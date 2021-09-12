Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 10

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,940 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57.
  • There have been 1,295,855 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,573 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,352.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,190.
  • There have been 90,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 10, there were 1,067 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 23 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2808    97

Atkinson    1193    32

Bacon    1970    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5312    172

Banks    2490    63

Barrow    13431    195

Bartow    15799    321

Ben Hill    1874    71

Berrien    1556    50

Bibb    20486    591

Bleckley    1107    40

Brantley    1904    76

Brooks    1409    54

Bryan    4685    65

Bulloch    8007    100

Burke    2325    49

Butts    3431    113

Calhoun    617    21

Camden    6110    80

Candler    1113    49

Carroll    10257    161

Catoosa    8672    98

Charlton    1750    43

Chatham    33675    671

Chattahoochee    5414    16

Chattooga    3765    91

Cherokee    32269    458

Clarke    17785    179

Clay    234    4

Clayton    36181    734

Clinch    1012    34

Cobb    87691    1321

Coffee    6377    193

Colquitt    5578    135

Columbia    14949    259

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13264    351

Crawford    836    40

Crisp    1866    66

Dade    1878    18

Dawson    4275    75

DeKalb    82290    1255

Decatur    3491    79

Dodge    1536    63

Dooly    1088    38

Dougherty    9187    391

Douglas    18017    252

Early    1549    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7107    153

Elbert    2086    71

Emanuel    2705    73

Evans    1128    36

Fannin    3298    96

Fayette    10116    222

Floyd    15865    318

Forsyth    27880    280

Franklin    3363    69

Fulton    114940    1699

Gilmer    3590    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12493    305

Gordon    8894    180

Grady    2443    67

Greene    2242    65

Gwinnett    115552    1439

Habersham    6600    196

Hall    35057    645

Hancock    1017    75

Haralson    2423    47

Harris    3265    86

Hart    2354    50

Heard    1053    26

Henry    29820    488

Houston    16288    295

Irwin    909    22

Jackson    13191    213

Jasper    1061    32

Jeff Davis    1819    45

Jefferson    1867    69

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1026    52

Jones    2648    90

Lamar    2324    84

Lanier    787    12

Laurens    5910    208

Lee    2670    74

Liberty    6693    98

Lincoln    705    27

Long    1409    20

Lowndes    11160    232

Lumpkin    4597    94

Macon    849    39

Madison    4292    71

Marion    675    34

McDuffie    2295    62

McIntosh    1401    29

Meriwether    2246    100

Miller    1004    15

Mitchell    2194    89

Monroe    2832    119

Montgomery    1152    40

Morgan    1941    39

Murray    6456    139

Muscogee    21379    584

Newton    11575    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    31763    761

Oconee    4581    74

Oglethorpe    1746    42

Paulding    17117    254

Peach    2718    96

Pickens    3698    94

Pierce    2138    88

Pike    1911    50

Polk    6515    143

Pulaski    904    41

Putnam    2664    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2216    64

Randolph    616    39

Richmond    27049    595

Rockdale    9299    228

Schley    346    8

Screven    1366    35

Seminole    1222    23

Spalding    6995    283

Stephens    4626    111

Stewart    1405    29

Sumter    2840    129

Talbot    593    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2711    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    831    56

Thomas    6083    163

Tift    4900    140

Toombs    4433    155

Towns    1587    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8670    271

Turner    816    41

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3224    120

Unknown    2674    5

Upson    2763    141

Walker    9948    128

Walton    11384    321

Ware    4570    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2370    80

Wayne    4400    157

Webster    177    6

Wheeler    616    32

White    4582    116

Whitfield    19618    326

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    895    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1778    79

    

