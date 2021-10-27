x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14. 
  • There have been 1,261,729 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,467 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,932.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,073. 
  • There have been 85,772 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 180 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 337.50. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 27, there were 1,441 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2770  94 

Atkinson  1175  31 

Bacon  1889  50 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5242  164 

Banks  2403  57 

Barrow  12989  187 

Bartow  15408  305 

Ben Hill  1852  68 

Berrien  1528  47 

Bibb  20148  561 

Bleckley  1094  38 

Brantley  1881  74 

Brooks  1383  52 

Bryan  4594  60 

Bulloch  7894  97 

Burke  2288  47 

Butts  3348  103 

Calhoun  613  21 

Camden  5945  78 

Candler  1108  49 

Carroll  9971  154 

Catoosa  8317  89 

Charlton  1729  42 

Chatham  32922  638 

Chattahoochee  5155  14 

Chattooga  3662  88 

Cherokee  31466  423 

Clarke  17339  170 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34927  680 

Clinch  1004  33 

Cobb  84505  1271 

Coffee  6283  178 

Colquitt  5478  125 

Columbia  14647  238 

Cook  1664  52 

Coweta  12669  326 

Crawford  830  37 

Crisp  1852  63 

Dade  1804  17 

Dawson  4145  66 

DeKalb  79663  1196 

Decatur  3458  76 

Dodge  1524  60 

Dooly  1079  37 

Dougherty  9062  377 

Douglas  17495  236 

Early  1540  51 

Echols  407  5 

Effingham  6935  147 

Elbert  2024  68 

Emanuel  2679  70 

Evans  1116  35 

Fannin  3167  90 

Fayette  9671  209 

Floyd  15410  301

Forsyth  26669  259 

Franklin  3272  67 

Fulton  111122  1622 

Gilmer  3491  117 

Glascock  186  7 

Glynn  12340  301 

Gordon  8679  171 

Grady  2393  64 

Greene  2192  61 

Gwinnett  111682  1359 

Habersham  6382  187 

Hall  33896  602 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2381  46 

Harris  3172  78 

Hart  2294  47 

Heard  1031  24 

Henry  28874  463 

Houston  15943  280 

Irwin  895  20 

Jackson  12830  197 

Jasper  1019  32 

Jeff Davis  1807  42 

Jefferson  1852  67 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1022  52 

Jones  2562  84 

Lamar  2274  76 

Lanier  776  11

Laurens  5783  195 

Lee  2604  71 

Liberty  6559  95 

Lincoln  683  27 

Long  1366  19 

Lowndes  10923  221 

Lumpkin  4441  90 

Macon  841  37 

Madison  4203  64 

Marion  658  33 

McDuffie  2235  60 

McIntosh  1387  28 

Meriwether  2185  97 

Miller  983  15 

Mitchell  2176  89 

Monroe  2750  117 

Montgomery  1141  37 

Morgan  1869  33 

Murray  6241  126 

Muscogee  20746  548 

Newton  11104  308 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33678  724 

Oconee  4396  73 

Oglethorpe  1687  38 

Paulding  16373  246 

Peach  2643  84 

Pickens  3592  88 

Pierce  2079  83 

Pike  1857  49 

Polk  6355  137 

Pulaski  885  37 

Putnam  2591  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2102  55 

Randolph  601  38 

Richmond  26442  559 

Rockdale  8943  215 

Schley  327  7 

Screven  1341  32 

Seminole  1207  23 

Spalding  6733  256 

Stephens  4515  103 

Stewart  1327  28 

Sumter  2741  122 

Talbot  578  26 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2668  70 

Taylor  750  32 

Telfair  958  52 

Terrell  824  55 

Thomas  6031  160 

Tift  4854  134

Toombs  4385  149 

Towns  1536  65 

Treutlen  887  44 

Troup  8510  259 

Turner  803  39 

Twiggs  748  48 

Union  3117  113 

Unknown  3211  6 

Upson  2723  136 

Walker  9471  116 

Walton  11008  309 

Ware  4508  205 

Warren  510  20 

Washington  2357  77 

Wayne  4371  154 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  607  29 

White  4455  109 

Whitfield  19201  312 

Wilcox  640  31 

Wilkes  880  25 

Wilkinson  1106  39

Worth  1766  76

