Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,042 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 68 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 68 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129.64. There have been 1,267,762 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,325.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,242.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,325.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,242. There have been 86,887 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 304.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of November 4, there were 1,140 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 28 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2786 95

Atkinson 1179 32

Bacon 1937 50

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5268 167

Banks 2412 58

Barrow 13074 192

Bartow 15471 308

Ben Hill 1860 68

Berrien 1536 48

Bibb 20246 576

Bleckley 1096 39

Brantley 1890 75

Brooks 1391 53

Bryan 4621 64

Bulloch 7916 98

Burke 2301 48

Butts 3363 109

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 5979 79

Candler 1108 49

Carroll 10021 156

Catoosa 8421 92

Charlton 1736 42

Chatham 33128 650

Chattahoochee 5167 14

Chattooga 3681 88

Cherokee 31613 432

Clarke 17443 172

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35154 699

Clinch 1005 33

Cobb 84986 1289

Coffee 6311 184

Colquitt 5521 129

Columbia 14708 245

Cook 1670 52

Coweta 12760 336

Crawford 832 37

Crisp 1853 64

Dade 1820 17

Dawson 4163 70

DeKalb 80161 1212

Decatur 3468 77

Dodge 1525 60

Dooly 1081 37

Dougherty 9104 380

Douglas 17585 244

Early 1546 51

Echols 410 5

Effingham 6983 150

Elbert 2046 68

Emanuel 2690 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3186 91

Fayette 9750 213

Floyd 15483 305

Forsyth 26918 266

Franklin 3285 67

Fulton 111749 1649

Gilmer 3508 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12365 301

Gordon 8720 174

Grady 2406 64

Greene 2201 63

Gwinnett 112345 1376

Habersham 6417 191

Hall 34076 607

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2389 46

Harris 3196 80

Hart 2305 47

Heard 1035 25

Henry 29017 472

Houston 16030 283

Irwin 900 20

Jackson 12892 202

Jasper 1028 33

Jeff Davis 1809 44

Jefferson 1859 67

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2587 86

Lamar 2285 79

Lanier 777 12

Laurens 5819 198

Lee 2617 72

Liberty 6604 97

Lincoln 689 27

Long 1382 20

Lowndes 10994 225

Lumpkin 4453 92

Macon 846 37

Madison 4225 67

Marion 660 33

McDuffie 2243 61

McIntosh 1390 28

Meriwether 2195 97

Miller 995 15

Mitchell 2176 89

Monroe 2773 118

Montgomery 1144 37

Morgan 1894 34

Murray 6268 131

Muscogee 20854 561

Newton 11181 313

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33086 740

Oconee 4429 73

Oglethorpe 1703 40

Paulding 16485 247

Peach 2663 89

Pickens 3607 91

Pierce 2096 85

Pike 1862 49

Polk 6390 139

Pulaski 887 38

Putnam 2601 77

Quitman 121 3

Rabun 2140 56

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26584 572

Rockdale 9000 216

Schley 332 7

Screven 1344 35

Seminole 1211 23

Spalding 6773 269

Stephens 4534 105

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2776 125

Talbot 586 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2675 71

Taylor 756 32

Telfair 962 55

Terrell 825 55

Thomas 6048 162

Tift 4868 136

Toombs 4405 150

Towns 1543 66

Treutlen 889 45

Troup 8548 263

Turner 807 40

Twiggs 754 49

Union 3126 116

Unknown 2950 6

Upson 2731 140

Walker 9568 119

Walton 11070 312

Ware 4532 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2361 78

Wayne 4381 155

Webster 172 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4466 113

Whitfield 19266 316

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 883 26

Wilkinson 1106 40