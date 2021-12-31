COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,425 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.
- There have been 1,420,034 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,551 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,680.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.
- There have been 94,879 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 297 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 31, there were 3,056 current hospitalizations – an increase of 492 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,839 98
Atkinson 1,210 32
Bacon 2,005 52
Baker 248 13
Baldwin 5,506 176
Banks 2,588 65
Barrow 14,384 199
Bartow 17,028 329
Ben Hill 1,889 72
Berrien 1,581 51
Bibb 21,700 601
Bleckley 1,131 41
Brantley 1,931 76
Brooks 1,436 56
Bryan 4,818 65
Bulloch 8,217 100
Burke 2,379 48
Butts 3,707 114
Calhoun 620 21
Camden 6,274 82
Candler 1,136 50
Carroll 11,113 162
Catoosa 9,052 99
Charlton 1,760 44
Chatham 35,376 685
Chattahoochee 5,521 16
Chattooga 3,883 93
Cherokee 34,981 466
Clarke 19,324 181
Clay 241 4
Clayton 41,735 748
Clinch 1,042 34
Cobb 100,598 1,350
Coffee 6,458 198
Colquitt 5,803 136
Columbia 15,480 261
Cook 1,698 53
Coweta 15,672 359
Crawford 869 40
Crisp 1,910 66
Dade 1,975 19
Dawson 4,586 78
DeKalb 93,270 1,275
Decatur 3,577 79
Dodge 1,567 64
Dooly 1,110 38
Dougherty 9,567 393
Douglas 21,068 255
Early 1,566 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,282 153
Elbert 2,135 72
Emanuel 2,740 74
Evans 1,158 35
Fannin 3,379 97
Fayette 12,035 228
Floyd 16,921 326
Forsyth 30,833 293
Franklin 3,425 69
Fulton 137,001 1,735
Gilmer 3,675 122
Glascock 198 7
Glynn 12,905 307
Gordon 9,252 181
Grady 2,534 68
Greene 2,453 65
Gwinnett 127,002 1,478
Habersham 6,809 204
Hall 36,630 661
Hancock 1,113 76
Haralson 2,547 48
Harris 3,494 86
Hart 2,428 50
Heard 1,140 27
Henry 34,499 501
Houston 17,119 299
Irwin 914 22
Jackson 13,934 223
Jasper 1,159 32
Jeff Davis 1,830 45
Jefferson 1,894 70
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1,056 52
Jones 2,797 90
Lamar 2,462 86
Lanier 813 12
Laurens 6,242 212
Lee 2,777 77
Liberty 6,873 99
Lincoln 725 27
Long 1,437 21
Lowndes 11,521 236
Lumpkin 4,834 94
Macon 899 40
Madison 4,494 74
Marion 694 34
McDuffie 2,408 63
McIntosh 1,439 29
Meriwether 2,491 101
Miller 1,015 15
Mitchell 2,251 90
Monroe 2,994 119
Montgomery 1,162 41
Morgan 2,121 42
Murray 6,712 141
Muscogee 22,717 593
Newton 13,457 328
Oconee 4,973 74
Oglethorpe 1,832 43
Paulding 19,775 258
Peach 2,865 96
Pickens 3,914 96
Pierce 2,165 90
Pike 2,022 53
Polk 6,889 143
Pulaski 919 42
Putnam 2,847 84
Quitman 125 3
Rabun 2,260 65
Randolph 628 40
Richmond 28,338 611
Rockdale 11,066 241
Schley 353 8
Screven 1,376 35
Seminole 1,246 23
Spalding 7,771 292
Stephens 4,717 114
Stewart 1,428 30
Sumter 2,983 134
Talbot 664 29
Taliaferro 131 3
Tattnall 2,745 73
Taylor 812 34
Telfair 988 56
Terrell 851 56
Thomas 6,238 165
Tift 5,004 142
Toombs 4,501 155
Towns 1,619 71
Treutlen 904 45
Troup 9,717 272
Turner 841 41
Twiggs 804 49
Union 3,354 120
Upson 2,972 140
Walker 10,375 138
Walton 12,452 327
Ware 4,603 207
Warren 539 20
Washington 2,436 79
Wayne 4,478 160
Webster 184 7
Wheeler 627 32
White 4,725 118
Whitfield 20,371 333
Wilcox 656 32
Wilkes 925 27
Wilkinson 1,146 42
Worth 1,801 79