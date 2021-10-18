Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,958 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14. There have been 1,253,140 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,467 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,825.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,621.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,467 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,825.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,621. There have been 84 ,274 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 18, there were 1,814 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 148 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2747 93

Atkinson 1163 28

Bacon 1844 46

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5220 159

Banks 2379 56

Barrow 12874 183

Bartow 15313 298

Ben Hill 1846 68

Berrien 1526 45

Bibb 20069 546

Bleckley 1094 37

Brantley 1879 68

Brooks 1383 50

Bryan 4582 58

Bulloch 7892 94

Burke 2283 46

Butts 3337 102

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5920 76

Candler 1108 48

Carroll 9912 151

Catoosa 8215 85

Charlton 1718 41

Chatham 32767 619

Chattahoochee 5015 13

Chattooga 3644 86

Cherokee 30802 412

Clarke 17249 165

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34699 656

Clinch 999 33

Cobb 83772 1243

Coffee 6237 177

Colquitt 5446 121

Columbia 14560 229

Cook 1660 52

Coweta 12586 316

Crawford 824 35

Crisp 1846 63

Dade 1778 16

Dawson 4127 65

DeKalb 79086 1168

Decatur 3446 75

Dodge 1519 59

Dooly 1076 36

Dougherty 9017 374

Douglas 17403 229

Early 1531 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6907 140

Elbert 2002 67

Emanuel 2675 69

Evans 1115 34

Fannin 3149 88

Fayette 9608 199

Floyd 15310 295

Forsyth 26411 248

Franklin 3264 66

Fulton 110472 1581

Gilmer 3457 115

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12312 297

Gordon 8627 168

Grady 2387 64

Greene 2170 61

Gwinnett 110865 1325

Habersham 6331 183

Hall 33608 586

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2353 45

Harris 3134 76

Hart 2275 44

Heard 1027 23

Henry 28655 445

Houston 15843 275

Irwin 892 20

Jackson 12743 189

Jasper 1006 32

Jeff Davis 1799 42

Jefferson 1844 66

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1019 50

Jones 2548 80

Lamar 2265 76

Lanier 773 10

Laurens 5745 193

Lee 2590 71

Liberty 6531 94

Lincoln 678 27

Long 1352 19

Lowndes 10885 211

Lumpkin 4421 84

Macon 838 35

Madison 4170 64

Marion 656 33

McDuffie 2219 58

McIntosh 1385 26

Meriwether 2175 94

Miller 981 15

Mitchell 2164 89

Monroe 2737 114

Montgomery 1135 36

Morgan 1844 32

Murray 6168 122

Muscogee 20588 533

Newton 11031 299

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33673 693

Oconee 4364 71

Oglethorpe 1675 37

Paulding 16213 235

Peach 2629 82

Pickens 3562 84

Pierce 2073 80

Pike 1852 48

Polk 6320 132

Pulaski 885 36

Putnam 2582 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2070 49

Randolph 592 38

Richmond 26324 537

Rockdale 8867 206

Schley 323 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1199 23

Spalding 6692 241

Stephens 4462 102

Stewart 1324 28

Sumter 2729 120

Talbot 575 25

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2661 69

Taylor 743 32

Telfair 955 51

Terrell 818 55

Thomas 6011 157

Tift 4843 130

Toombs 4352 147

Towns 1533 65

Treutlen 881 40

Troup 8478 255

Turner 798 39

Twiggs 744 48

Union 3096 112

Unknown 3176 6

Upson 2713 132

Walker 9356 113

Walton 10943 303

Ware 4501 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2354 76

Wayne 4360 152

Webster 169 6

Wheeler 602 29

White 4437 105

Whitfield 19058 308

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 876 24

Wilkinson 1101 39