Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,354 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 126 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43.

There have been 1,219,318 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,279 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,316.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,434.

There have been 80,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 353.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,402 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2761 83

Atkinson 1130 24

Bacon 1854 42

Baker 236 13

Baldwin 5146 148

Banks 2312 52

Barrow 12449 171

Bartow 14908 282

Ben Hill 1829 66

Berrien 1495 43

Bibb 19687 512

Bleckley 1080 35

Brantley 1898 61

Brooks 1360 47

Bryan 4490 52

Bulloch 7840 87

Burke 2257 44

Butts 3222 90

Calhoun 608 21

Camden 5720 71

Candler 1102 47

Carroll 9746 147

Catoosa 7970 81

Charlton 1668 40

Chatham 32040 566

Chattahoochee 4654 13

Chattooga 3514 80

Cherokee 30170 382

Clarke 16919 160

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33776 601

Clinch 1048 31

Cobb 81472 1168

Coffee 6106 167

Colquitt 5344 115

Columbia 14297 211

Cook 1649 49

Coweta 12243 279

Crawford 802 34

Crisp 1821 63

Dade 1726 15

Dawson 4019 56

DeKalb 76231 1111

Decatur 3318 73

Dodge 1496 58

Dooly 1046 35

Dougherty 8643 347

Douglas 16836 218

Early 1511 50

Echols 402 4

Effingham 6769 123

Elbert 1944 65

Emanuel 2638 62

Evans 1130 29

Fannin 3052 84

Fayette 9369 186

Floyd 14906 262

Forsyth 25605 228

Franklin 3164 59

Fulton 107483 1515

Gilmer 3357 107

Glascock 182 7

Glynn 12170 280

Gordon 8408 155

Grady 2302 62

Greene 2131 61

Gwinnett 106526 1258

Habersham 6130 169

Hall 32661 543

Hancock 991 71

Haralson 2283 40

Harris 3026 69

Hart 2210 42

Heard 1016 23

Henry 27919 401

Houston 15494 252

Irwin 888 19

Jackson 12320 174

Jasper 979 30

Jeff Davis 1795 41

Jefferson 1820 63

Jenkins 889 41

Johnson 1005 47

Jones 2503 72

Lamar 2219 67

Lanier 752 10

Laurens 5620 182

Lee 2521 66

Liberty 6196 81

Lincoln 661 27

Long 1278 16

Lowndes 10712 194

Lumpkin 4328 78

Macon 825 33

Madison 4046 55

Marion 641 30

McDuffie 2166 54

McIntosh 1371 23

Meriwether 2130 86

Miller 959 12

Mitchell 2122 88

Monroe 2678 112

Montgomery 1102 32

Morgan 1775 30

Murray 5884 107

Muscogee 20107 494

Newton 10704 285

Oconee 4209 71

Oglethorpe 1625 36

Paulding 15639 221

Peach 2595 76

Pickens 3456 81

Pierce 2153 71

Pike 1811 44

Polk 6148 117

Pulaski 857 35

Putnam 2536 72

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2013 48

Randolph 578 37

Richmond 25757 500

Rockdale 8608 193

Schley 301 7

Screven 1329 27

Seminole 1183 22

Spalding 6511 208

Stephens 4297 90

Stewart 1287 28

Sumter 2668 108

Talbot 566 23

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2727 69

Taylor 729 28

Telfair 937 50

Terrell 785 54

Thomas 5927 153

Tift 4768 121

Toombs 4312 136

Towns 1505 61

Treutlen 866 37

Troup 8360 241

Turner 780 39

Twiggs 734 48

Union 3042 98

Upson 2673 124

Walker 9129 104

Walton 10703 273

Ware 4429 194

Warren 500 19

Washington 2305 73

Wayne 4367 139

Webster 155 6

Wheeler 593 28

White 4351 100

Whitfield 18666 293

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 859 24

Wilkinson 1088 34