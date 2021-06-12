Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 25,824 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.14.
- There have been 1,290,778 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,391 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,284.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,250.
- There have been 90,095 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 225.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 1,004 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2809 97
Atkinson 1194 32
Bacon 1964 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5310 171
Banks 2480 61
Barrow 13371 194
Bartow 15750 319
Ben Hill 1872 71
Berrien 1553 50
Bibb 20448 590
Bleckley 1106 40
Brantley 1902 77
Brooks 1401 54
Bryan 4666 65
Bulloch 7996 100
Burke 2322 49
Butts 3423 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6090 80
Candler 1112 49
Carroll 10228 161
Catoosa 8626 98
Charlton 1748 43
Chatham 33573 668
Chattahoochee 5384 16
Chattooga 3744 91
Cherokee 32142 454
Clarke 17721 178
Clay 234 4
Clayton 35930 731
Clinch 1011 34
Cobb 87303 1319
Coffee 6370 192
Colquitt 5568 135
Columbia 14910 258
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13172 348
Crawford 835 39
Crisp 1864 65
Dade 1866 18
Dawson 4263 75
DeKalb 81889 1249
Decatur 3483 79
Dodge 1535 63
Dooly 1087 38
Dougherty 9176 390
Douglas 17944 252
Early 1544 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7095 153
Elbert 2084 71
Emanuel 2701 73
Evans 1126 36
Fannin 3278 93
Fayette 10027 221
Floyd 15768 314
Forsyth 27736 278
Franklin 3357 68
Fulton 114277 1688
Gilmer 3579 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12458 305
Gordon 8855 177
Grady 2441 67
Greene 2233 64
Gwinnett 114909 1432
Habersham 6566 195
Hall 34877 637
Hancock 1009 75
Haralson 2417 47
Harris 3254 86
Hart 2350 50
Heard 1050 26
Henry 29697 486
Houston 16269 293
Irwin 907 22
Jackson 13144 213
Jasper 1052 32
Jeff Davis 1817 44
Jefferson 1867 68
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1026 52
Jones 2640 90
Lamar 2321 84
Lanier 785 12
Laurens 5894 207
Lee 2656 74
Liberty 6677 98
Lincoln 701 27
Long 1407 20
Lowndes 11130 231
Lumpkin 4579 94
Macon 849 39
Madison 4286 70
Marion 674 33
McDuffie 2288 62
McIntosh 1400 29
Meriwether 2235 100
Miller 1003 15
Mitchell 2190 89
Monroe 2829 119
Montgomery 1152 40
Morgan 1923 39
Murray 6423 136
Muscogee 21292 584
Newton 11518 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31975 758
Oconee 4561 74
Oglethorpe 1738 42
Paulding 16972 253
Peach 2714 96
Pickens 3680 93
Pierce 2129 88
Pike 1907 50
Polk 6490 143
Pulaski 903 40
Putnam 2645 82
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2202 64
Randolph 613 39
Richmond 26975 592
Rockdale 9249 226
Schley 345 8
Screven 1366 35
Seminole 1221 23
Spalding 6972 280
Stephens 4616 111
Stewart 1401 29
Sumter 2832 127
Talbot 592 28
Taliaferro 129 3
Tattnall 2707 73
Taylor 768 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 828 56
Thomas 6072 163
Tift 4896 140
Toombs 4424 154
Towns 1578 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8641 270
Turner 816 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3204 120
Unknown 2711 5
Upson 2760 141
Walker 9868 126
Walton 11338 320
Ware 4567 208
Warren 515 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4394 156
Webster 176 6
Wheeler 615 31
White 4565 115
Whitfield 19534 326
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 892 27
Wilkinson 1111 41
Worth 1777 78