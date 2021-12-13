x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,973 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43.
  • There have been 1,298,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,650 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,469 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,158.
  • There have been 90,841 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 230 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 13, there were 1,096 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,810    97

Atkinson    1,194    32

Bacon    1,973    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5,313    172

Banks    2,495    63

Barrow    13,463    195

Bartow    15,825    321

Ben Hill    1,874    71

Berrien    1,557    51

Bibb    20,519    591

Bleckley    1,108    40

Brantley    1,907    76

Brooks    1,410    54

Bryan    4,691    65

Bulloch    8,010    100

Burke    2,324    49

Butts    3,437    113

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,117    80

Candler    1,113    49

Carroll    10,282    162

Catoosa    8,702    98

Charlton    1,750    43

Chatham    33,712    672

Chattahoochee    5,415    16

Chattooga    3,769    91

Cherokee    32,343    459

Clarke    17,821    179

Clay    235    4

Clayton    36,258    735

Clinch    1,014    34

Cobb    87,927    1,321

Coffee    6,384    194

Colquitt    5,589    135

Columbia    14,978    259

Cook    1,681    53

Coweta    13,335    351

Crawford    836    40

Crisp    1,868    66

Dade    1,884    18

Dawson    4,284    75

DeKalb    82,458    1,257

Decatur    3,496    79

Dodge    1,536    63

Dooly    1,088    38

Dougherty    9,196    391

Douglas    18,068    252

Early    1,550    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,116    153

Elbert    2,089    71

Emanuel    2,706    73

Evans    1,128    36

Fannin    3,311    95

Fayette    10,170    222

Floyd    15,893    319

Forsyth    27,950    280

Franklin    3,364    69

Fulton    115,293    1,702

Gilmer    3,594    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,505    305

Gordon    8,908    180

Grady    2,448    67

Greene    2,247    65

Gwinnett    115,781    1,442

Habersham    6,614    197

Hall    35,144    646

Hancock    1,022    75

Haralson    2,429    47

Harris    3,268    86

Hart    2,360    50

Heard    1,059    26

Henry    29,894    490

Houston    16,299    296

Irwin    909    22

Jackson    13,231    215

Jasper    1,063    32

Jeff Davis    1,819    45

Jefferson    1,866    69

Jenkins    897    43

Johnson    1,028    52

Jones    2,648    90

Lamar    2,330    84

Lanier    787    12

Laurens    5,925    209

Lee    2,682    74

Liberty    6,700    98

Lincoln    707    27

Long    1,411    21

Lowndes    11,170    232

Lumpkin    4,614    94

Macon    850    39

Madison    4,296    71

Marion    675    34

McDuffie    2,304    62

McIntosh    1,402    29

Meriwether    2,253    100

Miller    1,004    15

Mitchell    2,193    89

Monroe    2,836    119

Montgomery    1,152    41

Morgan    1,944    39

Murray    6,469    139

Muscogee    21,409    585

Newton    11,615    324

Oconee    4,591    74

Oglethorpe    1,748    42

Paulding    17,181    254

Peach    2,721    96

Pickens    3,705    94

Pierce    2,141    88

Pike    1,914    51

Polk    6,520    143

Pulaski    905    41

Putnam    2,670    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,220    64

Randolph    616    40

Richmond    27,091    596

Rockdale    9,340    228

Schley    346    8

Screven    1,363    35

Seminole    1,223    23

Spalding    7,009    283

Stephens    4,631    111

Stewart    1,406    29

Sumter    2,847    130

Talbot    594    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,712    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    834    56

Thomas    6,085    163

Tift    4,903    140

Toombs    4,438    155

Towns    1,589    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,687    271

Turner    816    41

Twiggs    761    49

Union    3,242    120

Upson    2,763    141

Walker    9,970    128

Walton    11,414    322

Ware    4,570    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,373    80

Wayne    4,400    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    616    32

White    4,594    116

Whitfield    19,654    328

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    897    27

Wilkinson    1,112    41

Worth    1,780    79

