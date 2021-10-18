Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,958 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14.
- There have been 1,253,140 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,467 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,825.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,621.
- There have been 84,274 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 18, there were 1,814 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 148 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2747 93
Atkinson 1163 28
Bacon 1844 46
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5220 159
Banks 2379 56
Barrow 12874 183
Bartow 15313 298
Ben Hill 1846 68
Berrien 1526 45
Bibb 20069 546
Bleckley 1094 37
Brantley 1879 68
Brooks 1383 50
Bryan 4582 58
Bulloch 7892 94
Burke 2283 46
Butts 3337 102
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5920 76
Candler 1108 48
Carroll 9912 151
Catoosa 8215 85
Charlton 1718 41
Chatham 32767 619
Chattahoochee 5015 13
Chattooga 3644 86
Cherokee 30802 412
Clarke 17249 165
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34699 656
Clinch 999 33
Cobb 83772 1243
Coffee 6237 177
Colquitt 5446 121
Columbia 14560 229
Cook 1660 52
Coweta 12586 316
Crawford 824 35
Crisp 1846 63
Dade 1778 16
Dawson 4127 65
DeKalb 79086 1168
Decatur 3446 75
Dodge 1519 59
Dooly 1076 36
Dougherty 9017 374
Douglas 17403 229
Early 1531 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6907 140
Elbert 2002 67
Emanuel 2675 69
Evans 1115 34
Fannin 3149 88
Fayette 9608 199
Floyd 15310 295
Forsyth 26411 248
Franklin 3264 66
Fulton 110472 1581
Gilmer 3457 115
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12312 297
Gordon 8627 168
Grady 2387 64
Greene 2170 61
Gwinnett 110865 1325
Habersham 6331 183
Hall 33608 586
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2353 45
Harris 3134 76
Hart 2275 44
Heard 1027 23
Henry 28655 445
Houston 15843 275
Irwin 892 20
Jackson 12743 189
Jasper 1006 32
Jeff Davis 1799 42
Jefferson 1844 66
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1019 50
Jones 2548 80
Lamar 2265 76
Lanier 773 10
Laurens 5745 193
Lee 2590 71
Liberty 6531 94
Lincoln 678 27
Long 1352 19
Lowndes 10885 211
Lumpkin 4421 84
Macon 838 35
Madison 4170 64
Marion 656 33
McDuffie 2219 58
McIntosh 1385 26
Meriwether 2175 94
Miller 981 15
Mitchell 2164 89
Monroe 2737 114
Montgomery 1135 36
Morgan 1844 32
Murray 6168 122
Muscogee 20588 533
Newton 11031 299
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33673 693
Oconee 4364 71
Oglethorpe 1675 37
Paulding 16213 235
Peach 2629 82
Pickens 3562 84
Pierce 2073 80
Pike 1852 48
Polk 6320 132
Pulaski 885 36
Putnam 2582 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2070 49
Randolph 592 38
Richmond 26324 537
Rockdale 8867 206
Schley 323 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1199 23
Spalding 6692 241
Stephens 4462 102
Stewart 1324 28
Sumter 2729 120
Talbot 575 25
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2661 69
Taylor 743 32
Telfair 955 51
Terrell 818 55
Thomas 6011 157
Tift 4843 130
Toombs 4352 147
Towns 1533 65
Treutlen 881 40
Troup 8478 255
Turner 798 39
Twiggs 744 48
Union 3096 112
Unknown 3176 6
Upson 2713 132
Walker 9356 113
Walton 10943 303
Ware 4501 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2354 76
Wayne 4360 152
Webster 169 6
Wheeler 602 29
White 4437 105
Whitfield 19058 308
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 876 24
Wilkinson 1101 39
Worth 1760 76