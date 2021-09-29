Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,354 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43.
- There have been 1,219,318 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,279 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,316.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,434.
- There have been 80,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 353.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,402 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2761 83
Atkinson 1130 24
Bacon 1854 42
Baker 236 13
Baldwin 5146 148
Banks 2312 52
Barrow 12449 171
Bartow 14908 282
Ben Hill 1829 66
Berrien 1495 43
Bibb 19687 512
Bleckley 1080 35
Brantley 1898 61
Brooks 1360 47
Bryan 4490 52
Bulloch 7840 87
Burke 2257 44
Butts 3222 90
Calhoun 608 21
Camden 5720 71
Candler 1102 47
Carroll 9746 147
Catoosa 7970 81
Charlton 1668 40
Chatham 32040 566
Chattahoochee 4654 13
Chattooga 3514 80
Cherokee 30170 382
Clarke 16919 160
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33776 601
Clinch 1048 31
Cobb 81472 1168
Coffee 6106 167
Colquitt 5344 115
Columbia 14297 211
Cook 1649 49
Coweta 12243 279
Crawford 802 34
Crisp 1821 63
Dade 1726 15
Dawson 4019 56
DeKalb 76231 1111
Decatur 3318 73
Dodge 1496 58
Dooly 1046 35
Dougherty 8643 347
Douglas 16836 218
Early 1511 50
Echols 402 4
Effingham 6769 123
Elbert 1944 65
Emanuel 2638 62
Evans 1130 29
Fannin 3052 84
Fayette 9369 186
Floyd 14906 262
Forsyth 25605 228
Franklin 3164 59
Fulton 107483 1515
Gilmer 3357 107
Glascock 182 7
Glynn 12170 280
Gordon 8408 155
Grady 2302 62
Greene 2131 61
Gwinnett 106526 1258
Habersham 6130 169
Hall 32661 543
Hancock 991 71
Haralson 2283 40
Harris 3026 69
Hart 2210 42
Heard 1016 23
Henry 27919 401
Houston 15494 252
Irwin 888 19
Jackson 12320 174
Jasper 979 30
Jeff Davis 1795 41
Jefferson 1820 63
Jenkins 889 41
Johnson 1005 47
Jones 2503 72
Lamar 2219 67
Lanier 752 10
Laurens 5620 182
Lee 2521 66
Liberty 6196 81
Lincoln 661 27
Long 1278 16
Lowndes 10712 194
Lumpkin 4328 78
Macon 825 33
Madison 4046 55
Marion 641 30
McDuffie 2166 54
McIntosh 1371 23
Meriwether 2130 86
Miller 959 12
Mitchell 2122 88
Monroe 2678 112
Montgomery 1102 32
Morgan 1775 30
Murray 5884 107
Muscogee 20107 494
Newton 10704 285
Oconee 4209 71
Oglethorpe 1625 36
Paulding 15639 221
Peach 2595 76
Pickens 3456 81
Pierce 2153 71
Pike 1811 44
Polk 6148 117
Pulaski 857 35
Putnam 2536 72
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2013 48
Randolph 578 37
Richmond 25757 500
Rockdale 8608 193
Schley 301 7
Screven 1329 27
Seminole 1183 22
Spalding 6511 208
Stephens 4297 90
Stewart 1287 28
Sumter 2668 108
Talbot 566 23
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2727 69
Taylor 729 28
Telfair 937 50
Terrell 785 54
Thomas 5927 153
Tift 4768 121
Toombs 4312 136
Towns 1505 61
Treutlen 866 37
Troup 8360 241
Turner 780 39
Twiggs 734 48
Union 3042 98
Upson 2673 124
Walker 9129 104
Walton 10703 273
Ware 4429 194
Warren 500 19
Washington 2305 73
Wayne 4367 139
Webster 155 6
Wheeler 593 28
White 4351 100
Whitfield 18666 293
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 859 24
Wilkinson 1088 34
Worth 1724 75