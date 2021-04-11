x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,042 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 68 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129.64. 
  • There have been 1,267,762 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,325.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,242. 
  • There have been 86,887 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of November 4, there were 1,140 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2786    95

Atkinson    1179    32

Bacon    1937    50

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5268    167

Banks    2412    58

Barrow    13074    192

Bartow    15471    308

Ben Hill    1860    68

Berrien    1536    48

Bibb    20246    576

Bleckley    1096    39

Brantley    1890    75

Brooks    1391    53

Bryan    4621    64

Bulloch    7916    98

Burke    2301    48

Butts    3363    109

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    5979    79

Candler    1108    49

Carroll    10021    156

Catoosa    8421    92

Charlton    1736    42

Chatham    33128    650

Chattahoochee    5167    14

Chattooga    3681    88

Cherokee    31613    432

Clarke    17443    172

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35154    699

Clinch    1005    33

Cobb    84986    1289

Coffee    6311    184

Colquitt    5521    129

Columbia    14708    245

Cook    1670    52

Coweta    12760    336

Crawford    832    37

Crisp    1853    64

Dade    1820    17

Dawson    4163    70

DeKalb    80161    1212

Decatur    3468    77

Dodge    1525    60

Dooly    1081    37

Dougherty    9104    380

Douglas    17585    244

Early    1546    51

Echols    410    5

Effingham    6983    150

Elbert    2046    68

Emanuel    2690    72

Evans    1118    36

Fannin    3186    91

Fayette    9750    213

Floyd    15483    305

Forsyth    26918    266

Franklin    3285    67

Fulton    111749    1649

Gilmer    3508    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12365    301

Gordon    8720    174

Grady    2406    64

Greene    2201    63

Gwinnett    112345    1376

Habersham    6417    191

Hall    34076    607

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2389    46

Harris    3196    80

Hart    2305    47

Heard    1035    25

Henry    29017    472

Houston    16030    283

Irwin    900    20

Jackson    12892    202

Jasper    1028    33

Jeff Davis    1809    44

Jefferson    1859    67

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2587    86

Lamar    2285    79

Lanier    777    12

Laurens    5819    198

Lee    2617    72

Liberty    6604    97

Lincoln    689    27

Long    1382    20

Lowndes    10994    225

Lumpkin    4453    92

Macon    846    37

Madison    4225    67

Marion    660    33

McDuffie    2243    61

McIntosh    1390    28

Meriwether    2195    97

Miller    995    15

Mitchell    2176    89

Monroe    2773    118

Montgomery    1144    37

Morgan    1894    34

Murray    6268    131

Muscogee    20854    561

Newton    11181    313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    33086    740

Oconee    4429    73

Oglethorpe    1703    40

Paulding    16485    247

Peach    2663    89

Pickens    3607    91

Pierce    2096    85

Pike    1862    49

Polk    6390    139

Pulaski    887    38

Putnam    2601    77

Quitman    121    3

Rabun    2140    56

Randolph    602    39

Richmond    26584    572

Rockdale    9000    216

Schley    332    7

Screven    1344    35

Seminole    1211    23

Spalding    6773    269

Stephens    4534    105

Stewart    1328    28

Sumter    2776    125

Talbot    586    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2675    71

Taylor    756    32

Telfair    962    55

Terrell    825    55

Thomas    6048    162

Tift    4868    136

Toombs    4405    150

Towns    1543    66

Treutlen    889    45

Troup    8548    263

Turner    807    40

Twiggs    754    49

Union    3126    116

Unknown    2950    6

Upson    2731    140

Walker    9568    119

Walton    11070    312

Ware    4532    207

Warren    510    20

Washington    2361    78

Wayne    4381    155

Webster    172    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4466    113

Whitfield    19266    316

Wilcox    640    31

Wilkes    883    26

Wilkinson    1106    40

Worth    1774    76

