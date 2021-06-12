Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:45 p.m., there have been 25,917 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 73.57.
- There have been 1,294,282 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 912 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,304.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.
- There have been 90,485 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 210.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 1,090 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 52% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 41% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2808 97
Atkinson 1193 32
Bacon 1968 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5313 172
Banks 2488 63
Barrow 13410 195
Bartow 15784 320
Ben Hill 1874 71
Berrien 1555 50
Bibb 20478 591
Bleckley 1107 40
Brantley 1903 76
Brooks 1408 54
Bryan 4681 65
Bulloch 8004 100
Burke 2322 49
Butts 3427 113
Calhoun 617 21
Camden 6102 80
Candler 1113 49
Carroll 10249 161
Catoosa 8661 98
Charlton 1750 43
Chatham 33650 671
Chattahoochee 5405 16
Chattooga 3762 91
Cherokee 32221 457
Clarke 17766 179
Clay 234 4
Clayton 36129 733
Clinch 1012 34
Cobb 87571 1321
Coffee 6375 193
Colquitt 5575 135
Columbia 14934 258
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13211 349
Crawford 836 40
Crisp 1866 66
Dade 1875 18
Dawson 4271 75
DeKalb 82172 1253
Decatur 3490 79
Dodge 1536 63
Dooly 1088 38
Dougherty 9183 391
Douglas 17996 251
Early 1547 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7104 153
Elbert 2084 71
Emanuel 2703 73
Evans 1127 36
Fannin 3293 95
Fayette 10086 222
Floyd 15835 317
Forsyth 27843 279
Franklin 3358 69
Fulton 114730 1698
Gilmer 3586 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12485 305
Gordon 8884 180
Grady 2443 67
Greene 2240 65
Gwinnett 115378 1439
Habersham 6580 196
Hall 35005 643
Hancock 1013 75
Haralson 2421 47
Harris 3263 86
Hart 2353 50
Heard 1051 26
Henry 29779 487
Houston 16280 295
Irwin 908 22
Jackson 13156 213
Jasper 1060 32
Jeff Davis 1819 45
Jefferson 1866 69
Jenkins 898 43
Johnson 1026 52
Jones 2648 90
Lamar 2324 84
Lanier 787 12
Laurens 5907 207
Lee 2662 74
Liberty 6692 98
Lincoln 703 27
Long 1409 20
Lowndes 11156 232
Lumpkin 4583 94
Macon 849 39
Madison 4289 71
Marion 675 33
McDuffie 2292 62
McIntosh 1401 29
Meriwether 2238 100
Miller 1004 15
Mitchell 2194 89
Monroe 2832 119
Montgomery 1152 40
Morgan 1936 39
Murray 6444 139
Muscogee 21353 584
Newton 11555 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31806 761
Oconee 4574 74
Oglethorpe 1742 42
Paulding 17073 254
Peach 2717 96
Pickens 3688 93
Pierce 2136 88
Pike 1910 50
Polk 6508 143
Pulaski 904 41
Putnam 2659 83
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2210 64
Randolph 614 39
Richmond 27032 595
Rockdale 9283 228
Schley 346 8
Screven 1365 35
Seminole 1222 23
Spalding 6990 283
Stephens 4623 111
Stewart 1401 29
Sumter 2837 128
Talbot 593 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2709 73
Taylor 769 33
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 831 56
Thomas 6082 163
Tift 4900 140
Toombs 4433 155
Towns 1587 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8652 271
Turner 816 40
Twiggs 760 49
Union 3221 120
Unknown 2686 5
Upson 2761 141
Walker 9926 127
Walton 11370 321
Ware 4569 207
Warren 516 20
Washington 2370 80
Wayne 4399 157
Webster 177 6
Wheeler 616 32
White 4570 116
Whitfield 19600 326
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 895 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1778 79