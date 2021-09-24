Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93.
- There have been 1,207,024 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,212 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,727.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,299.
- There have been 79,612 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 224 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 383.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 24, there were 3,960 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2733 81
Atkinson 1123 23
Bacon 1822 41
Baker 233 13
Baldwin 5120 146
Banks 2286 51
Barrow 12278 172
Bartow 14739 279
Ben Hill 1823 65
Berrien 1492 43
Bibb 19534 507
Bleckley 1070 35
Brantley 1884 58
Brooks 1351 45
Bryan 4464 51
Bulloch 7795 88
Burke 2240 44
Butts 3184 88
Calhoun 603 21
Camden 5674 70
Candler 1096 46
Carroll 9672 142
Catoosa 7880 79
Charlton 1654 40
Chatham 31740 549
Chattahoochee 4633 13
Chattooga 3447 78
Cherokee 29899 378
Clarke 16768 156
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33351 595
Clinch 1038 30
Cobb 80727 1154
Coffee 6064 164
Colquitt 5293 110
Columbia 14195 205
Cook 1638 49
Coweta 12136 277
Crawford 791 32
Crisp 1809 62
Dade 1708 15
Dawson 3987 54
DeKalb 75388 1094
Decatur 3267 73
Dodge 1481 57
Dooly 1036 35
Dougherty 8492 347
Douglas 16667 216
Early 1504 50
Echols 400 4
Effingham 6722 115
Elbert 1916 64
Emanuel 2618 61
Evans 1119 28
Fannin 3021 83
Fayette 9312 185
Floyd 14724 260
Forsyth 25357 227
Franklin 3139 59
Fulton 106496 1505
Gilmer 3322 96
Glascock 179 7
Glynn 12110 273
Gordon 8329 149
Grady 2274 62
Greene 2114 59
Gwinnett 105219 1248
Habersham 6061 166
Hall 32363 534
Hancock 991 69
Haralson 2263 40
Harris 3001 71
Hart 2194 42
Heard 1007 22
Henry 27634 380
Houston 15364 243
Irwin 883 19
Jackson 12176 173
Jasper 965 28
Jeff Davis 1784 39
Jefferson 1808 62
Jenkins 886 41
Johnson 997 46
Jones 2483 69
Lamar 2191 66
Lanier 745 10
Laurens 5563 178
Lee 2492 66
Liberty 6099 79
Lincoln 659 27
Long 1267 15
Lowndes 10630 190
Lumpkin 4280 78
Macon 822 33
Madison 3979 55
Marion 631 26
McDuffie 2138 53
McIntosh 1362 23
Meriwether 2110 86
Miller 954 12
Mitchell 2086 88
Monroe 2668 108
Montgomery 1091 28
Morgan 1755 30
Murray 5781 105
Muscogee 19886 488
Newton 10568 281
Oconee 4160 71
Oglethorpe 1600 35
Paulding 15438 215
Peach 2580 75
Pickens 3414 78
Pierce 2130 70
Pike 1801 42
Polk 6064 118
Pulaski 850 34
Putnam 2525 72
Quitman 118 3
Rabun 1986 47
Randolph 574 37
Richmond 25512 499
Rockdale 8502 188
Schley 298 7
Screven 1317 27
Seminole 1174 22
Spalding 6433 204
Stephens 4240 88
Stewart 1226 27
Sumter 2623 108
Talbot 559 21
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2706 66
Taylor 723 27
Telfair 930 49
Terrell 774 55
Thomas 5863 153
Tift 4743 116
Toombs 4286 133
Towns 1489 59
Treutlen 863 34
Troup 8313 241
Turner 780 40
Twiggs 727 46
Union 3008 97
Upson 2646 123
Walker 9034 103
Walton 10578 266
Ware 4388 188
Warren 490 19
Washington 2283 70
Wayne 4339 136
Webster 151 4
Wheeler 590 28
White 4320 99
Whitfield 18540 286
Wilcox 627 31
Wilkes 848 23
Wilkinson 1080 33
Worth 1711 75