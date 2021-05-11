Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,094 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.14.
- There have been 1,268,462 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 700 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,270.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,118.
- There have been 87,011 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 302.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of November 5, there were 1,053 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2787 95
Atkinson 1179 32
Bacon 1938 50
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5270 167
Banks 2417 59
Barrow 13082 192
Bartow 15482 308
Ben Hill 1862 68
Berrien 1537 48
Bibb 20269 576
Bleckley 1096 39
Brantley 1890 75
Brooks 1391 54
Bryan 4624 64
Bulloch 7920 98
Burke 2301 48
Butts 3366 109
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 6010 79
Candler 1108 49
Carroll 10024 156
Catoosa 8429 92
Charlton 1738 42
Chatham 33155 650
Chattahoochee 5175 14
Chattooga 3682 88
Cherokee 31628 433
Clarke 17455 173
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35174 701
Clinch 1005 33
Cobb 85056 1289
Coffee 6315 184
Colquitt 5524 130
Columbia 14713 245
Cook 1672 52
Coweta 12767 336
Crawford 832 37
Crisp 1853 64
Dade 1820 17
Dawson 4166 71
DeKalb 80210 1214
Decatur 3468 77
Dodge 1525 60
Dooly 1081 37
Dougherty 9107 381
Douglas 17600 245
Early 1546 51
Echols 411 5
Effingham 6987 150
Elbert 2048 68
Emanuel 2691 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3196 91
Fayette 9757 214
Floyd 15490 306
Forsyth 26927 266
Franklin 3287 68
Fulton 111802 1654
Gilmer 3510 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12367 301
Gordon 8725 174
Grady 2410 64
Greene 2201 64
Gwinnett 112397 1380
Habersham 6419 191
Hall 34096 613
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2389 46
Harris 3201 80
Hart 2305 48
Heard 1035 26
Henry 29046 472
Houston 16048 284
Irwin 900 20
Jackson 12897 202
Jasper 1029 33
Jeff Davis 1811 44
Jefferson 1859 67
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2594 86
Lamar 2289 79
Lanier 777 12
Laurens 5819 199
Lee 2623 72
Liberty 6609 98
Lincoln 689 27
Long 1383 20
Lowndes 11007 225
Lumpkin 4454 92
Macon 846 37
Madison 4226 68
Marion 660 33
McDuffie 2245 61
McIntosh 1390 28
Meriwether 2196 97
Miller 997 15
Mitchell 2176 89
Monroe 2781 118
Montgomery 1144 38
Morgan 1894 35
Murray 6272 131
Muscogee 20866 561
Newton 11192 313
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32994 742
Oconee 4437 73
Oglethorpe 1704 41
Paulding 16495 247
Peach 2666 89
Pickens 3612 91
Pierce 2097 85
Pike 1861 50
Polk 6392 139
Pulaski 886 38
Putnam 2604 78
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2142 56
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26597 574
Rockdale 9007 216
Schley 333 7
Screven 1344 35
Seminole 1212 23
Spalding 6774 270
Stephens 4536 106
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2779 125
Talbot 586 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2676 72
Taylor 756 32
Telfair 962 55
Terrell 825 55
Thomas 6052 162
Tift 4868 136
Toombs 4407 150
Towns 1546 66
Treutlen 889 45
Troup 8551 263
Turner 807 40
Twiggs 754 49
Union 3134 116
Unknown 2938 6
Upson 2732 140
Walker 9588 120
Walton 11075 313
Ware 4536 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2362 78
Wayne 4381 155
Webster 172 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4466 113
Whitfield 19280 316
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 883 26
Wilkinson 1106 40
Worth 1774 76