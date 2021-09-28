Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,228 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5.
- There have been 1,216,039 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,453 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,426.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,590.
- There have been 80,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 28, there were 3,533 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Monday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2757 81
Atkinson 1129 23
Bacon 1849 41
Baker 236 13
Baldwin 5143 148
Banks 2306 52
Barrow 12402 171
Bartow 14878 280
Ben Hill 1827 66
Berrien 1492 43
Bibb 19655 509
Bleckley 1078 35
Brantley 1896 60
Brooks 1359 47
Bryan 4482 52
Bulloch 7827 87
Burke 2255 44
Butts 3216 89
Calhoun 607 21
Camden 5711 71
Candler 1097 47
Carroll 9736 145
Catoosa 7956 81
Charlton 1667 40
Chatham 31974 558
Chattahoochee 4637 13
Chattooga 3507 79
Cherokee 30125 379
Clarke 16896 159
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33666 601
Clinch 1047 31
Cobb 81300 1165
Coffee 6096 167
Colquitt 5336 114
Columbia 14279 208
Cook 1645 49
Coweta 12226 278
Crawford 800 34
Crisp 1817 63
Dade 1724 15
Dawson 4012 54
DeKalb 75911 1106
Decatur 3305 73
Dodge 1488 57
Dooly 1041 35
Dougherty 8625 347
Douglas 16811 215
Early 1510 50
Echols 401 4
Effingham 6762 119
Elbert 1937 65
Emanuel 2637 61
Evans 1127 29
Fannin 3047 83
Fayette 9362 185
Floyd 14877 260
Forsyth 25548 226
Franklin 3160 59
Fulton 107169 1511
Gilmer 3350 107
Glascock 180 7
Glynn 12163 277
Gordon 8390 150
Grady 2290 62
Greene 2128 60
Gwinnett 105974 1254
Habersham 6116 168
Hall 32581 540
Hancock 991 70
Haralson 2280 40
Harris 3023 69
Hart 2210 42
Heard 1016 23
Henry 27866 395
Houston 15474 250
Irwin 887 19
Jackson 12284 174
Jasper 976 30
Jeff Davis 1794 41
Jefferson 1817 62
Jenkins 889 41
Johnson 1003 47
Jones 2497 72
Lamar 2218 67
Lanier 750 10
Laurens 5605 180
Lee 2518 66
Liberty 6134 80
Lincoln 660 27
Long 1274 16
Lowndes 10691 192
Lumpkin 4323 78
Macon 825 33
Madison 4032 55
Marion 639 29
McDuffie 2162 53
McIntosh 1369 23
Meriwether 2127 86
Miller 957 12
Mitchell 2109 88
Monroe 2678 110
Montgomery 1099 32
Morgan 1771 30
Murray 5860 107
Muscogee 20072 491
Newton 10670 285
Oconee 4195 71
Oglethorpe 1622 36
Paulding 15611 218
Peach 2592 76
Pickens 3451 81
Pierce 2151 70
Pike 1808 44
Polk 6135 118
Pulaski 858 34
Putnam 2532 72
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2004 48
Randolph 578 37
Richmond 25710 500
Rockdale 8589 192
Schley 300 7
Screven 1327 27
Seminole 1180 22
Spalding 6498 208
Stephens 4269 89
Stewart 1263 27
Sumter 2659 108
Talbot 565 23
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2723 67
Taylor 728 28
Telfair 938 50
Terrell 783 54
Thomas 5911 153
Tift 4763 119
Toombs 4306 135
Towns 1503 61
Treutlen 865 37
Troup 8351 241
Turner 780 39
Twiggs 734 48
Union 3038 98
Upson 2667 124
Walker 9114 103
Walton 10676 273
Ware 4421 190
Warren 497 19
Washington 2303 71
Wayne 4355 138
Webster 152 6
Wheeler 593 28
White 4345 100
Whitfield 18643 289
Wilcox 628 31
Wilkes 857 24
Wilkinson 1087 33
Worth 1721 75