Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 20

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,120 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93.
  • There have been 1,313,529 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,669 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,018.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.
  • There have been 91,881 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 392 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 1,209 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,813    98

Atkinson    1,198    32

Bacon    1,982    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5,332    172

Banks    2,509    64

Barrow    13,577    196

Bartow    15,961    323

Ben Hill    1,875    72

Berrien    1,558    51

Bibb    20,601    592

Bleckley    1,110    40

Brantley    1,910    76

Brooks    1,412    54

Bryan    4,706    65

Bulloch    8,032    100

Burke    2,331    48

Butts    3,469    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,150    80

Candler    1,117    50

Carroll    10,380    162

Catoosa    8,785    98

Charlton    1,754    43

Chatham    33,865    678

Chattahoochee    5,467    16

Chattooga    3,791    91

Cherokee    32,647    461

Clarke    17,945    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    37,001    737

Clinch    1,016    34

Cobb    89,552    1,335

Coffee    6,390    195

Colquitt    5,606    135

Columbia    15,044    259

Cook    1,682    53

Coweta    13,643    355

Crawford    838    40

Crisp    1,869    66

Dade    1,915    18

Dawson    4,334    76

DeKalb    83,897    1,264

Decatur    3,512    78

Dodge    1,537    63

Dooly    1,090    38

Dougherty    9,214    391

Douglas    18,307    253

Early    1,555    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,136    153

Elbert    2,092    72

Emanuel    2,703    73

Evans    1,136    36

Fannin    3,325    95

Fayette    10,443    222

Floyd    16,016    322

Forsyth    28,232    285

Franklin    3,384    69

Fulton    118,148    1,712

Gilmer    3,604    120

Glascock    191    7

Glynn    12,549    306

Gordon    8,977    181

Grady    2,446    66

Greene    2,263    65

Gwinnett    117,209    1,457

Habersham    6,660    199

Hall    35,399    653

Hancock    1,030    75

Haralson    2,451    47

Harris    3,284    86

Hart    2,369    50

Heard    1,073    26

Henry    30,323    495

Houston    16,345    297

Irwin    911    22

Jackson    13,335    216

Jasper    1,076    32

Jeff Davis    1,819    45

Jefferson    1,868    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,031    52

Jones    2,656    90

Lamar    2,342    85

Lanier    790    12

Laurens    5,946    210

Lee    2,695    75

Liberty    6,721    98

Lincoln    711    27

Long    1,413    21

Lowndes    11,204    235

Lumpkin    4,658    94

Macon    855    40

Madison    4,324    71

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,319    62

McIntosh    1,404    29

Meriwether    2,281    101

Miller    1,003    15

Mitchell    2,197    90

Monroe    2,852    119

Montgomery    1,156    41

Morgan    1,963    39

Murray    6,509    140

Muscogee    21,547    589

Newton    11,920    325

Oconee    4,635    74

Oglethorpe    1,765    42

Paulding    17,533    258

Peach    2,726    96

Pickens    3,723    94

Pierce    2,145    88

Pike    1,931    52

Polk    6,560    143

Pulaski    907    41

Putnam    2,689    83

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2,229    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,187    598

Rockdale    9,578    233

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,360    35

Seminole    1,226    23

Spalding    7,083    287

Stephens    4,643    113

Stewart    1,420    30

Sumter    2,856    130

Talbot    601    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,717    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    975    56

Terrell    838    56

Thomas    6,097    162

Tift    4,910    140

Toombs    4,441    155

Towns    1,601    69

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,807    272

Turner    819    41

Twiggs    763    49

Union    3,280    120

Upson    2,769    140

Walker    10,090    135

Walton    11,506    323

Ware    4,581    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,378    79

Wayne    4,403    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,622    117

Whitfield    19,778    330

Wilcox    645    32

Wilkes    900    27

Wilkinson    1,115    41

Worth    1,776    79

   

