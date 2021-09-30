Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,483 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.14.
- There have been 1,223,189 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 5,125.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,418.
- There have been 80,888 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 415.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 29, there were 3,293 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2763 84
Atkinson 1131 25
Bacon 1860 42
Baker 236 13
Baldwin 5153 149
Banks 2320 53
Barrow 12478 171
Bartow 14944 283
Ben Hill 1831 66
Berrien 1498 43
Bibb 19713 518
Bleckley 1082 35
Brantley 1898 63
Brooks 1363 47
Bryan 4502 52
Bulloch 7854 87
Burke 2259 44
Butts 3236 91
Calhoun 609 20
Camden 5738 71
Candler 1102 47
Carroll 9753 146
Catoosa 8000 81
Charlton 1672 40
Chatham 32124 568
Chattahoochee 4684 13
Chattooga 3521 80
Cherokee 30240 384
Clarke 16955 160
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33868 611
Clinch 1049 31
Cobb 81664 1174
Coffee 6119 167
Colquitt 5351 115
Columbia 14323 212
Cook 1650 49
Coweta 12293 281
Crawford 804 34
Crisp 1822 63
Dade 1733 15
Dawson 4023 58
DeKalb 76556 1113
Decatur 3331 73
Dodge 1498 59
Dooly 1050 35
Dougherty 8685 350
Douglas 16895 216
Early 1511 50
Echols 402 4
Effingham 6792 124
Elbert 1952 65
Emanuel 2640 62
Evans 1132 30
Fannin 3060 85
Fayette 9394 188
Floyd 14926 262
Forsyth 25704 228
Franklin 3179 62
Fulton 107869 1516
Gilmer 3368 107
Glascock 182 7
Glynn 12189 283
Gordon 8428 157
Grady 2320 62
Greene 2132 61
Gwinnett 107095 1264
Habersham 6154 170
Hall 32764 549
Hancock 992 71
Haralson 2288 41
Harris 3037 69
Hart 2218 42
Heard 1018 23
Henry 27993 408
Houston 15533 252
Irwin 888 19
Jackson 12352 174
Jasper 983 30
Jeff Davis 1795 42
Jefferson 1822 64
Jenkins 892 42
Johnson 1005 47
Jones 2509 73
Lamar 2221 68
Lanier 752 10
Laurens 5629 182
Lee 2527 67
Liberty 6238 81
Lincoln 662 27
Long 1292 17
Lowndes 10731 195
Lumpkin 4344 79
Macon 825 33
Madison 4066 55
Marion 641 30
McDuffie 2174 54
McIntosh 1376 23
Meriwether 2134 86
Miller 960 12
Mitchell 2127 88
Monroe 2686 113
Montgomery 1106 32
Morgan 1777 30
Murray 5911 109
Muscogee 20157 498
Newton 10736 285
Oconee 4220 70
Oglethorpe 1627 37
Paulding 15681 223
Peach 2598 77
Pickens 3461 81
Pierce 2158 73
Pike 1818 44
Polk 6156 121
Pulaski 858 35
Putnam 2538 72
Quitman 119 3
Rabun 2020 48
Randolph 578 37
Richmond 25814 503
Rockdale 8639 195
Schley 304 7
Screven 1329 27
Seminole 1185 22
Spalding 6525 213
Stephens 4312 91
Stewart 1296 28
Sumter 2678 109
Talbot 567 23
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2729 70
Taylor 730 28
Telfair 939 50
Terrell 787 55
Thomas 5940 153
Tift 4774 121
Toombs 4324 138
Towns 1511 62
Treutlen 866 38
Troup 8369 242
Turner 784 39
Twiggs 737 48
Union 3051 97
Upson 2676 125
Walker 9153 105
Walton 10730 276
Ware 4435 194
Warren 501 19
Washington 2312 73
Wayne 4379 141
Webster 158 6
Wheeler 595 28
White 4360 100
Whitfield 18692 294
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 860 24
Wilkinson 1089 35
Worth 1727 74