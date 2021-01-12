Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 25,791 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86. There have been 1,288,387 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 833 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,222.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,215.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 833 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,222.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,215. There have been 89,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 72 hospitalizations since Thursday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2807 97

Atkinson 1193 32

Bacon 1959 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5307 171

Banks 2476 61

Barrow 13335 194

Bartow 15733 319

Ben Hill 1871 71

Berrien 1553 50

Bibb 20436 588

Bleckley 1106 40

Brantley 1902 77

Brooks 1400 54

Bryan 4663 65

Bulloch 7991 100

Burke 2313 49

Butts 3420 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6082 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10202 160

Catoosa 8609 98

Charlton 1747 43

Chatham 33532 668

Chattahoochee 5367 16

Chattooga 3739 91

Cherokee 32072 452

Clarke 17689 178

Clay 234 4

Clayton 35820 729

Clinch 1011 34

Cobb 87090 1318

Coffee 6368 192

Colquitt 5560 135

Columbia 14877 257

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13100 348

Crawford 834 39

Crisp 1863 65

Dade 1860 18

Dawson 4253 75

DeKalb 81727 1247

Decatur 3481 79

Dodge 1535 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9168 389

Douglas 17900 252

Early 1544 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7084 153

Elbert 2083 71

Emanuel 2700 73

Evans 1126 36

Fannin 3266 93

Fayette 9982 221

Floyd 15742 314

Forsyth 27678 278

Franklin 3352 68

Fulton 113975 1684

Gilmer 3569 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12449 305

Gordon 8847 177

Grady 2439 67

Greene 2230 64

Gwinnett 114687 1430

Habersham 6553 195

Hall 34800 637

Hancock 1009 75

Haralson 2411 47

Harris 3241 86

Hart 2347 50

Heard 1046 26

Henry 29598 485

Houston 16254 293

Irwin 906 21

Jackson 13109 212

Jasper 1046 32

Jeff Davis 1817 44

Jefferson 1866 68

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1026 52

Jones 2635 89

Lamar 2321 84

Lanier 785 12

Laurens 5878 206

Lee 2654 74

Liberty 6669 98

Lincoln 700 27

Long 1404 20

Lowndes 11122 231

Lumpkin 4570 94

Macon 848 39

Madison 4279 70

Marion 674 33

McDuffie 2286 62

McIntosh 1400 29

Meriwether 2230 100

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2187 89

Monroe 2825 119

Montgomery 1151 40

Morgan 1921 39

Murray 6405 136

Muscogee 21215 584

Newton 11481 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32092 757

Oconee 4556 74

Oglethorpe 1736 42

Paulding 16916 253

Peach 2710 95

Pickens 3670 91

Pierce 2128 88

Pike 1904 50

Polk 6486 143

Pulaski 901 39

Putnam 2639 81

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2198 64

Randolph 612 39

Richmond 26938 592

Rockdale 9215 226

Schley 344 8

Screven 1364 35

Seminole 1220 23

Spalding 6950 280

Stephens 4608 110

Stewart 1392 29

Sumter 2832 127

Talbot 591 28

Taliaferro 129 3

Tattnall 2704 73

Taylor 768 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6066 163

Tift 4894 140

Toombs 4423 154

Towns 1571 67

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8627 270

Turner 816 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3193 120

Unknown 2755 5

Upson 2758 141

Walker 9844 125

Walton 11308 320

Ware 4568 209

Warren 515 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4392 156

Webster 176 6

Wheeler 614 31

White 4558 115

Whitfield 19503 325

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 890 27

Wilkinson 1110 41