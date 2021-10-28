Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,673 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93.
- There have been 1,262,856 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,746.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,054.
- There have been 85,960 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 28, there were 1,344 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2774 94
Atkinson 1177 31
Bacon 1891 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5246 165
Banks 2406 58
Barrow 13001 189
Bartow 15419 306
Ben Hill 1852 68
Berrien 1528 47
Bibb 20156 563
Bleckley 1094 38
Brantley 1882 74
Brooks 1383 52
Bryan 4596 61
Bulloch 7896 97
Burke 2288 48
Butts 3353 103
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 5946 78
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 9978 155
Catoosa 8336 89
Charlton 1730 42
Chatham 32944 638
Chattahoochee 5158 14
Chattooga 3663 89
Cherokee 31503 424
Clarke 17350 171
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34985 681
Clinch 1004 33
Cobb 84574 1275
Coffee 6289 178
Colquitt 5492 127
Columbia 14661 240
Cook 1664 52
Coweta 12685 329
Crawford 831 37
Crisp 1852 63
Dade 1804 17
Dawson 4153 66
DeKalb 79774 1200
Decatur 3461 76
Dodge 1524 60
Dooly 1079 37
Dougherty 9065 377
Douglas 17521 238
Early 1540 51
Echols 407 5
Effingham 6944 148
Elbert 2027 68
Emanuel 2679 70
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3168 90
Fayette 9695 210
Floyd 15415 302
Forsyth 26712 260
Franklin 3274 67
Fulton 111227 1625
Gilmer 3499 117
Glascock 186 7
Glynn 12344 301
Gordon 8684 171
Grady 2393 64
Greene 2192 61
Gwinnett 111807 1363
Habersham 6390 189
Hall 33929 603
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2383 46
Harris 3176 78
Hart 2297 47
Heard 1031 24
Henry 28904 464
Houston 15957 280
Irwin 897 20
Jackson 12840 198
Jasper 1019 32
Jeff Davis 1807 42
Jefferson 1853 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1022 52
Jones 2564 84
Lamar 2279 76
Lanier 776 11
Laurens 5791 195
Lee 2606 71
Liberty 6560 95
Lincoln 685 27
Long 1369 19
Lowndes 10931 221
Lumpkin 4444 90
Macon 841 37
Madison 4204 64
Marion 658 33
McDuffie 2237 60
McIntosh 1387 28
Meriwether 2186 97
Miller 983 15
Mitchell 2176 89
Monroe 2753 117
Montgomery 1142 37
Morgan 1871 33
Murray 6247 128
Muscogee 20756 549
Newton 11117 309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33667 726
Oconee 4399 73
Oglethorpe 1689 39
Paulding 16386 246
Peach 2645 84
Pickens 3597 89
Pierce 2084 84
Pike 1859 49
Polk 6355 138
Pulaski 885 37
Putnam 2593 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2106 55
Randolph 601 38
Richmond 26465 559
Rockdale 8958 215
Schley 328 7
Screven 1342 32
Seminole 1208 23
Spalding 6740 256
Stephens 4519 104
Stewart 1327 28
Sumter 2743 123
Talbot 579 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2672 70
Taylor 751 32
Telfair 960 53
Terrell 824 55
Thomas 6033 161
Tift 4857 135
Toombs 4389 149
Towns 1537 65
Treutlen 888 45
Troup 8513 259
Turner 803 40
Twiggs 748 48
Union 3117 114
Unknown 3181 6
Upson 2724 137
Walker 9486 117
Walton 11020 310
Ware 4513 205
Warren 510 20
Washington 2357 77
Wayne 4372 155
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 608 29
White 4457 109
Whitfield 19216 313
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 881 25
Wilkinson 1105 39
Worth 1766 76