Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50.

There have been 1,286,391 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,126 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.

There have been 89,567 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.29

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.1, there were 928 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2808 97

Atkinson 1192 32

Bacon 1958 51

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5304 170

Banks 2469 60

Barrow 13310 193

Bartow 15708 319

Ben Hill 1871 71

Berrien 1550 50

Bibb 20417 587

Bleckley 1104 40

Brantley 1902 77

Brooks 1399 54

Bryan 4659 65

Bulloch 7979 100

Burke 2314 49

Butts 3413 113

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 6081 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10181 160

Catoosa 8593 97

Charlton 1743 43

Chatham 33487 667

Chattahoochee 5360 15

Chattooga 3733 91

Cherokee 32016 451

Clarke 17665 178

Clay 234 4

Clayton 35731 727

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86907 1317

Coffee 6368 192

Colquitt 5558 135

Columbia 14854 256

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13056 347

Crawford 833 39

Crisp 1863 65

Dade 1854 18

Dawson 4245 75

DeKalb 81605 1243

Decatur 3476 79

Dodge 1536 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9157 389

Douglas 17866 252

Early 1544 53

Echols 414 5

Effingham 7079 153

Elbert 2071 70

Emanuel 2700 73

Evans 1125 36

Fannin 3261 93

Fayette 9965 221

Floyd 15717 313

Forsyth 27596 277

Franklin 3325 68

Fulton 113748 1681

Gilmer 3564 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12443 305

Gordon 8822 177

Grady 2437 67

Greene 2226 64

Gwinnett 114501 1425

Habersham 6541 195

Hall 34722 634

Hancock 1005 75

Haralson 2410 47

Harris 3235 86

Hart 2329 50

Heard 1045 26

Henry 29495 483

Houston 16239 291

Irwin 906 21

Jackson 13083 212

Jasper 1047 33

Jeff Davis 1816 44

Jefferson 1865 68

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2631 89

Lamar 2318 83

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5870 206

Lee 2651 74

Liberty 6663 98

Lincoln 701 27

Long 1404 20

Lowndes 11112 230

Lumpkin 4556 93

Macon 849 39

Madison 4267 70

Marion 669 33

McDuffie 2286 62

McIntosh 1397 28

Meriwether 2226 100

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2185 89

Monroe 2823 119

Montgomery 1150 40

Morgan 1909 39

Murray 6390 136

Muscogee 21185 584

Newton 11446 321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32253 769

Oconee 4555 74

Oglethorpe 1735 42

Paulding 16878 253

Peach 2708 95

Pickens 3669 92

Pierce 2123 87

Pike 1903 50

Polk 6483 143

Pulaski 899 38

Putnam 2638 80

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2195 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26898 590

Rockdale 9196 226

Schley 343 8

Screven 1361 35

Seminole 1219 23

Spalding 6924 278

Stephens 4592 110

Stewart 1386 29

Sumter 2829 127

Talbot 590 28

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2702 73

Taylor 767 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6062 163

Tift 4891 139

Toombs 4420 153

Towns 1567 67

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8613 270

Turner 814 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3183 119

Unknown 2783 7

Upson 2756 141

Walker 9814 123

Walton 11287 317

Ware 4566 209

Warren 517 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4393 156

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4553 115

Whitfield 19485 325

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 890 27

Wilkinson 1109 41