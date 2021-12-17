COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 17 | Coronavirus in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 83 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14.
- There have been 1,305,860 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,311 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,536.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,248.
- There have been 91,489 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 197 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 17, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,811 98
Atkinson 1,197 32
Bacon 1,979 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5,322 172
Banks 2,502 64
Barrow 13,523 195
Bartow 15,899 323
Ben Hill 1,875 72
Berrien 1,557 51
Bibb 20,553 592
Bleckley 1,108 40
Brantley 1,909 76
Brooks 1,409 54
Bryan 4,696 65
Bulloch 8,027 100
Burke 2,326 48
Butts 3,455 114
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,137 80
Candler 1,114 50
Carroll 10,322 162
Catoosa 8,754 98
Charlton 1,752 43
Chatham 33,803 676
Chattahoochee 5,464 16
Chattooga 3,780 91
Cherokee 32,484 461
Clarke 17,884 180
Clay 236 4
Clayton 36,639 737
Clinch 1,015 34
Cobb 88,671 1,334
Coffee 6,388 195
Colquitt 5,600 135
Columbia 15,020 259
Cook 1,682 53
Coweta 13,455 355
Crawford 837 40
Crisp 1,868 66
Dade 1,909 18
Dawson 4,306 76
DeKalb 83,185 1,259
Decatur 3,510 78
Dodge 1,536 63
Dooly 1,090 38
Dougherty 9,199 391
Douglas 18,167 253
Early 1,555 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,128 153
Elbert 2,089 71
Emanuel 2,702 73
Evans 1,129 36
Fannin 3,315 95
Fayette 10,303 222
Floyd 15,976 320
Forsyth 28,085 285
Franklin 3,377 69
Fulton 116,580 1,709
Gilmer 3,601 120
Glascock 188 7
Glynn 12,535 306
Gordon 8,934 180
Grady 2,443 66
Greene 2,254 65
Gwinnett 116,527 1,453
Habersham 6,644 199
Hall 35,287 652
Hancock 1,027 75
Haralson 2,439 47
Harris 3,281 86
Hart 2,364 50
Heard 1,067 26
Henry 30,081 494
Houston 16,319 296
Irwin 911 22
Jackson 13,288 216
Jasper 1,069 32
Jeff Davis 1,819 45
Jefferson 1,866 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,031 52
Jones 2,652 90
Lamar 2,336 85
Lanier 789 12
Laurens 5,941 210
Lee 2,693 75
Liberty 6,718 98
Lincoln 710 27
Long 1,413 21
Lowndes 11,187 235
Lumpkin 4,635 94
Macon 851 40
Madison 4,313 71
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,314 62
McIntosh 1,402 29
Meriwether 2,267 101
Miller 1,003 15
Mitchell 2,197 90
Monroe 2,846 119
Montgomery 1,154 41
Morgan 1,950 39
Murray 6,495 139
Muscogee 21,499 589
Newton 11,741 325
Oconee 4,614 74
Oglethorpe 1,760 42
Paulding 17,340 257
Peach 2,725 96
Pickens 3,712 94
Pierce 2,143 88
Pike 1,923 52
Polk 6,548 143
Pulaski 906 41
Putnam 2,685 83
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2,223 64
Randolph 617 40
Richmond 27,149 598
Rockdale 9,418 233
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,360 35
Seminole 1,225 23
Spalding 7,034 284
Stephens 4,638 113
Stewart 1,419 30
Sumter 2,850 130
Talbot 601 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,714 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 973 56
Terrell 836 56
Thomas 6,094 162
Tift 4,910 140
Toombs 4,440 155
Towns 1,594 69
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,739 272
Turner 818 41
Twiggs 762 49
Union 3,258 120
Upson 2,765 140
Walker 10,056 134
Walton 11,453 323
Ware 4,581 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,376 79
Wayne 4,401 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,610 117
Whitfield 19,719 329
Wilcox 644 32
Wilkes 899 27
Wilkinson 1,113 41
Worth 1,776 79