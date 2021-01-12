Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 2

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 25,768 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93.

There have been 1,287,554 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,163 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,209.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,249.

There have been 89,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 150 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec.2, there were 920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 8 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– a decrease of 8 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2808 97

Atkinson 1193 32

Bacon 1959 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5306 171

Banks 2472 61

Barrow 13325 194

Bartow 15720 319

Ben Hill 1871 71

Berrien 1550 50

Bibb 20430 587

Bleckley 1104 40

Brantley 1902 77

Brooks 1400 54

Bryan 4662 65

Bulloch 7986 100

Burke 2314 49

Butts 3419 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6082 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10191 160

Catoosa 8604 97

Charlton 1745 43

Chatham 33509 668

Chattahoochee 5367 16

Chattooga 3736 91

Cherokee 32043 451

Clarke 17680 178

Clay 234 4

Clayton 35774 729

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 87011 1318

Coffee 6368 192

Colquitt 5560 135

Columbia 14865 256

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13087 347

Crawford 833 39

Crisp 1863 65

Dade 1858 18

Dawson 4250 75

DeKalb 81668 1246

Decatur 3481 79

Dodge 1536 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9161 389

Douglas 17883 252

Early 1544 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7081 153

Elbert 2080 70

Emanuel 2700 73

Evans 1125 36

Fannin 3263 93

Fayette 9975 221

Floyd 15733 313

Forsyth 27649 277

Franklin 3349 68

Fulton 113881 1681

Gilmer 3568 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12447 305

Gordon 8833 177

Grady 2439 67

Greene 2229 64

Gwinnett 114601 1429

Habersham 6550 195

Hall 34761 636

Hancock 1008 75

Haralson 2411 47

Harris 3238 86

Hart 2348 50

Heard 1046 26

Henry 29544 485

Houston 16250 293

Irwin 906 21

Jackson 13099 212

Jasper 1047 33

Jeff Davis 1817 44

Jefferson 1865 68

Jenkins 901 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2632 89

Lamar 2321 84

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5875 206

Lee 2653 74

Liberty 6666 98

Lincoln 701 27

Long 1403 20

Lowndes 11117 231

Lumpkin 4562 94

Macon 849 39

Madison 4278 70

Marion 671 33

McDuffie 2286 62

McIntosh 1400 29

Meriwether 2228 100

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2187 89

Monroe 2824 119

Montgomery 1151 40

Morgan 1917 39

Murray 6396 136

Muscogee 21194 584

Newton 11464 322

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32179 757

Oconee 4558 74

Oglethorpe 1736 42

Paulding 16901 253

Peach 2710 95

Pickens 3671 92

Pierce 2126 88

Pike 1904 50

Polk 6484 143

Pulaski 900 38

Putnam 2639 81

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2198 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26925 590

Rockdale 9210 226

Schley 343 8

Screven 1364 35

Seminole 1219 23

Spalding 6943 280

Stephens 4605 110

Stewart 1386 29

Sumter 2830 127

Talbot 590 28

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2703 73

Taylor 767 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6065 163

Tift 4892 139

Toombs 4420 154

Towns 1569 67

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8618 270

Turner 816 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3190 120

Unknown 2777 5

Upson 2757 141

Walker 9824 123

Walton 11302 318

Ware 4566 209

Warren 517 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4393 156

Webster 176 6

Wheeler 614 31

White 4554 115

Whitfield 19490 325

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 890 27

Wilkinson 1110 41