Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 12

x
Coronavirus Numbers

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,512 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50. 
  • There have been 1,246,100 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5459 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,494.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,584.
  • There have been 83,205 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 639 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 12, there were 2,233 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 390 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2731  87 

Atkinson  1155  28 

Bacon  1835  46 

Baker  240  13 

Baldwin  5197  156 

Banks  2366  56 

Barrow  12768  181 

Bartow  15228  296 

Ben Hill  1842  68 

Berrien  1521  44 

Bibb  20006  541 

Bleckley  1092  35 

Brantley  1871  68 

Brooks  1382  49 

Bryan  4567  56 

Bulloch  7875  92 

Burke  2281  46 

Butts  3317  99 

Calhoun  608  20 

Camden  5881  75 

Candler  1104  47 

Carroll  9884  148 

Catoosa  8162  83 

Charlton  1709  40 

Chatham  32632  605 

Chattahoochee  4885  13 

Chattooga  3615  86 

Cherokee  30672  404 

Clarke  17175  164 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34498  646 

Clinch  996  33 

Cobb  83318  1229 

Coffee  6217  172 

Colquitt  5423  118 

Columbia  14486  223 

Cook  1660  52 

Coweta  12511  300 

Crawford  819  35 

Crisp  1840  63 

Dade  1765  16 

Dawson  4109  64 

DeKalb  78598  1149 

Decatur  3442  75 

Dodge  1516  59 

Dooly  1076  36 

Dougherty  8949  365 

Douglas  17296  226 

Early  1528  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6885  136 

Elbert  1992  66 

Emanuel  2671  67 

Evans  1113  33 

Fannin  3130  88 

Fayette  9548  197 

Floyd  15185  281 

Forsyth  26162  243 

Franklin  3241  65 

Fulton  109837  1562 

Gilmer  3432  112 

Glascock  184  7 

Glynn  12286  294 

Gordon  8573  165 

Grady  2371  63 

Greene  2160  61 

Gwinnett  110134  1301 

Habersham  6286  180 

Hall  33390  574 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2335  42 

Harris  3109  76 

Hart  2257  43 

Heard  1025  23 

Henry  28494  437 

Houston  15791  268 

Irwin  891  20 

Jackson  12652  186 

Jasper  999  32 

Jeff Davis  1791  42 

Jefferson  1835  65 

Jenkins  895  42 

Johnson  1012  48 

Jones  2538  80 

Lamar  2255  71 

Lanier  764  10 

Laurens  5723  190

Lee  2574  70 

Liberty  6499  89 

Lincoln  670  27

Long  1337  18 

Lowndes  10845  209 

Lumpkin  4407  83 

Macon  837  35 

Madison  4147  60 

Marion  653  32 

McDuffie  2211  56 

McIntosh  1384  25 

Meriwether  2169  90 

Miller  973  14 

Mitchell  2155  88 

Monroe  2725  114 

Montgomery  1123  35 

Morgan  1822  32 

Murray  6107  121 

Muscogee  20469  521 

Newton  10950  295 

Oconee  4325  70 

Oglethorpe  1663  37 

Paulding  16098  230 

Peach  2621  80 

Pickens  3542  83 

Pierce  2067  80 

Pike  1843  46 

Polk  6287  127 

Pulaski  867  36 

Putnam  2568  76 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2063  49 

Randolph  590  38 

Richmond  26210  518 

Rockdale  8819  204 

Schley  315  7 

Screven  1338  31 

Seminole  1194  23 

Spalding  6662  232 

Stephens  4415  96 

Stewart  1325  28 

Sumter  2717  115 

Talbot  573  24 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2659  69 

Taylor  742  31 

Telfair  953  51 

Terrell  808  55 

Thomas  5996  156 

Tift  4828  127 

Toombs  4326  144 

Towns  1529  65 

Treutlen  877  39 

Troup  8456  246 

Turner  794  39 

Twiggs  742  48 

Union  3085  108 

Upson  2702  128 

Walker  9310  108 

Walton  10892  296 

Ware  4490  204 

Warren  508  19 

Washington  2337  76 

Wayne  4347  148 

Webster  166  6 

Wheeler  598  28 

White  4416  105 

Whitfield  18931  301 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  875  24 

Wilkinson  1102  38 

Worth  1752  76 

