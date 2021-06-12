x
Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 6

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,824 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.14.
  • There have been 1,290,778 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,391 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,284.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.
  • There have been 90,095 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 225. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 1,004 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2809    97

Atkinson    1194    32

Bacon    1964    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5310    171

Banks    2480    61

Barrow    13371    194

Bartow    15750    319

Ben Hill    1872    71

Berrien    1553    50

Bibb    20448    590

Bleckley    1106    40

Brantley    1902    77

Brooks    1401    54

Bryan    4666    65

Bulloch    7996    100

Burke    2322    49

Butts    3423    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6090    80

Candler    1112    49

Carroll    10228    161

Catoosa    8626    98

Charlton    1748    43

Chatham    33573    668

Chattahoochee    5384    16

Chattooga    3744    91

Cherokee    32142    454

Clarke    17721    178

Clay    234    4

Clayton    35930    731

Clinch    1011    34

Cobb    87303    1319

Coffee    6370    192

Colquitt    5568    135

Columbia    14910    258

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13172    348

Crawford    835    39

Crisp    1864    65

Dade    1866    18

Dawson    4263    75

DeKalb    81889    1249

Decatur    3483    79

Dodge    1535    63

Dooly    1087    38

Dougherty    9176    390

Douglas    17944    252

Early    1544    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7095    153

Elbert    2084    71

Emanuel    2701    73

Evans    1126    36

Fannin    3278    93

Fayette    10027    221

Floyd    15768    314

Forsyth    27736    278

Franklin    3357    68

Fulton    114277    1688

Gilmer    3579    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12458    305

Gordon    8855    177

Grady    2441    67

Greene    2233    64

Gwinnett    114909    1432

Habersham    6566    195

Hall    34877    637

Hancock    1009    75

Haralson    2417    47

Harris    3254    86

Hart    2350    50

Heard    1050    26

Henry    29697    486

Houston    16269    293

Irwin    907    22

Jackson    13144    213

Jasper    1052    32

Jeff Davis    1817    44

Jefferson    1867    68

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1026    52

Jones    2640    90

Lamar    2321    84

Lanier    785    12

Laurens    5894    207

Lee    2656    74

Liberty    6677    98

Lincoln    701    27

Long    1407    20

Lowndes    11130    231

Lumpkin    4579    94

Macon    849    39

Madison    4286    70

Marion    674    33

McDuffie    2288    62

McIntosh    1400    29

Meriwether    2235    100

Miller    1003    15

Mitchell    2190    89

Monroe    2829    119

Montgomery    1152    40

Morgan    1923    39

Murray    6423    136

Muscogee    21292    584

Newton    11518    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    31975    758

Oconee    4561    74

Oglethorpe    1738    42

Paulding    16972    253

Peach    2714    96

Pickens    3680    93

Pierce    2129    88

Pike    1907    50

Polk    6490    143

Pulaski    903    40

Putnam    2645    82

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2202    64

Randolph    613    39

Richmond    26975    592

Rockdale    9249    226

Schley    345    8

Screven    1366    35

Seminole    1221    23

Spalding    6972    280

Stephens    4616    111

Stewart    1401    29

Sumter    2832    127

Talbot    592    28

Taliaferro    129    3

Tattnall    2707    73

Taylor    768    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    828    56

Thomas    6072    163

Tift    4896    140

Toombs    4424    154

Towns    1578    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8641    270

Turner    816    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3204    120

Unknown    2711    5

Upson    2760    141

Walker    9868    126

Walton    11338    320

Ware    4567    208

Warren    515    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4394    156

Webster    176    6

Wheeler    615    31

White    4565    115

Whitfield    19534    326

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    892    27

Wilkinson    1111    41

Worth    1777    78

   

