Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 6

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,077 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 157 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86. 
  • There have been 1,234,672 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,072.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,633.
  • There have been 82,092 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 207 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 337.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 393.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 6, there were 2,736 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2709  86 

Atkinson  1144  26 

Bacon  1877  45 

Baker  237  13 

Baldwin  5172  151 

Banks  2347  55 

Barrow  12621  176 

Bartow  15070  289 

Ben Hill  1834  67 

Berrien  1510  43 

Bibb  19888  534 

Bleckley  1088  35 

Brantley  1862  68 

Brooks  1375  49 

Bryan  4535  56 

Bulloch  7851  91 

Burke  2268  44 

Butts  3288  96 

Calhoun  607  20 

Camden  5807  74 

Candler  1106  47 

Carroll  9820  146 

Catoosa  8063  81 

Charlton  1694  40 

Chatham  32368  591 

Chattahoochee  4729  13 

Chattooga  3576  85 

Cherokee  30435  394 

Clarke  17063  161

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34160  631 

Clinch  1024  33 

Cobb  82347  1204 

Coffee  6178  170 

Colquitt  5387  115 

Columbia  14406  218 

Cook  1655  51 

Coweta  12394  292 

Crawford  812  34 

Crisp  1837  63 

Dade  1747  15 

Dawson  4065  64 

DeKalb  77640  1133 

Decatur  3428  75 

Dodge  1507  59 

Dooly  1070  35 

Dougherty  8826  361 

Douglas  17041  220 

Early  1517  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6843  132 

Elbert  1972  65 

Emanuel  2650  63 

Evans  1136  33 

Fannin  3097  86 

Fayette  9463  193 

Floyd  15056  273 

Forsyth  25947  234 

Franklin  3206  64 

Fulton  108783  1543 

Gilmer  3403  111 

Glascock  183  7 

Glynn  12225  289 

Gordon  8498  163 

Grady  2347  63 

Greene  2146  61 

Gwinnett  108657  1283 

Habersham  6224  174 

Hall  33086  565 

Hancock  993  75 

Haralson  2312  42 

Harris  3066  72 

Hart  2237  43 

Heard  1022  23 

Henry  28261  425 

Houston  15683  259 

Irwin  889  20 

Jackson  12510  183 

Jasper  992  31 

Jeff Davis  1802  42 

Jefferson  1831  64 

Jenkins  895  42 

Johnson  1010  48 

Jones  2525  76 

Lamar  2238  70 

Lanier  758  10 

Laurens  5668  187 

Lee  2549  70 

Liberty  6398  86 

Lincoln  664  27 

Long  1308  18 

Lowndes  10783  206 

Lumpkin  4376  80 

Macon  827  35 

Madison  4104  56 

Marion  649  31 

McDuffie  2191  55 

McIntosh  1376  25 

Meriwether  2153  89 

Miller  965  14 

Mitchell  2141  88 

Monroe  2706  114 

Montgomery  1113  32 

Morgan  1795  31 

Murray  6021  117 

Muscogee  20309  508 

Newton  10837  292 

Oconee  4263  70 

Oglethorpe  1646  37 

Paulding  15807  229 

Peach  2610  79 

Pickens  3498  82 

Pierce  2182  78 

Pike  1832  46 

Polk  6211  124 

Pulaski  862  35 

Putnam  2553  73 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2034  49 

Randolph  584  38 

Richmond  25988  513 

Rockdale  8726  202 

Schley  312  7 

Screven  1333  30 

Seminole  1192  22 

Spalding  6601  216 

Stephens  4370  95 

Stewart  1317  28 

Sumter  2706  111 

Talbot  568  24 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2740  70 

Taylor  734  30 

Telfair  946  51 

Terrell  799  55 

Thomas  5967  154 

Tift  4794  125 

Toombs  4300  141

Towns  1519  64 

Treutlen  871  38 

Troup  8400  245 

Turner  785  39 

Twiggs  739  48 

Union  3068  104 

Upson  2693  127 

Walker  9231  106 

Walton  10819  290 

Ware  4468  199 

Warren  504  19 

Washington  2321  75 

Wayne  4361  146 

Webster  163  6 

Wheeler  595  28 

White  4388  105 

Whitfield  18812  297 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  868  24 

Wilkinson  1096  36 

Worth  1743  75

