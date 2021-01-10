Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,626 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 143 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43.
- There have been 1,225,670 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,481 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,359.51 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.
- There have been 81,112 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 1, there were 3,173 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Thursday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2765 85
Atkinson 1135 26
Bacon 1860 43
Baker 236 13
Baldwin 5157 150
Banks 2330 53
Barrow 12512 173
Bartow 14975 284
Ben Hill 1833 66
Berrien 1500 43
Bibb 19755 524
Bleckley 1086 35
Brantley 1900 65
Brooks 1366 48
Bryan 4514 53
Bulloch 7864 87
Burke 2261 44
Butts 3243 91
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5752 72
Candler 1102 47
Carroll 9769 146
Catoosa 8015 81
Charlton 1676 40
Chatham 32178 571
Chattahoochee 4685 13
Chattooga 3541 80
Cherokee 30282 385
Clarke 16987 160
Clay 231 5
Clayton 33951 615
Clinch 1051 31
Cobb 81829 1187
Coffee 6137 168
Colquitt 5362 115
Columbia 14338 213
Cook 1651 50
Coweta 12305 285
Crawford 805 34
Crisp 1825 63
Dade 1738 15
Dawson 4031 60
DeKalb 76753 1115
Decatur 3348 75
Dodge 1499 59
Dooly 1051 35
Dougherty 8724 352
Douglas 16919 217
Early 1513 50
Echols 402 4
Effingham 6801 126
Elbert 1961 65
Emanuel 2643 62
Evans 1132 31
Fannin 3069 85
Fayette 9413 189
Floyd 14974 264
Forsyth 25741 228
Franklin 3185 63
Fulton 108037 1522
Gilmer 3380 109
Glascock 182 7
Glynn 12204 286
Gordon 8449 159
Grady 2326 62
Greene 2137 61
Gwinnett 107311 1266
Habersham 6168 171
Hall 32831 552
Hancock 994 73
Haralson 2299 41
Harris 3047 69
Hart 2221 43
Heard 1019 23
Henry 28055 413
Houston 15559 255
Irwin 888 19
Jackson 12375 176
Jasper 986 30
Jeff Davis 1795 42
Jefferson 1824 64
Jenkins 893 42
Johnson 1004 47
Jones 2510 75
Lamar 2226 69
Lanier 754 10
Laurens 5649 182
Lee 2534 68
Liberty 6265 81
Lincoln 662 27
Long 1297 17
Lowndes 10742 197
Lumpkin 4347 79
Macon 825 34
Madison 4073 55
Marion 644 31
McDuffie 2183 55
McIntosh 1378 25
Meriwether 2136 86
Miller 960 13
Mitchell 2128 88
Monroe 2688 114
Montgomery 1107 32
Morgan 1787 30
Murray 5943 113
Muscogee 20208 499
Newton 10760 287
Oconee 4232 70
Oglethorpe 1631 37
Paulding 15716 224
Peach 2602 77
Pickens 3468 81
Pierce 2160 74
Pike 1822 44
Polk 6171 121
Pulaski 858 35
Putnam 2544 72
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2026 48
Randolph 579 37
Richmond 25860 505
Rockdale 8666 195
Schley 307 7
Screven 1331 28
Seminole 1189 22
Spalding 6541 213
Stephens 4331 93
Stewart 1306 28
Sumter 2694 110
Talbot 567 23
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2730 70
Taylor 730 29
Telfair 940 50
Terrell 787 55
Thomas 5947 153
Tift 4774 121
Toombs 4336 138
Towns 1513 62
Treutlen 868 38
Troup 8378 243
Turner 784 39
Twiggs 737 48
Union 3057 98
Upson 2681 125
Walker 9173 105
Walton 10748 279
Ware 4437 195
Warren 501 19
Washington 2315 74
Wayne 4387 143
Webster 158 6
Wheeler 595 28
White 4365 100
Whitfield 18719 295
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 862 24
Wilkinson 1089 35
Worth 1728 74