Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,077 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86.

There have been 1,234,672 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,072.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,633.

There have been 82,092 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 207 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 337.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 393.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 6, there were 2,736 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2709 86

Atkinson 1144 26

Bacon 1877 45

Baker 237 13

Baldwin 5172 151

Banks 2347 55

Barrow 12621 176

Bartow 15070 289

Ben Hill 1834 67

Berrien 1510 43

Bibb 19888 534

Bleckley 1088 35

Brantley 1862 68

Brooks 1375 49

Bryan 4535 56

Bulloch 7851 91

Burke 2268 44

Butts 3288 96

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5807 74

Candler 1106 47

Carroll 9820 146

Catoosa 8063 81

Charlton 1694 40

Chatham 32368 591

Chattahoochee 4729 13

Chattooga 3576 85

Cherokee 30435 394

Clarke 17063 161

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34160 631

Clinch 1024 33

Cobb 82347 1204

Coffee 6178 170

Colquitt 5387 115

Columbia 14406 218

Cook 1655 51

Coweta 12394 292

Crawford 812 34

Crisp 1837 63

Dade 1747 15

Dawson 4065 64

DeKalb 77640 1133

Decatur 3428 75

Dodge 1507 59

Dooly 1070 35

Dougherty 8826 361

Douglas 17041 220

Early 1517 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6843 132

Elbert 1972 65

Emanuel 2650 63

Evans 1136 33

Fannin 3097 86

Fayette 9463 193

Floyd 15056 273

Forsyth 25947 234

Franklin 3206 64

Fulton 108783 1543

Gilmer 3403 111

Glascock 183 7

Glynn 12225 289

Gordon 8498 163

Grady 2347 63

Greene 2146 61

Gwinnett 108657 1283

Habersham 6224 174

Hall 33086 565

Hancock 993 75

Haralson 2312 42

Harris 3066 72

Hart 2237 43

Heard 1022 23

Henry 28261 425

Houston 15683 259

Irwin 889 20

Jackson 12510 183

Jasper 992 31

Jeff Davis 1802 42

Jefferson 1831 64

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1010 48

Jones 2525 76

Lamar 2238 70

Lanier 758 10

Laurens 5668 187

Lee 2549 70

Liberty 6398 86

Lincoln 664 27

Long 1308 18

Lowndes 10783 206

Lumpkin 4376 80

Macon 827 35

Madison 4104 56

Marion 649 31

McDuffie 2191 55

McIntosh 1376 25

Meriwether 2153 89

Miller 965 14

Mitchell 2141 88

Monroe 2706 114

Montgomery 1113 32

Morgan 1795 31

Murray 6021 117

Muscogee 20309 508

Newton 10837 292

Oconee 4263 70

Oglethorpe 1646 37

Paulding 15807 229

Peach 2610 79

Pickens 3498 82

Pierce 2182 78

Pike 1832 46

Polk 6211 124

Pulaski 862 35

Putnam 2553 73

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2034 49

Randolph 584 38

Richmond 25988 513

Rockdale 8726 202

Schley 312 7

Screven 1333 30

Seminole 1192 22

Spalding 6601 216

Stephens 4370 95

Stewart 1317 28

Sumter 2706 111

Talbot 568 24

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2740 70

Taylor 734 30

Telfair 946 51

Terrell 799 55

Thomas 5967 154

Tift 4794 125

Toombs 4300 141

Towns 1519 64

Treutlen 871 38

Troup 8400 245

Turner 785 39

Twiggs 739 48

Union 3068 104

Upson 2693 127

Walker 9231 106

Walton 10819 290

Ware 4468 199

Warren 504 19

Washington 2321 75

Wayne 4361 146

Webster 163 6

Wheeler 595 28

White 4388 105

Whitfield 18812 297

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 868 24

Wilkinson 1096 36