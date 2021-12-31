COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 31

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,425 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5.

There have been 1,420,034 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,551 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,680.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.

There have been 94,879 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 297 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 31, there were 3,056 current hospitalizations – an increase of 492 hospitalizations since Thursday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,839 98

Atkinson 1,210 32

Bacon 2,005 52

Baker 248 13

Baldwin 5,506 176

Banks 2,588 65

Barrow 14,384 199

Bartow 17,028 329

Ben Hill 1,889 72

Berrien 1,581 51

Bibb 21,700 601

Bleckley 1,131 41

Brantley 1,931 76

Brooks 1,436 56

Bryan 4,818 65

Bulloch 8,217 100

Burke 2,379 48

Butts 3,707 114

Calhoun 620 21

Camden 6,274 82

Candler 1,136 50

Carroll 11,113 162

Catoosa 9,052 99

Charlton 1,760 44

Chatham 35,376 685

Chattahoochee 5,521 16

Chattooga 3,883 93

Cherokee 34,981 466

Clarke 19,324 181

Clay 241 4

Clayton 41,735 748

Clinch 1,042 34

Cobb 100,598 1,350

Coffee 6,458 198

Colquitt 5,803 136

Columbia 15,480 261

Cook 1,698 53

Coweta 15,672 359

Crawford 869 40

Crisp 1,910 66

Dade 1,975 19

Dawson 4,586 78

DeKalb 93,270 1,275

Decatur 3,577 79

Dodge 1,567 64

Dooly 1,110 38

Dougherty 9,567 393

Douglas 21,068 255

Early 1,566 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,282 153

Elbert 2,135 72

Emanuel 2,740 74

Evans 1,158 35

Fannin 3,379 97

Fayette 12,035 228

Floyd 16,921 326

Forsyth 30,833 293

Franklin 3,425 69

Fulton 137,001 1,735

Gilmer 3,675 122

Glascock 198 7

Glynn 12,905 307

Gordon 9,252 181

Grady 2,534 68

Greene 2,453 65

Gwinnett 127,002 1,478

Habersham 6,809 204

Hall 36,630 661

Hancock 1,113 76

Haralson 2,547 48

Harris 3,494 86

Hart 2,428 50

Heard 1,140 27

Henry 34,499 501

Houston 17,119 299

Irwin 914 22

Jackson 13,934 223

Jasper 1,159 32

Jeff Davis 1,830 45

Jefferson 1,894 70

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1,056 52

Jones 2,797 90

Lamar 2,462 86

Lanier 813 12

Laurens 6,242 212

Lee 2,777 77

Liberty 6,873 99

Lincoln 725 27

Long 1,437 21

Lowndes 11,521 236

Lumpkin 4,834 94

Macon 899 40

Madison 4,494 74

Marion 694 34

McDuffie 2,408 63

McIntosh 1,439 29

Meriwether 2,491 101

Miller 1,015 15

Mitchell 2,251 90

Monroe 2,994 119

Montgomery 1,162 41

Morgan 2,121 42

Murray 6,712 141

Muscogee 22,717 593

Newton 13,457 328

Oconee 4,973 74

Oglethorpe 1,832 43

Paulding 19,775 258

Peach 2,865 96

Pickens 3,914 96

Pierce 2,165 90

Pike 2,022 53

Polk 6,889 143

Pulaski 919 42

Putnam 2,847 84

Quitman 125 3

Rabun 2,260 65

Randolph 628 40

Richmond 28,338 611

Rockdale 11,066 241

Schley 353 8

Screven 1,376 35

Seminole 1,246 23

Spalding 7,771 292

Stephens 4,717 114

Stewart 1,428 30

Sumter 2,983 134

Talbot 664 29

Taliaferro 131 3

Tattnall 2,745 73

Taylor 812 34

Telfair 988 56

Terrell 851 56

Thomas 6,238 165

Tift 5,004 142

Toombs 4,501 155

Towns 1,619 71

Treutlen 904 45

Troup 9,717 272

Turner 841 41

Twiggs 804 49

Union 3,354 120

Upson 2,972 140

Walker 10,375 138

Walton 12,452 327

Ware 4,603 207

Warren 539 20

Washington 2,436 79

Wayne 4,478 160

Webster 184 7

Wheeler 627 32

White 4,725 118

Whitfield 20,371 333

Wilcox 656 32

Wilkes 925 27

Wilkinson 1,146 42