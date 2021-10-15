Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 189 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29.

There have been 1,250,673 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,117.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,727.

There have been 83,843 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 302.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 383.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 15, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 84 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2746 93

Atkinson 1161 28

Bacon 1841 46

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5214 157

Banks 2371 56

Barrow 12842 182

Bartow 15285 298

Ben Hill 1843 68

Berrien 1524 45

Bibb 20040 546

Bleckley 1094 36

Brantley 1876 68

Brooks 1382 50

Bryan 4576 57

Bulloch 7888 93

Burke 2283 46

Butts 3330 100

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5914 76

Candler 1105 48

Carroll 9900 151

Catoosa 8195 85

Charlton 1718 41

Chatham 32735 613

Chattahoochee 4974 13

Chattooga 3635 86

Cherokee 30757 412

Clarke 17222 165

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34642 654

Clinch 997 33

Cobb 83573 1237

Coffee 6228 175

Colquitt 5436 121

Columbia 14542 227

Cook 1660 52

Coweta 12552 313

Crawford 824 35

Crisp 1844 63

Dade 1772 16

Dawson 4120 65

DeKalb 78956 1164

Decatur 3446 75

Dodge 1517 59

Dooly 1076 36

Dougherty 8988 374

Douglas 17366 227

Early 1529 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6897 138

Elbert 1995 67

Emanuel 2673 68

Evans 1115 34

Fannin 3146 88

Fayette 9586 199

Floyd 15269 294

Forsyth 26340 247

Franklin 3258 66

Fulton 110248 1578

Gilmer 3446 114

Glascock 185 7

Glynn 12304 297

Gordon 8592 167

Grady 2385 64

Greene 2167 61

Gwinnett 110673 1321

Habersham 6309 182

Hall 33534 584

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2340 44

Harris 3124 76

Hart 2264 44

Heard 1027 23

Henry 28592 443

Houston 15825 273

Irwin 891 20

Jackson 12709 188

Jasper 1004 32

Jeff Davis 1797 42

Jefferson 1839 66

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1017 50

Jones 2546 80

Lamar 2259 74

Lanier 770 10

Laurens 5726 193

Lee 2583 71

Liberty 6522 93

Lincoln 673 27

Long 1348 19

Lowndes 10868 211

Lumpkin 4417 84

Macon 837 35

Madison 4164 62

Marion 654 33

McDuffie 2218 58

McIntosh 1384 26

Meriwether 2170 93

Miller 978 14

Mitchell 2159 89

Monroe 2733 114

Montgomery 1130 36

Morgan 1834 32

Murray 6149 122

Muscogee 20529 530

Newton 10996 298

Oconee 4344 71

Oglethorpe 1671 37

Paulding 16164 235

Peach 2627 81

Pickens 3553 84

Pierce 2070 80

Pike 1850 48

Polk 6307 130

Pulaski 884 36

Putnam 2578 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2068 49

Randolph 592 38

Richmond 26280 533

Rockdale 8848 207

Schley 319 7

Screven 1339 32

Seminole 1198 23

Spalding 6678 240

Stephens 4443 99

Stewart 1324 28

Sumter 2723 119

Talbot 574 25

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2661 69

Taylor 743 31

Telfair 955 51

Terrell 813 55

Thomas 6006 157

Tift 4837 130

Toombs 4343 147

Towns 1531 65

Treutlen 878 40

Troup 8466 254

Turner 798 39

Twiggs 743 48

Union 3090 112

Upson 2708 132

Walker 9341 111

Walton 10913 300

Ware 4499 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2346 76

Wayne 4354 152

Webster 168 6

Wheeler 602 29

White 4429 105

Whitfield 19015 306

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 876 24

Wilkinson 1100 38