Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,973 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43.
- There have been 1,298,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,650 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,469 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,158.
- There have been 90,841 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 230 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 13, there were 1,096 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,810 97
Atkinson 1,194 32
Bacon 1,973 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5,313 172
Banks 2,495 63
Barrow 13,463 195
Bartow 15,825 321
Ben Hill 1,874 71
Berrien 1,557 51
Bibb 20,519 591
Bleckley 1,108 40
Brantley 1,907 76
Brooks 1,410 54
Bryan 4,691 65
Bulloch 8,010 100
Burke 2,324 49
Butts 3,437 113
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,117 80
Candler 1,113 49
Carroll 10,282 162
Catoosa 8,702 98
Charlton 1,750 43
Chatham 33,712 672
Chattahoochee 5,415 16
Chattooga 3,769 91
Cherokee 32,343 459
Clarke 17,821 179
Clay 235 4
Clayton 36,258 735
Clinch 1,014 34
Cobb 87,927 1,321
Coffee 6,384 194
Colquitt 5,589 135
Columbia 14,978 259
Cook 1,681 53
Coweta 13,335 351
Crawford 836 40
Crisp 1,868 66
Dade 1,884 18
Dawson 4,284 75
DeKalb 82,458 1,257
Decatur 3,496 79
Dodge 1,536 63
Dooly 1,088 38
Dougherty 9,196 391
Douglas 18,068 252
Early 1,550 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,116 153
Elbert 2,089 71
Emanuel 2,706 73
Evans 1,128 36
Fannin 3,311 95
Fayette 10,170 222
Floyd 15,893 319
Forsyth 27,950 280
Franklin 3,364 69
Fulton 115,293 1,702
Gilmer 3,594 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,505 305
Gordon 8,908 180
Grady 2,448 67
Greene 2,247 65
Gwinnett 115,781 1,442
Habersham 6,614 197
Hall 35,144 646
Hancock 1,022 75
Haralson 2,429 47
Harris 3,268 86
Hart 2,360 50
Heard 1,059 26
Henry 29,894 490
Houston 16,299 296
Irwin 909 22
Jackson 13,231 215
Jasper 1,063 32
Jeff Davis 1,819 45
Jefferson 1,866 69
Jenkins 897 43
Johnson 1,028 52
Jones 2,648 90
Lamar 2,330 84
Lanier 787 12
Laurens 5,925 209
Lee 2,682 74
Liberty 6,700 98
Lincoln 707 27
Long 1,411 21
Lowndes 11,170 232
Lumpkin 4,614 94
Macon 850 39
Madison 4,296 71
Marion 675 34
McDuffie 2,304 62
McIntosh 1,402 29
Meriwether 2,253 100
Miller 1,004 15
Mitchell 2,193 89
Monroe 2,836 119
Montgomery 1,152 41
Morgan 1,944 39
Murray 6,469 139
Muscogee 21,409 585
Newton 11,615 324
Oconee 4,591 74
Oglethorpe 1,748 42
Paulding 17,181 254
Peach 2,721 96
Pickens 3,705 94
Pierce 2,141 88
Pike 1,914 51
Polk 6,520 143
Pulaski 905 41
Putnam 2,670 83
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2,220 64
Randolph 616 40
Richmond 27,091 596
Rockdale 9,340 228
Schley 346 8
Screven 1,363 35
Seminole 1,223 23
Spalding 7,009 283
Stephens 4,631 111
Stewart 1,406 29
Sumter 2,847 130
Talbot 594 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,712 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 834 56
Thomas 6,085 163
Tift 4,903 140
Toombs 4,438 155
Towns 1,589 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,687 271
Turner 816 41
Twiggs 761 49
Union 3,242 120
Upson 2,763 141
Walker 9,970 128
Walton 11,414 322
Ware 4,570 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,373 80
Wayne 4,400 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 616 32
White 4,594 116
Whitfield 19,654 328
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 897 27
Wilkinson 1,112 41
Worth 1,780 79