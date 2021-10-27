Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 27, there were 1,441 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2770 94

Atkinson 1175 31

Bacon 1889 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5242 164

Banks 2403 57

Barrow 12989 187

Bartow 15408 305

Ben Hill 1852 68

Berrien 1528 47

Bibb 20148 561

Bleckley 1094 38

Brantley 1881 74

Brooks 1383 52

Bryan 4594 60

Bulloch 7894 97

Burke 2288 47

Butts 3348 103

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 5945 78

Candler 1108 49

Carroll 9971 154

Catoosa 8317 89

Charlton 1729 42

Chatham 32922 638

Chattahoochee 5155 14

Chattooga 3662 88

Cherokee 31466 423

Clarke 17339 170

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34927 680

Clinch 1004 33

Cobb 84505 1271

Coffee 6283 178

Colquitt 5478 125

Columbia 14647 238

Cook 1664 52

Coweta 12669 326

Crawford 830 37

Crisp 1852 63

Dade 1804 17

Dawson 4145 66

DeKalb 79663 1196

Decatur 3458 76

Dodge 1524 60

Dooly 1079 37

Dougherty 9062 377

Douglas 17495 236

Early 1540 51

Echols 407 5

Effingham 6935 147

Elbert 2024 68

Emanuel 2679 70

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3167 90

Fayette 9671 209

Floyd 15410 301

Forsyth 26669 259

Franklin 3272 67

Fulton 111122 1622

Gilmer 3491 117

Glascock 186 7

Glynn 12340 301

Gordon 8679 171

Grady 2393 64

Greene 2192 61

Gwinnett 111682 1359

Habersham 6382 187

Hall 33896 602

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2381 46

Harris 3172 78

Hart 2294 47

Heard 1031 24

Henry 28874 463

Houston 15943 280

Irwin 895 20

Jackson 12830 197

Jasper 1019 32

Jeff Davis 1807 42

Jefferson 1852 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1022 52

Jones 2562 84

Lamar 2274 76

Lanier 776 11

Laurens 5783 195

Lee 2604 71

Liberty 6559 95

Lincoln 683 27

Long 1366 19

Lowndes 10923 221

Lumpkin 4441 90

Macon 841 37

Madison 4203 64

Marion 658 33

McDuffie 2235 60

McIntosh 1387 28

Meriwether 2185 97

Miller 983 15

Mitchell 2176 89

Monroe 2750 117

Montgomery 1141 37

Morgan 1869 33

Murray 6241 126

Muscogee 20746 548

Newton 11104 308

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33678 724

Oconee 4396 73

Oglethorpe 1687 38

Paulding 16373 246

Peach 2643 84

Pickens 3592 88

Pierce 2079 83

Pike 1857 49

Polk 6355 137

Pulaski 885 37

Putnam 2591 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2102 55

Randolph 601 38

Richmond 26442 559

Rockdale 8943 215

Schley 327 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1207 23

Spalding 6733 256

Stephens 4515 103

Stewart 1327 28

Sumter 2741 122

Talbot 578 26

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2668 70

Taylor 750 32

Telfair 958 52

Terrell 824 55

Thomas 6031 160

Tift 4854 134

Toombs 4385 149

Towns 1536 65

Treutlen 887 44

Troup 8510 259

Turner 803 39

Twiggs 748 48

Union 3117 113

Unknown 3211 6

Upson 2723 136

Walker 9471 116

Walton 11008 309

Ware 4508 205

Warren 510 20

Washington 2357 77

Wayne 4371 154

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 607 29

White 4455 109

Whitfield 19201 312

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 880 25

Wilkinson 1106 39