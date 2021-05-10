x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 5

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,920 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.79. 
  • There have been 1,234,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,032 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,342.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,907.
  • There have been 81,885 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 259 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 5, there were 2,817 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2784  85 

Atkinson  1140  26 

Bacon  1873  45 

Baker  237  13 

Baldwin  5168  151 

Banks  2346  55 

Barrow  12617  175 

Bartow  15066  285 

Ben Hill  1834  67 

Berrien  1508  43 

Bibb  19867  532

Bleckley  1088  35 

Brantley  1909  66 

Brooks  1373  48 

Bryan  4530  53 

Bulloch  7883  90 

Burke  2268  44 

Butts  3274  95 

Calhoun  607  20 

Camden  5797  74 

Candler  1106  47 

Carroll  9819  146 

Catoosa  8060  81 

Charlton  1688  40 

Chatham  32340  584 

Chattahoochee  4689  13 

Chattooga  3573  83 

Cherokee  30426  390 

Clarke  17059  161 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34133  628 

Clinch  1066  33 

Cobb  82301  1196 

Coffee  6168  169 

Colquitt  5386  115 

Columbia  14403  214 

Cook  1653  51 

Coweta  12385  289 

Crawford  809  34 

Crisp  1834  63 

Dade  1745  15 

Dawson  4063  61 

DeKalb  77589  1127 

Decatur  3388  75 

Dodge  1506  59 

Dooly  1055  35 

Dougherty  8823  355 

Douglas  17032  220 

Early  1517  50 

Echols  404  4 

Effingham  6842  129 

Elbert  1971  65 

Emanuel  2646  63 

Evans  1136  33 

Fannin  3093  86 

Fayette  9457  192 

Floyd  15050  269 

Forsyth  25918  232 

Franklin  3202  64 

Fulton  108816  1539 

Gilmer  3400  110 

Glascock  183  7 

Glynn  12222  288 

Gordon  8493  161 

Grady  2342  63 

Greene  2144  61 

Gwinnett  108624  1272 

Habersham  6218  172 

Hall  33077  562 

Hancock  993  75 

Haralson  2313  42 

Harris  3065  71 

Hart  2237  43 

Heard  1022  23 

Henry  28254  423 

Houston  15650  258 

Irwin  889  20 

Jackson  12504  178 

Jasper  992  31 

Jeff Davis  1802  42 

Jefferson  1831  64 

Jenkins  893  42 

Johnson  1008  47 

Jones  2523  76 

Lamar  2237  70 

Lanier  757  10 

Laurens  5665  186 

Lee  2548  68 

Liberty  6356  85 

Lincoln  664  27 

Long  1297  19 

Lowndes  10775  204 

Lumpkin  4373  80 

Macon  827  35 

Madison  4101  56 

Marion  649  31 

McDuffie  2190  55 

McIntosh  1377  25 

Meriwether  2151  89 

Miller  964  14 

Mitchell  2141  88 

Monroe  2700  114 

Montgomery  1111  32 

Morgan  1795  30 

Murray  6010  114 

Muscogee  20306  507 

Newton  10828  291 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33493  649 

Oconee  4260  70 

Oglethorpe  1646  37 

Paulding  15799  229 

Peach  2609  79 

Pickens  3495  82 

Pierce  2175  77 

Pike  1830  46 

Polk  6210  121 

Pulaski  862  35 

Putnam  2552  72 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2034  49 

Randolph  584  37 

Richmond  25979  512 

Rockdale  8720  199 

Schley  312  7 

Screven  1333  28 

Seminole  1190  22 

Spalding  6594  214 

Stephens  4367  93 

Stewart  1316  28 

Sumter  2705  110 

Talbot  568  24 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2739  70 

Taylor  734  30 

Telfair  944  50 

Terrell  799  55 

Thomas  5965  154 

Tift  4791  124 

Toombs  4355  139 

Towns  1518  63 

Treutlen  870  38 

Troup  8399  245 

Turner  785  39 

Twiggs  739  48 

Union  3065  103 

Unknown  3056  5 

Upson  2689  127 

Walker  9228  106 

Walton  10816  287 

Ware  4467  198 

Warren  504  19 

Washington  2322  74 

Wayne  4397  145 

Webster  163  6 

Wheeler  595  28 

White  4381  103 

Whitfield  18797  296 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  868  24 

Wilkinson  1097  36 

Worth  1736  74 

