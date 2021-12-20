COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,120 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93.
- There have been 1,313,529 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,669 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,018.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.
- There have been 91,881 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 392 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 1,209 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,813 98
Atkinson 1,198 32
Bacon 1,982 52
Baker 247 13
Baldwin 5,332 172
Banks 2,509 64
Barrow 13,577 196
Bartow 15,961 323
Ben Hill 1,875 72
Berrien 1,558 51
Bibb 20,601 592
Bleckley 1,110 40
Brantley 1,910 76
Brooks 1,412 54
Bryan 4,706 65
Bulloch 8,032 100
Burke 2,331 48
Butts 3,469 114
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,150 80
Candler 1,117 50
Carroll 10,380 162
Catoosa 8,785 98
Charlton 1,754 43
Chatham 33,865 678
Chattahoochee 5,467 16
Chattooga 3,791 91
Cherokee 32,647 461
Clarke 17,945 180
Clay 236 4
Clayton 37,001 737
Clinch 1,016 34
Cobb 89,552 1,335
Coffee 6,390 195
Colquitt 5,606 135
Columbia 15,044 259
Cook 1,682 53
Coweta 13,643 355
Crawford 838 40
Crisp 1,869 66
Dade 1,915 18
Dawson 4,334 76
DeKalb 83,897 1,264
Decatur 3,512 78
Dodge 1,537 63
Dooly 1,090 38
Dougherty 9,214 391
Douglas 18,307 253
Early 1,555 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,136 153
Elbert 2,092 72
Emanuel 2,703 73
Evans 1,136 36
Fannin 3,325 95
Fayette 10,443 222
Floyd 16,016 322
Forsyth 28,232 285
Franklin 3,384 69
Fulton 118,148 1,712
Gilmer 3,604 120
Glascock 191 7
Glynn 12,549 306
Gordon 8,977 181
Grady 2,446 66
Greene 2,263 65
Gwinnett 117,209 1,457
Habersham 6,660 199
Hall 35,399 653
Hancock 1,030 75
Haralson 2,451 47
Harris 3,284 86
Hart 2,369 50
Heard 1,073 26
Henry 30,323 495
Houston 16,345 297
Irwin 911 22
Jackson 13,335 216
Jasper 1,076 32
Jeff Davis 1,819 45
Jefferson 1,868 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,031 52
Jones 2,656 90
Lamar 2,342 85
Lanier 790 12
Laurens 5,946 210
Lee 2,695 75
Liberty 6,721 98
Lincoln 711 27
Long 1,413 21
Lowndes 11,204 235
Lumpkin 4,658 94
Macon 855 40
Madison 4,324 71
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,319 62
McIntosh 1,404 29
Meriwether 2,281 101
Miller 1,003 15
Mitchell 2,197 90
Monroe 2,852 119
Montgomery 1,156 41
Morgan 1,963 39
Murray 6,509 140
Muscogee 21,547 589
Newton 11,920 325
Oconee 4,635 74
Oglethorpe 1,765 42
Paulding 17,533 258
Peach 2,726 96
Pickens 3,723 94
Pierce 2,145 88
Pike 1,931 52
Polk 6,560 143
Pulaski 907 41
Putnam 2,689 83
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2,229 64
Randolph 617 40
Richmond 27,187 598
Rockdale 9,578 233
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,360 35
Seminole 1,226 23
Spalding 7,083 287
Stephens 4,643 113
Stewart 1,420 30
Sumter 2,856 130
Talbot 601 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,717 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 975 56
Terrell 838 56
Thomas 6,097 162
Tift 4,910 140
Toombs 4,441 155
Towns 1,601 69
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,807 272
Turner 819 41
Twiggs 763 49
Union 3,280 120
Upson 2,769 140
Walker 10,090 135
Walton 11,506 323
Ware 4,581 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,378 79
Wayne 4,403 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,622 117
Whitfield 19,778 330
Wilcox 645 32
Wilkes 900 27
Wilkinson 1,115 41
Worth 1,776 79