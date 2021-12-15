Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21.
- There have been 1,301,663 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,034 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,493.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,086.
- There have been 91,144 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,810 97
Atkinson 1,195 32
Bacon 1,976 52
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5,319 172
Banks 2,498 63
Barrow 13,488 195
Bartow 15,865 321
Ben Hill 1,874 71
Berrien 1,557 51
Bibb 20,540 592
Bleckley 1,108 40
Brantley 1,909 76
Brooks 1,410 54
Bryan 4,693 65
Bulloch 8,020 100
Burke 2,325 49
Butts 3,443 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6,132 80
Candler 1,113 50
Carroll 10,306 162
Catoosa 8,726 98
Charlton 1,752 43
Chatham 33,751 673
Chattahoochee 5,457 16
Chattooga 3,771 91
Cherokee 32,411 459
Clarke 17,842 179
Clay 235 4
Clayton 36,419 736
Clinch 1,014 34
Cobb 88,239 1,327
Coffee 6,386 194
Colquitt 5,594 135
Columbia 14,989 259
Cook 1,682 53
Coweta 13,368 352
Crawford 836 40
Crisp 1,868 66
Dade 1,895 18
Dawson 4,296 75
DeKalb 82,804 1,259
Decatur 3,500 78
Dodge 1,536 63
Dooly 1,090 38
Dougherty 9,190 391
Douglas 18,097 253
Early 1,553 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,122 153
Elbert 2,089 71
Emanuel 2,704 73
Evans 1,129 36
Fannin 3,314 95
Fayette 10,232 222
Floyd 15,925 319
Forsyth 28,011 282
Franklin 3,370 69
Fulton 115,819 1,703
Gilmer 3,598 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,517 306
Gordon 8,921 180
Grady 2,446 66
Greene 2,251 65
Gwinnett 116,099 1,447
Habersham 6,626 197
Hall 35,222 646
Hancock 1,026 75
Haralson 2,434 47
Harris 3,274 86
Hart 2,361 50
Heard 1,062 26
Henry 29,970 490
Houston 16,310 296
Irwin 910 22
Jackson 13,258 215
Jasper 1,067 32
Jeff Davis 1,819 45
Jefferson 1,867 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,029 52
Jones 2,651 90
Lamar 2,332 84
Lanier 788 12
Laurens 5,931 210
Lee 2,688 74
Liberty 6,709 98
Lincoln 708 27
Long 1,411 21
Lowndes 11,183 234
Lumpkin 4,621 94
Macon 851 40
Madison 4,304 71
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,310 62
McIntosh 1,402 29
Meriwether 2,257 101
Miller 1,003 15
Mitchell 2,198 89
Monroe 2,839 119
Montgomery 1,153 41
Morgan 1,950 39
Murray 6,483 139
Muscogee 21,457 585
Newton 11,640 324
Oconee 4,607 74
Oglethorpe 1,758 42
Paulding 17,244 254
Peach 2,721 96
Pickens 3,710 94
Pierce 2,144 88
Pike 1,916 51
Polk 6,538 143
Pulaski 906 41
Putnam 2,681 83
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2,222 64
Randolph 616 40
Richmond 27,119 598
Rockdale 9,371 230
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,363 35
Seminole 1,224 23
Spalding 7,023 283
Stephens 4,637 112
Stewart 1,415 30
Sumter 2,850 130
Talbot 594 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,712 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 835 56
Thomas 6,089 162
Tift 4,907 140
Toombs 4,438 155
Towns 1,591 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,707 271
Turner 817 41
Twiggs 761 49
Union 3,247 120
Upson 2,764 141
Walker 10,008 130
Walton 11,437 322
Ware 4,575 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,374 79
Wayne 4,401 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,603 116
Whitfield 19,680 328
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 898 27
Wilkinson 1,112 41
Worth 1,776 79