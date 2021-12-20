COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 20

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,120 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93.

There have been 1,313,529 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,669 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,018.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.

There have been 91,881 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 392 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 1,209 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS





Appling 2,813 98

Atkinson 1,198 32

Bacon 1,982 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5,332 172

Banks 2,509 64

Barrow 13,577 196

Bartow 15,961 323

Ben Hill 1,875 72

Berrien 1,558 51

Bibb 20,601 592

Bleckley 1,110 40

Brantley 1,910 76

Brooks 1,412 54

Bryan 4,706 65

Bulloch 8,032 100

Burke 2,331 48

Butts 3,469 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6,150 80

Candler 1,117 50

Carroll 10,380 162

Catoosa 8,785 98

Charlton 1,754 43

Chatham 33,865 678

Chattahoochee 5,467 16

Chattooga 3,791 91

Cherokee 32,647 461

Clarke 17,945 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 37,001 737

Clinch 1,016 34

Cobb 89,552 1,335

Coffee 6,390 195

Colquitt 5,606 135

Columbia 15,044 259

Cook 1,682 53

Coweta 13,643 355

Crawford 838 40

Crisp 1,869 66

Dade 1,915 18

Dawson 4,334 76

DeKalb 83,897 1,264

Decatur 3,512 78

Dodge 1,537 63

Dooly 1,090 38

Dougherty 9,214 391

Douglas 18,307 253

Early 1,555 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,136 153

Elbert 2,092 72

Emanuel 2,703 73

Evans 1,136 36

Fannin 3,325 95

Fayette 10,443 222

Floyd 16,016 322

Forsyth 28,232 285

Franklin 3,384 69

Fulton 118,148 1,712

Gilmer 3,604 120

Glascock 191 7

Glynn 12,549 306

Gordon 8,977 181

Grady 2,446 66

Greene 2,263 65

Gwinnett 117,209 1,457

Habersham 6,660 199

Hall 35,399 653

Hancock 1,030 75

Haralson 2,451 47

Harris 3,284 86

Hart 2,369 50

Heard 1,073 26

Henry 30,323 495

Houston 16,345 297

Irwin 911 22

Jackson 13,335 216

Jasper 1,076 32

Jeff Davis 1,819 45

Jefferson 1,868 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,031 52

Jones 2,656 90

Lamar 2,342 85

Lanier 790 12

Laurens 5,946 210

Lee 2,695 75

Liberty 6,721 98

Lincoln 711 27

Long 1,413 21

Lowndes 11,204 235

Lumpkin 4,658 94

Macon 855 40

Madison 4,324 71

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,319 62

McIntosh 1,404 29

Meriwether 2,281 101

Miller 1,003 15

Mitchell 2,197 90

Monroe 2,852 119

Montgomery 1,156 41

Morgan 1,963 39

Murray 6,509 140

Muscogee 21,547 589

Newton 11,920 325

Oconee 4,635 74

Oglethorpe 1,765 42

Paulding 17,533 258

Peach 2,726 96

Pickens 3,723 94

Pierce 2,145 88

Pike 1,931 52

Polk 6,560 143

Pulaski 907 41

Putnam 2,689 83

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2,229 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,187 598

Rockdale 9,578 233

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,360 35

Seminole 1,226 23

Spalding 7,083 287

Stephens 4,643 113

Stewart 1,420 30

Sumter 2,856 130

Talbot 601 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,717 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 975 56

Terrell 838 56

Thomas 6,097 162

Tift 4,910 140

Toombs 4,441 155

Towns 1,601 69

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,807 272

Turner 819 41

Twiggs 763 49

Union 3,280 120

Upson 2,769 140

Walker 10,090 135

Walton 11,506 323

Ware 4,581 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2,378 79

Wayne 4,403 157

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 617 32

White 4,622 117

Whitfield 19,778 330

Wilcox 645 32

Wilkes 900 27

Wilkinson 1,115 41