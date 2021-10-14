Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79. There have been 1,249,205 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,568 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,242.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,147.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,568 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,242.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,147. There have been 83 ,655 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,046 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2740 87

Atkinson 1160 28

Bacon 1840 46

Baker 240 13

Baldwin 5200 157

Banks 2369 56

Barrow 12830 181

Bartow 15268 298

Ben Hill 1843 68

Berrien 1522 44

Bibb 20030 542

Bleckley 1093 35

Brantley 1875 68

Brooks 1381 50

Bryan 4572 57

Bulloch 7885 93

Burke 2282 46

Butts 3327 100

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5901 76

Candler 1104 47

Carroll 9891 148

Catoosa 8185 84

Charlton 1718 40

Chatham 32706 608

Chattahoochee 4974 13

Chattooga 3625 86

Cherokee 30731 411

Clarke 17201 164

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34589 647

Clinch 996 33

Cobb 83488 1233

Coffee 6224 174

Colquitt 5432 119

Columbia 14521 224

Cook 1660 52

Coweta 12540 307

Crawford 824 35

Crisp 1844 63

Dade 1769 16

Dawson 4117 64

DeKalb 78837 1152

Decatur 3445 75

Dodge 1518 59

Dooly 1076 36

Dougherty 8972 369

Douglas 17333 226

Early 1528 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6891 138

Elbert 1994 66

Emanuel 2673 68

Evans 1114 33

Fannin 3143 88

Fayette 9572 199

Floyd 15247 293

Forsyth 26315 246

Franklin 3252 66

Fulton 110095 1568

Gilmer 3440 112

Glascock 185 7

Glynn 12296 296

Gordon 8585 167

Grady 2382 64

Greene 2164 61

Gwinnett 110515 1313

Habersham 6300 180

Hall 33483 577

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2339 43

Harris 3120 76

Hart 2262 43

Heard 1025 23

Henry 28558 441

Houston 15814 268

Irwin 891 20

Jackson 12695 188

Jasper 1004 32

Jeff Davis 1792 42

Jefferson 1838 65

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1016 50

Jones 2543 80

Lamar 2256 72

Lanier 769 10

Laurens 5724 191

Lee 2578 70

Liberty 6517 91

Lincoln 672 27

Long 1346 18

Lowndes 10864 211

Lumpkin 4415 84

Macon 837 35

Madison 4160 62

Marion 653 32

McDuffie 2214 56

McIntosh 1384 25

Meriwether 2169 91

Miller 975 14

Mitchell 2157 88

Monroe 2728 114

Montgomery 1128 35

Morgan 1830 32

Murray 6135 121

Muscogee 20516 526

Newton 10978 297

Oconee 4340 71

Oglethorpe 1669 37

Paulding 16140 234

Peach 2623 81

Pickens 3550 84

Pierce 2069 80

Pike 1848 46

Polk 6300 130

Pulaski 883 36

Putnam 2574 77

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2065 49

Randolph 592 38

Richmond 26259 524

Rockdale 8837 206

Schley 319 7

Screven 1338 31

Seminole 1197 23

Spalding 6672 236

Stephens 4435 99

Stewart 1324 28

Sumter 2723 118

Talbot 573 25

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2659 69

Taylor 742 31

Telfair 954 51

Terrell 812 55

Thomas 6004 157

Tift 4833 129

Toombs 4337 144

Towns 1530 65

Treutlen 877 39

Troup 8464 252

Turner 797 39

Twiggs 743 48

Union 3087 109

Upson 2706 130

Walker 9329 110

Walton 10906 296

Ware 4494 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2344 76

Wayne 4350 148

Webster 168 6

Wheeler 601 29

White 4425 105

Whitfield 18990 301

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 875 24

Wilkinson 1100 38