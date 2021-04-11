Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,042 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 68 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129.64.
- There have been 1,267,762 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,325.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,242.
- There have been 86,887 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of November 4, there were 1,140 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2786 95
Atkinson 1179 32
Bacon 1937 50
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5268 167
Banks 2412 58
Barrow 13074 192
Bartow 15471 308
Ben Hill 1860 68
Berrien 1536 48
Bibb 20246 576
Bleckley 1096 39
Brantley 1890 75
Brooks 1391 53
Bryan 4621 64
Bulloch 7916 98
Burke 2301 48
Butts 3363 109
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 5979 79
Candler 1108 49
Carroll 10021 156
Catoosa 8421 92
Charlton 1736 42
Chatham 33128 650
Chattahoochee 5167 14
Chattooga 3681 88
Cherokee 31613 432
Clarke 17443 172
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35154 699
Clinch 1005 33
Cobb 84986 1289
Coffee 6311 184
Colquitt 5521 129
Columbia 14708 245
Cook 1670 52
Coweta 12760 336
Crawford 832 37
Crisp 1853 64
Dade 1820 17
Dawson 4163 70
DeKalb 80161 1212
Decatur 3468 77
Dodge 1525 60
Dooly 1081 37
Dougherty 9104 380
Douglas 17585 244
Early 1546 51
Echols 410 5
Effingham 6983 150
Elbert 2046 68
Emanuel 2690 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3186 91
Fayette 9750 213
Floyd 15483 305
Forsyth 26918 266
Franklin 3285 67
Fulton 111749 1649
Gilmer 3508 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12365 301
Gordon 8720 174
Grady 2406 64
Greene 2201 63
Gwinnett 112345 1376
Habersham 6417 191
Hall 34076 607
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2389 46
Harris 3196 80
Hart 2305 47
Heard 1035 25
Henry 29017 472
Houston 16030 283
Irwin 900 20
Jackson 12892 202
Jasper 1028 33
Jeff Davis 1809 44
Jefferson 1859 67
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2587 86
Lamar 2285 79
Lanier 777 12
Laurens 5819 198
Lee 2617 72
Liberty 6604 97
Lincoln 689 27
Long 1382 20
Lowndes 10994 225
Lumpkin 4453 92
Macon 846 37
Madison 4225 67
Marion 660 33
McDuffie 2243 61
McIntosh 1390 28
Meriwether 2195 97
Miller 995 15
Mitchell 2176 89
Monroe 2773 118
Montgomery 1144 37
Morgan 1894 34
Murray 6268 131
Muscogee 20854 561
Newton 11181 313
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33086 740
Oconee 4429 73
Oglethorpe 1703 40
Paulding 16485 247
Peach 2663 89
Pickens 3607 91
Pierce 2096 85
Pike 1862 49
Polk 6390 139
Pulaski 887 38
Putnam 2601 77
Quitman 121 3
Rabun 2140 56
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26584 572
Rockdale 9000 216
Schley 332 7
Screven 1344 35
Seminole 1211 23
Spalding 6773 269
Stephens 4534 105
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2776 125
Talbot 586 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2675 71
Taylor 756 32
Telfair 962 55
Terrell 825 55
Thomas 6048 162
Tift 4868 136
Toombs 4405 150
Towns 1543 66
Treutlen 889 45
Troup 8548 263
Turner 807 40
Twiggs 754 49
Union 3126 116
Unknown 2950 6
Upson 2731 140
Walker 9568 119
Walton 11070 312
Ware 4532 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2361 78
Wayne 4381 155
Webster 172 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4466 113
Whitfield 19266 316
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 883 26
Wilkinson 1106 40
Worth 1774 76