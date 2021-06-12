Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,847 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64.
- There have been 1,291,469 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 691 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,212.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,301.
- There have been 90,229 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 1,032 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2809 97
Atkinson 1194 32
Bacon 1964 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5310 172
Banks 2481 62
Barrow 13377 195
Bartow 15756 319
Ben Hill 1872 71
Berrien 1554 50
Bibb 20453 591
Bleckley 1106 40
Brantley 1904 77
Brooks 1401 54
Bryan 4670 65
Bulloch 7998 100
Burke 2321 49
Butts 3424 113
Calhoun 616 21
Camden 6093 80
Candler 1112 49
Carroll 10232 161
Catoosa 8634 98
Charlton 1748 43
Chatham 33591 668
Chattahoochee 5389 16
Chattooga 3750 91
Cherokee 32154 456
Clarke 17729 179
Clay 234 4
Clayton 36012 732
Clinch 1011 34
Cobb 87344 1318
Coffee 6370 192
Colquitt 5568 135
Columbia 14915 258
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13179 348
Crawford 835 40
Crisp 1864 65
Dade 1867 18
Dawson 4264 75
DeKalb 81933 1250
Decatur 3484 79
Dodge 1536 63
Dooly 1087 38
Dougherty 9175 391
Douglas 17954 251
Early 1546 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7100 153
Elbert 2083 71
Emanuel 2699 73
Evans 1126 36
Fannin 3280 94
Fayette 10038 221
Floyd 15792 314
Forsyth 27764 278
Franklin 3358 68
Fulton 114369 1691
Gilmer 3578 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12472 305
Gordon 8860 178
Grady 2441 67
Greene 2235 64
Gwinnett 114975 1434
Habersham 6573 195
Hall 34907 637
Hancock 1009 75
Haralson 2418 47
Harris 3258 86
Hart 2351 50
Heard 1050 26
Henry 29709 486
Houston 16269 293
Irwin 907 22
Jackson 13143 213
Jasper 1052 32
Jeff Davis 1818 44
Jefferson 1866 69
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1026 52
Jones 2643 90
Lamar 2321 84
Lanier 785 12
Laurens 5896 207
Lee 2655 74
Liberty 6679 98
Lincoln 701 27
Long 1409 20
Lowndes 11132 231
Lumpkin 4580 94
Macon 849 39
Madison 4286 70
Marion 674 33
McDuffie 2291 62
McIntosh 1401 29
Meriwether 2236 100
Miller 1003 15
Mitchell 2190 89
Monroe 2829 119
Montgomery 1152 40
Morgan 1929 39
Murray 6431 139
Muscogee 21309 584
Newton 11525 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31926 758
Oconee 4567 74
Oglethorpe 1738 42
Paulding 16985 253
Peach 2715 96
Pickens 3681 93
Pierce 2130 88
Pike 1907 50
Polk 6495 143
Pulaski 903 40
Putnam 2652 82
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2207 64
Randolph 613 39
Richmond 26997 592
Rockdale 9257 227
Schley 345 8
Screven 1365 35
Seminole 1221 23
Spalding 6972 280
Stephens 4616 111
Stewart 1401 29
Sumter 2832 127
Talbot 592 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2707 73
Taylor 768 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 828 56
Thomas 6074 163
Tift 4896 140
Toombs 4427 154
Towns 1581 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8642 271
Turner 816 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3207 120
Unknown 2683 5
Upson 2761 141
Walker 9880 127
Walton 11345 320
Ware 4566 207
Warren 516 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4397 157
Webster 176 6
Wheeler 615 32
White 4567 115
Whitfield 19555 326
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 894 27
Wilkinson 1111 41
Worth 1777 78