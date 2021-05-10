Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,920 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79.
- There have been 1,234,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,032 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,342.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,907.
- There have been 81,885 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 5, there were 2,817 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Monday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2784 85
Atkinson 1140 26
Bacon 1873 45
Baker 237 13
Baldwin 5168 151
Banks 2346 55
Barrow 12617 175
Bartow 15066 285
Ben Hill 1834 67
Berrien 1508 43
Bibb 19867 532
Bleckley 1088 35
Brantley 1909 66
Brooks 1373 48
Bryan 4530 53
Bulloch 7883 90
Burke 2268 44
Butts 3274 95
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5797 74
Candler 1106 47
Carroll 9819 146
Catoosa 8060 81
Charlton 1688 40
Chatham 32340 584
Chattahoochee 4689 13
Chattooga 3573 83
Cherokee 30426 390
Clarke 17059 161
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34133 628
Clinch 1066 33
Cobb 82301 1196
Coffee 6168 169
Colquitt 5386 115
Columbia 14403 214
Cook 1653 51
Coweta 12385 289
Crawford 809 34
Crisp 1834 63
Dade 1745 15
Dawson 4063 61
DeKalb 77589 1127
Decatur 3388 75
Dodge 1506 59
Dooly 1055 35
Dougherty 8823 355
Douglas 17032 220
Early 1517 50
Echols 404 4
Effingham 6842 129
Elbert 1971 65
Emanuel 2646 63
Evans 1136 33
Fannin 3093 86
Fayette 9457 192
Floyd 15050 269
Forsyth 25918 232
Franklin 3202 64
Fulton 108816 1539
Gilmer 3400 110
Glascock 183 7
Glynn 12222 288
Gordon 8493 161
Grady 2342 63
Greene 2144 61
Gwinnett 108624 1272
Habersham 6218 172
Hall 33077 562
Hancock 993 75
Haralson 2313 42
Harris 3065 71
Hart 2237 43
Heard 1022 23
Henry 28254 423
Houston 15650 258
Irwin 889 20
Jackson 12504 178
Jasper 992 31
Jeff Davis 1802 42
Jefferson 1831 64
Jenkins 893 42
Johnson 1008 47
Jones 2523 76
Lamar 2237 70
Lanier 757 10
Laurens 5665 186
Lee 2548 68
Liberty 6356 85
Lincoln 664 27
Long 1297 19
Lowndes 10775 204
Lumpkin 4373 80
Macon 827 35
Madison 4101 56
Marion 649 31
McDuffie 2190 55
McIntosh 1377 25
Meriwether 2151 89
Miller 964 14
Mitchell 2141 88
Monroe 2700 114
Montgomery 1111 32
Morgan 1795 30
Murray 6010 114
Muscogee 20306 507
Newton 10828 291
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33493 649
Oconee 4260 70
Oglethorpe 1646 37
Paulding 15799 229
Peach 2609 79
Pickens 3495 82
Pierce 2175 77
Pike 1830 46
Polk 6210 121
Pulaski 862 35
Putnam 2552 72
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2034 49
Randolph 584 37
Richmond 25979 512
Rockdale 8720 199
Schley 312 7
Screven 1333 28
Seminole 1190 22
Spalding 6594 214
Stephens 4367 93
Stewart 1316 28
Sumter 2705 110
Talbot 568 24
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2739 70
Taylor 734 30
Telfair 944 50
Terrell 799 55
Thomas 5965 154
Tift 4791 124
Toombs 4355 139
Towns 1518 63
Treutlen 870 38
Troup 8399 245
Turner 785 39
Twiggs 739 48
Union 3065 103
Unknown 3056 5
Upson 2689 127
Walker 9228 106
Walton 10816 287
Ware 4467 198
Warren 504 19
Washington 2322 74
Wayne 4397 145
Webster 163 6
Wheeler 595 28
White 4381 103
Whitfield 18797 296
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 868 24
Wilkinson 1097 36
Worth 1736 74