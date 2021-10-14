Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79.
- There have been 1,249,205 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,568 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,242.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,147.
- There have been 83,655 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,046 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2740 87
Atkinson 1160 28
Bacon 1840 46
Baker 240 13
Baldwin 5200 157
Banks 2369 56
Barrow 12830 181
Bartow 15268 298
Ben Hill 1843 68
Berrien 1522 44
Bibb 20030 542
Bleckley 1093 35
Brantley 1875 68
Brooks 1381 50
Bryan 4572 57
Bulloch 7885 93
Burke 2282 46
Butts 3327 100
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5901 76
Candler 1104 47
Carroll 9891 148
Catoosa 8185 84
Charlton 1718 40
Chatham 32706 608
Chattahoochee 4974 13
Chattooga 3625 86
Cherokee 30731 411
Clarke 17201 164
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34589 647
Clinch 996 33
Cobb 83488 1233
Coffee 6224 174
Colquitt 5432 119
Columbia 14521 224
Cook 1660 52
Coweta 12540 307
Crawford 824 35
Crisp 1844 63
Dade 1769 16
Dawson 4117 64
DeKalb 78837 1152
Decatur 3445 75
Dodge 1518 59
Dooly 1076 36
Dougherty 8972 369
Douglas 17333 226
Early 1528 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6891 138
Elbert 1994 66
Emanuel 2673 68
Evans 1114 33
Fannin 3143 88
Fayette 9572 199
Floyd 15247 293
Forsyth 26315 246
Franklin 3252 66
Fulton 110095 1568
Gilmer 3440 112
Glascock 185 7
Glynn 12296 296
Gordon 8585 167
Grady 2382 64
Greene 2164 61
Gwinnett 110515 1313
Habersham 6300 180
Hall 33483 577
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2339 43
Harris 3120 76
Hart 2262 43
Heard 1025 23
Henry 28558 441
Houston 15814 268
Irwin 891 20
Jackson 12695 188
Jasper 1004 32
Jeff Davis 1792 42
Jefferson 1838 65
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1016 50
Jones 2543 80
Lamar 2256 72
Lanier 769 10
Laurens 5724 191
Lee 2578 70
Liberty 6517 91
Lincoln 672 27
Long 1346 18
Lowndes 10864 211
Lumpkin 4415 84
Macon 837 35
Madison 4160 62
Marion 653 32
McDuffie 2214 56
McIntosh 1384 25
Meriwether 2169 91
Miller 975 14
Mitchell 2157 88
Monroe 2728 114
Montgomery 1128 35
Morgan 1830 32
Murray 6135 121
Muscogee 20516 526
Newton 10978 297
Oconee 4340 71
Oglethorpe 1669 37
Paulding 16140 234
Peach 2623 81
Pickens 3550 84
Pierce 2069 80
Pike 1848 46
Polk 6300 130
Pulaski 883 36
Putnam 2574 77
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2065 49
Randolph 592 38
Richmond 26259 524
Rockdale 8837 206
Schley 319 7
Screven 1338 31
Seminole 1197 23
Spalding 6672 236
Stephens 4435 99
Stewart 1324 28
Sumter 2723 118
Talbot 573 25
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2659 69
Taylor 742 31
Telfair 954 51
Terrell 812 55
Thomas 6004 157
Tift 4833 129
Toombs 4337 144
Towns 1530 65
Treutlen 877 39
Troup 8464 252
Turner 797 39
Twiggs 743 48
Union 3087 109
Upson 2706 130
Walker 9329 110
Walton 10906 296
Ware 4494 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2344 76
Wayne 4350 148
Webster 168 6
Wheeler 601 29
White 4425 105
Whitfield 18990 301
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 875 24
Wilkinson 1100 38
Worth 1757 76