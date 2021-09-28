Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,228 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5. There have been 1,216,039 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,453 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,426.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,590.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,453 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,426.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,590. There have been 80 ,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 28, there were 3,533 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2757 81

Atkinson 1129 23

Bacon 1849 41

Baker 236 13

Baldwin 5143 148

Banks 2306 52

Barrow 12402 171

Bartow 14878 280

Ben Hill 1827 66

Berrien 1492 43

Bibb 19655 509

Bleckley 1078 35

Brantley 1896 60

Brooks 1359 47

Bryan 4482 52

Bulloch 7827 87

Burke 2255 44

Butts 3216 89

Calhoun 607 21

Camden 5711 71

Candler 1097 47

Carroll 9736 145

Catoosa 7956 81

Charlton 1667 40

Chatham 31974 558

Chattahoochee 4637 13

Chattooga 3507 79

Cherokee 30125 379

Clarke 16896 159

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33666 601

Clinch 1047 31

Cobb 81300 1165

Coffee 6096 167

Colquitt 5336 114

Columbia 14279 208

Cook 1645 49

Coweta 12226 278

Crawford 800 34

Crisp 1817 63

Dade 1724 15

Dawson 4012 54

DeKalb 75911 1106

Decatur 3305 73

Dodge 1488 57

Dooly 1041 35

Dougherty 8625 347

Douglas 16811 215

Early 1510 50

Echols 401 4

Effingham 6762 119

Elbert 1937 65

Emanuel 2637 61

Evans 1127 29

Fannin 3047 83

Fayette 9362 185

Floyd 14877 260

Forsyth 25548 226

Franklin 3160 59

Fulton 107169 1511

Gilmer 3350 107

Glascock 180 7

Glynn 12163 277

Gordon 8390 150

Grady 2290 62

Greene 2128 60

Gwinnett 105974 1254

Habersham 6116 168

Hall 32581 540

Hancock 991 70

Haralson 2280 40

Harris 3023 69

Hart 2210 42

Heard 1016 23

Henry 27866 395

Houston 15474 250

Irwin 887 19

Jackson 12284 174

Jasper 976 30

Jeff Davis 1794 41

Jefferson 1817 62

Jenkins 889 41

Johnson 1003 47

Jones 2497 72

Lamar 2218 67

Lanier 750 10

Laurens 5605 180

Lee 2518 66

Liberty 6134 80

Lincoln 660 27

Long 1274 16

Lowndes 10691 192

Lumpkin 4323 78

Macon 825 33

Madison 4032 55

Marion 639 29

McDuffie 2162 53

McIntosh 1369 23

Meriwether 2127 86

Miller 957 12

Mitchell 2109 88

Monroe 2678 110

Montgomery 1099 32

Morgan 1771 30

Murray 5860 107

Muscogee 20072 491

Newton 10670 285

Oconee 4195 71

Oglethorpe 1622 36

Paulding 15611 218

Peach 2592 76

Pickens 3451 81

Pierce 2151 70

Pike 1808 44

Polk 6135 118

Pulaski 858 34

Putnam 2532 72

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2004 48

Randolph 578 37

Richmond 25710 500

Rockdale 8589 192

Schley 300 7

Screven 1327 27

Seminole 1180 22

Spalding 6498 208

Stephens 4269 89

Stewart 1263 27

Sumter 2659 108

Talbot 565 23

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2723 67

Taylor 728 28

Telfair 938 50

Terrell 783 54

Thomas 5911 153

Tift 4763 119

Toombs 4306 135

Towns 1503 61

Treutlen 865 37

Troup 8351 241

Turner 780 39

Twiggs 734 48

Union 3038 98

Upson 2667 124

Walker 9114 103

Walton 10676 273

Ware 4421 190

Warren 497 19

Washington 2303 71

Wayne 4355 138

Webster 152 6

Wheeler 593 28

White 4345 100

Whitfield 18643 289

Wilcox 628 31

Wilkes 857 24

Wilkinson 1087 33