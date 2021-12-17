x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 17 | Coronavirus in Georgia

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 83 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14.
  • There have been 1,305,860 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,311 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,536.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,248.
  • There have been 91,489 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 197 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 17, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,811    98

Atkinson    1,197    32

Bacon    1,979    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5,322    172

Banks    2,502    64

Barrow    13,523    195

Bartow    15,899    323

Ben Hill    1,875    72

Berrien    1,557    51

Bibb    20,553    592

Bleckley    1,108    40

Brantley    1,909    76

Brooks    1,409    54

Bryan    4,696    65

Bulloch    8,027    100

Burke    2,326    48

Butts    3,455    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,137    80

Candler    1,114    50

Carroll    10,322    162

Catoosa    8,754    98

Charlton    1,752    43

Chatham    33,803    676

Chattahoochee    5,464    16

Chattooga    3,780    91

Cherokee    32,484    461

Clarke    17,884    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    36,639    737

Clinch    1,015    34

Cobb    88,671    1,334

Coffee    6,388    195

Colquitt    5,600    135

Columbia    15,020    259

Cook    1,682    53

Coweta    13,455    355

Crawford    837    40

Crisp    1,868    66

Dade    1,909    18

Dawson    4,306    76

DeKalb    83,185    1,259

Decatur    3,510    78

Dodge    1,536    63

Dooly    1,090    38

Dougherty    9,199    391

Douglas    18,167    253

Early    1,555    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,128    153

Elbert    2,089    71

Emanuel    2,702    73

Evans    1,129    36

Fannin    3,315    95

Fayette    10,303    222

Floyd    15,976    320

Forsyth    28,085    285

Franklin    3,377    69

Fulton    116,580    1,709

Gilmer    3,601    120

Glascock    188    7

Glynn    12,535    306

Gordon    8,934    180

Grady    2,443    66

Greene    2,254    65

Gwinnett    116,527    1,453

Habersham    6,644    199

Hall    35,287    652

Hancock    1,027    75

Haralson    2,439    47

Harris    3,281    86

Hart    2,364    50

Heard    1,067    26

Henry    30,081    494

Houston    16,319    296

Irwin    911    22

Jackson    13,288    216

Jasper    1,069    32

Jeff Davis    1,819    45

Jefferson    1,866    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,031    52

Jones    2,652    90

Lamar    2,336    85

Lanier    789    12

Laurens    5,941    210

Lee    2,693    75

Liberty    6,718    98

Lincoln    710    27

Long    1,413    21

Lowndes    11,187    235

Lumpkin    4,635    94

Macon    851    40

Madison    4,313    71

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,314    62

McIntosh    1,402    29

Meriwether    2,267    101

Miller    1,003    15

Mitchell    2,197    90

Monroe    2,846    119

Montgomery    1,154    41

Morgan    1,950    39

Murray    6,495    139

Muscogee    21,499    589

Newton    11,741    325

Oconee    4,614    74

Oglethorpe    1,760    42

Paulding    17,340    257

Peach    2,725    96

Pickens    3,712    94

Pierce    2,143    88

Pike    1,923    52

Polk    6,548    143

Pulaski    906    41

Putnam    2,685    83

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2,223    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,149    598

Rockdale    9,418    233

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,360    35

Seminole    1,225    23

Spalding    7,034    284

Stephens    4,638    113

Stewart    1,419    30

Sumter    2,850    130

Talbot    601    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,714    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    973    56

Terrell    836    56

Thomas    6,094    162

Tift    4,910    140

Toombs    4,440    155

Towns    1,594    69

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,739    272

Turner    818    41

Twiggs    762    49

Union    3,258    120

Upson    2,765    140

Walker    10,056    134

Walton    11,453    323

Ware    4,581    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,376    79

Wayne    4,401    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,610    117

Whitfield    19,719    329

Wilcox    644    32

Wilkes    899    27

Wilkinson    1,113    41

Worth    1,776    79

   

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID hospitalizations trending up