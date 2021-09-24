Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 24

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21 ,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 72.93.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 24, there were 3,960 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 47 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2733 81

Atkinson 1123 23

Bacon 1822 41

Baker 233 13

Baldwin 5120 146

Banks 2286 51

Barrow 12278 172

Bartow 14739 279

Ben Hill 1823 65

Berrien 1492 43

Bibb 19534 507

Bleckley 1070 35

Brantley 1884 58

Brooks 1351 45

Bryan 4464 51

Bulloch 7795 88

Burke 2240 44

Butts 3184 88

Calhoun 603 21

Camden 5674 70

Candler 1096 46

Carroll 9672 142

Catoosa 7880 79

Charlton 1654 40

Chatham 31740 549

Chattahoochee 4633 13

Chattooga 3447 78

Cherokee 29899 378

Clarke 16768 156

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33351 595

Clinch 1038 30

Cobb 80727 1154

Coffee 6064 164

Colquitt 5293 110

Columbia 14195 205

Cook 1638 49

Coweta 12136 277

Crawford 791 32

Crisp 1809 62

Dade 1708 15

Dawson 3987 54

DeKalb 75388 1094

Decatur 3267 73

Dodge 1481 57

Dooly 1036 35

Dougherty 8492 347

Douglas 16667 216

Early 1504 50

Echols 400 4

Effingham 6722 115

Elbert 1916 64

Emanuel 2618 61

Evans 1119 28

Fannin 3021 83

Fayette 9312 185

Floyd 14724 260

Forsyth 25357 227

Franklin 3139 59

Fulton 106496 1505

Gilmer 3322 96

Glascock 179 7

Glynn 12110 273

Gordon 8329 149

Grady 2274 62

Greene 2114 59

Gwinnett 105219 1248

Habersham 6061 166

Hall 32363 534

Hancock 991 69

Haralson 2263 40

Harris 3001 71

Hart 2194 42

Heard 1007 22

Henry 27634 380

Houston 15364 243

Irwin 883 19

Jackson 12176 173

Jasper 965 28

Jeff Davis 1784 39

Jefferson 1808 62

Jenkins 886 41

Johnson 997 46

Jones 2483 69

Lamar 2191 66

Lanier 745 10

Laurens 5563 178

Lee 2492 66

Liberty 6099 79

Lincoln 659 27

Long 1267 15

Lowndes 10630 190

Lumpkin 4280 78

Macon 822 33

Madison 3979 55

Marion 631 26

McDuffie 2138 53

McIntosh 1362 23

Meriwether 2110 86

Miller 954 12

Mitchell 2086 88

Monroe 2668 108

Montgomery 1091 28

Morgan 1755 30

Murray 5781 105

Muscogee 19886 488

Newton 10568 281

Oconee 4160 71

Oglethorpe 1600 35

Paulding 15438 215

Peach 2580 75

Pickens 3414 78

Pierce 2130 70

Pike 1801 42

Polk 6064 118

Pulaski 850 34

Putnam 2525 72

Quitman 118 3

Rabun 1986 47

Randolph 574 37

Richmond 25512 499

Rockdale 8502 188

Schley 298 7

Screven 1317 27

Seminole 1174 22

Spalding 6433 204

Stephens 4240 88

Stewart 1226 27

Sumter 2623 108

Talbot 559 21

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2706 66

Taylor 723 27

Telfair 930 49

Terrell 774 55

Thomas 5863 153

Tift 4743 116

Toombs 4286 133

Towns 1489 59

Treutlen 863 34

Troup 8313 241

Turner 780 40

Twiggs 727 46

Union 3008 97

Upson 2646 123

Walker 9034 103

Walton 10578 266

Ware 4388 188

Warren 490 19

Washington 2283 70

Wayne 4339 136

Webster 151 4

Wheeler 590 28

White 4320 99

Whitfield 18540 286

Wilcox 627 31

Wilkes 848 23

Wilkinson 1080 33