Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 189 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29. 
  • There have been 1,250,673 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,117.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,727.
  • There have been 83,843 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 302.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 383.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 15, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 84 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2746  93 

Atkinson  1161  28 

Bacon  1841  46 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5214  157 

Banks  2371  56 

Barrow  12842  182 

Bartow  15285  298 

Ben Hill  1843  68 

Berrien  1524  45 

Bibb  20040  546 

Bleckley  1094  36 

Brantley  1876  68 

Brooks  1382  50 

Bryan  4576  57 

Bulloch  7888  93 

Burke  2283  46 

Butts  3330  100 

Calhoun  608  20 

Camden  5914  76 

Candler  1105  48 

Carroll  9900  151 

Catoosa  8195  85 

Charlton  1718  41 

Chatham  32735  613 

Chattahoochee  4974  13 

Chattooga  3635  86 

Cherokee  30757  412 

Clarke  17222  165 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34642  654 

Clinch  997  33 

Cobb  83573  1237 

Coffee  6228  175 

Colquitt  5436  121 

Columbia  14542  227 

Cook  1660  52 

Coweta  12552  313 

Crawford  824  35 

Crisp  1844  63 

Dade  1772  16 

Dawson  4120  65 

DeKalb  78956  1164 

Decatur  3446  75 

Dodge  1517  59 

Dooly  1076  36 

Dougherty  8988  374 

Douglas  17366  227 

Early  1529  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6897  138 

Elbert  1995  67 

Emanuel  2673  68 

Evans  1115  34 

Fannin  3146  88 

Fayette  9586  199 

Floyd  15269  294 

Forsyth  26340  247 

Franklin  3258  66 

Fulton  110248  1578 

Gilmer  3446  114 

Glascock  185  7 

Glynn  12304  297 

Gordon  8592  167 

Grady  2385  64 

Greene  2167  61 

Gwinnett  110673  1321 

Habersham  6309  182 

Hall  33534  584 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2340  44 

Harris  3124  76 

Hart  2264  44 

Heard  1027  23 

Henry  28592  443 

Houston  15825  273 

Irwin  891  20 

Jackson  12709  188 

Jasper  1004  32 

Jeff Davis  1797  42 

Jefferson  1839  66 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1017  50 

Jones  2546  80 

Lamar  2259  74 

Lanier  770  10 

Laurens  5726  193 

Lee  2583  71 

Liberty  6522  93 

Lincoln  673  27 

Long  1348  19 

Lowndes  10868  211 

Lumpkin  4417  84 

Macon  837  35 

Madison  4164  62 

Marion  654  33 

McDuffie  2218  58 

McIntosh  1384  26 

Meriwether  2170  93 

Miller  978  14 

Mitchell  2159  89 

Monroe  2733  114 

Montgomery  1130  36 

Morgan  1834  32 

Murray  6149  122 

Muscogee  20529  530 

Newton  10996  298 

Oconee  4344  71 

Oglethorpe  1671  37 

Paulding  16164  235 

Peach  2627  81 

Pickens  3553  84 

Pierce  2070  80 

Pike  1850  48 

Polk  6307  130 

Pulaski  884  36 

Putnam  2578  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2068  49 

Randolph  592  38 

Richmond  26280  533 

Rockdale  8848  207 

Schley  319  7 

Screven  1339  32 

Seminole  1198  23 

Spalding  6678  240 

Stephens  4443  99 

Stewart  1324  28 

Sumter  2723  119 

Talbot  574  25 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2661  69 

Taylor  743  31 

Telfair  955  51 

Terrell  813  55 

Thomas  6006  157 

Tift  4837  130 

Toombs  4343  147 

Towns  1531  65 

Treutlen  878  40 

Troup  8466  254 

Turner  798  39 

Twiggs  743  48 

Union  3090  112  

Upson  2708  132 

Walker  9341  111 

Walton  10913  300 

Ware  4499  204 

Warren  509  19 

Washington  2346  76 

Wayne  4354  152 

Webster  168  6 

Wheeler  602  29 

White  4429  105 

Whitfield  19015  306 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  876  24 

Wilkinson  1100  38 

Worth  1758  76 

