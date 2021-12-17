COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 17 | Coronavirus in Georgia

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 83 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14.

There have been 1,305,860 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,311 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,536.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,248.

There have been 91,489 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 197 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 17, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations since Thursday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS



Appling 2,811 98

Atkinson 1,197 32

Bacon 1,979 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5,322 172

Banks 2,502 64

Barrow 13,523 195

Bartow 15,899 323

Ben Hill 1,875 72

Berrien 1,557 51

Bibb 20,553 592

Bleckley 1,108 40

Brantley 1,909 76

Brooks 1,409 54

Bryan 4,696 65

Bulloch 8,027 100

Burke 2,326 48

Butts 3,455 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6,137 80

Candler 1,114 50

Carroll 10,322 162

Catoosa 8,754 98

Charlton 1,752 43

Chatham 33,803 676

Chattahoochee 5,464 16

Chattooga 3,780 91

Cherokee 32,484 461

Clarke 17,884 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 36,639 737

Clinch 1,015 34

Cobb 88,671 1,334

Coffee 6,388 195

Colquitt 5,600 135

Columbia 15,020 259

Cook 1,682 53

Coweta 13,455 355

Crawford 837 40

Crisp 1,868 66

Dade 1,909 18

Dawson 4,306 76

DeKalb 83,185 1,259

Decatur 3,510 78

Dodge 1,536 63

Dooly 1,090 38

Dougherty 9,199 391

Douglas 18,167 253

Early 1,555 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,128 153

Elbert 2,089 71

Emanuel 2,702 73

Evans 1,129 36

Fannin 3,315 95

Fayette 10,303 222

Floyd 15,976 320

Forsyth 28,085 285

Franklin 3,377 69

Fulton 116,580 1,709

Gilmer 3,601 120

Glascock 188 7

Glynn 12,535 306

Gordon 8,934 180

Grady 2,443 66

Greene 2,254 65

Gwinnett 116,527 1,453

Habersham 6,644 199

Hall 35,287 652

Hancock 1,027 75

Haralson 2,439 47

Harris 3,281 86

Hart 2,364 50

Heard 1,067 26

Henry 30,081 494

Houston 16,319 296

Irwin 911 22

Jackson 13,288 216

Jasper 1,069 32

Jeff Davis 1,819 45

Jefferson 1,866 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,031 52

Jones 2,652 90

Lamar 2,336 85

Lanier 789 12

Laurens 5,941 210

Lee 2,693 75

Liberty 6,718 98

Lincoln 710 27

Long 1,413 21

Lowndes 11,187 235

Lumpkin 4,635 94

Macon 851 40

Madison 4,313 71

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,314 62

McIntosh 1,402 29

Meriwether 2,267 101

Miller 1,003 15

Mitchell 2,197 90

Monroe 2,846 119

Montgomery 1,154 41

Morgan 1,950 39

Murray 6,495 139

Muscogee 21,499 589

Newton 11,741 325

Oconee 4,614 74

Oglethorpe 1,760 42

Paulding 17,340 257

Peach 2,725 96

Pickens 3,712 94

Pierce 2,143 88

Pike 1,923 52

Polk 6,548 143

Pulaski 906 41

Putnam 2,685 83

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2,223 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,149 598

Rockdale 9,418 233

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,360 35

Seminole 1,225 23

Spalding 7,034 284

Stephens 4,638 113

Stewart 1,419 30

Sumter 2,850 130

Talbot 601 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,714 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 973 56

Terrell 836 56

Thomas 6,094 162

Tift 4,910 140

Toombs 4,440 155

Towns 1,594 69

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,739 272

Turner 818 41

Twiggs 762 49

Union 3,258 120

Upson 2,765 140

Walker 10,056 134

Walton 11,453 323

Ware 4,581 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2,376 79

Wayne 4,401 157

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 617 32

White 4,610 117

Whitfield 19,719 329

Wilcox 644 32

Wilkes 899 27

Wilkinson 1,113 41