Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,940 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57. There have been 1,295,855 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,573 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,352.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,190.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,573 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,352.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,190. There have been 90,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 10, there were 1,067 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 23 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 23 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2808 97

Atkinson 1193 32

Bacon 1970 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5312 172

Banks 2490 63

Barrow 13431 195

Bartow 15799 321

Ben Hill 1874 71

Berrien 1556 50

Bibb 20486 591

Bleckley 1107 40

Brantley 1904 76

Brooks 1409 54

Bryan 4685 65

Bulloch 8007 100

Burke 2325 49

Butts 3431 113

Calhoun 617 21

Camden 6110 80

Candler 1113 49

Carroll 10257 161

Catoosa 8672 98

Charlton 1750 43

Chatham 33675 671

Chattahoochee 5414 16

Chattooga 3765 91

Cherokee 32269 458

Clarke 17785 179

Clay 234 4

Clayton 36181 734

Clinch 1012 34

Cobb 87691 1321

Coffee 6377 193

Colquitt 5578 135

Columbia 14949 259

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13264 351

Crawford 836 40

Crisp 1866 66

Dade 1878 18

Dawson 4275 75

DeKalb 82290 1255

Decatur 3491 79

Dodge 1536 63

Dooly 1088 38

Dougherty 9187 391

Douglas 18017 252

Early 1549 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7107 153

Elbert 2086 71

Emanuel 2705 73

Evans 1128 36

Fannin 3298 96

Fayette 10116 222

Floyd 15865 318

Forsyth 27880 280

Franklin 3363 69

Fulton 114940 1699

Gilmer 3590 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12493 305

Gordon 8894 180

Grady 2443 67

Greene 2242 65

Gwinnett 115552 1439

Habersham 6600 196

Hall 35057 645

Hancock 1017 75

Haralson 2423 47

Harris 3265 86

Hart 2354 50

Heard 1053 26

Henry 29820 488

Houston 16288 295

Irwin 909 22

Jackson 13191 213

Jasper 1061 32

Jeff Davis 1819 45

Jefferson 1867 69

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1026 52

Jones 2648 90

Lamar 2324 84

Lanier 787 12

Laurens 5910 208

Lee 2670 74

Liberty 6693 98

Lincoln 705 27

Long 1409 20

Lowndes 11160 232

Lumpkin 4597 94

Macon 849 39

Madison 4292 71

Marion 675 34

McDuffie 2295 62

McIntosh 1401 29

Meriwether 2246 100

Miller 1004 15

Mitchell 2194 89

Monroe 2832 119

Montgomery 1152 40

Morgan 1941 39

Murray 6456 139

Muscogee 21379 584

Newton 11575 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31763 761

Oconee 4581 74

Oglethorpe 1746 42

Paulding 17117 254

Peach 2718 96

Pickens 3698 94

Pierce 2138 88

Pike 1911 50

Polk 6515 143

Pulaski 904 41

Putnam 2664 83

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2216 64

Randolph 616 39

Richmond 27049 595

Rockdale 9299 228

Schley 346 8

Screven 1366 35

Seminole 1222 23

Spalding 6995 283

Stephens 4626 111

Stewart 1405 29

Sumter 2840 129

Talbot 593 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2711 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 969 56

Terrell 831 56

Thomas 6083 163

Tift 4900 140

Toombs 4433 155

Towns 1587 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8670 271

Turner 816 41

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3224 120

Unknown 2674 5

Upson 2763 141

Walker 9948 128

Walton 11384 321

Ware 4570 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2370 80

Wayne 4400 157

Webster 177 6

Wheeler 616 32

White 4582 116

Whitfield 19618 326

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 895 27

Wilkinson 1110 41