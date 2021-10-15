Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 189 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29.
- There have been 1,250,673 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,117.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,727.
- There have been 83,843 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 302.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 383.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 15, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 84 hospitalizations since Thursday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2746 93
Atkinson 1161 28
Bacon 1841 46
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5214 157
Banks 2371 56
Barrow 12842 182
Bartow 15285 298
Ben Hill 1843 68
Berrien 1524 45
Bibb 20040 546
Bleckley 1094 36
Brantley 1876 68
Brooks 1382 50
Bryan 4576 57
Bulloch 7888 93
Burke 2283 46
Butts 3330 100
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5914 76
Candler 1105 48
Carroll 9900 151
Catoosa 8195 85
Charlton 1718 41
Chatham 32735 613
Chattahoochee 4974 13
Chattooga 3635 86
Cherokee 30757 412
Clarke 17222 165
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34642 654
Clinch 997 33
Cobb 83573 1237
Coffee 6228 175
Colquitt 5436 121
Columbia 14542 227
Cook 1660 52
Coweta 12552 313
Crawford 824 35
Crisp 1844 63
Dade 1772 16
Dawson 4120 65
DeKalb 78956 1164
Decatur 3446 75
Dodge 1517 59
Dooly 1076 36
Dougherty 8988 374
Douglas 17366 227
Early 1529 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6897 138
Elbert 1995 67
Emanuel 2673 68
Evans 1115 34
Fannin 3146 88
Fayette 9586 199
Floyd 15269 294
Forsyth 26340 247
Franklin 3258 66
Fulton 110248 1578
Gilmer 3446 114
Glascock 185 7
Glynn 12304 297
Gordon 8592 167
Grady 2385 64
Greene 2167 61
Gwinnett 110673 1321
Habersham 6309 182
Hall 33534 584
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2340 44
Harris 3124 76
Hart 2264 44
Heard 1027 23
Henry 28592 443
Houston 15825 273
Irwin 891 20
Jackson 12709 188
Jasper 1004 32
Jeff Davis 1797 42
Jefferson 1839 66
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1017 50
Jones 2546 80
Lamar 2259 74
Lanier 770 10
Laurens 5726 193
Lee 2583 71
Liberty 6522 93
Lincoln 673 27
Long 1348 19
Lowndes 10868 211
Lumpkin 4417 84
Macon 837 35
Madison 4164 62
Marion 654 33
McDuffie 2218 58
McIntosh 1384 26
Meriwether 2170 93
Miller 978 14
Mitchell 2159 89
Monroe 2733 114
Montgomery 1130 36
Morgan 1834 32
Murray 6149 122
Muscogee 20529 530
Newton 10996 298
Oconee 4344 71
Oglethorpe 1671 37
Paulding 16164 235
Peach 2627 81
Pickens 3553 84
Pierce 2070 80
Pike 1850 48
Polk 6307 130
Pulaski 884 36
Putnam 2578 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2068 49
Randolph 592 38
Richmond 26280 533
Rockdale 8848 207
Schley 319 7
Screven 1339 32
Seminole 1198 23
Spalding 6678 240
Stephens 4443 99
Stewart 1324 28
Sumter 2723 119
Talbot 574 25
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2661 69
Taylor 743 31
Telfair 955 51
Terrell 813 55
Thomas 6006 157
Tift 4837 130
Toombs 4343 147
Towns 1531 65
Treutlen 878 40
Troup 8466 254
Turner 798 39
Twiggs 743 48
Union 3090 112
Upson 2708 132
Walker 9341 111
Walton 10913 300
Ware 4499 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2346 76
Wayne 4354 152
Webster 168 6
Wheeler 602 29
White 4429 105
Whitfield 19015 306
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 876 24
Wilkinson 1100 38
Worth 1758 76