Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 2

Coronavirus Numbers

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21. 
  • There have been 1,266,216 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 677 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,436.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,494. 
  • There have been 86,562 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of November 2, there were 1,201 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2784  94 

Atkinson  1179  32 

Bacon  1934  50 

Baker  242  13 

Baldwin  5260  166 

Banks  2409  58 

Barrow  13055  192 

Bartow  15453  308 

Ben Hill  1855  68 

Berrien  1530  48 

Bibb  20200  574 

Bleckley  1094  39 

Brantley  1888  75 

Brooks  1384  53 

Bryan  4613  63 

Bulloch  7914  98 

Burke  2298  48 

Butts  3359  106 

Calhoun  619  21 

Camden  5956  79 

Candler  1109  49 

Carroll  10015  156 

Catoosa  8371  91 

Charlton  1736  42 

Chatham  33062  644 

Chattahoochee  5164  14 

Chattooga  3675  88 

Cherokee  31579  426 

Clarke  17393  171 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  35112  689 

Clinch  1004  33 

Cobb  84865  1284 

Coffee  6300  184 

Colquitt  5510  129 

Columbia  14698  241 

Cook  1665  52 

Coweta  12737  335 

Crawford  832  37 

Crisp  1852  64 

Dade  1814  17 

Dawson  4158  69 

DeKalb  80031  1209 

Decatur  3463  77 

Dodge  1525  60 

Dooly  1081  37 

Dougherty  9092  380 

Douglas  17562  240 

Early  1544  51 

Echols  406  5 

Effingham  6971  149 

Elbert  2039  68 

Emanuel  2685  72 

Evans  1118  36 

Fannin  3179  90 

Fayette  9730  211 

Floyd  15466  304 

Forsyth  26868  264 

Franklin  3279  67 

Fulton  111587  1644 

Gilmer  3507  119 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12354  301 

Gordon  8708  172 

Grady  2400  64 

Greene  2197  61 

Gwinnett  112189  1373 

Habersham  6414  191 

Hall  34040  607 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2387  46 

Harris  3188  80 

Hart  2302  47 

Heard  1035  24 

Henry  28990  470 

Houston  16001  281 

Irwin  899  20 

Jackson  12883  200 

Jasper  1026  33 

Jeff Davis  1808  44 

Jefferson  1858  67 

Jenkins  898  43 

Johnson  1024  52 

Jones  2574  86 

Lamar  2283  77 

Lanier  775  12 

Laurens  5815  197 

Lee  2615  72 

Liberty  6580  96 

Lincoln  689  27 

Long  1374  20 

Lowndes  10970  224 

Lumpkin  4449  92 

Macon  842  37

Madison  4220  66 

Marion  658  33 

McDuffie  2241  61 

McIntosh  1390  28 

Meriwether  2191  97 

Miller  994  15 

Mitchell  2177  89 

Monroe  2762  118 

Montgomery  1143  37 

Morgan  1883  34 

Murray  6263  129 

Muscogee  20825  558 

Newton  11162  313 

Oconee  4417  73 

Oglethorpe  1699  40 

Paulding  16452  246 

Peach  2653  88 

Pickens  3601  90 

Pierce  2092  84 

Pike  1862  49 

Polk  6378  139 

Pulaski  886  38 

Putnam  2597  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2139  56 

Randolph  602  39 

Richmond  26550  567 

Rockdale  8990  216 

Schley  329  7 

Screven  1344  34 

Seminole  1209  23 

Spalding  6762  265 

Stephens  4530  104 

Stewart  1328  28 

Sumter  2763  124 

Talbot  585  27 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2674  70 

Taylor  754  32 

Telfair  962  54 

Terrell  824  55 

Thomas  6042  162 

Tift  4864  135 

Toombs  4401  150 

Towns  1541  66 

Treutlen  888  45 

Troup  8535  262 

Turner  806  40 

Twiggs  749  49 

Union  3123  116 

Upson  2727  138 

Walker  9525  119 

Walton  11054  310 

Ware  4528  207 

Warren  510  20 

Washington  2362  78 

Wayne  4380  155 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  611  31 

White  4463  112 

Whitfield  19243  315 

Wilcox  640  31 

Wilkes  883  26 

Wilkinson  1105  40 

Worth  1770  76 

 

