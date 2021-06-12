Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,917 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57. There have been 1,294,282 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 912 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,304.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 912 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,304.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183. There have been 90,485 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 1,090 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– an increase of 30 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2808 97

Atkinson 1193 32

Bacon 1968 52

Baker 244 13

Baldwin 5313 172

Banks 2488 63

Barrow 13410 195

Bartow 15784 320

Ben Hill 1874 71

Berrien 1555 50

Bibb 20478 591

Bleckley 1107 40

Brantley 1903 76

Brooks 1408 54

Bryan 4681 65

Bulloch 8004 100

Burke 2322 49

Butts 3427 113

Calhoun 617 21

Camden 6102 80

Candler 1113 49

Carroll 10249 161

Catoosa 8661 98

Charlton 1750 43

Chatham 33650 671

Chattahoochee 5405 16

Chattooga 3762 91

Cherokee 32221 457

Clarke 17766 179

Clay 234 4

Clayton 36129 733

Clinch 1012 34

Cobb 87571 1321

Coffee 6375 193

Colquitt 5575 135

Columbia 14934 258

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13211 349

Crawford 836 40

Crisp 1866 66

Dade 1875 18

Dawson 4271 75

DeKalb 82172 1253

Decatur 3490 79

Dodge 1536 63

Dooly 1088 38

Dougherty 9183 391

Douglas 17996 251

Early 1547 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7104 153

Elbert 2084 71

Emanuel 2703 73

Evans 1127 36

Fannin 3293 95

Fayette 10086 222

Floyd 15835 317

Forsyth 27843 279

Franklin 3358 69

Fulton 114730 1698

Gilmer 3586 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12485 305

Gordon 8884 180

Grady 2443 67

Greene 2240 65

Gwinnett 115378 1439

Habersham 6580 196

Hall 35005 643

Hancock 1013 75

Haralson 2421 47

Harris 3263 86

Hart 2353 50

Heard 1051 26

Henry 29779 487

Houston 16280 295

Irwin 908 22

Jackson 13156 213

Jasper 1060 32

Jeff Davis 1819 45

Jefferson 1866 69

Jenkins 898 43

Johnson 1026 52

Jones 2648 90

Lamar 2324 84

Lanier 787 12

Laurens 5907 207

Lee 2662 74

Liberty 6692 98

Lincoln 703 27

Long 1409 20

Lowndes 11156 232

Lumpkin 4583 94

Macon 849 39

Madison 4289 71

Marion 675 33

McDuffie 2292 62

McIntosh 1401 29

Meriwether 2238 100

Miller 1004 15

Mitchell 2194 89

Monroe 2832 119

Montgomery 1152 40

Morgan 1936 39

Murray 6444 139

Muscogee 21353 584

Newton 11555 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31806 761

Oconee 4574 74

Oglethorpe 1742 42

Paulding 17073 254

Peach 2717 96

Pickens 3688 93

Pierce 2136 88

Pike 1910 50

Polk 6508 143

Pulaski 904 41

Putnam 2659 83

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2210 64

Randolph 614 39

Richmond 27032 595

Rockdale 9283 228

Schley 346 8

Screven 1365 35

Seminole 1222 23

Spalding 6990 283

Stephens 4623 111

Stewart 1401 29

Sumter 2837 128

Talbot 593 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2709 73

Taylor 769 33

Telfair 969 56

Terrell 831 56

Thomas 6082 163

Tift 4900 140

Toombs 4433 155

Towns 1587 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8652 271

Turner 816 40

Twiggs 760 49

Union 3221 120

Unknown 2686 5

Upson 2761 141

Walker 9926 127

Walton 11370 321

Ware 4569 207

Warren 516 20

Washington 2370 80

Wayne 4399 157

Webster 177 6

Wheeler 616 32

White 4570 116

Whitfield 19600 326

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 895 27

Wilkinson 1110 41