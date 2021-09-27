Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,122 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 131 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 131 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 133.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.71. There have been 1,213,586 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,562 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,621.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,573.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,562 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,621.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,573. There have been 80 ,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 528 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 528 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 387.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 382.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 27, there were 3,657 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 303 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2752 81

Atkinson 1129 23

Bacon 1839 41

Baker 236 13

Baldwin 5141 147

Banks 2299 51

Barrow 12365 171

Bartow 14840 281

Ben Hill 1827 66

Berrien 1492 43

Bibb 19606 507

Bleckley 1075 35

Brantley 1893 60

Brooks 1358 46

Bryan 4472 52

Bulloch 7808 87

Burke 2249 44

Butts 3212 88

Calhoun 607 21

Camden 5704 71

Candler 1098 46

Carroll 9728 143

Catoosa 7933 81

Charlton 1662 40

Chatham 31916 558

Chattahoochee 4636 13

Chattooga 3495 78

Cherokee 30073 379

Clarke 16871 158

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33578 601

Clinch 1041 30

Cobb 81125 1159

Coffee 6084 166

Colquitt 5329 112

Columbia 14263 207

Cook 1645 49

Coweta 12216 278

Crawford 800 33

Crisp 1813 62

Dade 1722 15

Dawson 4005 54

DeKalb 75759 1104

Decatur 3293 73

Dodge 1487 57

Dooly 1041 35

Dougherty 8588 347

Douglas 16782 215

Early 1509 50

Echols 401 4

Effingham 6748 118

Elbert 1931 64

Emanuel 2632 61

Evans 1125 29

Fannin 3039 83

Fayette 9343 185

Floyd 14841 261

Forsyth 25501 226

Franklin 3155 59

Fulton 106985 1508

Gilmer 3344 98

Glascock 179 7

Glynn 12155 276

Gordon 8371 148

Grady 2285 62

Greene 2123 60

Gwinnett 105772 1250

Habersham 6103 168

Hall 32526 537

Hancock 991 70

Haralson 2275 40

Harris 3011 69

Hart 2208 42

Heard 1013 22

Henry 27802 385

Houston 15435 246

Irwin 885 19

Jackson 12257 173

Jasper 973 30

Jeff Davis 1789 41

Jefferson 1815 62

Jenkins 889 41

Johnson 1001 47

Jones 2493 69

Lamar 2212 67

Lanier 747 10

Laurens 5586 179

Lee 2513 66

Liberty 6122 79

Lincoln 660 27

Long 1272 16

Lowndes 10672 191

Lumpkin 4307 78

Macon 824 33

Madison 4017 55

Marion 636 29

McDuffie 2157 53

McIntosh 1369 23

Meriwether 2124 86

Miller 956 12

Mitchell 2101 88

Monroe 2676 110

Montgomery 1095 31

Morgan 1765 30

Murray 5843 106

Muscogee 20019 487

Newton 10647 283

Oconee 4186 71

Oglethorpe 1617 35

Paulding 15551 215

Peach 2590 75

Pickens 3439 79

Pierce 2141 70

Pike 1806 44

Polk 6119 118

Pulaski 857 34

Putnam 2528 72

Quitman 118 3

Rabun 2000 48

Randolph 578 37

Richmond 25653 498

Rockdale 8572 189

Schley 300 7

Screven 1322 27

Seminole 1179 22

Spalding 6486 206

Stephens 4260 89

Stewart 1239 27

Sumter 2650 108

Talbot 564 23

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2715 67

Taylor 726 28

Telfair 936 50

Terrell 783 54

Thomas 5897 153

Tift 4757 117

Toombs 4300 135

Towns 1500 61

Treutlen 864 36

Troup 8341 241

Turner 780 39

Twiggs 732 48

Union 3022 97

Upson 2662 123

Walker 9090 103

Walton 10664 270

Ware 4409 189

Warren 495 19

Washington 2297 71

Wayne 4352 136

Webster 152 6

Wheeler 592 28

White 4337 100

Whitfield 18617 287

Wilcox 628 31

Wilkes 856 24

Wilkinson 1086 33