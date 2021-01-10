x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,626 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 143 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43. 
  • There have been 1,225,670 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,481 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,359.51 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.
  • There have been 81,112 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 1, there were 3,173 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2765  85 

Atkinson  1135  26 

Bacon  1860  43 

Baker  236  13 

Baldwin  5157  150 

Banks  2330  53 

Barrow  12512  173 

Bartow  14975  284 

Ben Hill  1833  66 

Berrien  1500  43 

Bibb  19755  524 

Bleckley  1086  35 

Brantley  1900  65 

Brooks  1366  48 

Bryan  4514  53 

Bulloch  7864  87 

Burke  2261  44 

Butts  3243  91 

Calhoun  607  20 

Camden  5752  72 

Candler  1102  47 

Carroll  9769  146 

Catoosa  8015  81 

Charlton  1676  40 

Chatham  32178  571 

Chattahoochee  4685  13 

Chattooga  3541  80 

Cherokee  30282  385 

Clarke  16987  160 

Clay  231  5 

Clayton  33951  615 

Clinch  1051  31 

Cobb  81829  1187 

Coffee  6137  168 

Colquitt  5362  115 

Columbia  14338  213 

Cook  1651  50 

Coweta  12305  285 

Crawford  805  34 

Crisp  1825  63 

Dade  1738  15 

Dawson  4031  60 

DeKalb  76753  1115 

Decatur  3348  75 

Dodge  1499  59 

Dooly  1051  35 

Dougherty  8724  352 

Douglas  16919  217 

Early  1513  50

Echols  402  4 

Effingham  6801  126 

Elbert  1961  65 

Emanuel  2643  62 

Evans  1132  31 

Fannin  3069  85 

Fayette  9413  189 

Floyd  14974  264 

Forsyth  25741  228 

Franklin  3185  63 

Fulton  108037  1522 

Gilmer  3380  109 

Glascock  182  7 

Glynn  12204  286 

Gordon  8449  159 

Grady  2326  62 

Greene  2137  61 

Gwinnett  107311  1266 

Habersham  6168  171 

Hall  32831  552 

Hancock  994  73 

Haralson  2299  41 

Harris  3047  69 

Hart  2221  43 

Heard  1019  23 

Henry  28055  413 

Houston  15559  255 

Irwin  888  19 

Jackson  12375  176 

Jasper  986  30 

Jeff Davis  1795  42 

Jefferson  1824  64 

Jenkins  893  42 

Johnson  1004  47 

Jones  2510  75 

Lamar  2226  69 

Lanier  754  10 

Laurens  5649  182 

Lee  2534  68 

Liberty  6265  81 

Lincoln  662  27 

Long  1297  17 

Lowndes  10742  197 

Lumpkin  4347  79 

Macon  825  34 

Madison  4073  55 

Marion  644  31 

McDuffie  2183  55 

McIntosh  1378  25 

Meriwether  2136  86 

Miller  960  13 

Mitchell  2128  88 

Monroe  2688  114 

Montgomery  1107  32 

Morgan  1787  30 

Murray  5943  113 

Muscogee  20208  499 

Newton  10760  287  

Oconee  4232  70 

Oglethorpe  1631  37 

Paulding  15716  224 

Peach  2602  77 

Pickens  3468  81 

Pierce  2160  74 

Pike  1822  44 

Polk  6171  121 

Pulaski  858  35 

Putnam  2544  72 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2026  48 

Randolph  579  37 

Richmond  25860  505 

Rockdale  8666  195 

Schley  307  7 

Screven  1331  28 

Seminole  1189  22 

Spalding  6541  213 

Stephens  4331  93 

Stewart  1306  28 

Sumter  2694  110 

Talbot  567  23 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2730  70 

Taylor  730  29 

Telfair  940  50 

Terrell  787  55 

Thomas  5947  153 

Tift  4774  121 

Toombs  4336  138 

Towns  1513  62 

Treutlen  868  38 

Troup  8378  243 

Turner  784  39 

Twiggs  737  48 

Union  3057  98 

Upson  2681  125 

Walker  9173  105 

Walton  10748  279 

Ware  4437  195 

Warren  501  19 

Washington  2315  74

 Wayne  4387  143 

Webster  158  6 

Wheeler  595  28 

White  4365  100 

Whitfield  18719  295 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  862  24 

Wilkinson  1089  35 

Worth  1728  74

 

Related Articles