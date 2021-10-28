Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,673 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 71 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93.

There have been 1,262,856 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,746.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,054.

There have been 85,960 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 28, there were 1,344 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.

In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2774 94

Atkinson 1177 31

Bacon 1891 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5246 165

Banks 2406 58

Barrow 13001 189

Bartow 15419 306

Ben Hill 1852 68

Berrien 1528 47

Bibb 20156 563

Bleckley 1094 38

Brantley 1882 74

Brooks 1383 52

Bryan 4596 61

Bulloch 7896 97

Burke 2288 48

Butts 3353 103

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 5946 78

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 9978 155

Catoosa 8336 89

Charlton 1730 42

Chatham 32944 638

Chattahoochee 5158 14

Chattooga 3663 89

Cherokee 31503 424

Clarke 17350 171

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34985 681

Clinch 1004 33

Cobb 84574 1275

Coffee 6289 178

Colquitt 5492 127

Columbia 14661 240

Cook 1664 52

Coweta 12685 329

Crawford 831 37

Crisp 1852 63

Dade 1804 17

Dawson 4153 66

DeKalb 79774 1200

Decatur 3461 76

Dodge 1524 60

Dooly 1079 37

Dougherty 9065 377

Douglas 17521 238

Early 1540 51

Echols 407 5

Effingham 6944 148

Elbert 2027 68

Emanuel 2679 70

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3168 90

Fayette 9695 210

Floyd 15415 302

Forsyth 26712 260

Franklin 3274 67

Fulton 111227 1625

Gilmer 3499 117

Glascock 186 7

Glynn 12344 301

Gordon 8684 171

Grady 2393 64

Greene 2192 61

Gwinnett 111807 1363

Habersham 6390 189

Hall 33929 603

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2383 46

Harris 3176 78

Hart 2297 47

Heard 1031 24

Henry 28904 464

Houston 15957 280

Irwin 897 20

Jackson 12840 198

Jasper 1019 32

Jeff Davis 1807 42

Jefferson 1853 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1022 52

Jones 2564 84

Lamar 2279 76

Lanier 776 11

Laurens 5791 195

Lee 2606 71

Liberty 6560 95

Lincoln 685 27

Long 1369 19

Lowndes 10931 221

Lumpkin 4444 90

Macon 841 37

Madison 4204 64

Marion 658 33

McDuffie 2237 60

McIntosh 1387 28

Meriwether 2186 97

Miller 983 15

Mitchell 2176 89

Monroe 2753 117

Montgomery 1142 37

Morgan 1871 33

Murray 6247 128

Muscogee 20756 549

Newton 11117 309

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33667 726

Oconee 4399 73

Oglethorpe 1689 39

Paulding 16386 246

Peach 2645 84

Pickens 3597 89

Pierce 2084 84

Pike 1859 49

Polk 6355 138

Pulaski 885 37

Putnam 2593 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2106 55

Randolph 601 38

Richmond 26465 559

Rockdale 8958 215

Schley 328 7

Screven 1342 32

Seminole 1208 23

Spalding 6740 256

Stephens 4519 104

Stewart 1327 28

Sumter 2743 123

Talbot 579 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2672 70

Taylor 751 32

Telfair 960 53

Terrell 824 55

Thomas 6033 161

Tift 4857 135

Toombs 4389 149

Towns 1537 65

Treutlen 888 45

Troup 8513 259

Turner 803 40

Twiggs 748 48

Union 3117 114

Unknown 3181 6

Upson 2724 137

Walker 9486 117

Walton 11020 310

Ware 4513 205

Warren 510 20

Washington 2357 77

Wayne 4372 155

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 608 29

White 4457 109

Whitfield 19216 313

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 881 25

Wilkinson 1105 39