell 824 55

Thomas 6042 162

Tift 4864 135

Toombs 4401 150

Towns 1541 66

Treutlen 888 45

Troup 8535 262

Turner 806 40

Twiggs 749 49

Union 3123 116

Upson 2727 138

Walker 9525 119

Walton 11054 310

Ware 4528 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2362 78

Wayne 4380 155

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 611 31

White 4463 112

Whitfield 19243 315

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 883 26

Wilkinson 1105 40