Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,512 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50.
- There have been 1,246,100 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5459 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,494.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,584.
- There have been 83,205 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 639 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 12, there were 2,233 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 390 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2731 87
Atkinson 1155 28
Bacon 1835 46
Baker 240 13
Baldwin 5197 156
Banks 2366 56
Barrow 12768 181
Bartow 15228 296
Ben Hill 1842 68
Berrien 1521 44
Bibb 20006 541
Bleckley 1092 35
Brantley 1871 68
Brooks 1382 49
Bryan 4567 56
Bulloch 7875 92
Burke 2281 46
Butts 3317 99
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5881 75
Candler 1104 47
Carroll 9884 148
Catoosa 8162 83
Charlton 1709 40
Chatham 32632 605
Chattahoochee 4885 13
Chattooga 3615 86
Cherokee 30672 404
Clarke 17175 164
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34498 646
Clinch 996 33
Cobb 83318 1229
Coffee 6217 172
Colquitt 5423 118
Columbia 14486 223
Cook 1660 52
Coweta 12511 300
Crawford 819 35
Crisp 1840 63
Dade 1765 16
Dawson 4109 64
DeKalb 78598 1149
Decatur 3442 75
Dodge 1516 59
Dooly 1076 36
Dougherty 8949 365
Douglas 17296 226
Early 1528 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6885 136
Elbert 1992 66
Emanuel 2671 67
Evans 1113 33
Fannin 3130 88
Fayette 9548 197
Floyd 15185 281
Forsyth 26162 243
Franklin 3241 65
Fulton 109837 1562
Gilmer 3432 112
Glascock 184 7
Glynn 12286 294
Gordon 8573 165
Grady 2371 63
Greene 2160 61
Gwinnett 110134 1301
Habersham 6286 180
Hall 33390 574
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2335 42
Harris 3109 76
Hart 2257 43
Heard 1025 23
Henry 28494 437
Houston 15791 268
Irwin 891 20
Jackson 12652 186
Jasper 999 32
Jeff Davis 1791 42
Jefferson 1835 65
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1012 48
Jones 2538 80
Lamar 2255 71
Lanier 764 10
Laurens 5723 190
Lee 2574 70
Liberty 6499 89
Lincoln 670 27
Long 1337 18
Lowndes 10845 209
Lumpkin 4407 83
Macon 837 35
Madison 4147 60
Marion 653 32
McDuffie 2211 56
McIntosh 1384 25
Meriwether 2169 90
Miller 973 14
Mitchell 2155 88
Monroe 2725 114
Montgomery 1123 35
Morgan 1822 32
Murray 6107 121
Muscogee 20469 521
Newton 10950 295
Oconee 4325 70
Oglethorpe 1663 37
Paulding 16098 230
Peach 2621 80
Pickens 3542 83
Pierce 2067 80
Pike 1843 46
Polk 6287 127
Pulaski 867 36
Putnam 2568 76
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2063 49
Randolph 590 38
Richmond 26210 518
Rockdale 8819 204
Schley 315 7
Screven 1338 31
Seminole 1194 23
Spalding 6662 232
Stephens 4415 96
Stewart 1325 28
Sumter 2717 115
Talbot 573 24
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2659 69
Taylor 742 31
Telfair 953 51
Terrell 808 55
Thomas 5996 156
Tift 4828 127
Toombs 4326 144
Towns 1529 65
Treutlen 877 39
Troup 8456 246
Turner 794 39
Twiggs 742 48
Union 3085 108
Upson 2702 128
Walker 9310 108
Walton 10892 296
Ware 4490 204
Warren 508 19
Washington 2337 76
Wayne 4347 148
Webster 166 6
Wheeler 598 28
White 4416 105
Whitfield 18931 301
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 875 24
Wilkinson 1102 38
Worth 1752 76