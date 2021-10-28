x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,673 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93. 
  • There have been 1,262,856 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,746.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,054. 
  • There have been 85,960 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 28, there were 1,344 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2774  94 

Atkinson  1177  31 

Bacon  1891  50 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5246  165 

Banks  2406  58 

Barrow  13001  189 

Bartow  15419  306 

Ben Hill  1852  68 

Berrien  1528  47 

Bibb  20156  563 

Bleckley  1094  38 

Brantley  1882  74 

Brooks  1383  52 

Bryan  4596  61 

Bulloch  7896  97 

Burke  2288  48 

Butts  3353  103 

Calhoun  613  21 

Camden  5946  78 

Candler  1109  49 

Carroll  9978  155 

Catoosa  8336  89 

Charlton  1730  42 

Chatham  32944  638 

Chattahoochee  5158  14 

Chattooga  3663  89 

Cherokee  31503  424 

Clarke  17350  171 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34985  681 

Clinch  1004  33 

Cobb  84574  1275 

Coffee  6289  178 

Colquitt  5492  127 

Columbia  14661  240 

Cook  1664  52 

Coweta  12685  329 

Crawford  831  37 

Crisp  1852  63 

Dade  1804  17 

Dawson  4153  66 

DeKalb  79774  1200 

Decatur  3461  76 

Dodge  1524  60 

Dooly  1079  37 

Dougherty  9065  377 

Douglas  17521  238 

Early  1540  51 

Echols  407  5 

Effingham  6944  148 

Elbert  2027  68 

Emanuel  2679  70 

Evans  1116  35 

Fannin  3168  90 

Fayette  9695  210 

Floyd  15415  302 

Forsyth  26712  260 

Franklin  3274  67 

Fulton  111227  1625 

Gilmer  3499  117 

Glascock  186  7 

Glynn  12344  301 

Gordon  8684  171 

Grady  2393  64 

Greene  2192  61 

Gwinnett  111807  1363 

Habersham  6390  189 

Hall  33929  603 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2383  46 

Harris  3176  78 

Hart  2297  47 

Heard  1031  24 

Henry  28904  464 

Houston  15957  280 

Irwin  897  20 

Jackson  12840  198 

Jasper  1019  32 

Jeff Davis  1807  42 

Jefferson  1853  67 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1022  52 

Jones  2564  84 

Lamar  2279  76 

Lanier  776  11 

Laurens  5791  195 

Lee  2606  71 

Liberty  6560  95 

Lincoln  685  27 

Long  1369  19 

Lowndes  10931  221 

Lumpkin  4444  90 

Macon  841  37 

Madison  4204  64 

Marion  658  33 

McDuffie  2237  60 

McIntosh  1387  28 

Meriwether  2186  97 

Miller  983  15 

Mitchell  2176  89 

Monroe  2753  117 

Montgomery  1142  37 

Morgan  1871  33 

Murray  6247  128 

Muscogee  20756  549 

Newton  11117  309 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33667  726 

Oconee  4399  73 

Oglethorpe  1689  39 

Paulding  16386  246 

Peach  2645  84 

Pickens  3597  89 

Pierce  2084  84 

Pike  1859  49 

Polk  6355  138 

Pulaski  885  37 

Putnam  2593  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2106  55 

Randolph  601  38 

Richmond  26465  559 

Rockdale  8958  215 

Schley  328  7 

Screven  1342  32 

Seminole  1208  23 

Spalding  6740  256 

Stephens  4519  104 

Stewart  1327  28 

Sumter  2743  123 

Talbot  579  27 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2672  70 

Taylor  751  32 

Telfair  960  53 

Terrell  824  55 

Thomas  6033  161 

Tift  4857  135 

Toombs  4389  149 

Towns  1537  65 

Treutlen  888  45 

Troup  8513  259 

Turner  803  40 

Twiggs  748  48 

Union  3117  114 

Unknown  3181  6 

Upson  2724  137 

Walker  9486  117 

Walton  11020  310 

Ware  4513  205 

Warren  510  20 

Washington  2357  77 

Wayne  4372  155 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  608  29 

White  4457  109 

Whitfield  19216  313 

Wilcox  640  31 

Wilkes  881  25 

Wilkinson  1105  39 

Worth  1766  76 

