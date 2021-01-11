x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 203 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86. 
  • There have been 1,265,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,683 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,778.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,538. 
  • There have been 86,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 457 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of November 1, there were 1,231 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2777  94 

Atkinson  1178  32 

Bacon  1916  50 

Baker  242  13 

Baldwin  5256  166 

Banks  2410  58 

Barrow  13039  193 

Bartow  15446  308 

Ben Hill  1854  68 

Berrien  1530  47 

Bibb  20177  569 

Bleckley  1094  39 

Brantley  1888  75 

Brooks  1384  53 

Bryan  4606  62 

Bulloch  7909  98 

Burke  2296  48 

Butts  3359  105 

Calhoun  618  21 

Camden  5955  79 

Candler  1109  49 

Carroll  10003  156 

Catoosa  8355  91 

Charlton  1736  42 

Chatham  33037  643 

Chattahoochee  5160  14 

Chattooga  3673  88 

Cherokee  31572  426 

Clarke  17385  171 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  35085  689 

Clinch  1004  33 

Cobb  84817  1284 

Coffee  6297  184 

Colquitt  5508  129 

Columbia  14695  241 

Cook  1665  52 

Coweta  12729  334 

Crawford  832  37 

Crisp  1852  64 

Dade  1807  17 

Dawson  4158  69 

DeKalb  79959  1208 

Decatur  3462  77 

Dodge  1525  60 

Dooly  1080  37 

Dougherty  9087  380 

Douglas  17556  240 

Early  1544  51 

Echols  406  5 

Effingham  6960  149 

Elbert  2037  68 

Emanuel  2684  72 

Evans  1117  36 

Fannin  3178  90 

Fayette  9721  211 

Floyd  15451  304 

Forsyth  26800  264 

Franklin  3277  67 

Fulton  111525  1638 

Gilmer  3507  118 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12353  301 

Gordon  8701  172 

Grady  2399  64 

Greene  2196  61 

Gwinnett  112098  1369 

Habersham  6408  191 

Hall  34018  607 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2386  46 

Harris  3181  79 

Hart  2302  47

Heard  1033  24 

Henry  28977  470 

Houston  15983  281 

Irwin  898  20 

Jackson  12867  200 

Jasper  1026  33 

Jeff Davis  1808  44 

Jefferson  1856  67 

Jenkins  898  43 

Johnson  1024  52 

Jones  2572  84 

Lamar  2282  77 

Lanier  775  12 

Laurens  5812  197 

Lee  2614  72 

Liberty  6575  95 

Lincoln  688  27 

Long  1373  20 

Lowndes  10965  222 

Lumpkin  4445  92 

Macon  841  37 

Madison  4217  65 

Marion  658  33 

McDuffie  2241  61 

McIntosh  1389  28 

Meriwether  2190  97 

Miller  985  15 

Mitchell  2177  89 

Monroe  2762  118 

Montgomery  1143  37 

Morgan  1883  34 

Murray  6259  128 

Muscogee  20803  555 

Newton  11153  312 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33486  732 

Oconee  4412  73 

Oglethorpe  1701  39 

Paulding  16442  246 

Peach  2652  88 

Pickens  3602  90 

Pierce  2091  84 

Pike  1861  49 

Polk  6373  139 

Pulaski  886  37 

Putnam  2595  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2134  56 

Randolph  602  39 

Richmond  26543  564

Rockdale  8983  215 

Schley  329  7 

Screven  1344  34 

Seminole  1209  23 

Spalding  6759  265 

Stephens  4528  104 

Stewart  1328  28 

Sumter  2760  124 

Talbot  585  27 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2674  70 

Taylor  753  32 

Telfair  961  54 

Terrell  824  55 

Thomas  6038  162 

Tift  4863  135 

Toombs  4399  150 

Towns  1540  66 

Treutlen  888  45 

Troup  8532  260 

Turner  806  40 

Twiggs  748  49 

Union  3120  116 

Unknown  3092  6 

Upson  2726  137 

Walker  9508  119 

Walton  11047  310 

Ware  4522  207 

Warren  510  20 

Washington  2361  78 

Wayne  4376  155 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  609  30 

White  4463  112 

Whitfield  19239  314 

Wilcox  640  31 

Wilkes  883  26 

Wilkinson  1105  39 

Worth  1768  76 

