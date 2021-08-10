Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,342 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86.
- There have been 1,240,641 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2237 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,538.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,634.
- There have been 82,566 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 201 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 8, there were 2,623 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations since Thursday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2720 87
Atkinson 1151 26
Bacon 1826 46
Baker 240 13
Baldwin 5181 153
Banks 2357 56
Barrow 12690 179
Bartow 15147 292
Ben Hill 1837 67
Berrien 1515 44
Bibb 19963 540
Bleckley 1090 35
Brantley 1867 68
Brooks 1376 49
Bryan 4542 56
Bulloch 7865 92
Burke 2274 45
Butts 3305 98
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5836 75
Candler 1102 47
Carroll 9858 146
Catoosa 8105 81
Charlton 1707 40
Chatham 32488 602
Chattahoochee 4839 13
Chattooga 3595 86
Cherokee 30558 401
Clarke 17126 164
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34317 639
Clinch 995 33
Cobb 82941 1220
Coffee 6206 172
Colquitt 5409 118
Columbia 14440 223
Cook 1657 52
Coweta 12455 298
Crawford 815 34
Crisp 1839 63
Dade 1755 16
Dawson 4088 64
DeKalb 78157 1143
Decatur 3433 75
Dodge 1511 59
Dooly 1072 36
Dougherty 8898 362
Douglas 17195 224
Early 1520 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6864 134
Elbert 1977 66
Emanuel 2662 65
Evans 1108 33
Fannin 3117 87
Fayette 9510 196
Floyd 15119 278
Forsyth 26038 240
Franklin 3227 65
Fulton 109379 1554
Gilmer 3417 111
Glascock 183 7
Glynn 12262 292
Gordon 8535 165
Grady 2359 63
Greene 2150 61
Gwinnett 109450 1289
Habersham 6249 177
Hall 33266 572
Hancock 994 75
Haralson 2322 42
Harris 3088 73
Hart 2247 43
Heard 1024 23
Henry 28376 434
Houston 15732 265
Irwin 891 20
Jackson 12575 184
Jasper 997 31
Jeff Davis 1784 42
Jefferson 1835 65
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1011 48
Jones 2530 78
Lamar 2244 71
Lanier 760 10
Laurens 5701 190
Lee 2558 70
Liberty 6433 89
Lincoln 668 27
Long 1320 18
Lowndes 10820 208
Lumpkin 4391 82
Macon 833 35
Madison 4127 57
Marion 651 32
McDuffie 2199 55
McIntosh 1382 25
Meriwether 2162 90
Miller 967 14
Mitchell 2145 88
Monroe 2716 114
Montgomery 1119 35
Morgan 1806 32
Murray 6067 120
Muscogee 20386 513
Newton 10895 293
Oconee 4298 70
Oglethorpe 1657 37
Paulding 15983 230
Peach 2612 80
Pickens 3524 83
Pierce 2066 80
Pike 1838 46
Polk 6246 127
Pulaski 864 35
Putnam 2557 74
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2048 49
Randolph 586 38
Richmond 26103 515
Rockdale 8770 204
Schley 314 7
Screven 1335 31
Seminole 1193 22
Spalding 6633 222
Stephens 4388 96
Stewart 1319 28
Sumter 2714 114
Talbot 570 24
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2651 69
Taylor 736 30
Telfair 952 51
Terrell 803 55
Thomas 5983 155
Tift 4809 127
Toombs 4319 143
Towns 1522 65
Treutlen 872 39
Troup 8436 246
Turner 788 39
Twiggs 742 48
Union 3074 105
Upson 2696 127
Walker 9257 107
Walton 10860 293
Ware 4480 201
Warren 507 19
Washington 2329 76
Wayne 4345 148
Webster 165 6
Wheeler 597 28
White 4404 105
Whitfield 18870 299
Wilcox 635 31
Wilkes 873 24
Wilkinson 1098 38
Worth 1749 76