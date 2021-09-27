x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,122 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 131 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71. 
  • There have been 1,213,586 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,562 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,621.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,573.
  • There have been 80,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 528 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 27, there were 3,657 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 303 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2752  81 

Atkinson  1129  23 

Bacon  1839  41 

Baker  236  13 

Baldwin  5141  147 

Banks  2299  51 

Barrow  12365  171 

Bartow  14840  281 

Ben Hill  1827  66 

Berrien  1492  43 

Bibb  19606  507 

Bleckley  1075  35 

Brantley  1893  60 

Brooks  1358  46 

Bryan  4472  52 

Bulloch  7808  87 

Burke  2249  44 

Butts  3212  88 

Calhoun  607  21 

Camden  5704  71 

Candler  1098  46 

Carroll  9728  143 

Catoosa  7933  81 

Charlton  1662  40 

Chatham  31916  558 

Chattahoochee  4636  13 

Chattooga  3495  78 

Cherokee  30073  379 

Clarke  16871  158 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33578  601 

Clinch  1041  30 

Cobb  81125  1159 

Coffee  6084  166 

Colquitt  5329  112 

Columbia  14263  207 

Cook  1645  49 

Coweta  12216  278 

Crawford  800  33 

Crisp  1813  62 

Dade  1722  15 

Dawson  4005  54 

DeKalb  75759  1104 

Decatur  3293  73 

Dodge  1487  57 

Dooly  1041  35 

Dougherty  8588  347 

Douglas  16782  215 

Early  1509  50 

Echols  401  4 

Effingham  6748  118 

Elbert  1931  64 

Emanuel  2632  61 

Evans  1125  29 

Fannin  3039  83 

Fayette  9343  185 

Floyd  14841  261 

Forsyth  25501  226 

Franklin  3155  59

Fulton  106985  1508 

Gilmer  3344  98 

Glascock  179  7 

Glynn  12155  276 

Gordon  8371  148 

Grady  2285  62 

Greene  2123  60 

Gwinnett  105772  1250 

Habersham  6103  168 

Hall  32526  537 

Hancock  991  70 

Haralson  2275  40 

Harris  3011  69 

Hart  2208  42 

Heard  1013  22 

Henry  27802  385 

Houston  15435  246 

Irwin  885  19 

Jackson  12257  173 

Jasper  973  30 

Jeff Davis  1789  41 

Jefferson  1815  62 

Jenkins  889  41 

Johnson  1001  47 

Jones  2493  69 

Lamar  2212  67 

Lanier  747  10 

Laurens  5586  179 

Lee  2513  66 

Liberty  6122  79 

Lincoln  660  27 

Long  1272  16 

Lowndes  10672  191 

Lumpkin  4307  78 

Macon  824  33 

Madison  4017  55 

Marion  636  29 

McDuffie  2157  53 

McIntosh  1369  23 

Meriwether  2124  86 

Miller  956  12 

Mitchell  2101  88 

Monroe  2676  110 

Montgomery  1095  31 

Morgan  1765  30 

Murray  5843  106 

Muscogee  20019  487 

Newton  10647  283 

Oconee  4186  71 

Oglethorpe  1617  35 

Paulding  15551  215 

Peach  2590  75 

Pickens  3439  79 

Pierce  2141  70 

Pike  1806  44 

Polk  6119  118 

Pulaski  857  34 

Putnam  2528  72 

Quitman  118  3 

Rabun  2000  48 

Randolph  578  37 

Richmond  25653  498 

Rockdale  8572  189 

Schley  300  7 

Screven  1322  27 

Seminole  1179  22 

Spalding  6486  206 

Stephens  4260  89 

Stewart  1239  27 

Sumter  2650  108 

Talbot  564  23 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2715  67 

Taylor  726  28 

Telfair  936  50 

Terrell  783  54 

Thomas  5897  153 

Tift  4757  117 

Toombs  4300  135 

Towns  1500  61 

Treutlen  864  36 

Troup  8341  241 

Turner  780  39 

Twiggs  732  48 

Union  3022  97 

Upson  2662  123 

Walker  9090  103 

Walton  10664  270 

Ware  4409  189 

Warren  495  19 

Washington  2297  71 

Wayne  4352  136 

Webster  152  6 

Wheeler  592  28 

White  4337  100 

Whitfield  18617  287 

Wilcox  628  31 

Wilkes  856  24 

Wilkinson  1086  33 

Worth  1717  75 

