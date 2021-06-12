x
Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,917 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57.
  • There have been 1,294,282 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 912 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,304.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.
  • There have been 90,485 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 1,090 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2808    97

Atkinson    1193    32

Bacon    1968    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5313    172

Banks    2488    63

Barrow    13410    195

Bartow    15784    320

Ben Hill    1874    71

Berrien    1555    50

Bibb    20478    591

Bleckley    1107    40

Brantley    1903    76

Brooks    1408    54

Bryan    4681    65

Bulloch    8004    100

Burke    2322    49

Butts    3427    113

Calhoun    617    21

Camden    6102    80

Candler    1113    49

Carroll    10249    161

Catoosa    8661    98

Charlton    1750    43

Chatham    33650    671

Chattahoochee    5405    16

Chattooga    3762    91

Cherokee    32221    457

Clarke    17766    179

Clay    234    4

Clayton    36129    733

Clinch    1012    34

Cobb    87571    1321

Coffee    6375    193

Colquitt    5575    135

Columbia    14934    258

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13211    349

Crawford    836    40

Crisp    1866    66

Dade    1875    18

Dawson    4271    75

DeKalb    82172    1253

Decatur    3490    79

Dodge    1536    63

Dooly    1088    38

Dougherty    9183    391

Douglas    17996    251

Early    1547    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7104    153

Elbert    2084    71

Emanuel    2703    73

Evans    1127    36

Fannin    3293    95

Fayette    10086    222

Floyd    15835    317

Forsyth    27843    279

Franklin    3358    69

Fulton    114730    1698

Gilmer    3586    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12485    305

Gordon    8884    180

Grady    2443    67

Greene    2240    65

Gwinnett    115378    1439

Habersham    6580    196

Hall    35005    643

Hancock    1013    75

Haralson    2421    47

Harris    3263    86

Hart    2353    50

Heard    1051    26

Henry    29779    487

Houston    16280    295

Irwin    908    22

Jackson    13156    213

Jasper    1060    32

Jeff Davis    1819    45

Jefferson    1866    69

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1026    52

Jones    2648    90

Lamar    2324    84

Lanier    787    12

Laurens    5907    207

Lee    2662    74

Liberty    6692    98

Lincoln    703    27

Long    1409    20

Lowndes    11156    232

Lumpkin    4583    94

Macon    849    39

Madison    4289    71

Marion    675    33

McDuffie    2292    62

McIntosh    1401    29

Meriwether    2238    100

Miller    1004    15

Mitchell    2194    89

Monroe    2832    119

Montgomery    1152    40

Morgan    1936    39

Murray    6444    139

Muscogee    21353    584

Newton    11555    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    31806    761

Oconee    4574    74

Oglethorpe    1742    42

Paulding    17073    254

Peach    2717    96

Pickens    3688    93

Pierce    2136    88

Pike    1910    50

Polk    6508    143

Pulaski    904    41

Putnam    2659    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2210    64

Randolph    614    39

Richmond    27032    595

Rockdale    9283    228

Schley    346    8

Screven    1365    35

Seminole    1222    23

Spalding    6990    283

Stephens    4623    111

Stewart    1401    29

Sumter    2837    128

Talbot    593    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2709    73

Taylor    769    33

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    831    56

Thomas    6082    163

Tift    4900    140

Toombs    4433    155

Towns    1587    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8652    271

Turner    816    40

Twiggs    760    49

Union    3221    120

Unknown    2686    5

Upson    2761    141

Walker    9926    127

Walton    11370    321

Ware    4569    207

Warren    516    20

Washington    2370    80

Wayne    4399    157

Webster    177    6

Wheeler    616    32

White    4570    116

Whitfield    19600    326

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    895    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1778    79

