x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71.
  • There have been 1,317,209 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,680 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,201.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,281.
  • There have been 92,054 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 173 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 1,237 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,812    98

Atkinson    1,198    32

Bacon    1,983    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5,334    172

Banks    2,513    64

Barrow    13,597    196

Bartow    15,994    323

Ben Hill    1,875    72

Berrien    1,559    51

Bibb    20,635    593

Bleckley    1,110    40

Brantley    1,911    76

Brooks    1,412    54

Bryan    4,713    65

Bulloch    8,041    100

Burke    2,333    48

Butts    3,475    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,153    80

Candler    1,117    50

Carroll    10,405    162

Catoosa    8,805    98

Charlton    1,754    43

Chatham    33,901    678

Chattahoochee    5,473    16

Chattooga    3,795    91

Cherokee    32,723    461

Clarke    17,974    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    37,198    738

Clinch    1,017    34

Cobb    89,941    1,337

Coffee    6,391    195

Colquitt    5,608    135

Columbia    15,062    259

Cook    1,683    53

Coweta    13,705    355

Crawford    838    40

Crisp    1,869    66

Dade    1,921    19

Dawson    4,346    76

DeKalb    84,236    1,265

Decatur    3,520    78

Dodge    1,537    63

Dooly    1,091    38

Dougherty    9,221    391

Douglas    18,365    253

Early    1,555    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,138    153

Elbert    2,096    72

Emanuel    2,705    73

Evans    1,135    35

Fannin    3,326    95

Fayette    10,494    222

Floyd    16,032    322

Forsyth    28,332    285

Franklin    3,385    69

Fulton    118,834    1,716

Gilmer    3,605    121

Glascock    191    7

Glynn    12,551    306

Gordon    8,995    181

Grady    2,450    67

Greene    2,267    65

Gwinnett    117,583    1,458

Habersham    6,668    200

Hall    35,450    653

Hancock    1,032    75

Haralson    2,455    47

Harris    3,288    86

Hart    2,373    50

Heard    1,075    27

Henry    30,435    496

Houston    16,357    297

Irwin    912    22

Jackson    13,353    216

Jasper    1,077    32

Jeff Davis    1,820    45

Jefferson    1,868    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,031    52

Jones    2,658    90

Lamar    2,347    85

Lanier    790    12

Laurens    5,949    210

Lee    2,698    75

Liberty    6,724    98

Lincoln    711    27

Long    1,413    21

Lowndes    11,213    235

Lumpkin    4,667    94

Macon    854    40

Madison    4,328    72

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,319    63

McIntosh    1,405    29

Meriwether    2,286    101

Miller    1,003    15

Mitchell    2,197    90

Monroe    2,855    119

Montgomery    1,156    41

Morgan    1,965    39

Murray    6,516    140

Muscogee    21,581    589

Newton    11,988    325

Oconee    4,643    74

Oglethorpe    1,766    42

Paulding    17,607    258

Peach    2,730    96

Pickens    3,727    94

Pierce    2,146    88

Pike    1,938    52

Polk    6,566    143

Pulaski    908    41

Putnam    2,691    83

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2,230    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,214    599

Rockdale    9,668    234

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,360    35

Seminole    1,227    23

Spalding    7,105    287

Stephens    4,645    113

Stewart    1,420    30

Sumter    2,857    130

Talbot    602    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,718    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    975    56

Terrell    838    56

Thomas    6,098    162

Tift    4,911    140

Toombs    4,444    155

Towns    1,601    69

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,832    272

Turner    819    41

Twiggs    763    49

Union    3,281    120

Upson    2,778    140

Walker    10,124    135

Walton    11,544    323

Ware    4,583    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,378    79

Wayne    4,403    158

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,626    117

Whitfield    19,786    331

Wilcox    645    32

Wilkes    901    27

Wilkinson    1,115    41

Worth    1,776    79

   

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID hospitalizations trending up