Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21.
- There have been 1,266,216 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 677 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,436.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,494.
- There have been 86,562 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of November 2, there were 1,201 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2784 94
Atkinson 1179 32
Bacon 1934 50
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5260 166
Banks 2409 58
Barrow 13055 192
Bartow 15453 308
Ben Hill 1855 68
Berrien 1530 48
Bibb 20200 574
Bleckley 1094 39
Brantley 1888 75
Brooks 1384 53
Bryan 4613 63
Bulloch 7914 98
Burke 2298 48
Butts 3359 106
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 5956 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10015 156
Catoosa 8371 91
Charlton 1736 42
Chatham 33062 644
Chattahoochee 5164 14
Chattooga 3675 88
Cherokee 31579 426
Clarke 17393 171
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35112 689
Clinch 1004 33
Cobb 84865 1284
Coffee 6300 184
Colquitt 5510 129
Columbia 14698 241
Cook 1665 52
Coweta 12737 335
Crawford 832 37
Crisp 1852 64
Dade 1814 17
Dawson 4158 69
DeKalb 80031 1209
Decatur 3463 77
Dodge 1525 60
Dooly 1081 37
Dougherty 9092 380
Douglas 17562 240
Early 1544 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6971 149
Elbert 2039 68
Emanuel 2685 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3179 90
Fayette 9730 211
Floyd 15466 304
Forsyth 26868 264
Franklin 3279 67
Fulton 111587 1644
Gilmer 3507 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12354 301
Gordon 8708 172
Grady 2400 64
Greene 2197 61
Gwinnett 112189 1373
Habersham 6414 191
Hall 34040 607
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2387 46
Harris 3188 80
Hart 2302 47
Heard 1035 24
Henry 28990 470
Houston 16001 281
Irwin 899 20
Jackson 12883 200
Jasper 1026 33
Jeff Davis 1808 44
Jefferson 1858 67
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2574 86
Lamar 2283 77
Lanier 775 12
Laurens 5815 197
Lee 2615 72
Liberty 6580 96
Lincoln 689 27
Long 1374 20
Lowndes 10970 224
Lumpkin 4449 92
Macon 842 37
Madison 4220 66
Marion 658 33
McDuffie 2241 61
McIntosh 1390 28
Meriwether 2191 97
Miller 994 15
Mitchell 2177 89
Monroe 2762 118
Montgomery 1143 37
Morgan 1883 34
Murray 6263 129
Muscogee 20825 558
Newton 11162 313
Oconee 4417 73
Oglethorpe 1699 40
Paulding 16452 246
Peach 2653 88
Pickens 3601 90
Pierce 2092 84
Pike 1862 49
Polk 6378 139
Pulaski 886 38
Putnam 2597 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2139 56
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26550 567
Rockdale 8990 216
Schley 329 7
Screven 1344 34
Seminole 1209 23
Spalding 6762 265
Stephens 4530 104
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2763 124
Talbot 585 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2674 70
Taylor 754 32
Telfair 962 54
Terrell 824 55
Thomas 6042 162
Tift 4864 135
Toombs 4401 150
Towns 1541 66
Treutlen 888 45
Troup 8535 262
Turner 806 40
Twiggs 749 49
Union 3123 116
Upson 2727 138
Walker 9525 119
Walton 11054 310
Ware 4528 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2362 78
Wayne 4380 155
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 611 31
White 4463 112
Whitfield 19243 315
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 883 26
Wilkinson 1105 40
Worth 1770 76