Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,342 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86. 
  • There have been 1,240,641 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2237 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,538.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,634.
  • There have been 82,566 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 201 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 8, there were 2,623 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2720  87 

Atkinson  1151  26 

Bacon  1826  46 

Baker  240  13 

Baldwin  5181  153 

Banks  2357  56 

Barrow  12690  179 

Bartow  15147  292 

Ben Hill  1837  67 

Berrien  1515  44 

Bibb  19963  540 

Bleckley  1090  35 

Brantley  1867  68 

Brooks  1376  49 

Bryan  4542  56 

Bulloch  7865  92 

Burke  2274  45 

Butts  3305  98 

Calhoun  607  20 

Camden  5836  75 

Candler  1102  47 

Carroll  9858  146 

Catoosa  8105  81 

Charlton  1707  40 

Chatham  32488  602 

Chattahoochee  4839  13 

Chattooga  3595  86 

Cherokee  30558  401 

Clarke  17126  164 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34317  639 

Clinch  995  33 

Cobb  82941  1220 

Coffee  6206  172 

Colquitt  5409  118 

Columbia  14440  223 

Cook  1657  52 

Coweta  12455  298 

Crawford  815  34 

Crisp  1839  63 

Dade  1755  16 

Dawson  4088  64 

DeKalb  78157  1143 

Decatur  3433  75 

Dodge  1511  59 

Dooly  1072  36 

Dougherty  8898  362 

Douglas  17195  224 

Early  1520  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6864  134 

Elbert  1977  66 

Emanuel  2662  65 

Evans  1108  33 

Fannin  3117  87 

Fayette  9510  196 

Floyd  15119  278 

Forsyth  26038  240 

Franklin  3227  65 

Fulton  109379  1554 

Gilmer  3417  111 

Glascock  183  7 

Glynn  12262  292 

Gordon  8535  165 

Grady  2359  63 

Greene  2150  61 

Gwinnett  109450  1289 

Habersham  6249  177 

Hall  33266  572 

Hancock  994  75 

Haralson  2322  42 

Harris  3088  73 

Hart  2247  43 

Heard  1024  23 

Henry  28376  434 

Houston  15732  265 

Irwin  891  20 

Jackson  12575  184 

Jasper  997  31 

Jeff Davis  1784  42 

Jefferson  1835  65 

Jenkins  895  42 

Johnson  1011  48 

Jones  2530  78

Lamar  2244  71 

Lanier  760  10 

Laurens  5701  190 

Lee  2558  70 

Liberty  6433  89 

Lincoln  668  27 

Long  1320  18 

Lowndes  10820  208 

Lumpkin  4391  82 

Macon  833  35 

Madison  4127  57 

Marion  651  32 

McDuffie  2199  55 

McIntosh  1382  25 

Meriwether  2162  90 

Miller  967  14 

Mitchell  2145  88 

Monroe  2716  114 

Montgomery  1119  35 

Morgan  1806  32 

Murray  6067  120 

Muscogee  20386  513 

Newton  10895  293 

Oconee  4298  70 

Oglethorpe  1657  37 

Paulding  15983  230 

Peach  2612  80 

Pickens  3524  83 

Pierce  2066  80 

Pike  1838  46 

Polk  6246  127 

Pulaski  864  35 

Putnam  2557  74 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2048  49 

Randolph  586  38 

Richmond  26103  515 

Rockdale  8770  204 

Schley  314  7 

Screven  1335  31 

Seminole  1193  22 

Spalding  6633  222 

Stephens  4388  96 

Stewart  1319  28 

Sumter  2714  114 

Talbot  570  24 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2651  69 

Taylor  736  30

Telfair  952  51 

Terrell  803  55 

Thomas  5983  155 

Tift  4809  127 

Toombs  4319  143 

Towns  1522  65 

Treutlen  872  39 

Troup  8436  246 

Turner  788  39 

Twiggs  742  48 

Union  3074  105 

Upson  2696  127 

Walker  9257  107 

Walton  10860  293 

Ware  4480  201 

Warren  507  19 

Washington  2329  76 

Wayne  4345  148 

Webster  165  6 

Wheeler  597  28 

White  4404  105 

Whitfield  18870  299 

Wilcox  635  31 

Wilkes  873  24 

Wilkinson  1098  38 

Worth  1749  76 

