Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 6

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,824 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.14. There have been 1,290,778 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,391 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,284.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,391 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,284.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250. There have been 90,095 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 225.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 225. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 1,004 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Friday.

– an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2809 97

Atkinson 1194 32

Bacon 1964 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5310 171

Banks 2480 61

Barrow 13371 194

Bartow 15750 319

Ben Hill 1872 71

Berrien 1553 50

Bibb 20448 590

Bleckley 1106 40

Brantley 1902 77

Brooks 1401 54

Bryan 4666 65

Bulloch 7996 100

Burke 2322 49

Butts 3423 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6090 80

Candler 1112 49

Carroll 10228 161

Catoosa 8626 98

Charlton 1748 43

Chatham 33573 668

Chattahoochee 5384 16

Chattooga 3744 91

Cherokee 32142 454

Clarke 17721 178

Clay 234 4

Clayton 35930 731

Clinch 1011 34

Cobb 87303 1319

Coffee 6370 192

Colquitt 5568 135

Columbia 14910 258

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13172 348

Crawford 835 39

Crisp 1864 65

Dade 1866 18

Dawson 4263 75

DeKalb 81889 1249

Decatur 3483 79

Dodge 1535 63

Dooly 1087 38

Dougherty 9176 390

Douglas 17944 252

Early 1544 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7095 153

Elbert 2084 71

Emanuel 2701 73

Evans 1126 36

Fannin 3278 93

Fayette 10027 221

Floyd 15768 314

Forsyth 27736 278

Franklin 3357 68

Fulton 114277 1688

Gilmer 3579 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12458 305

Gordon 8855 177

Grady 2441 67

Greene 2233 64

Gwinnett 114909 1432

Habersham 6566 195

Hall 34877 637

Hancock 1009 75

Haralson 2417 47

Harris 3254 86

Hart 2350 50

Heard 1050 26

Henry 29697 486

Houston 16269 293

Irwin 907 22

Jackson 13144 213

Jasper 1052 32

Jeff Davis 1817 44

Jefferson 1867 68

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1026 52

Jones 2640 90

Lamar 2321 84

Lanier 785 12

Laurens 5894 207

Lee 2656 74

Liberty 6677 98

Lincoln 701 27

Long 1407 20

Lowndes 11130 231

Lumpkin 4579 94

Macon 849 39

Madison 4286 70

Marion 674 33

McDuffie 2288 62

McIntosh 1400 29

Meriwether 2235 100

Miller 1003 15

Mitchell 2190 89

Monroe 2829 119

Montgomery 1152 40

Morgan 1923 39

Murray 6423 136

Muscogee 21292 584

Newton 11518 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31975 758

Oconee 4561 74

Oglethorpe 1738 42

Paulding 16972 253

Peach 2714 96

Pickens 3680 93

Pierce 2129 88

Pike 1907 50

Polk 6490 143

Pulaski 903 40

Putnam 2645 82

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2202 64

Randolph 613 39

Richmond 26975 592

Rockdale 9249 226

Schley 345 8

Screven 1366 35

Seminole 1221 23

Spalding 6972 280

Stephens 4616 111

Stewart 1401 29

Sumter 2832 127

Talbot 592 28

Taliaferro 129 3

Tattnall 2707 73

Taylor 768 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 828 56

Thomas 6072 163

Tift 4896 140

Toombs 4424 154

Towns 1578 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8641 270

Turner 816 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3204 120

Unknown 2711 5

Upson 2760 141

Walker 9868 126

Walton 11338 320

Ware 4567 208

Warren 515 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4394 156

Webster 176 6

Wheeler 615 31

White 4565 115

Whitfield 19534 326

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 892 27

Wilkinson 1111 41