Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 25,791 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86.
- There have been 1,288,387 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 833 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,222.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,215.
- There have been 89,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 105 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 72 hospitalizations since Thursday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2807 97
Atkinson 1193 32
Bacon 1959 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5307 171
Banks 2476 61
Barrow 13335 194
Bartow 15733 319
Ben Hill 1871 71
Berrien 1553 50
Bibb 20436 588
Bleckley 1106 40
Brantley 1902 77
Brooks 1400 54
Bryan 4663 65
Bulloch 7991 100
Burke 2313 49
Butts 3420 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6082 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10202 160
Catoosa 8609 98
Charlton 1747 43
Chatham 33532 668
Chattahoochee 5367 16
Chattooga 3739 91
Cherokee 32072 452
Clarke 17689 178
Clay 234 4
Clayton 35820 729
Clinch 1011 34
Cobb 87090 1318
Coffee 6368 192
Colquitt 5560 135
Columbia 14877 257
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13100 348
Crawford 834 39
Crisp 1863 65
Dade 1860 18
Dawson 4253 75
DeKalb 81727 1247
Decatur 3481 79
Dodge 1535 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9168 389
Douglas 17900 252
Early 1544 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7084 153
Elbert 2083 71
Emanuel 2700 73
Evans 1126 36
Fannin 3266 93
Fayette 9982 221
Floyd 15742 314
Forsyth 27678 278
Franklin 3352 68
Fulton 113975 1684
Gilmer 3569 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12449 305
Gordon 8847 177
Grady 2439 67
Greene 2230 64
Gwinnett 114687 1430
Habersham 6553 195
Hall 34800 637
Hancock 1009 75
Haralson 2411 47
Harris 3241 86
Hart 2347 50
Heard 1046 26
Henry 29598 485
Houston 16254 293
Irwin 906 21
Jackson 13109 212
Jasper 1046 32
Jeff Davis 1817 44
Jefferson 1866 68
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1026 52
Jones 2635 89
Lamar 2321 84
Lanier 785 12
Laurens 5878 206
Lee 2654 74
Liberty 6669 98
Lincoln 700 27
Long 1404 20
Lowndes 11122 231
Lumpkin 4570 94
Macon 848 39
Madison 4279 70
Marion 674 33
McDuffie 2286 62
McIntosh 1400 29
Meriwether 2230 100
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2187 89
Monroe 2825 119
Montgomery 1151 40
Morgan 1921 39
Murray 6405 136
Muscogee 21215 584
Newton 11481 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32092 757
Oconee 4556 74
Oglethorpe 1736 42
Paulding 16916 253
Peach 2710 95
Pickens 3670 91
Pierce 2128 88
Pike 1904 50
Polk 6486 143
Pulaski 901 39
Putnam 2639 81
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2198 64
Randolph 612 39
Richmond 26938 592
Rockdale 9215 226
Schley 344 8
Screven 1364 35
Seminole 1220 23
Spalding 6950 280
Stephens 4608 110
Stewart 1392 29
Sumter 2832 127
Talbot 591 28
Taliaferro 129 3
Tattnall 2704 73
Taylor 768 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6066 163
Tift 4894 140
Toombs 4423 154
Towns 1571 67
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8627 270
Turner 816 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3193 120
Unknown 2755 5
Upson 2758 141
Walker 9844 125
Walton 11308 320
Ware 4568 209
Warren 515 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4392 156
Webster 176 6
Wheeler 614 31
White 4558 115
Whitfield 19503 325
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 890 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1777 78