Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 10

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,940 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.57.
- There have been 1,295,855 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,573 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,352.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,190.
- There have been 90,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 10, there were 1,067 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 23 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2808 97
Atkinson 1193 32
Bacon 1970 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5312 172
Banks 2490 63
Barrow 13431 195
Bartow 15799 321
Ben Hill 1874 71
Berrien 1556 50
Bibb 20486 591
Bleckley 1107 40
Brantley 1904 76
Brooks 1409 54
Bryan 4685 65
Bulloch 8007 100
Burke 2325 49
Butts 3431 113
Calhoun 617 21
Camden 6110 80
Candler 1113 49
Carroll 10257 161
Catoosa 8672 98
Charlton 1750 43
Chatham 33675 671
Chattahoochee 5414 16
Chattooga 3765 91
Cherokee 32269 458
Clarke 17785 179
Clay 234 4
Clayton 36181 734
Clinch 1012 34
Cobb 87691 1321
Coffee 6377 193
Colquitt 5578 135
Columbia 14949 259
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13264 351
Crawford 836 40
Crisp 1866 66
Dade 1878 18
Dawson 4275 75
DeKalb 82290 1255
Decatur 3491 79
Dodge 1536 63
Dooly 1088 38
Dougherty 9187 391
Douglas 18017 252
Early 1549 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7107 153
Elbert 2086 71
Emanuel 2705 73
Evans 1128 36
Fannin 3298 96
Fayette 10116 222
Floyd 15865 318
Forsyth 27880 280
Franklin 3363 69
Fulton 114940 1699
Gilmer 3590 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12493 305
Gordon 8894 180
Grady 2443 67
Greene 2242 65
Gwinnett 115552 1439
Habersham 6600 196
Hall 35057 645
Hancock 1017 75
Haralson 2423 47
Harris 3265 86
Hart 2354 50
Heard 1053 26
Henry 29820 488
Houston 16288 295
Irwin 909 22
Jackson 13191 213
Jasper 1061 32
Jeff Davis 1819 45
Jefferson 1867 69
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1026 52
Jones 2648 90
Lamar 2324 84
Lanier 787 12
Laurens 5910 208
Lee 2670 74
Liberty 6693 98
Lincoln 705 27
Long 1409 20
Lowndes 11160 232
Lumpkin 4597 94
Macon 849 39
Madison 4292 71
Marion 675 34
McDuffie 2295 62
McIntosh 1401 29
Meriwether 2246 100
Miller 1004 15
Mitchell 2194 89
Monroe 2832 119
Montgomery 1152 40
Morgan 1941 39
Murray 6456 139
Muscogee 21379 584
Newton 11575 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31763 761
Oconee 4581 74
Oglethorpe 1746 42
Paulding 17117 254
Peach 2718 96
Pickens 3698 94
Pierce 2138 88
Pike 1911 50
Polk 6515 143
Pulaski 904 41
Putnam 2664 83
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2216 64
Randolph 616 39
Richmond 27049 595
Rockdale 9299 228
Schley 346 8
Screven 1366 35
Seminole 1222 23
Spalding 6995 283
Stephens 4626 111
Stewart 1405 29
Sumter 2840 129
Talbot 593 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2711 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 831 56
Thomas 6083 163
Tift 4900 140
Toombs 4433 155
Towns 1587 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8670 271
Turner 816 41
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3224 120
Unknown 2674 5
Upson 2763 141
Walker 9948 128
Walton 11384 321
Ware 4570 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2370 80
Wayne 4400 157
Webster 177 6
Wheeler 616 32
White 4582 116
Whitfield 19618 326
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 895 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1778 79