Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,483 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14. 
  • There have been 1,223,189 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,125.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,418.
  • There have been 80,888 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,293 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2763  84 

Atkinson  1131  25 

Bacon  1860  42 

Baker  236  13 

Baldwin  5153  149 

Banks  2320  53 

Barrow  12478  171 

Bartow  14944  283 

Ben Hill  1831  66 

Berrien  1498  43 

Bibb  19713  518 

Bleckley  1082  35 

Brantley  1898  63 

Brooks  1363  47 

Bryan  4502  52 

Bulloch  7854  87 

Burke  2259  44 

Butts  3236  91 

Calhoun  609  20 

Camden  5738  71 

Candler  1102  47 

Carroll  9753  146 

Catoosa  8000  81 

Charlton  1672  40 

Chatham  32124  568 

Chattahoochee  4684  13 

Chattooga  3521  80 

Cherokee  30240  384 

Clarke  16955  160 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33868  611 

Clinch  1049  31 

Cobb  81664  1174 

Coffee  6119  167 

Colquitt  5351  115 

Columbia  14323  212 

Cook  1650  49 

Coweta  12293  281 

Crawford  804  34 

Crisp  1822  63 

Dade  1733  15 

Dawson  4023  58 

DeKalb  76556  1113 

Decatur  3331  73 

Dodge  1498  59 

Dooly  1050  35 

Dougherty  8685  350 

Douglas  16895  216 

Early  1511  50 

Echols  402  4 

Effingham  6792  124 

Elbert  1952  65 

Emanuel  2640  62 

Evans  1132  30 

Fannin  3060  85 

Fayette  9394  188 

Floyd  14926  262 

Forsyth  25704  228 

Franklin  3179  62 

Fulton  107869  1516 

Gilmer  3368  107 

Glascock  182  7 

Glynn  12189  283 

Gordon  8428  157 

Grady  2320  62 

Greene  2132  61 

Gwinnett  107095  1264 

Habersham  6154  170 

Hall  32764  549 

Hancock  992  71 

Haralson  2288  41 

Harris  3037  69 

Hart  2218  42 

Heard  1018  23 

Henry  27993  408 

Houston  15533  252 

Irwin  888  19 

Jackson  12352  174 

Jasper  983  30 

Jeff Davis  1795  42 

Jefferson  1822  64 

Jenkins  892  42 

Johnson  1005  47 

Jones  2509  73 

Lamar  2221  68 

Lanier  752  10 

Laurens  5629  182 

Lee  2527  67 

Liberty  6238  81 

Lincoln  662  27 

Long  1292  17 

Lowndes  10731  195 

Lumpkin  4344  79 

Macon  825  33 

Madison  4066  55 

Marion  641  30 

McDuffie  2174  54 

McIntosh  1376  23 

Meriwether  2134  86 

Miller  960  12 

Mitchell  2127  88 

Monroe  2686  113 

Montgomery  1106  32 

Morgan  1777  30 

Murray  5911  109 

Muscogee  20157  498 

Newton  10736  285 

Oconee  4220  70 

Oglethorpe  1627  37 

Paulding  15681  223 

Peach  2598  77 

Pickens  3461  81 

Pierce  2158  73 

Pike  1818  44 

Polk  6156  121 

Pulaski  858  35 

Putnam  2538  72 

Quitman  119  3 

Rabun  2020  48 

Randolph  578  37 

Richmond  25814  503 

Rockdale  8639  195 

Schley  304  7 

Screven  1329  27 

Seminole  1185  22 

Spalding  6525  213 

Stephens  4312  91 

Stewart  1296  28 

Sumter  2678  109 

Talbot  567  23 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2729  70 

Taylor  730  28 

Telfair  939  50 

Terrell  787  55 

Thomas  5940  153 

Tift  4774  121 

Toombs  4324  138 

Towns  1511  62 

Treutlen  866  38 

Troup  8369  242 

Turner  784  39 

Twiggs  737  48 

Union  3051  97 

Upson  2676  125 

Walker  9153  105 

Walton  10730  276 

Ware  4435  194 

Warren  501  19 

Washington  2312  73 

Wayne  4379  141 

Webster  158  6 

Wheeler  595  28 

White  4360  100 

Whitfield  18692  294 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  860  24 

Wilkinson  1089  35 

Worth  1727  74

