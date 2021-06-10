Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,077 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86.
- There have been 1,234,672 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,072.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,633.
- There have been 82,092 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 207 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 337.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 393.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 6, there were 2,736 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2709 86
Atkinson 1144 26
Bacon 1877 45
Baker 237 13
Baldwin 5172 151
Banks 2347 55
Barrow 12621 176
Bartow 15070 289
Ben Hill 1834 67
Berrien 1510 43
Bibb 19888 534
Bleckley 1088 35
Brantley 1862 68
Brooks 1375 49
Bryan 4535 56
Bulloch 7851 91
Burke 2268 44
Butts 3288 96
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5807 74
Candler 1106 47
Carroll 9820 146
Catoosa 8063 81
Charlton 1694 40
Chatham 32368 591
Chattahoochee 4729 13
Chattooga 3576 85
Cherokee 30435 394
Clarke 17063 161
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34160 631
Clinch 1024 33
Cobb 82347 1204
Coffee 6178 170
Colquitt 5387 115
Columbia 14406 218
Cook 1655 51
Coweta 12394 292
Crawford 812 34
Crisp 1837 63
Dade 1747 15
Dawson 4065 64
DeKalb 77640 1133
Decatur 3428 75
Dodge 1507 59
Dooly 1070 35
Dougherty 8826 361
Douglas 17041 220
Early 1517 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6843 132
Elbert 1972 65
Emanuel 2650 63
Evans 1136 33
Fannin 3097 86
Fayette 9463 193
Floyd 15056 273
Forsyth 25947 234
Franklin 3206 64
Fulton 108783 1543
Gilmer 3403 111
Glascock 183 7
Glynn 12225 289
Gordon 8498 163
Grady 2347 63
Greene 2146 61
Gwinnett 108657 1283
Habersham 6224 174
Hall 33086 565
Hancock 993 75
Haralson 2312 42
Harris 3066 72
Hart 2237 43
Heard 1022 23
Henry 28261 425
Houston 15683 259
Irwin 889 20
Jackson 12510 183
Jasper 992 31
Jeff Davis 1802 42
Jefferson 1831 64
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1010 48
Jones 2525 76
Lamar 2238 70
Lanier 758 10
Laurens 5668 187
Lee 2549 70
Liberty 6398 86
Lincoln 664 27
Long 1308 18
Lowndes 10783 206
Lumpkin 4376 80
Macon 827 35
Madison 4104 56
Marion 649 31
McDuffie 2191 55
McIntosh 1376 25
Meriwether 2153 89
Miller 965 14
Mitchell 2141 88
Monroe 2706 114
Montgomery 1113 32
Morgan 1795 31
Murray 6021 117
Muscogee 20309 508
Newton 10837 292
Oconee 4263 70
Oglethorpe 1646 37
Paulding 15807 229
Peach 2610 79
Pickens 3498 82
Pierce 2182 78
Pike 1832 46
Polk 6211 124
Pulaski 862 35
Putnam 2553 73
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2034 49
Randolph 584 38
Richmond 25988 513
Rockdale 8726 202
Schley 312 7
Screven 1333 30
Seminole 1192 22
Spalding 6601 216
Stephens 4370 95
Stewart 1317 28
Sumter 2706 111
Talbot 568 24
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2740 70
Taylor 734 30
Telfair 946 51
Terrell 799 55
Thomas 5967 154
Tift 4794 125
Toombs 4300 141
Towns 1519 64
Treutlen 871 38
Troup 8400 245
Turner 785 39
Twiggs 739 48
Union 3068 104
Upson 2693 127
Walker 9231 106
Walton 10819 290
Ware 4468 199
Warren 504 19
Washington 2321 75
Wayne 4361 146
Webster 163 6
Wheeler 595 28
White 4388 105
Whitfield 18812 297
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 868 24
Wilkinson 1096 36
Worth 1743 75