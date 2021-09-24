x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93. 
  • There have been 1,207,024 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,212 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,727.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,299.
  • There have been 79,612 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 383.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 24, there were 3,960 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS  

Appling  2733  81 

Atkinson  1123  23 

Bacon  1822  41 

Baker  233  13 

Baldwin  5120  146 

Banks  2286  51 

Barrow  12278  172 

Bartow  14739  279 

Ben Hill  1823  65 

Berrien  1492  43 

Bibb  19534  507 

Bleckley  1070  35 

Brantley  1884  58 

Brooks  1351  45 

Bryan  4464  51 

Bulloch  7795  88 

Burke  2240  44 

Butts  3184  88 

Calhoun  603  21 

Camden  5674  70 

Candler  1096  46 

Carroll  9672  142 

Catoosa  7880  79 

Charlton  1654  40 

Chatham  31740  549 

Chattahoochee  4633  13 

Chattooga  3447  78 

Cherokee  29899  378 

Clarke  16768  156 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33351  595 

Clinch  1038  30 

Cobb  80727  1154 

Coffee  6064  164 

Colquitt  5293  110 

Columbia  14195  205 

Cook  1638  49 

Coweta  12136  277 

Crawford  791  32 

Crisp  1809  62 

Dade  1708  15 

Dawson  3987  54 

DeKalb  75388  1094 

Decatur  3267  73 

Dodge  1481  57 

Dooly  1036  35 

Dougherty  8492  347 

Douglas  16667  216 

Early  1504  50 

Echols  400  4 

Effingham  6722  115 

Elbert  1916  64 

Emanuel  2618  61 

Evans  1119  28 

Fannin  3021  83 

Fayette  9312  185 

Floyd  14724  260 

Forsyth  25357  227 

Franklin  3139  59 

Fulton  106496  1505 

Gilmer  3322  96 

Glascock  179  7 

Glynn  12110  273 

Gordon  8329  149 

Grady  2274  62 

Greene  2114  59 

Gwinnett  105219  1248 

Habersham  6061  166 

Hall  32363  534 

Hancock  991  69 

Haralson  2263  40 

Harris  3001  71 

Hart  2194  42 

Heard  1007  22 

Henry  27634  380 

Houston  15364  243 

Irwin  883  19 

Jackson  12176  173 

Jasper  965  28 

Jeff Davis  1784  39 

Jefferson  1808  62 

Jenkins  886  41 

Johnson  997  46 

Jones  2483  69 

Lamar  2191  66 

Lanier  745  10 

Laurens  5563  178 

Lee  2492  66 

Liberty  6099  79 

Lincoln  659  27 

Long  1267  15 

Lowndes  10630  190 

Lumpkin  4280  78 

Macon  822  33 

Madison  3979  55 

Marion  631  26 

McDuffie  2138  53 

McIntosh  1362  23 

Meriwether  2110  86 

Miller  954  12 

Mitchell  2086  88 

Monroe  2668  108 

Montgomery  1091  28 

Morgan  1755  30 

Murray  5781  105 

Muscogee  19886  488 

Newton  10568  281 

Oconee  4160  71 

Oglethorpe  1600  35 

Paulding  15438  215 

Peach  2580  75 

Pickens  3414  78 

Pierce  2130  70 

Pike  1801  42 

Polk  6064  118 

Pulaski  850  34 

Putnam  2525  72 

Quitman  118  3 

Rabun  1986  47 

Randolph  574  37 

Richmond  25512  499 

Rockdale  8502  188 

Schley  298  7 

Screven  1317  27 

Seminole  1174  22 

Spalding  6433  204 

Stephens  4240  88 

Stewart  1226  27 

Sumter  2623  108 

Talbot  559  21 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2706  66 

Taylor  723  27 

Telfair  930  49 

Terrell  774  55 

Thomas  5863  153 

Tift  4743  116 

Toombs  4286  133 

Towns  1489  59 

Treutlen  863  34 

Troup  8313  241 

Turner  780  40 

Twiggs  727  46 

Union  3008  97 

Upson  2646  123 

Walker  9034  103 

Walton  10578  266 

Ware  4388  188 

Warren  490  19 

Washington  2283  70 

Wayne  4339  136 

Webster  151  4 

Wheeler  590  28 

White  4320  99 

Whitfield  18540  286 

Wilcox  627  31

Wilkes  848  23 

Wilkinson  1080  33

Worth  1711  75

 

