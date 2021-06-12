Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,847 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.

There have been 1,291,469 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 691 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,212.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,301.

There have been 90,229 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 1,032 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2809 97

Atkinson 1194 32

Bacon 1964 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5310 172

Banks 2481 62

Barrow 13377 195

Bartow 15756 319

Ben Hill 1872 71

Berrien 1554 50

Bibb 20453 591

Bleckley 1106 40

Brantley 1904 77

Brooks 1401 54

Bryan 4670 65

Bulloch 7998 100

Burke 2321 49

Butts 3424 113

Calhoun 616 21

Camden 6093 80

Candler 1112 49

Carroll 10232 161

Catoosa 8634 98

Charlton 1748 43

Chatham 33591 668

Chattahoochee 5389 16

Chattooga 3750 91

Cherokee 32154 456

Clarke 17729 179

Clay 234 4

Clayton 36012 732

Clinch 1011 34

Cobb 87344 1318

Coffee 6370 192

Colquitt 5568 135

Columbia 14915 258

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13179 348

Crawford 835 40

Crisp 1864 65

Dade 1867 18

Dawson 4264 75

DeKalb 81933 1250

Decatur 3484 79

Dodge 1536 63

Dooly 1087 38

Dougherty 9175 391

Douglas 17954 251

Early 1546 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7100 153

Elbert 2083 71

Emanuel 2699 73

Evans 1126 36

Fannin 3280 94

Fayette 10038 221

Floyd 15792 314

Forsyth 27764 278

Franklin 3358 68

Fulton 114369 1691

Gilmer 3578 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12472 305

Gordon 8860 178

Grady 2441 67

Greene 2235 64

Gwinnett 114975 1434

Habersham 6573 195

Hall 34907 637

Hancock 1009 75

Haralson 2418 47

Harris 3258 86

Hart 2351 50

Heard 1050 26

Henry 29709 486

Houston 16269 293

Irwin 907 22

Jackson 13143 213

Jasper 1052 32

Jeff Davis 1818 44

Jefferson 1866 69

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1026 52

Jones 2643 90

Lamar 2321 84

Lanier 785 12

Laurens 5896 207

Lee 2655 74

Liberty 6679 98

Lincoln 701 27

Long 1409 20

Lowndes 11132 231

Lumpkin 4580 94

Macon 849 39

Madison 4286 70

Marion 674 33

McDuffie 2291 62

McIntosh 1401 29

Meriwether 2236 100

Miller 1003 15

Mitchell 2190 89

Monroe 2829 119

Montgomery 1152 40

Morgan 1929 39

Murray 6431 139

Muscogee 21309 584

Newton 11525 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31926 758

Oconee 4567 74

Oglethorpe 1738 42

Paulding 16985 253

Peach 2715 96

Pickens 3681 93

Pierce 2130 88

Pike 1907 50

Polk 6495 143

Pulaski 903 40

Putnam 2652 82

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2207 64

Randolph 613 39

Richmond 26997 592

Rockdale 9257 227

Schley 345 8

Screven 1365 35

Seminole 1221 23

Spalding 6972 280

Stephens 4616 111

Stewart 1401 29

Sumter 2832 127

Talbot 592 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2707 73

Taylor 768 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 828 56

Thomas 6074 163

Tift 4896 140

Toombs 4427 154

Towns 1581 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8642 271

Turner 816 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3207 120

Unknown 2683 5

Upson 2761 141

Walker 9880 127

Walton 11345 320

Ware 4566 207

Warren 516 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4397 157

Webster 176 6

Wheeler 615 32

White 4567 115

Whitfield 19555 326

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 894 27

Wilkinson 1111 41