Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,973 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43.

There have been 1,298,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,650 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,469 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,158.

There have been 90,841 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 230 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 13, there were 1,096 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,810 97

Atkinson 1,194 32

Bacon 1,973 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5,313 172

Banks 2,495 63

Barrow 13,463 195

Bartow 15,825 321

Ben Hill 1,874 71

Berrien 1,557 51

Bibb 20,519 591

Bleckley 1,108 40

Brantley 1,907 76

Brooks 1,410 54

Bryan 4,691 65

Bulloch 8,010 100

Burke 2,324 49

Butts 3,437 113

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6,117 80

Candler 1,113 49

Carroll 10,282 162

Catoosa 8,702 98

Charlton 1,750 43

Chatham 33,712 672

Chattahoochee 5,415 16

Chattooga 3,769 91

Cherokee 32,343 459

Clarke 17,821 179

Clay 235 4

Clayton 36,258 735

Clinch 1,014 34

Cobb 87,927 1,321

Coffee 6,384 194

Colquitt 5,589 135

Columbia 14,978 259

Cook 1,681 53

Coweta 13,335 351

Crawford 836 40

Crisp 1,868 66

Dade 1,884 18

Dawson 4,284 75

DeKalb 82,458 1,257

Decatur 3,496 79

Dodge 1,536 63

Dooly 1,088 38

Dougherty 9,196 391

Douglas 18,068 252

Early 1,550 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,116 153

Elbert 2,089 71

Emanuel 2,706 73

Evans 1,128 36

Fannin 3,311 95

Fayette 10,170 222

Floyd 15,893 319

Forsyth 27,950 280

Franklin 3,364 69

Fulton 115,293 1,702

Gilmer 3,594 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,505 305

Gordon 8,908 180

Grady 2,448 67

Greene 2,247 65

Gwinnett 115,781 1,442

Habersham 6,614 197

Hall 35,144 646

Hancock 1,022 75

Haralson 2,429 47

Harris 3,268 86

Hart 2,360 50

Heard 1,059 26

Henry 29,894 490

Houston 16,299 296

Irwin 909 22

Jackson 13,231 215

Jasper 1,063 32

Jeff Davis 1,819 45

Jefferson 1,866 69

Jenkins 897 43

Johnson 1,028 52

Jones 2,648 90

Lamar 2,330 84

Lanier 787 12

Laurens 5,925 209

Lee 2,682 74

Liberty 6,700 98

Lincoln 707 27

Long 1,411 21

Lowndes 11,170 232

Lumpkin 4,614 94

Macon 850 39

Madison 4,296 71

Marion 675 34

McDuffie 2,304 62

McIntosh 1,402 29

Meriwether 2,253 100

Miller 1,004 15

Mitchell 2,193 89

Monroe 2,836 119

Montgomery 1,152 41

Morgan 1,944 39

Murray 6,469 139

Muscogee 21,409 585

Newton 11,615 324

Oconee 4,591 74

Oglethorpe 1,748 42

Paulding 17,181 254

Peach 2,721 96

Pickens 3,705 94

Pierce 2,141 88

Pike 1,914 51

Polk 6,520 143

Pulaski 905 41

Putnam 2,670 83

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2,220 64

Randolph 616 40

Richmond 27,091 596

Rockdale 9,340 228

Schley 346 8

Screven 1,363 35

Seminole 1,223 23

Spalding 7,009 283

Stephens 4,631 111

Stewart 1,406 29

Sumter 2,847 130

Talbot 594 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,712 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 969 56

Terrell 834 56

Thomas 6,085 163

Tift 4,903 140

Toombs 4,438 155

Towns 1,589 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,687 271

Turner 816 41

Twiggs 761 49

Union 3,242 120

Upson 2,763 141

Walker 9,970 128

Walton 11,414 322

Ware 4,570 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2,373 80

Wayne 4,400 157

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 616 32

White 4,594 116

Whitfield 19,654 328

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 897 27

Wilkinson 1,112 41