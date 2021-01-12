Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,768 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93.
- There have been 1,287,554 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,163 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,209.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,249.
- There have been 89,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 150 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.2, there were 920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2808 97
Atkinson 1193 32
Bacon 1959 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5306 171
Banks 2472 61
Barrow 13325 194
Bartow 15720 319
Ben Hill 1871 71
Berrien 1550 50
Bibb 20430 587
Bleckley 1104 40
Brantley 1902 77
Brooks 1400 54
Bryan 4662 65
Bulloch 7986 100
Burke 2314 49
Butts 3419 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6082 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10191 160
Catoosa 8604 97
Charlton 1745 43
Chatham 33509 668
Chattahoochee 5367 16
Chattooga 3736 91
Cherokee 32043 451
Clarke 17680 178
Clay 234 4
Clayton 35774 729
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 87011 1318
Coffee 6368 192
Colquitt 5560 135
Columbia 14865 256
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13087 347
Crawford 833 39
Crisp 1863 65
Dade 1858 18
Dawson 4250 75
DeKalb 81668 1246
Decatur 3481 79
Dodge 1536 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9161 389
Douglas 17883 252
Early 1544 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7081 153
Elbert 2080 70
Emanuel 2700 73
Evans 1125 36
Fannin 3263 93
Fayette 9975 221
Floyd 15733 313
Forsyth 27649 277
Franklin 3349 68
Fulton 113881 1681
Gilmer 3568 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12447 305
Gordon 8833 177
Grady 2439 67
Greene 2229 64
Gwinnett 114601 1429
Habersham 6550 195
Hall 34761 636
Hancock 1008 75
Haralson 2411 47
Harris 3238 86
Hart 2348 50
Heard 1046 26
Henry 29544 485
Houston 16250 293
Irwin 906 21
Jackson 13099 212
Jasper 1047 33
Jeff Davis 1817 44
Jefferson 1865 68
Jenkins 901 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2632 89
Lamar 2321 84
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5875 206
Lee 2653 74
Liberty 6666 98
Lincoln 701 27
Long 1403 20
Lowndes 11117 231
Lumpkin 4562 94
Macon 849 39
Madison 4278 70
Marion 671 33
McDuffie 2286 62
McIntosh 1400 29
Meriwether 2228 100
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2187 89
Monroe 2824 119
Montgomery 1151 40
Morgan 1917 39
Murray 6396 136
Muscogee 21194 584
Newton 11464 322
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32179 757
Oconee 4558 74
Oglethorpe 1736 42
Paulding 16901 253
Peach 2710 95
Pickens 3671 92
Pierce 2126 88
Pike 1904 50
Polk 6484 143
Pulaski 900 38
Putnam 2639 81
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2198 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26925 590
Rockdale 9210 226
Schley 343 8
Screven 1364 35
Seminole 1219 23
Spalding 6943 280
Stephens 4605 110
Stewart 1386 29
Sumter 2830 127
Talbot 590 28
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2703 73
Taylor 767 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6065 163
Tift 4892 139
Toombs 4420 154
Towns 1569 67
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8618 270
Turner 816 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3190 120
Unknown 2777 5
Upson 2757 141
Walker 9824 123
Walton 11302 318
Ware 4566 209
Warren 517 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4393 156
Webster 176 6
Wheeler 614 31
White 4554 115
Whitfield 19490 325
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 890 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1777 78