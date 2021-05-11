Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 5

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,094 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.14.

According to Georgia's new database, as of November 5, there were 1,053 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 87 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2787 95

Atkinson 1179 32

Bacon 1938 50

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5270 167

Banks 2417 59

Barrow 13082 192

Bartow 15482 308

Ben Hill 1862 68

Berrien 1537 48

Bibb 20269 576

Bleckley 1096 39

Brantley 1890 75

Brooks 1391 54

Bryan 4624 64

Bulloch 7920 98

Burke 2301 48

Butts 3366 109

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 6010 79

Candler 1108 49

Carroll 10024 156

Catoosa 8429 92

Charlton 1738 42

Chatham 33155 650

Chattahoochee 5175 14

Chattooga 3682 88

Cherokee 31628 433

Clarke 17455 173

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35174 701

Clinch 1005 33

Cobb 85056 1289

Coffee 6315 184

Colquitt 5524 130

Columbia 14713 245

Cook 1672 52

Coweta 12767 336

Crawford 832 37

Crisp 1853 64

Dade 1820 17

Dawson 4166 71

DeKalb 80210 1214

Decatur 3468 77

Dodge 1525 60

Dooly 1081 37

Dougherty 9107 381

Douglas 17600 245

Early 1546 51

Echols 411 5

Effingham 6987 150

Elbert 2048 68

Emanuel 2691 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3196 91

Fayette 9757 214

Floyd 15490 306

Forsyth 26927 266

Franklin 3287 68

Fulton 111802 1654

Gilmer 3510 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12367 301

Gordon 8725 174

Grady 2410 64

Greene 2201 64

Gwinnett 112397 1380

Habersham 6419 191

Hall 34096 613

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2389 46

Harris 3201 80

Hart 2305 48

Heard 1035 26

Henry 29046 472

Houston 16048 284

Irwin 900 20

Jackson 12897 202

Jasper 1029 33

Jeff Davis 1811 44

Jefferson 1859 67

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2594 86

Lamar 2289 79

Lanier 777 12

Laurens 5819 199

Lee 2623 72

Liberty 6609 98

Lincoln 689 27

Long 1383 20

Lowndes 11007 225

Lumpkin 4454 92

Macon 846 37

Madison 4226 68

Marion 660 33

McDuffie 2245 61

McIntosh 1390 28

Meriwether 2196 97

Miller 997 15

Mitchell 2176 89

Monroe 2781 118

Montgomery 1144 38

Morgan 1894 35

Murray 6272 131

Muscogee 20866 561

Newton 11192 313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32994 742

Oconee 4437 73

Oglethorpe 1704 41

Paulding 16495 247

Peach 2666 89

Pickens 3612 91

Pierce 2097 85

Pike 1861 50

Polk 6392 139

Pulaski 886 38

Putnam 2604 78

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2142 56

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26597 574

Rockdale 9007 216

Schley 333 7

Screven 1344 35

Seminole 1212 23

Spalding 6774 270

Stephens 4536 106

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2779 125

Talbot 586 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2676 72

Taylor 756 32

Telfair 962 55

Terrell 825 55

Thomas 6052 162

Tift 4868 136

Toombs 4407 150

Towns 1546 66

Treutlen 889 45

Troup 8551 263

Turner 807 40

Twiggs 754 49

Union 3134 116

Unknown 2938 6

Upson 2732 140

Walker 9588 120

Walton 11075 313

Ware 4536 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2362 78

Wayne 4381 155

Webster 172 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4466 113

Whitfield 19280 316

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 883 26

Wilkinson 1106 40