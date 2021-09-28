x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,228 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5. 
  • There have been 1,216,039 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,453 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,426.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,590.
  • There have been 80,383 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 28, there were 3,533 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2757  81 

Atkinson  1129  23 

Bacon  1849  41 

Baker  236  13 

Baldwin  5143  148 

Banks  2306  52 

Barrow  12402  171 

Bartow  14878  280 

Ben Hill  1827  66 

Berrien  1492  43 

Bibb  19655  509 

Bleckley  1078  35 

Brantley  1896  60 

Brooks  1359  47 

Bryan  4482  52 

Bulloch  7827  87 

Burke  2255  44 

Butts  3216  89 

Calhoun  607  21 

Camden  5711  71 

Candler  1097  47 

Carroll  9736  145 

Catoosa  7956  81 

Charlton  1667  40 

Chatham  31974  558 

Chattahoochee  4637  13 

Chattooga  3507  79 

Cherokee  30125  379 

Clarke  16896  159 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33666  601 

Clinch  1047  31 

Cobb  81300  1165 

Coffee  6096  167 

Colquitt  5336  114 

Columbia  14279  208 

Cook  1645  49 

Coweta  12226  278 

Crawford  800  34 

Crisp  1817  63 

Dade  1724  15 

Dawson  4012  54 

DeKalb  75911  1106 

Decatur  3305  73 

Dodge  1488  57 

Dooly  1041  35 

Dougherty  8625  347 

Douglas  16811  215 

Early  1510  50 

Echols  401  4 

Effingham  6762  119 

Elbert  1937  65 

Emanuel  2637  61 

Evans  1127  29 

Fannin  3047  83 

Fayette  9362  185 

Floyd  14877  260 

Forsyth  25548  226 

Franklin  3160  59 

Fulton  107169  1511 

Gilmer  3350  107 

Glascock  180  7 

Glynn  12163  277 

Gordon  8390  150 

Grady  2290  62 

Greene  2128  60 

Gwinnett  105974  1254 

Habersham  6116  168 

Hall  32581  540 

Hancock  991  70 

Haralson  2280  40 

Harris  3023  69 

Hart  2210  42 

Heard  1016  23 

Henry  27866  395 

Houston  15474  250 

Irwin  887  19 

Jackson  12284  174 

Jasper  976  30 

Jeff Davis  1794  41 

Jefferson  1817  62 

Jenkins  889  41 

Johnson  1003  47 

Jones  2497  72 

Lamar  2218  67 

Lanier  750  10 

Laurens  5605  180 

Lee  2518  66 

Liberty  6134  80 

Lincoln  660  27 

Long  1274  16 

Lowndes  10691  192 

Lumpkin  4323  78 

Macon  825  33 

Madison  4032  55 

Marion  639  29 

McDuffie  2162  53 

McIntosh  1369  23 

Meriwether  2127  86 

Miller  957  12 

Mitchell  2109  88 

Monroe  2678  110 

Montgomery  1099  32 

Morgan  1771  30 

Murray  5860  107 

Muscogee  20072  491 

Newton  10670  285 

Oconee  4195  71 

Oglethorpe  1622  36 

Paulding  15611  218 

Peach  2592  76 

Pickens  3451  81 

Pierce  2151  70 

Pike  1808  44 

Polk  6135  118 

Pulaski  858  34 

Putnam  2532  72 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2004  48 

Randolph  578  37 

Richmond  25710  500 

Rockdale  8589  192 

Schley  300  7 

Screven  1327  27 

Seminole  1180  22 

Spalding  6498  208 

Stephens  4269  89 

Stewart  1263  27 

Sumter  2659  108 

Talbot  565  23 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2723  67 

Taylor  728  28 

Telfair  938  50 

Terrell  783  54 

Thomas  5911  153 

Tift  4763  119 

Toombs  4306  135 

Towns  1503  61 

Treutlen  865  37 

Troup  8351  241 

Turner  780  39 

Twiggs  734  48 

Union  3038  98  

Upson  2667  124 

Walker  9114  103 

Walton  10676  273 

Ware  4421  190 

Warren  497  19 

Washington  2303  71 

Wayne  4355  138 

Webster  152  6 

Wheeler  593  28 

White  4345  100 

Whitfield  18643  289 

Wilcox  628  31 

Wilkes  857  24 

Wilkinson  1087  33 

Worth  1721  75 

