Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,680 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79. 
  • There have been 1,249,205 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,568 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,242.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,147.
  • There have been 83,655 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 13, there were 2,046 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2740  87 

Atkinson  1160  28 

Bacon  1840  46 

Baker  240  13 

Baldwin  5200  157 

Banks  2369  56 

Barrow  12830  181 

Bartow  15268  298 

Ben Hill  1843  68 

Berrien  1522  44 

Bibb  20030  542 

Bleckley  1093  35 

Brantley  1875  68 

Brooks  1381  50 

Bryan  4572  57 

Bulloch  7885  93 

Burke  2282  46 

Butts  3327  100 

Calhoun  608  20 

Camden  5901  76 

Candler  1104  47 

Carroll  9891  148 

Catoosa  8185  84 

Charlton  1718  40 

Chatham  32706  608 

Chattahoochee  4974  13 

Chattooga  3625  86 

Cherokee  30731  411 

Clarke  17201  164 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34589  647 

Clinch  996  33 

Cobb  83488  1233 

Coffee  6224  174 

Colquitt  5432  119 

Columbia  14521  224 

Cook  1660  52 

Coweta  12540  307 

Crawford  824  35 

Crisp  1844  63 

Dade  1769  16 

Dawson  4117  64 

DeKalb  78837  1152 

Decatur  3445  75 

Dodge  1518  59 

Dooly  1076  36 

Dougherty  8972  369 

Douglas  17333  226 

Early  1528  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6891  138 

Elbert  1994  66 

Emanuel  2673  68 

Evans  1114  33 

Fannin  3143  88 

Fayette  9572  199 

Floyd  15247  293 

Forsyth  26315  246 

Franklin  3252  66 

Fulton  110095  1568 

Gilmer  3440  112 

Glascock  185  7 

Glynn  12296  296 

Gordon  8585  167 

Grady  2382  64 

Greene  2164  61 

Gwinnett  110515  1313 

Habersham  6300  180 

Hall  33483  577 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2339  43 

Harris  3120  76 

Hart  2262  43 

Heard  1025  23 

Henry  28558  441 

Houston  15814  268 

Irwin  891  20 

Jackson  12695  188 

Jasper  1004  32 

Jeff Davis  1792  42 

Jefferson  1838  65 

Jenkins  895  42 

Johnson  1016  50 

Jones  2543  80 

Lamar  2256  72 

Lanier  769  10 

Laurens  5724  191 

Lee  2578  70 

Liberty  6517  91 

Lincoln  672  27 

Long  1346  18

Lowndes  10864  211 

Lumpkin  4415  84 

Macon  837  35 

Madison  4160  62 

Marion  653  32 

McDuffie  2214  56 

McIntosh  1384  25 

Meriwether  2169  91 

Miller  975  14 

Mitchell  2157  88 

Monroe  2728  114 

Montgomery  1128  35 

Morgan  1830  32 

Murray  6135  121 

Muscogee  20516  526 

Newton  10978  297 

Oconee  4340  71 

Oglethorpe  1669  37 

Paulding  16140  234 

Peach  2623  81 

Pickens  3550  84 

Pierce  2069  80 

Pike  1848  46 

Polk  6300  130 

Pulaski  883  36 

Putnam  2574  77 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2065  49 

Randolph  592  38 

Richmond  26259  524 

Rockdale  8837  206 

Schley  319  7 

Screven  1338  31 

Seminole  1197  23 

Spalding  6672  236 

Stephens  4435  99 

Stewart  1324  28 

Sumter  2723  118 

Talbot  573  25 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2659  69 

Taylor  742  31 

Telfair  954  51 

Terrell  812  55 

Thomas  6004  157 

Tift  4833  129 

Toombs  4337  144 

Towns  1530  65 

Treutlen  877  39 

Troup  8464  252 

Turner  797  39 

Twiggs  743  48 

Union  3087  109 

Upson  2706  130 

Walker  9329  110 

Walton  10906  296 

Ware  4494  204 

Warren  509  19 

Washington  2344  76 

Wayne  4350  148 

Webster  168  6 

Wheeler  601  29 

White  4425  105 

Whitfield  18990  301

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  875  24 

Wilkinson  1100  38 

Worth  1757  76

