Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,847 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.
  • There have been 1,291,469 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 691 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,212.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,301.
  • There have been 90,229 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 1,032 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2809    97

Atkinson    1194    32

Bacon    1964    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5310    172

Banks    2481    62

Barrow    13377    195

Bartow    15756    319

Ben Hill    1872    71

Berrien    1554    50

Bibb    20453    591

Bleckley    1106    40

Brantley    1904    77

Brooks    1401    54

Bryan    4670    65

Bulloch    7998    100

Burke    2321    49

Butts    3424    113

Calhoun    616    21

Camden    6093    80

Candler    1112    49

Carroll    10232    161

Catoosa    8634    98

Charlton    1748    43

Chatham    33591    668

Chattahoochee    5389    16

Chattooga    3750    91

Cherokee    32154    456

Clarke    17729    179

Clay    234    4

Clayton    36012    732

Clinch    1011    34

Cobb    87344    1318

Coffee    6370    192

Colquitt    5568    135

Columbia    14915    258

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13179    348

Crawford    835    40

Crisp    1864    65

Dade    1867    18

Dawson    4264    75

DeKalb    81933    1250

Decatur    3484    79

Dodge    1536    63

Dooly    1087    38

Dougherty    9175    391

Douglas    17954    251

Early    1546    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7100    153

Elbert    2083    71

Emanuel    2699    73

Evans    1126    36

Fannin    3280    94

Fayette    10038    221

Floyd    15792    314

Forsyth    27764    278

Franklin    3358    68

Fulton    114369    1691

Gilmer    3578    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12472    305

Gordon    8860    178

Grady    2441    67

Greene    2235    64

Gwinnett    114975    1434

Habersham    6573    195

Hall    34907    637

Hancock    1009    75

Haralson    2418    47

Harris    3258    86

Hart    2351    50

Heard    1050    26

Henry    29709    486

Houston    16269    293

Irwin    907    22

Jackson    13143    213

Jasper    1052    32

Jeff Davis    1818    44

Jefferson    1866    69

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1026    52

Jones    2643    90

Lamar    2321    84

Lanier    785    12

Laurens    5896    207

Lee    2655    74

Liberty    6679    98

Lincoln    701    27

Long    1409    20

Lowndes    11132    231

Lumpkin    4580    94

Macon    849    39

Madison    4286    70

Marion    674    33

McDuffie    2291    62

McIntosh    1401    29

Meriwether    2236    100

Miller    1003    15

Mitchell    2190    89

Monroe    2829    119

Montgomery    1152    40

Morgan    1929    39

Murray    6431    139

Muscogee    21309    584

Newton    11525    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    31926    758

Oconee    4567    74

Oglethorpe    1738    42

Paulding    16985    253

Peach    2715    96

Pickens    3681    93

Pierce    2130    88

Pike    1907    50

Polk    6495    143

Pulaski    903    40

Putnam    2652    82

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2207    64

Randolph    613    39

Richmond    26997    592

Rockdale    9257    227

Schley    345    8

Screven    1365    35

Seminole    1221    23

Spalding    6972    280

Stephens    4616    111

Stewart    1401    29

Sumter    2832    127

Talbot    592    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2707    73

Taylor    768    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    828    56

Thomas    6074    163

Tift    4896    140

Toombs    4427    154

Towns    1581    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8642    271

Turner    816    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3207    120

Unknown    2683    5

Upson    2761    141

Walker    9880    127

Walton    11345    320

Ware    4566    207

Warren    516    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4397    157

Webster    176    6

Wheeler    615    32

White    4567    115

Whitfield    19555    326

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    894    27

Wilkinson    1111    41

Worth    1777    78

