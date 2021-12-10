Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 12

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,512 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 134.50.

There have been 1,246,100 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5459 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,494.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,584.

There have been 83,205 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 639 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 318.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 384.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 12, there were 2,233 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 390 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2731 87

Atkinson 1155 28

Bacon 1835 46

Baker 240 13

Baldwin 5197 156

Banks 2366 56

Barrow 12768 181

Bartow 15228 296

Ben Hill 1842 68

Berrien 1521 44

Bibb 20006 541

Bleckley 1092 35

Brantley 1871 68

Brooks 1382 49

Bryan 4567 56

Bulloch 7875 92

Burke 2281 46

Butts 3317 99

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5881 75

Candler 1104 47

Carroll 9884 148

Catoosa 8162 83

Charlton 1709 40

Chatham 32632 605

Chattahoochee 4885 13

Chattooga 3615 86

Cherokee 30672 404

Clarke 17175 164

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34498 646

Clinch 996 33

Cobb 83318 1229

Coffee 6217 172

Colquitt 5423 118

Columbia 14486 223

Cook 1660 52

Coweta 12511 300

Crawford 819 35

Crisp 1840 63

Dade 1765 16

Dawson 4109 64

DeKalb 78598 1149

Decatur 3442 75

Dodge 1516 59

Dooly 1076 36

Dougherty 8949 365

Douglas 17296 226

Early 1528 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6885 136

Elbert 1992 66

Emanuel 2671 67

Evans 1113 33

Fannin 3130 88

Fayette 9548 197

Floyd 15185 281

Forsyth 26162 243

Franklin 3241 65

Fulton 109837 1562

Gilmer 3432 112

Glascock 184 7

Glynn 12286 294

Gordon 8573 165

Grady 2371 63

Greene 2160 61

Gwinnett 110134 1301

Habersham 6286 180

Hall 33390 574

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2335 42

Harris 3109 76

Hart 2257 43

Heard 1025 23

Henry 28494 437

Houston 15791 268

Irwin 891 20

Jackson 12652 186

Jasper 999 32

Jeff Davis 1791 42

Jefferson 1835 65

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1012 48

Jones 2538 80

Lamar 2255 71

Lanier 764 10

Laurens 5723 190

Lee 2574 70

Liberty 6499 89

Lincoln 670 27

Long 1337 18

Lowndes 10845 209

Lumpkin 4407 83

Macon 837 35

Madison 4147 60

Marion 653 32

McDuffie 2211 56

McIntosh 1384 25

Meriwether 2169 90

Miller 973 14

Mitchell 2155 88

Monroe 2725 114

Montgomery 1123 35

Morgan 1822 32

Murray 6107 121

Muscogee 20469 521

Newton 10950 295

Oconee 4325 70

Oglethorpe 1663 37

Paulding 16098 230

Peach 2621 80

Pickens 3542 83

Pierce 2067 80

Pike 1843 46

Polk 6287 127

Pulaski 867 36

Putnam 2568 76

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2063 49

Randolph 590 38

Richmond 26210 518

Rockdale 8819 204

Schley 315 7

Screven 1338 31

Seminole 1194 23

Spalding 6662 232

Stephens 4415 96

Stewart 1325 28

Sumter 2717 115

Talbot 573 24

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2659 69

Taylor 742 31

Telfair 953 51

Terrell 808 55

Thomas 5996 156

Tift 4828 127

Toombs 4326 144

Towns 1529 65

Treutlen 877 39

Troup 8456 246

Turner 794 39

Twiggs 742 48

Union 3085 108

Upson 2702 128

Walker 9310 108

Walton 10892 296

Ware 4490 204

Warren 508 19

Washington 2337 76

Wayne 4347 148

Webster 166 6

Wheeler 598 28

White 4416 105

Whitfield 18931 301

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 875 24

Wilkinson 1102 38