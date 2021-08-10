Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 8

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,342 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 136.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 201 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 299.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 8, there were 2,623 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2720 87

Atkinson 1151 26

Bacon 1826 46

Baker 240 13

Baldwin 5181 153

Banks 2357 56

Barrow 12690 179

Bartow 15147 292

Ben Hill 1837 67

Berrien 1515 44

Bibb 19963 540

Bleckley 1090 35

Brantley 1867 68

Brooks 1376 49

Bryan 4542 56

Bulloch 7865 92

Burke 2274 45

Butts 3305 98

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5836 75

Candler 1102 47

Carroll 9858 146

Catoosa 8105 81

Charlton 1707 40

Chatham 32488 602

Chattahoochee 4839 13

Chattooga 3595 86

Cherokee 30558 401

Clarke 17126 164

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34317 639

Clinch 995 33

Cobb 82941 1220

Coffee 6206 172

Colquitt 5409 118

Columbia 14440 223

Cook 1657 52

Coweta 12455 298

Crawford 815 34

Crisp 1839 63

Dade 1755 16

Dawson 4088 64

DeKalb 78157 1143

Decatur 3433 75

Dodge 1511 59

Dooly 1072 36

Dougherty 8898 362

Douglas 17195 224

Early 1520 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6864 134

Elbert 1977 66

Emanuel 2662 65

Evans 1108 33

Fannin 3117 87

Fayette 9510 196

Floyd 15119 278

Forsyth 26038 240

Franklin 3227 65

Fulton 109379 1554

Gilmer 3417 111

Glascock 183 7

Glynn 12262 292

Gordon 8535 165

Grady 2359 63

Greene 2150 61

Gwinnett 109450 1289

Habersham 6249 177

Hall 33266 572

Hancock 994 75

Haralson 2322 42

Harris 3088 73

Hart 2247 43

Heard 1024 23

Henry 28376 434

Houston 15732 265

Irwin 891 20

Jackson 12575 184

Jasper 997 31

Jeff Davis 1784 42

Jefferson 1835 65

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1011 48

Jones 2530 78

Lamar 2244 71

Lanier 760 10

Laurens 5701 190

Lee 2558 70

Liberty 6433 89

Lincoln 668 27

Long 1320 18

Lowndes 10820 208

Lumpkin 4391 82

Macon 833 35

Madison 4127 57

Marion 651 32

McDuffie 2199 55

McIntosh 1382 25

Meriwether 2162 90

Miller 967 14

Mitchell 2145 88

Monroe 2716 114

Montgomery 1119 35

Morgan 1806 32

Murray 6067 120

Muscogee 20386 513

Newton 10895 293

Oconee 4298 70

Oglethorpe 1657 37

Paulding 15983 230

Peach 2612 80

Pickens 3524 83

Pierce 2066 80

Pike 1838 46

Polk 6246 127

Pulaski 864 35

Putnam 2557 74

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2048 49

Randolph 586 38

Richmond 26103 515

Rockdale 8770 204

Schley 314 7

Screven 1335 31

Seminole 1193 22

Spalding 6633 222

Stephens 4388 96

Stewart 1319 28

Sumter 2714 114

Talbot 570 24

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2651 69

Taylor 736 30

Telfair 952 51

Terrell 803 55

Thomas 5983 155

Tift 4809 127

Toombs 4319 143

Towns 1522 65

Treutlen 872 39

Troup 8436 246

Turner 788 39

Twiggs 742 48

Union 3074 105

Upson 2696 127

Walker 9257 107

Walton 10860 293

Ware 4480 201

Warren 507 19

Washington 2329 76

Wayne 4345 148

Webster 165 6

Wheeler 597 28

White 4404 105

Whitfield 18870 299

Wilcox 635 31

Wilkes 873 24

Wilkinson 1098 38