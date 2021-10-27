Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 138.14.
- There have been 1,261,729 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,467 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,932.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,073.
- There have been 85,772 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 180 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 337.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 27, there were 1,441 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 21 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2770 94
Atkinson 1175 31
Bacon 1889 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5242 164
Banks 2403 57
Barrow 12989 187
Bartow 15408 305
Ben Hill 1852 68
Berrien 1528 47
Bibb 20148 561
Bleckley 1094 38
Brantley 1881 74
Brooks 1383 52
Bryan 4594 60
Bulloch 7894 97
Burke 2288 47
Butts 3348 103
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 5945 78
Candler 1108 49
Carroll 9971 154
Catoosa 8317 89
Charlton 1729 42
Chatham 32922 638
Chattahoochee 5155 14
Chattooga 3662 88
Cherokee 31466 423
Clarke 17339 170
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34927 680
Clinch 1004 33
Cobb 84505 1271
Coffee 6283 178
Colquitt 5478 125
Columbia 14647 238
Cook 1664 52
Coweta 12669 326
Crawford 830 37
Crisp 1852 63
Dade 1804 17
Dawson 4145 66
DeKalb 79663 1196
Decatur 3458 76
Dodge 1524 60
Dooly 1079 37
Dougherty 9062 377
Douglas 17495 236
Early 1540 51
Echols 407 5
Effingham 6935 147
Elbert 2024 68
Emanuel 2679 70
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3167 90
Fayette 9671 209
Floyd 15410 301
Forsyth 26669 259
Franklin 3272 67
Fulton 111122 1622
Gilmer 3491 117
Glascock 186 7
Glynn 12340 301
Gordon 8679 171
Grady 2393 64
Greene 2192 61
Gwinnett 111682 1359
Habersham 6382 187
Hall 33896 602
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2381 46
Harris 3172 78
Hart 2294 47
Heard 1031 24
Henry 28874 463
Houston 15943 280
Irwin 895 20
Jackson 12830 197
Jasper 1019 32
Jeff Davis 1807 42
Jefferson 1852 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1022 52
Jones 2562 84
Lamar 2274 76
Lanier 776 11
Laurens 5783 195
Lee 2604 71
Liberty 6559 95
Lincoln 683 27
Long 1366 19
Lowndes 10923 221
Lumpkin 4441 90
Macon 841 37
Madison 4203 64
Marion 658 33
McDuffie 2235 60
McIntosh 1387 28
Meriwether 2185 97
Miller 983 15
Mitchell 2176 89
Monroe 2750 117
Montgomery 1141 37
Morgan 1869 33
Murray 6241 126
Muscogee 20746 548
Newton 11104 308
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33678 724
Oconee 4396 73
Oglethorpe 1687 38
Paulding 16373 246
Peach 2643 84
Pickens 3592 88
Pierce 2079 83
Pike 1857 49
Polk 6355 137
Pulaski 885 37
Putnam 2591 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2102 55
Randolph 601 38
Richmond 26442 559
Rockdale 8943 215
Schley 327 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1207 23
Spalding 6733 256
Stephens 4515 103
Stewart 1327 28
Sumter 2741 122
Talbot 578 26
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2668 70
Taylor 750 32
Telfair 958 52
Terrell 824 55
Thomas 6031 160
Tift 4854 134
Toombs 4385 149
Towns 1536 65
Treutlen 887 44
Troup 8510 259
Turner 803 39
Twiggs 748 48
Union 3117 113
Unknown 3211 6
Upson 2723 136
Walker 9471 116
Walton 11008 309
Ware 4508 205
Warren 510 20
Washington 2357 77
Wayne 4371 154
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 607 29
White 4455 109
Whitfield 19201 312
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 880 25
Wilkinson 1106 39
Worth 1766 76