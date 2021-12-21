COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.71.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 21, there were 1,237 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS





Appling 2,812 98

Atkinson 1,198 32

Bacon 1,983 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5,334 172

Banks 2,513 64

Barrow 13,597 196

Bartow 15,994 323

Ben Hill 1,875 72

Berrien 1,559 51

Bibb 20,635 593

Bleckley 1,110 40

Brantley 1,911 76

Brooks 1,412 54

Bryan 4,713 65

Bulloch 8,041 100

Burke 2,333 48

Butts 3,475 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6,153 80

Candler 1,117 50

Carroll 10,405 162

Catoosa 8,805 98

Charlton 1,754 43

Chatham 33,901 678

Chattahoochee 5,473 16

Chattooga 3,795 91

Cherokee 32,723 461

Clarke 17,974 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 37,198 738

Clinch 1,017 34

Cobb 89,941 1,337

Coffee 6,391 195

Colquitt 5,608 135

Columbia 15,062 259

Cook 1,683 53

Coweta 13,705 355

Crawford 838 40

Crisp 1,869 66

Dade 1,921 19

Dawson 4,346 76

DeKalb 84,236 1,265

Decatur 3,520 78

Dodge 1,537 63

Dooly 1,091 38

Dougherty 9,221 391

Douglas 18,365 253

Early 1,555 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,138 153

Elbert 2,096 72

Emanuel 2,705 73

Evans 1,135 35

Fannin 3,326 95

Fayette 10,494 222

Floyd 16,032 322

Forsyth 28,332 285

Franklin 3,385 69

Fulton 118,834 1,716

Gilmer 3,605 121

Glascock 191 7

Glynn 12,551 306

Gordon 8,995 181

Grady 2,450 67

Greene 2,267 65

Gwinnett 117,583 1,458

Habersham 6,668 200

Hall 35,450 653

Hancock 1,032 75

Haralson 2,455 47

Harris 3,288 86

Hart 2,373 50

Heard 1,075 27

Henry 30,435 496

Houston 16,357 297

Irwin 912 22

Jackson 13,353 216

Jasper 1,077 32

Jeff Davis 1,820 45

Jefferson 1,868 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,031 52

Jones 2,658 90

Lamar 2,347 85

Lanier 790 12

Laurens 5,949 210

Lee 2,698 75

Liberty 6,724 98

Lincoln 711 27

Long 1,413 21

Lowndes 11,213 235

Lumpkin 4,667 94

Macon 854 40

Madison 4,328 72

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,319 63

McIntosh 1,405 29

Meriwether 2,286 101

Miller 1,003 15

Mitchell 2,197 90

Monroe 2,855 119

Montgomery 1,156 41

Morgan 1,965 39

Murray 6,516 140

Muscogee 21,581 589

Newton 11,988 325

Oconee 4,643 74

Oglethorpe 1,766 42

Paulding 17,607 258

Peach 2,730 96

Pickens 3,727 94

Pierce 2,146 88

Pike 1,938 52

Polk 6,566 143

Pulaski 908 41

Putnam 2,691 83

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2,230 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,214 599

Rockdale 9,668 234

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,360 35

Seminole 1,227 23

Spalding 7,105 287

Stephens 4,645 113

Stewart 1,420 30

Sumter 2,857 130

Talbot 602 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,718 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 975 56

Terrell 838 56

Thomas 6,098 162

Tift 4,911 140

Toombs 4,444 155

Towns 1,601 69

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,832 272

Turner 819 41

Twiggs 763 49

Union 3,281 120

Upson 2,778 140

Walker 10,124 135

Walton 11,544 323

Ware 4,583 207

Warren 517 20

Washington 2,378 79

Wayne 4,403 158

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 617 32

White 4,626 117

Whitfield 19,786 331

Wilcox 645 32

Wilkes 901 27

Wilkinson 1,115 41