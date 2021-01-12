x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 2

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,768 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93.
  • There have been 1,287,554 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,163 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,209.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,249.
  • There have been 89,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 150 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.2, there were 920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2808    97

Atkinson    1193    32

Bacon    1959    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5306    171

Banks    2472    61

Barrow    13325    194

Bartow    15720    319

Ben Hill    1871    71

Berrien    1550    50

Bibb    20430    587

Bleckley    1104    40

Brantley    1902    77

Brooks    1400    54

Bryan    4662    65

Bulloch    7986    100

Burke    2314    49

Butts    3419    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6082    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10191    160

Catoosa    8604    97

Charlton    1745    43

Chatham    33509    668

Chattahoochee    5367    16

Chattooga    3736    91

Cherokee    32043    451

Clarke    17680    178

Clay    234    4

Clayton    35774    729

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    87011    1318

Coffee    6368    192

Colquitt    5560    135

Columbia    14865    256

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13087    347

Crawford    833    39

Crisp    1863    65

Dade    1858    18

Dawson    4250    75

DeKalb    81668    1246

Decatur    3481    79

Dodge    1536    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9161    389

Douglas    17883    252

Early    1544    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7081    153

Elbert    2080    70

Emanuel    2700    73

Evans    1125    36

Fannin    3263    93

Fayette    9975    221

Floyd    15733    313

Forsyth    27649    277

Franklin    3349    68

Fulton    113881    1681

Gilmer    3568    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12447    305

Gordon    8833    177

Grady    2439    67

Greene    2229    64

Gwinnett    114601    1429

Habersham    6550    195

Hall    34761    636

Hancock    1008    75

Haralson    2411    47

Harris    3238    86

Hart    2348    50

Heard    1046    26

Henry    29544    485

Houston    16250    293

Irwin    906    21

Jackson    13099    212

Jasper    1047    33

Jeff Davis    1817    44

Jefferson    1865    68

Jenkins    901    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2632    89

Lamar    2321    84

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5875    206

Lee    2653    74

Liberty    6666    98

Lincoln    701    27

Long    1403    20

Lowndes    11117    231

Lumpkin    4562    94

Macon    849    39

Madison    4278    70

Marion    671    33

McDuffie    2286    62

McIntosh    1400    29

Meriwether    2228    100

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2187    89

Monroe    2824    119

Montgomery    1151    40

Morgan    1917    39

Murray    6396    136

Muscogee    21194    584

Newton    11464    322

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32179    757

Oconee    4558    74

Oglethorpe    1736    42

Paulding    16901    253

Peach    2710    95

Pickens    3671    92

Pierce    2126    88

Pike    1904    50

Polk    6484    143

Pulaski    900    38

Putnam    2639    81

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2198    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26925    590

Rockdale    9210    226

Schley    343    8

Screven    1364    35

Seminole    1219    23

Spalding    6943    280

Stephens    4605    110

Stewart    1386    29

Sumter    2830    127

Talbot    590    28

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2703    73

Taylor    767    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6065    163

Tift    4892    139

Toombs    4420    154

Towns    1569    67

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8618    270

Turner    816    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3190    120

Unknown    2777    5

Upson    2757    141

Walker    9824    123

Walton    11302    318

Ware    4566    209

Warren    517    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4393    156

Webster    176    6

Wheeler    614    31

White    4554    115

Whitfield    19490    325

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    890    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1777    78

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia sees slight uptick in COVID patients