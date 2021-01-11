Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 203 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86.

There have been 1,265,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,683 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,778.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,538.

There have been 86,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 457 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of November 1, there were 1,231 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Thursday.

In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

Appling 2777 94

Atkinson 1178 32

Bacon 1916 50

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5256 166

Banks 2410 58

Barrow 13039 193

Bartow 15446 308

Ben Hill 1854 68

Berrien 1530 47

Bibb 20177 569

Bleckley 1094 39

Brantley 1888 75

Brooks 1384 53

Bryan 4606 62

Bulloch 7909 98

Burke 2296 48

Butts 3359 105

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 5955 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10003 156

Catoosa 8355 91

Charlton 1736 42

Chatham 33037 643

Chattahoochee 5160 14

Chattooga 3673 88

Cherokee 31572 426

Clarke 17385 171

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35085 689

Clinch 1004 33

Cobb 84817 1284

Coffee 6297 184

Colquitt 5508 129

Columbia 14695 241

Cook 1665 52

Coweta 12729 334

Crawford 832 37

Crisp 1852 64

Dade 1807 17

Dawson 4158 69

DeKalb 79959 1208

Decatur 3462 77

Dodge 1525 60

Dooly 1080 37

Dougherty 9087 380

Douglas 17556 240

Early 1544 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6960 149

Elbert 2037 68

Emanuel 2684 72

Evans 1117 36

Fannin 3178 90

Fayette 9721 211

Floyd 15451 304

Forsyth 26800 264

Franklin 3277 67

Fulton 111525 1638

Gilmer 3507 118

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12353 301

Gordon 8701 172

Grady 2399 64

Greene 2196 61

Gwinnett 112098 1369

Habersham 6408 191

Hall 34018 607

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2386 46

Harris 3181 79

Hart 2302 47

Heard 1033 24

Henry 28977 470

Houston 15983 281

Irwin 898 20

Jackson 12867 200

Jasper 1026 33

Jeff Davis 1808 44

Jefferson 1856 67

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2572 84

Lamar 2282 77

Lanier 775 12

Laurens 5812 197

Lee 2614 72

Liberty 6575 95

Lincoln 688 27

Long 1373 20

Lowndes 10965 222

Lumpkin 4445 92

Macon 841 37

Madison 4217 65

Marion 658 33

McDuffie 2241 61

McIntosh 1389 28

Meriwether 2190 97

Miller 985 15

Mitchell 2177 89

Monroe 2762 118

Montgomery 1143 37

Morgan 1883 34

Murray 6259 128

Muscogee 20803 555

Newton 11153 312

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33486 732

Oconee 4412 73

Oglethorpe 1701 39

Paulding 16442 246

Peach 2652 88

Pickens 3602 90

Pierce 2091 84

Pike 1861 49

Polk 6373 139

Pulaski 886 37

Putnam 2595 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2134 56

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26543 564

Rockdale 8983 215

Schley 329 7

Screven 1344 34

Seminole 1209 23

Spalding 6759 265

Stephens 4528 104

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2760 124

Talbot 585 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2674 70

Taylor 753 32

Telfair 961 54

Terrell 824 55

Thomas 6038 162

Tift 4863 135

Toombs 4399 150

Towns 1540 66

Treutlen 888 45

Troup 8532 260

Turner 806 40

Twiggs 748 49

Union 3120 116

Unknown 3092 6

Upson 2726 137

Walker 9508 119

Walton 11047 310

Ware 4522 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2361 78

Wayne 4376 155

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 609 30

White 4463 112

Whitfield 19239 314

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 883 26

Wilkinson 1105 39