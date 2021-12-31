x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 31

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,425 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.
  • There have been 1,420,034 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,551 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,680.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.
  • There have been 94,879 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 297 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 31, there were 3,056 current hospitalizations – an increase of 492 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,839    98

Atkinson    1,210    32

Bacon    2,005    52

Baker    248    13

Baldwin    5,506    176

Banks    2,588    65

Barrow    14,384    199

Bartow    17,028    329

Ben Hill    1,889    72

Berrien    1,581    51

Bibb    21,700    601

Bleckley    1,131    41

Brantley    1,931    76

Brooks    1,436    56

Bryan    4,818    65

Bulloch    8,217    100

Burke    2,379    48

Butts    3,707    114

Calhoun    620    21

Camden    6,274    82

Candler    1,136    50

Carroll    11,113    162

Catoosa    9,052    99

Charlton    1,760    44

Chatham    35,376    685

Chattahoochee    5,521    16

Chattooga    3,883    93

Cherokee    34,981    466

Clarke    19,324    181

Clay    241    4

Clayton    41,735    748

Clinch    1,042    34

Cobb    100,598    1,350

Coffee    6,458    198

Colquitt    5,803    136

Columbia    15,480    261

Cook    1,698    53

Coweta    15,672    359

Crawford    869    40

Crisp    1,910    66

Dade    1,975    19

Dawson    4,586    78

DeKalb    93,270    1,275

Decatur    3,577    79

Dodge    1,567    64

Dooly    1,110    38

Dougherty    9,567    393

Douglas    21,068    255

Early    1,566    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,282    153

Elbert    2,135    72

Emanuel    2,740    74

Evans    1,158    35

Fannin    3,379    97

Fayette    12,035    228

Floyd    16,921    326

Forsyth    30,833    293

Franklin    3,425    69

Fulton    137,001    1,735

Gilmer    3,675    122

Glascock    198    7

Glynn    12,905    307

Gordon    9,252    181

Grady    2,534    68

Greene    2,453    65

Gwinnett    127,002    1,478

Habersham    6,809    204

Hall    36,630    661

Hancock    1,113    76

Haralson    2,547    48

Harris    3,494    86

Hart    2,428    50

Heard    1,140    27

Henry    34,499    501

Houston    17,119    299

Irwin    914    22

Jackson    13,934    223

Jasper    1,159    32

Jeff Davis    1,830    45

Jefferson    1,894    70

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1,056    52

Jones    2,797    90

Lamar    2,462    86

Lanier    813    12

Laurens    6,242    212

Lee    2,777    77

Liberty    6,873    99

Lincoln    725    27

Long    1,437    21

Lowndes    11,521    236

Lumpkin    4,834    94

Macon    899    40

Madison    4,494    74

Marion    694    34

McDuffie    2,408    63

McIntosh    1,439    29

Meriwether    2,491    101

Miller    1,015    15

Mitchell    2,251    90

Monroe    2,994    119

Montgomery    1,162    41

Morgan    2,121    42

Murray    6,712    141

Muscogee    22,717    593

Newton    13,457    328

Oconee    4,973    74

Oglethorpe    1,832    43

Paulding    19,775    258

Peach    2,865    96

Pickens    3,914    96

Pierce    2,165    90

Pike    2,022    53

Polk    6,889    143

Pulaski    919    42

Putnam    2,847    84

Quitman    125    3

Rabun    2,260    65

Randolph    628    40

Richmond    28,338    611

Rockdale    11,066    241

Schley    353    8

Screven    1,376    35

Seminole    1,246    23

Spalding    7,771    292

Stephens    4,717    114

Stewart    1,428    30

Sumter    2,983    134

Talbot    664    29

Taliaferro    131    3

Tattnall    2,745    73

Taylor    812    34

Telfair    988    56

Terrell    851    56

Thomas    6,238    165

Tift    5,004    142

Toombs    4,501    155

Towns    1,619    71

Treutlen    904    45

Troup    9,717    272

Turner    841    41

Twiggs    804    49

Union    3,354    120

Upson    2,972    140

Walker    10,375    138

Walton    12,452    327

Ware    4,603    207

Warren    539    20

Washington    2,436    79

Wayne    4,478    160

Webster    184    7

Wheeler    627    32

White    4,725    118

Whitfield    20,371    333

Wilcox    656    32

Wilkes    925    27

Wilkinson    1,146    42

Worth    1,801    79

   

