Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 203 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86.
- There have been 1,265,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,683 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,778.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,538.
- There have been 86,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 457 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of November 1, there were 1,231 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2777 94
Atkinson 1178 32
Bacon 1916 50
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5256 166
Banks 2410 58
Barrow 13039 193
Bartow 15446 308
Ben Hill 1854 68
Berrien 1530 47
Bibb 20177 569
Bleckley 1094 39
Brantley 1888 75
Brooks 1384 53
Bryan 4606 62
Bulloch 7909 98
Burke 2296 48
Butts 3359 105
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 5955 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10003 156
Catoosa 8355 91
Charlton 1736 42
Chatham 33037 643
Chattahoochee 5160 14
Chattooga 3673 88
Cherokee 31572 426
Clarke 17385 171
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35085 689
Clinch 1004 33
Cobb 84817 1284
Coffee 6297 184
Colquitt 5508 129
Columbia 14695 241
Cook 1665 52
Coweta 12729 334
Crawford 832 37
Crisp 1852 64
Dade 1807 17
Dawson 4158 69
DeKalb 79959 1208
Decatur 3462 77
Dodge 1525 60
Dooly 1080 37
Dougherty 9087 380
Douglas 17556 240
Early 1544 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6960 149
Elbert 2037 68
Emanuel 2684 72
Evans 1117 36
Fannin 3178 90
Fayette 9721 211
Floyd 15451 304
Forsyth 26800 264
Franklin 3277 67
Fulton 111525 1638
Gilmer 3507 118
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12353 301
Gordon 8701 172
Grady 2399 64
Greene 2196 61
Gwinnett 112098 1369
Habersham 6408 191
Hall 34018 607
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2386 46
Harris 3181 79
Hart 2302 47
Heard 1033 24
Henry 28977 470
Houston 15983 281
Irwin 898 20
Jackson 12867 200
Jasper 1026 33
Jeff Davis 1808 44
Jefferson 1856 67
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2572 84
Lamar 2282 77
Lanier 775 12
Laurens 5812 197
Lee 2614 72
Liberty 6575 95
Lincoln 688 27
Long 1373 20
Lowndes 10965 222
Lumpkin 4445 92
Macon 841 37
Madison 4217 65
Marion 658 33
McDuffie 2241 61
McIntosh 1389 28
Meriwether 2190 97
Miller 985 15
Mitchell 2177 89
Monroe 2762 118
Montgomery 1143 37
Morgan 1883 34
Murray 6259 128
Muscogee 20803 555
Newton 11153 312
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33486 732
Oconee 4412 73
Oglethorpe 1701 39
Paulding 16442 246
Peach 2652 88
Pickens 3602 90
Pierce 2091 84
Pike 1861 49
Polk 6373 139
Pulaski 886 37
Putnam 2595 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2134 56
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26543 564
Rockdale 8983 215
Schley 329 7
Screven 1344 34
Seminole 1209 23
Spalding 6759 265
Stephens 4528 104
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2760 124
Talbot 585 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2674 70
Taylor 753 32
Telfair 961 54
Terrell 824 55
Thomas 6038 162
Tift 4863 135
Toombs 4399 150
Towns 1540 66
Treutlen 888 45
Troup 8532 260
Turner 806 40
Twiggs 748 49
Union 3120 116
Unknown 3092 6
Upson 2726 137
Walker 9508 119
Walton 11047 310
Ware 4522 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2361 78
Wayne 4376 155
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 609 30
White 4463 112
Whitfield 19239 314
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 883 26
Wilkinson 1105 39
Worth 1768 76