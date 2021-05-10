Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 5

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,920 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 5, there were 2,817 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2784 85

Atkinson 1140 26

Bacon 1873 45

Baker 237 13

Baldwin 5168 151

Banks 2346 55

Barrow 12617 175

Bartow 15066 285

Ben Hill 1834 67

Berrien 1508 43

Bibb 19867 532

Bleckley 1088 35

Brantley 1909 66

Brooks 1373 48

Bryan 4530 53

Bulloch 7883 90

Burke 2268 44

Butts 3274 95

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5797 74

Candler 1106 47

Carroll 9819 146

Catoosa 8060 81

Charlton 1688 40

Chatham 32340 584

Chattahoochee 4689 13

Chattooga 3573 83

Cherokee 30426 390

Clarke 17059 161

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34133 628

Clinch 1066 33

Cobb 82301 1196

Coffee 6168 169

Colquitt 5386 115

Columbia 14403 214

Cook 1653 51

Coweta 12385 289

Crawford 809 34

Crisp 1834 63

Dade 1745 15

Dawson 4063 61

DeKalb 77589 1127

Decatur 3388 75

Dodge 1506 59

Dooly 1055 35

Dougherty 8823 355

Douglas 17032 220

Early 1517 50

Echols 404 4

Effingham 6842 129

Elbert 1971 65

Emanuel 2646 63

Evans 1136 33

Fannin 3093 86

Fayette 9457 192

Floyd 15050 269

Forsyth 25918 232

Franklin 3202 64

Fulton 108816 1539

Gilmer 3400 110

Glascock 183 7

Glynn 12222 288

Gordon 8493 161

Grady 2342 63

Greene 2144 61

Gwinnett 108624 1272

Habersham 6218 172

Hall 33077 562

Hancock 993 75

Haralson 2313 42

Harris 3065 71

Hart 2237 43

Heard 1022 23

Henry 28254 423

Houston 15650 258

Irwin 889 20

Jackson 12504 178

Jasper 992 31

Jeff Davis 1802 42

Jefferson 1831 64

Jenkins 893 42

Johnson 1008 47

Jones 2523 76

Lamar 2237 70

Lanier 757 10

Laurens 5665 186

Lee 2548 68

Liberty 6356 85

Lincoln 664 27

Long 1297 19

Lowndes 10775 204

Lumpkin 4373 80

Macon 827 35

Madison 4101 56

Marion 649 31

McDuffie 2190 55

McIntosh 1377 25

Meriwether 2151 89

Miller 964 14

Mitchell 2141 88

Monroe 2700 114

Montgomery 1111 32

Morgan 1795 30

Murray 6010 114

Muscogee 20306 507

Newton 10828 291

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33493 649

Oconee 4260 70

Oglethorpe 1646 37

Paulding 15799 229

Peach 2609 79

Pickens 3495 82

Pierce 2175 77

Pike 1830 46

Polk 6210 121

Pulaski 862 35

Putnam 2552 72

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2034 49

Randolph 584 37

Richmond 25979 512

Rockdale 8720 199

Schley 312 7

Screven 1333 28

Seminole 1190 22

Spalding 6594 214

Stephens 4367 93

Stewart 1316 28

Sumter 2705 110

Talbot 568 24

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2739 70

Taylor 734 30

Telfair 944 50

Terrell 799 55

Thomas 5965 154

Tift 4791 124

Toombs 4355 139

Towns 1518 63

Treutlen 870 38

Troup 8399 245

Turner 785 39

Twiggs 739 48

Union 3065 103

Unknown 3056 5

Upson 2689 127

Walker 9228 106

Walton 10816 287

Ware 4467 198

Warren 504 19

Washington 2322 74

Wayne 4397 145

Webster 163 6

Wheeler 595 28

White 4381 103

Whitfield 18797 296

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 868 24

Wilkinson 1097 36