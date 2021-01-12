x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.50.
  • There have been 1,286,391 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,126 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,280.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.
  • There have been 89,567 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 120 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 226.29
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.1, there were 928 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2808    97

Atkinson    1192    32

Bacon    1958    51

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5304    170

Banks    2469    60

Barrow    13310    193

Bartow    15708    319

Ben Hill    1871    71

Berrien    1550    50

Bibb    20417    587

Bleckley    1104    40

Brantley    1902    77

Brooks    1399    54

Bryan    4659    65

Bulloch    7979    100

Burke    2314    49

Butts    3413    113

Calhoun    613    21

Camden    6081    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10181    160

Catoosa    8593    97

Charlton    1743    43

Chatham    33487    667

Chattahoochee    5360    15

Chattooga    3733    91

Cherokee    32016    451

Clarke    17665    178

Clay    234    4

Clayton    35731    727

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86907    1317

Coffee    6368    192

Colquitt    5558    135

Columbia    14854    256

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13056    347

Crawford    833    39

Crisp    1863    65

Dade    1854    18

Dawson    4245    75

DeKalb    81605    1243

Decatur    3476    79

Dodge    1536    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9157    389

Douglas    17866    252

Early    1544    53

Echols    414    5

Effingham    7079    153

Elbert    2071    70

Emanuel    2700    73

Evans    1125    36

Fannin    3261    93

Fayette    9965    221

Floyd    15717    313

Forsyth    27596    277

Franklin    3325    68

Fulton    113748    1681

Gilmer    3564    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12443    305

Gordon    8822    177

Grady    2437    67

Greene    2226    64

Gwinnett    114501    1425

Habersham    6541    195

Hall    34722    634

Hancock    1005    75

Haralson    2410    47

Harris    3235    86

Hart    2329    50

Heard    1045    26

Henry    29495    483

Houston    16239    291

Irwin    906    21

Jackson    13083    212

Jasper    1047    33

Jeff Davis    1816    44

Jefferson    1865    68

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2631    89

Lamar    2318    83

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5870    206

Lee    2651    74

Liberty    6663    98

Lincoln    701    27

Long    1404    20

Lowndes    11112    230

Lumpkin    4556    93

Macon    849    39

Madison    4267    70

Marion    669    33

McDuffie    2286    62

McIntosh    1397    28

Meriwether    2226    100

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2185    89

Monroe    2823    119

Montgomery    1150    40

Morgan    1909    39

Murray    6390    136

Muscogee    21185    584

Newton    11446    321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32253    769

Oconee    4555    74

Oglethorpe    1735    42

Paulding    16878    253

Peach    2708    95

Pickens    3669    92

Pierce    2123    87

Pike    1903    50

Polk    6483    143

Pulaski    899    38

Putnam    2638    80

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2195    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26898    590

Rockdale    9196    226

Schley    343    8

Screven    1361    35

Seminole    1219    23

Spalding    6924    278

Stephens    4592    110

Stewart    1386    29

Sumter    2829    127

Talbot    590    28

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2702    73

Taylor    767    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6062    163

Tift    4891    139

Toombs    4420    153

Towns    1567    67

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8613    270

Turner    814    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3183    119

Unknown    2783    7

Upson    2756    141

Walker    9814    123

Walton    11287    317

Ware    4566    209

Warren    517    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4393    156

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4553    115

Whitfield    19485    325

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    890    27

Wilkinson    1109    41

Worth    1775    78

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia sees slight uptick in COVID patients