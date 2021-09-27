Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,122 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 131 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71.
- There have been 1,213,586 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,562 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,621.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,573.
- There have been 80,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 528 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 27, there were 3,657 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 303 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2752 81
Atkinson 1129 23
Bacon 1839 41
Baker 236 13
Baldwin 5141 147
Banks 2299 51
Barrow 12365 171
Bartow 14840 281
Ben Hill 1827 66
Berrien 1492 43
Bibb 19606 507
Bleckley 1075 35
Brantley 1893 60
Brooks 1358 46
Bryan 4472 52
Bulloch 7808 87
Burke 2249 44
Butts 3212 88
Calhoun 607 21
Camden 5704 71
Candler 1098 46
Carroll 9728 143
Catoosa 7933 81
Charlton 1662 40
Chatham 31916 558
Chattahoochee 4636 13
Chattooga 3495 78
Cherokee 30073 379
Clarke 16871 158
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33578 601
Clinch 1041 30
Cobb 81125 1159
Coffee 6084 166
Colquitt 5329 112
Columbia 14263 207
Cook 1645 49
Coweta 12216 278
Crawford 800 33
Crisp 1813 62
Dade 1722 15
Dawson 4005 54
DeKalb 75759 1104
Decatur 3293 73
Dodge 1487 57
Dooly 1041 35
Dougherty 8588 347
Douglas 16782 215
Early 1509 50
Echols 401 4
Effingham 6748 118
Elbert 1931 64
Emanuel 2632 61
Evans 1125 29
Fannin 3039 83
Fayette 9343 185
Floyd 14841 261
Forsyth 25501 226
Franklin 3155 59
Fulton 106985 1508
Gilmer 3344 98
Glascock 179 7
Glynn 12155 276
Gordon 8371 148
Grady 2285 62
Greene 2123 60
Gwinnett 105772 1250
Habersham 6103 168
Hall 32526 537
Hancock 991 70
Haralson 2275 40
Harris 3011 69
Hart 2208 42
Heard 1013 22
Henry 27802 385
Houston 15435 246
Irwin 885 19
Jackson 12257 173
Jasper 973 30
Jeff Davis 1789 41
Jefferson 1815 62
Jenkins 889 41
Johnson 1001 47
Jones 2493 69
Lamar 2212 67
Lanier 747 10
Laurens 5586 179
Lee 2513 66
Liberty 6122 79
Lincoln 660 27
Long 1272 16
Lowndes 10672 191
Lumpkin 4307 78
Macon 824 33
Madison 4017 55
Marion 636 29
McDuffie 2157 53
McIntosh 1369 23
Meriwether 2124 86
Miller 956 12
Mitchell 2101 88
Monroe 2676 110
Montgomery 1095 31
Morgan 1765 30
Murray 5843 106
Muscogee 20019 487
Newton 10647 283
Oconee 4186 71
Oglethorpe 1617 35
Paulding 15551 215
Peach 2590 75
Pickens 3439 79
Pierce 2141 70
Pike 1806 44
Polk 6119 118
Pulaski 857 34
Putnam 2528 72
Quitman 118 3
Rabun 2000 48
Randolph 578 37
Richmond 25653 498
Rockdale 8572 189
Schley 300 7
Screven 1322 27
Seminole 1179 22
Spalding 6486 206
Stephens 4260 89
Stewart 1239 27
Sumter 2650 108
Talbot 564 23
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2715 67
Taylor 726 28
Telfair 936 50
Terrell 783 54
Thomas 5897 153
Tift 4757 117
Toombs 4300 135
Towns 1500 61
Treutlen 864 36
Troup 8341 241
Turner 780 39
Twiggs 732 48
Union 3022 97
Upson 2662 123
Walker 9090 103
Walton 10664 270
Ware 4409 189
Warren 495 19
Washington 2297 71
Wayne 4352 136
Webster 152 6
Wheeler 592 28
White 4337 100
Whitfield 18617 287
Wilcox 628 31
Wilkes 856 24
Wilkinson 1086 33
Worth 1717 75