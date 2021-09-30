Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 30

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,483 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14. There have been 1,223,189 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,125.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,418.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,125.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,418. There have been 80 ,888 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,293 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2763 84

Atkinson 1131 25

Bacon 1860 42

Baker 236 13

Baldwin 5153 149

Banks 2320 53

Barrow 12478 171

Bartow 14944 283

Ben Hill 1831 66

Berrien 1498 43

Bibb 19713 518

Bleckley 1082 35

Brantley 1898 63

Brooks 1363 47

Bryan 4502 52

Bulloch 7854 87

Burke 2259 44

Butts 3236 91

Calhoun 609 20

Camden 5738 71

Candler 1102 47

Carroll 9753 146

Catoosa 8000 81

Charlton 1672 40

Chatham 32124 568

Chattahoochee 4684 13

Chattooga 3521 80

Cherokee 30240 384

Clarke 16955 160

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33868 611

Clinch 1049 31

Cobb 81664 1174

Coffee 6119 167

Colquitt 5351 115

Columbia 14323 212

Cook 1650 49

Coweta 12293 281

Crawford 804 34

Crisp 1822 63

Dade 1733 15

Dawson 4023 58

DeKalb 76556 1113

Decatur 3331 73

Dodge 1498 59

Dooly 1050 35

Dougherty 8685 350

Douglas 16895 216

Early 1511 50

Echols 402 4

Effingham 6792 124

Elbert 1952 65

Emanuel 2640 62

Evans 1132 30

Fannin 3060 85

Fayette 9394 188

Floyd 14926 262

Forsyth 25704 228

Franklin 3179 62

Fulton 107869 1516

Gilmer 3368 107

Glascock 182 7

Glynn 12189 283

Gordon 8428 157

Grady 2320 62

Greene 2132 61

Gwinnett 107095 1264

Habersham 6154 170

Hall 32764 549

Hancock 992 71

Haralson 2288 41

Harris 3037 69

Hart 2218 42

Heard 1018 23

Henry 27993 408

Houston 15533 252

Irwin 888 19

Jackson 12352 174

Jasper 983 30

Jeff Davis 1795 42

Jefferson 1822 64

Jenkins 892 42

Johnson 1005 47

Jones 2509 73

Lamar 2221 68

Lanier 752 10

Laurens 5629 182

Lee 2527 67

Liberty 6238 81

Lincoln 662 27

Long 1292 17

Lowndes 10731 195

Lumpkin 4344 79

Macon 825 33

Madison 4066 55

Marion 641 30

McDuffie 2174 54

McIntosh 1376 23

Meriwether 2134 86

Miller 960 12

Mitchell 2127 88

Monroe 2686 113

Montgomery 1106 32

Morgan 1777 30

Murray 5911 109

Muscogee 20157 498

Newton 10736 285

Oconee 4220 70

Oglethorpe 1627 37

Paulding 15681 223

Peach 2598 77

Pickens 3461 81

Pierce 2158 73

Pike 1818 44

Polk 6156 121

Pulaski 858 35

Putnam 2538 72

Quitman 119 3

Rabun 2020 48

Randolph 578 37

Richmond 25814 503

Rockdale 8639 195

Schley 304 7

Screven 1329 27

Seminole 1185 22

Spalding 6525 213

Stephens 4312 91

Stewart 1296 28

Sumter 2678 109

Talbot 567 23

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2729 70

Taylor 730 28

Telfair 939 50

Terrell 787 55

Thomas 5940 153

Tift 4774 121

Toombs 4324 138

Towns 1511 62

Treutlen 866 38

Troup 8369 242

Turner 784 39

Twiggs 737 48

Union 3051 97

Upson 2676 125

Walker 9153 105

Walton 10730 276

Ware 4435 194

Warren 501 19

Washington 2312 73

Wayne 4379 141

Webster 158 6

Wheeler 595 28

White 4360 100

Whitfield 18692 294

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 860 24

Wilkinson 1089 35