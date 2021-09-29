x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 29

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,354 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43. 
  • There have been 1,219,318 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,279 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,316.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,434.
  • There have been 80,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 353.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,402 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2761  83 

Atkinson  1130  24 

Bacon  1854  42 

Baker  236  13 

Baldwin  5146  148 

Banks  2312  52 

Barrow  12449  171 

Bartow  14908  282 

Ben Hill  1829  66 

Berrien  1495  43 

Bibb  19687  512

Bleckley  1080  35 

Brantley  1898  61 

Brooks  1360  47 

Bryan  4490  52 

Bulloch  7840  87 

Burke  2257  44 

Butts  3222  90 

Calhoun  608  21 

Camden  5720  71 

Candler  1102  47 

Carroll  9746  147 

Catoosa  7970  81 

Charlton  1668  40 

Chatham  32040  566 

Chattahoochee  4654  13 

Chattooga  3514  80 

Cherokee  30170  382 

Clarke  16919  160 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33776  601 

Clinch  1048  31 

Cobb  81472  1168 

Coffee  6106  167 

Colquitt  5344  115 

Columbia  14297  211 

Cook  1649  49 

Coweta  12243  279 

Crawford  802  34 

Crisp  1821  63 

Dade  1726  15 

Dawson  4019  56 

DeKalb  76231  1111 

Decatur  3318  73 

Dodge  1496  58 

Dooly  1046  35 

Dougherty  8643  347 

Douglas  16836  218 

Early  1511  50 

Echols  402  4 

Effingham  6769  123 

Elbert  1944  65 

Emanuel  2638  62 

Evans  1130  29 

Fannin  3052  84 

Fayette  9369  186 

Floyd  14906  262 

Forsyth  25605  228 

Franklin  3164  59 

Fulton  107483  1515 

Gilmer  3357  107 

Glascock  182  7 

Glynn  12170  280 

Gordon  8408  155 

Grady  2302  62 

Greene  2131  61 

Gwinnett  106526  1258 

Habersham  6130  169 

Hall  32661  543 

Hancock  991  71 

Haralson  2283  40 

Harris  3026  69 

Hart  2210  42 

Heard  1016  23 

Henry  27919  401 

Houston  15494  252 

Irwin  888  19 

Jackson  12320  174 

Jasper  979  30 

Jeff Davis  1795  41 

Jefferson  1820  63 

Jenkins  889  41 

Johnson  1005  47 

Jones  2503  72 

Lamar  2219  67 

Lanier  752  10

Laurens  5620  182 

Lee  2521  66 

Liberty  6196  81 

Lincoln  661  27 

Long  1278  16 

Lowndes  10712  194 

Lumpkin  4328  78 

Macon  825  33 

Madison  4046  55 

Marion  641  30 

McDuffie  2166  54 

McIntosh  1371  23 

Meriwether  2130  86 

Miller  959  12

Mitchell  2122  88 

Monroe  2678  112 

Montgomery  1102  32 

Morgan  1775  30 

Murray  5884  107 

Muscogee  20107  494 

Newton  10704  285 

Oconee  4209  71 

Oglethorpe  1625  36 

Paulding  15639  221 

Peach  2595  76 

Pickens  3456  81 

Pierce  2153  71 

Pike  1811  44 

Polk  6148  117 

Pulaski  857  35 

Putnam  2536  72 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2013  48 

Randolph  578  37 

Richmond  25757  500 

Rockdale  8608  193 

Schley  301  7 

Screven  1329  27 

Seminole  1183  22 

Spalding  6511  208 

Stephens  4297  90 

Stewart  1287  28 

Sumter  2668  108 

Talbot  566  23 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2727  69 

Taylor  729  28 

Telfair  937  50 

Terrell  785  54 

Thomas  5927  153 

Tift  4768  121 

Toombs  4312  136 

Towns  1505  61 

Treutlen  866  37 

Troup  8360  241 

Turner  780  39 

Twiggs  734  48 

Union  3042  98 

Upson  2673  124 

Walker  9129  104 

Walton  10703  273 

Ware  4429  194 

Warren  500  19 

Washington  2305  73 

Wayne  4367  139 

Webster  155  6 

Wheeler  593  28 

White  4351  100 

Whitfield  18666  293 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  859  24 

Wilkinson  1088  34 

Worth  1724  75

 

