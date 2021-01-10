Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,626 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 143 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 143 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43. There have been 1,225,670 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,481 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,359.51 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,481 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,359.51 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166. There have been 81 ,112 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 1, there were 3,173 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2765 85

Atkinson 1135 26

Bacon 1860 43

Baker 236 13

Baldwin 5157 150

Banks 2330 53

Barrow 12512 173

Bartow 14975 284

Ben Hill 1833 66

Berrien 1500 43

Bibb 19755 524

Bleckley 1086 35

Brantley 1900 65

Brooks 1366 48

Bryan 4514 53

Bulloch 7864 87

Burke 2261 44

Butts 3243 91

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5752 72

Candler 1102 47

Carroll 9769 146

Catoosa 8015 81

Charlton 1676 40

Chatham 32178 571

Chattahoochee 4685 13

Chattooga 3541 80

Cherokee 30282 385

Clarke 16987 160

Clay 231 5

Clayton 33951 615

Clinch 1051 31

Cobb 81829 1187

Coffee 6137 168

Colquitt 5362 115

Columbia 14338 213

Cook 1651 50

Coweta 12305 285

Crawford 805 34

Crisp 1825 63

Dade 1738 15

Dawson 4031 60

DeKalb 76753 1115

Decatur 3348 75

Dodge 1499 59

Dooly 1051 35

Dougherty 8724 352

Douglas 16919 217

Early 1513 50

Echols 402 4

Effingham 6801 126

Elbert 1961 65

Emanuel 2643 62

Evans 1132 31

Fannin 3069 85

Fayette 9413 189

Floyd 14974 264

Forsyth 25741 228

Franklin 3185 63

Fulton 108037 1522

Gilmer 3380 109

Glascock 182 7

Glynn 12204 286

Gordon 8449 159

Grady 2326 62

Greene 2137 61

Gwinnett 107311 1266

Habersham 6168 171

Hall 32831 552

Hancock 994 73

Haralson 2299 41

Harris 3047 69

Hart 2221 43

Heard 1019 23

Henry 28055 413

Houston 15559 255

Irwin 888 19

Jackson 12375 176

Jasper 986 30

Jeff Davis 1795 42

Jefferson 1824 64

Jenkins 893 42

Johnson 1004 47

Jones 2510 75

Lamar 2226 69

Lanier 754 10

Laurens 5649 182

Lee 2534 68

Liberty 6265 81

Lincoln 662 27

Long 1297 17

Lowndes 10742 197

Lumpkin 4347 79

Macon 825 34

Madison 4073 55

Marion 644 31

McDuffie 2183 55

McIntosh 1378 25

Meriwether 2136 86

Miller 960 13

Mitchell 2128 88

Monroe 2688 114

Montgomery 1107 32

Morgan 1787 30

Murray 5943 113

Muscogee 20208 499

Newton 10760 287

Oconee 4232 70

Oglethorpe 1631 37

Paulding 15716 224

Peach 2602 77

Pickens 3468 81

Pierce 2160 74

Pike 1822 44

Polk 6171 121

Pulaski 858 35

Putnam 2544 72

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2026 48

Randolph 579 37

Richmond 25860 505

Rockdale 8666 195

Schley 307 7

Screven 1331 28

Seminole 1189 22

Spalding 6541 213

Stephens 4331 93

Stewart 1306 28

Sumter 2694 110

Talbot 567 23

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2730 70

Taylor 730 29

Telfair 940 50

Terrell 787 55

Thomas 5947 153

Tift 4774 121

Toombs 4336 138

Towns 1513 62

Treutlen 868 38

Troup 8378 243

Turner 784 39

Twiggs 737 48

Union 3057 98

Upson 2681 125

Walker 9173 105

Walton 10748 279

Ware 4437 195

Warren 501 19

Washington 2315 74

Wayne 4387 143

Webster 158 6

Wheeler 595 28

White 4365 100

Whitfield 18719 295

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 862 24

Wilkinson 1089 35