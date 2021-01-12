x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 25,791 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86.
  • There have been 1,288,387 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 833 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,222.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,215.
  • There have been 89,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 72 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2807    97

Atkinson    1193    32

Bacon    1959    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5307    171

Banks    2476    61

Barrow    13335    194

Bartow    15733    319

Ben Hill    1871    71

Berrien    1553    50

Bibb    20436    588

Bleckley    1106    40

Brantley    1902    77

Brooks    1400    54

Bryan    4663    65

Bulloch    7991    100

Burke    2313    49

Butts    3420    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6082    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10202    160

Catoosa    8609    98

Charlton    1747    43

Chatham    33532    668

Chattahoochee    5367    16

Chattooga    3739    91

Cherokee    32072    452

Clarke    17689    178

Clay    234    4

Clayton    35820    729

Clinch    1011    34

Cobb    87090    1318

Coffee    6368    192

Colquitt    5560    135

Columbia    14877    257

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13100    348

Crawford    834    39

Crisp    1863    65

Dade    1860    18

Dawson    4253    75

DeKalb    81727    1247

Decatur    3481    79

Dodge    1535    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9168    389

Douglas    17900    252

Early    1544    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7084    153

Elbert    2083    71

Emanuel    2700    73

Evans    1126    36

Fannin    3266    93

Fayette    9982    221

Floyd    15742    314

Forsyth    27678    278

Franklin    3352    68

Fulton    113975    1684

Gilmer    3569    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12449    305

Gordon    8847    177

Grady    2439    67

Greene    2230    64

Gwinnett    114687    1430

Habersham    6553    195

Hall    34800    637

Hancock    1009    75

Haralson    2411    47

Harris    3241    86

Hart    2347    50

Heard    1046    26

Henry    29598    485

Houston    16254    293

Irwin    906    21

Jackson    13109    212

Jasper    1046    32

Jeff Davis    1817    44

Jefferson    1866    68

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1026    52

Jones    2635    89

Lamar    2321    84

Lanier    785    12

Laurens    5878    206

Lee    2654    74

Liberty    6669    98

Lincoln    700    27

Long    1404    20

Lowndes    11122    231

Lumpkin    4570    94

Macon    848    39

Madison    4279    70

Marion    674    33

McDuffie    2286    62

McIntosh    1400    29

Meriwether    2230    100

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2187    89

Monroe    2825    119

Montgomery    1151    40

Morgan    1921    39

Murray    6405    136

Muscogee    21215    584

Newton    11481    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32092    757

Oconee    4556    74

Oglethorpe    1736    42

Paulding    16916    253

Peach    2710    95

Pickens    3670    91

Pierce    2128    88

Pike    1904    50

Polk    6486    143

Pulaski    901    39

Putnam    2639    81

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2198    64

Randolph    612    39

Richmond    26938    592

Rockdale    9215    226

Schley    344    8

Screven    1364    35

Seminole    1220    23

Spalding    6950    280

Stephens    4608    110

Stewart    1392    29

Sumter    2832    127

Talbot    591    28

Taliaferro    129    3

Tattnall    2704    73

Taylor    768    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6066    163

Tift    4894    140

Toombs    4423    154

Towns    1571    67

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8627    270

Turner    816    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3193    120

Unknown    2755    5

Upson    2758    141

Walker    9844    125

Walton    11308    320

Ware    4568    209

Warren    515    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4392    156

Webster    176    6

Wheeler    614    31

White    4558    115

Whitfield    19503    325

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    890    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1777    78

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia sees slight uptick in COVID patients