Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21.

There have been 1,301,663 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,034 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,493.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,086.

There have been 91,144 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,810 97

Atkinson 1,195 32

Bacon 1,976 52

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5,319 172

Banks 2,498 63

Barrow 13,488 195

Bartow 15,865 321

Ben Hill 1,874 71

Berrien 1,557 51

Bibb 20,540 592

Bleckley 1,108 40

Brantley 1,909 76

Brooks 1,410 54

Bryan 4,693 65

Bulloch 8,020 100

Burke 2,325 49

Butts 3,443 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6,132 80

Candler 1,113 50

Carroll 10,306 162

Catoosa 8,726 98

Charlton 1,752 43

Chatham 33,751 673

Chattahoochee 5,457 16

Chattooga 3,771 91

Cherokee 32,411 459

Clarke 17,842 179

Clay 235 4

Clayton 36,419 736

Clinch 1,014 34

Cobb 88,239 1,327

Coffee 6,386 194

Colquitt 5,594 135

Columbia 14,989 259

Cook 1,682 53

Coweta 13,368 352

Crawford 836 40

Crisp 1,868 66

Dade 1,895 18

Dawson 4,296 75

DeKalb 82,804 1,259

Decatur 3,500 78

Dodge 1,536 63

Dooly 1,090 38

Dougherty 9,190 391

Douglas 18,097 253

Early 1,553 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,122 153

Elbert 2,089 71

Emanuel 2,704 73

Evans 1,129 36

Fannin 3,314 95

Fayette 10,232 222

Floyd 15,925 319

Forsyth 28,011 282

Franklin 3,370 69

Fulton 115,819 1,703

Gilmer 3,598 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,517 306

Gordon 8,921 180

Grady 2,446 66

Greene 2,251 65

Gwinnett 116,099 1,447

Habersham 6,626 197

Hall 35,222 646

Hancock 1,026 75

Haralson 2,434 47

Harris 3,274 86

Hart 2,361 50

Heard 1,062 26

Henry 29,970 490

Houston 16,310 296

Irwin 910 22

Jackson 13,258 215

Jasper 1,067 32

Jeff Davis 1,819 45

Jefferson 1,867 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,029 52

Jones 2,651 90

Lamar 2,332 84

Lanier 788 12

Laurens 5,931 210

Lee 2,688 74

Liberty 6,709 98

Lincoln 708 27

Long 1,411 21

Lowndes 11,183 234

Lumpkin 4,621 94

Macon 851 40

Madison 4,304 71

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,310 62

McIntosh 1,402 29

Meriwether 2,257 101

Miller 1,003 15

Mitchell 2,198 89

Monroe 2,839 119

Montgomery 1,153 41

Morgan 1,950 39

Murray 6,483 139

Muscogee 21,457 585

Newton 11,640 324

Oconee 4,607 74

Oglethorpe 1,758 42

Paulding 17,244 254

Peach 2,721 96

Pickens 3,710 94

Pierce 2,144 88

Pike 1,916 51

Polk 6,538 143

Pulaski 906 41

Putnam 2,681 83

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2,222 64

Randolph 616 40

Richmond 27,119 598

Rockdale 9,371 230

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,363 35

Seminole 1,224 23

Spalding 7,023 283

Stephens 4,637 112

Stewart 1,415 30

Sumter 2,850 130

Talbot 594 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,712 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 969 56

Terrell 835 56

Thomas 6,089 162

Tift 4,907 140

Toombs 4,438 155

Towns 1,591 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,707 271

Turner 817 41

Twiggs 761 49

Union 3,247 120

Upson 2,764 141

Walker 10,008 130

Walton 11,437 322

Ware 4,575 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2,374 79

Wayne 4,401 157

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 617 32

White 4,603 116

Whitfield 19,680 328

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 898 27

Wilkinson 1,112 41