Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50.
- There have been 1,286,391 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,126 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.
- There have been 89,567 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.29
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.1, there were 928 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2808 97
Atkinson 1192 32
Bacon 1958 51
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5304 170
Banks 2469 60
Barrow 13310 193
Bartow 15708 319
Ben Hill 1871 71
Berrien 1550 50
Bibb 20417 587
Bleckley 1104 40
Brantley 1902 77
Brooks 1399 54
Bryan 4659 65
Bulloch 7979 100
Burke 2314 49
Butts 3413 113
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 6081 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10181 160
Catoosa 8593 97
Charlton 1743 43
Chatham 33487 667
Chattahoochee 5360 15
Chattooga 3733 91
Cherokee 32016 451
Clarke 17665 178
Clay 234 4
Clayton 35731 727
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86907 1317
Coffee 6368 192
Colquitt 5558 135
Columbia 14854 256
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13056 347
Crawford 833 39
Crisp 1863 65
Dade 1854 18
Dawson 4245 75
DeKalb 81605 1243
Decatur 3476 79
Dodge 1536 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9157 389
Douglas 17866 252
Early 1544 53
Echols 414 5
Effingham 7079 153
Elbert 2071 70
Emanuel 2700 73
Evans 1125 36
Fannin 3261 93
Fayette 9965 221
Floyd 15717 313
Forsyth 27596 277
Franklin 3325 68
Fulton 113748 1681
Gilmer 3564 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12443 305
Gordon 8822 177
Grady 2437 67
Greene 2226 64
Gwinnett 114501 1425
Habersham 6541 195
Hall 34722 634
Hancock 1005 75
Haralson 2410 47
Harris 3235 86
Hart 2329 50
Heard 1045 26
Henry 29495 483
Houston 16239 291
Irwin 906 21
Jackson 13083 212
Jasper 1047 33
Jeff Davis 1816 44
Jefferson 1865 68
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2631 89
Lamar 2318 83
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5870 206
Lee 2651 74
Liberty 6663 98
Lincoln 701 27
Long 1404 20
Lowndes 11112 230
Lumpkin 4556 93
Macon 849 39
Madison 4267 70
Marion 669 33
McDuffie 2286 62
McIntosh 1397 28
Meriwether 2226 100
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2185 89
Monroe 2823 119
Montgomery 1150 40
Morgan 1909 39
Murray 6390 136
Muscogee 21185 584
Newton 11446 321
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32253 769
Oconee 4555 74
Oglethorpe 1735 42
Paulding 16878 253
Peach 2708 95
Pickens 3669 92
Pierce 2123 87
Pike 1903 50
Polk 6483 143
Pulaski 899 38
Putnam 2638 80
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2195 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26898 590
Rockdale 9196 226
Schley 343 8
Screven 1361 35
Seminole 1219 23
Spalding 6924 278
Stephens 4592 110
Stewart 1386 29
Sumter 2829 127
Talbot 590 28
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2702 73
Taylor 767 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6062 163
Tift 4891 139
Toombs 4420 153
Towns 1567 67
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8613 270
Turner 814 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3183 119
Unknown 2783 7
Upson 2756 141
Walker 9814 123
Walton 11287 317
Ware 4566 209
Warren 517 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4393 156
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4553 115
Whitfield 19485 325
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 890 27
Wilkinson 1109 41
Worth 1775 78