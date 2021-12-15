x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21.
  • There have been 1,301,663 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,034 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,493.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,086.
  • There have been 91,144 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,810    97

Atkinson    1,195    32

Bacon    1,976    52

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5,319    172

Banks    2,498    63

Barrow    13,488    195

Bartow    15,865    321

Ben Hill    1,874    71

Berrien    1,557    51

Bibb    20,540    592

Bleckley    1,108    40

Brantley    1,909    76

Brooks    1,410    54

Bryan    4,693    65

Bulloch    8,020    100

Burke    2,325    49

Butts    3,443    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6,132    80

Candler    1,113    50

Carroll    10,306    162

Catoosa    8,726    98

Charlton    1,752    43

Chatham    33,751    673

Chattahoochee    5,457    16

Chattooga    3,771    91

Cherokee    32,411    459

Clarke    17,842    179

Clay    235    4

Clayton    36,419    736

Clinch    1,014    34

Cobb    88,239    1,327

Coffee    6,386    194

Colquitt    5,594    135

Columbia    14,989    259

Cook    1,682    53

Coweta    13,368    352

Crawford    836    40

Crisp    1,868    66

Dade    1,895    18

Dawson    4,296    75

DeKalb    82,804    1,259

Decatur    3,500    78

Dodge    1,536    63

Dooly    1,090    38

Dougherty    9,190    391

Douglas    18,097    253

Early    1,553    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,122    153

Elbert    2,089    71

Emanuel    2,704    73

Evans    1,129    36

Fannin    3,314    95

Fayette    10,232    222

Floyd    15,925    319

Forsyth    28,011    282

Franklin    3,370    69

Fulton    115,819    1,703

Gilmer    3,598    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,517    306

Gordon    8,921    180

Grady    2,446    66

Greene    2,251    65

Gwinnett    116,099    1,447

Habersham    6,626    197

Hall    35,222    646

Hancock    1,026    75

Haralson    2,434    47

Harris    3,274    86

Hart    2,361    50

Heard    1,062    26

Henry    29,970    490

Houston    16,310    296

Irwin    910    22

Jackson    13,258    215

Jasper    1,067    32

Jeff Davis    1,819    45

Jefferson    1,867    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,029    52

Jones    2,651    90

Lamar    2,332    84

Lanier    788    12

Laurens    5,931    210

Lee    2,688    74

Liberty    6,709    98

Lincoln    708    27

Long    1,411    21

Lowndes    11,183    234

Lumpkin    4,621    94

Macon    851    40

Madison    4,304    71

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,310    62

McIntosh    1,402    29

Meriwether    2,257    101

Miller    1,003    15

Mitchell    2,198    89

Monroe    2,839    119

Montgomery    1,153    41

Morgan    1,950    39

Murray    6,483    139

Muscogee    21,457    585

Newton    11,640    324

Oconee    4,607    74

Oglethorpe    1,758    42

Paulding    17,244    254

Peach    2,721    96

Pickens    3,710    94

Pierce    2,144    88

Pike    1,916    51

Polk    6,538    143

Pulaski    906    41

Putnam    2,681    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,222    64

Randolph    616    40

Richmond    27,119    598

Rockdale    9,371    230

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,363    35

Seminole    1,224    23

Spalding    7,023    283

Stephens    4,637    112

Stewart    1,415    30

Sumter    2,850    130

Talbot    594    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,712    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    835    56

Thomas    6,089    162

Tift    4,907    140

Toombs    4,438    155

Towns    1,591    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,707    271

Turner    817    41

Twiggs    761    49

Union    3,247    120

Upson    2,764    141

Walker    10,008    130

Walton    11,437    322

Ware    4,575    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,374    79

Wayne    4,401    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,603    116

Whitfield    19,680    328

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    898    27

Wilkinson    1,112    41

Worth    1,776    79

