Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,958 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14. 
  • There have been 1,253,140 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,467 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,825.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,621.
  • There have been 84,274 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 431 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 18, there were 1,814 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 148 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2747  93 

Atkinson  1163  28 

Bacon  1844  46 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5220  159 

Banks  2379  56 

Barrow  12874  183 

Bartow  15313  298 

Ben Hill  1846  68 

Berrien  1526  45 

Bibb  20069  546 

Bleckley  1094  37 

Brantley  1879  68 

Brooks  1383  50 

Bryan  4582  58 

Bulloch  7892  94 

Burke  2283  46 

Butts  3337  102 

Calhoun  608  20 

Camden  5920  76 

Candler  1108  48 

Carroll  9912  151 

Catoosa  8215  85 

Charlton  1718  41 

Chatham  32767  619 

Chattahoochee  5015  13 

Chattooga  3644  86 

Cherokee  30802  412 

Clarke  17249  165 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34699  656 

Clinch  999  33 

Cobb  83772  1243 

Coffee  6237  177 

Colquitt  5446  121 

Columbia  14560  229 

Cook  1660  52 

Coweta  12586  316 

Crawford  824  35 

Crisp  1846  63 

Dade  1778  16 

Dawson  4127  65 

DeKalb  79086  1168 

Decatur  3446  75 

Dodge  1519  59 

Dooly  1076  36 

Dougherty  9017  374 

Douglas  17403  229 

Early  1531  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6907  140 

Elbert  2002  67 

Emanuel  2675  69 

Evans  1115  34 

Fannin  3149  88 

Fayette  9608  199 

Floyd  15310  295 

Forsyth  26411  248 

Franklin  3264  66 

Fulton  110472  1581 

Gilmer  3457  115 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12312  297 

Gordon  8627  168 

Grady  2387  64 

Greene  2170  61 

Gwinnett  110865  1325 

Habersham  6331  183 

Hall  33608  586 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2353  45 

Harris  3134  76 

Hart  2275  44 

Heard  1027  23 

Henry  28655  445 

Houston  15843  275 

Irwin  892  20 

Jackson  12743  189 

Jasper  1006  32 

Jeff Davis  1799  42 

Jefferson  1844  66 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1019  50 

Jones  2548  80 

Lamar  2265  76 

Lanier  773  10 

Laurens  5745  193 

Lee  2590  71 

Liberty  6531  94 

Lincoln  678  27 

Long  1352  19 

Lowndes  10885  211 

Lumpkin  4421  84 

Macon  838  35

Madison  4170  64 

Marion  656  33 

McDuffie  2219  58 

McIntosh  1385  26 

Meriwether  2175  94 

Miller  981  15 

Mitchell  2164  89 

Monroe  2737  114 

Montgomery  1135  36 

Morgan  1844  32

Murray  6168  122 

Muscogee  20588  533 

Newton  11031  299 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33673  693 

Oconee  4364  71 

Oglethorpe  1675  37 

Paulding  16213  235 

Peach  2629  82 

Pickens  3562  84 

Pierce  2073  80 

Pike  1852  48 

Polk  6320  132 

Pulaski  885  36 

Putnam  2582  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2070  49 

Randolph  592  38 

Richmond  26324  537 

Rockdale  8867  206 

Schley  323  7 

Screven  1341  32 

Seminole  1199  23 

Spalding  6692  241 

Stephens  4462  102 

Stewart  1324  28 

Sumter  2729  120 

Talbot  575  25 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2661  69 

Taylor  743  32 

Telfair  955  51 

Terrell  818  55 

Thomas  6011  157 

Tift  4843  130 

Toombs  4352  147 

Towns  1533  65 

Treutlen  881  40 

Troup  8478  255 

Turner  798  39 

Twiggs  744  48 

Union  3096  112 

Unknown  3176  6 

Upson  2713  132 

Walker  9356  113 

Walton  10943  303 

Ware  4501  204 

Warren  509  19 

Washington  2354  76 

Wayne  4360  152 

Webster  169  6 

Wheeler  602  29 

White  4437  105 

Whitfield  19058  308 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  876  24 

Wilkinson  1101  39 

Worth  1760  76 

