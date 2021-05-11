x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 5

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,094 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.14. 
  • There have been 1,268,462 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 700 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,270.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,118. 
  • There have been 87,011 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 302.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of November 5, there were 1,053 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    2787    95

Atkinson    1179    32

Bacon    1938    50

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5270    167

Banks    2417    59

Barrow    13082    192

Bartow    15482    308

Ben Hill    1862    68

Berrien    1537    48

Bibb    20269    576

Bleckley    1096    39

Brantley    1890    75

Brooks    1391    54

Bryan    4624    64

Bulloch    7920    98

Burke    2301    48

Butts    3366    109

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    6010    79

Candler    1108    49

Carroll    10024    156

Catoosa    8429    92

Charlton    1738    42

Chatham    33155    650

Chattahoochee    5175    14

Chattooga    3682    88

Cherokee    31628    433

Clarke    17455    173

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35174    701

Clinch    1005    33

Cobb    85056    1289

Coffee    6315    184

Colquitt    5524    130

Columbia    14713    245

Cook    1672    52

Coweta    12767    336

Crawford    832    37

Crisp    1853    64

Dade    1820    17

Dawson    4166    71

DeKalb    80210    1214

Decatur    3468    77

Dodge    1525    60

Dooly    1081    37

Dougherty    9107    381

Douglas    17600    245

Early    1546    51

Echols    411    5

Effingham    6987    150

Elbert    2048    68

Emanuel    2691    72

Evans    1118    36

Fannin    3196    91

Fayette    9757    214

Floyd    15490    306

Forsyth    26927    266

Franklin    3287    68

Fulton    111802    1654

Gilmer    3510    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12367    301

Gordon    8725    174

Grady    2410    64

Greene    2201    64

Gwinnett    112397    1380

Habersham    6419    191

Hall    34096    613

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2389    46

Harris    3201    80

Hart    2305    48

Heard    1035    26

Henry    29046    472

Houston    16048    284

Irwin    900    20

Jackson    12897    202

Jasper    1029    33

Jeff Davis    1811    44

Jefferson    1859    67

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2594    86

Lamar    2289    79

Lanier    777    12

Laurens    5819    199

Lee    2623    72

Liberty    6609    98

Lincoln    689    27

Long    1383    20

Lowndes    11007    225

Lumpkin    4454    92

Macon    846    37

Madison    4226    68

Marion    660    33

McDuffie    2245    61

McIntosh    1390    28

Meriwether    2196    97

Miller    997    15

Mitchell    2176    89

Monroe    2781    118

Montgomery    1144    38

Morgan    1894    35

Murray    6272    131

Muscogee    20866    561

Newton    11192    313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32994    742

Oconee    4437    73

Oglethorpe    1704    41

Paulding    16495    247

Peach    2666    89

Pickens    3612    91

Pierce    2097    85

Pike    1861    50

Polk    6392    139

Pulaski    886    38

Putnam    2604    78

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2142    56

Randolph    602    39

Richmond    26597    574

Rockdale    9007    216

Schley    333    7

Screven    1344    35

Seminole    1212    23

Spalding    6774    270

Stephens    4536    106

Stewart    1328    28

Sumter    2779    125

Talbot    586    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2676    72

Taylor    756    32

Telfair    962    55

Terrell    825    55

Thomas    6052    162

Tift    4868    136

Toombs    4407    150

Towns    1546    66

Treutlen    889    45

Troup    8551    263

Turner    807    40

Twiggs    754    49

Union    3134    116

Unknown    2938    6

Upson    2732    140

Walker    9588    120

Walton    11075    313

Ware    4536    207

Warren    510    20

Washington    2362    78

Wayne    4381    155

Webster    172    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4466    113

Whitfield    19280    316

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    883    26

Wilkinson    1106    40

Worth    1774    76

