COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71.
- There have been 1,317,209 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,680 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,201.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,281.
- There have been 92,054 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 173 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 1,237 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,812 98
Atkinson 1,198 32
Bacon 1,983 52
Baker 247 13
Baldwin 5,334 172
Banks 2,513 64
Barrow 13,597 196
Bartow 15,994 323
Ben Hill 1,875 72
Berrien 1,559 51
Bibb 20,635 593
Bleckley 1,110 40
Brantley 1,911 76
Brooks 1,412 54
Bryan 4,713 65
Bulloch 8,041 100
Burke 2,333 48
Butts 3,475 114
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,153 80
Candler 1,117 50
Carroll 10,405 162
Catoosa 8,805 98
Charlton 1,754 43
Chatham 33,901 678
Chattahoochee 5,473 16
Chattooga 3,795 91
Cherokee 32,723 461
Clarke 17,974 180
Clay 236 4
Clayton 37,198 738
Clinch 1,017 34
Cobb 89,941 1,337
Coffee 6,391 195
Colquitt 5,608 135
Columbia 15,062 259
Cook 1,683 53
Coweta 13,705 355
Crawford 838 40
Crisp 1,869 66
Dade 1,921 19
Dawson 4,346 76
DeKalb 84,236 1,265
Decatur 3,520 78
Dodge 1,537 63
Dooly 1,091 38
Dougherty 9,221 391
Douglas 18,365 253
Early 1,555 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,138 153
Elbert 2,096 72
Emanuel 2,705 73
Evans 1,135 35
Fannin 3,326 95
Fayette 10,494 222
Floyd 16,032 322
Forsyth 28,332 285
Franklin 3,385 69
Fulton 118,834 1,716
Gilmer 3,605 121
Glascock 191 7
Glynn 12,551 306
Gordon 8,995 181
Grady 2,450 67
Greene 2,267 65
Gwinnett 117,583 1,458
Habersham 6,668 200
Hall 35,450 653
Hancock 1,032 75
Haralson 2,455 47
Harris 3,288 86
Hart 2,373 50
Heard 1,075 27
Henry 30,435 496
Houston 16,357 297
Irwin 912 22
Jackson 13,353 216
Jasper 1,077 32
Jeff Davis 1,820 45
Jefferson 1,868 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,031 52
Jones 2,658 90
Lamar 2,347 85
Lanier 790 12
Laurens 5,949 210
Lee 2,698 75
Liberty 6,724 98
Lincoln 711 27
Long 1,413 21
Lowndes 11,213 235
Lumpkin 4,667 94
Macon 854 40
Madison 4,328 72
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,319 63
McIntosh 1,405 29
Meriwether 2,286 101
Miller 1,003 15
Mitchell 2,197 90
Monroe 2,855 119
Montgomery 1,156 41
Morgan 1,965 39
Murray 6,516 140
Muscogee 21,581 589
Newton 11,988 325
Oconee 4,643 74
Oglethorpe 1,766 42
Paulding 17,607 258
Peach 2,730 96
Pickens 3,727 94
Pierce 2,146 88
Pike 1,938 52
Polk 6,566 143
Pulaski 908 41
Putnam 2,691 83
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2,230 64
Randolph 617 40
Richmond 27,214 599
Rockdale 9,668 234
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,360 35
Seminole 1,227 23
Spalding 7,105 287
Stephens 4,645 113
Stewart 1,420 30
Sumter 2,857 130
Talbot 602 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,718 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 975 56
Terrell 838 56
Thomas 6,098 162
Tift 4,911 140
Toombs 4,444 155
Towns 1,601 69
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,832 272
Turner 819 41
Twiggs 763 49
Union 3,281 120
Upson 2,778 140
Walker 10,124 135
Walton 11,544 323
Ware 4,583 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,378 79
Wayne 4,403 158
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,626 117
Whitfield 19,786 331
Wilcox 645 32
Wilkes 901 27
Wilkinson 1,115 41
Worth 1,776 79